Microsoft Corp.; Oracle: Microsoft and Oracle expand partnership to satisfy global demand for Oracle Database@Azure

Powerful cloud database service now in Germany and announcing five additional cloud regions for a total of 15 regions planned this year

REDMOND, Wash., and AUSTIN, Texas, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Corp. and Oracle are expanding our collaboration to meet growing customer demand for Oracle Database@Azure around the world. Oracle Database@Azure will expand to five more regions, which brings the total planned multicloud availability footprint to 15 regions globally.

"Bringing Oracle Database@Azure to Europe will enable customers in the region to locally employ Oracle database services running on OCI hardware deployed in Azure datacenters for the first time," said Microsoft CVP Azure Infrastructure Product and Design Erin Chapple. "The expansion of our collaboration with Oracle demonstrates our mutual commitment to help customers streamline the migration of workloads to the cloud so they can combine the best of Oracle with the breadth of Microsoft cloud services, like Azure AI, to empower business innovation."

"We have embraced the tremendous global customer demand for Oracle Database@Azure and are hence announcing five additional regions to the road map today," said Karan Batta, senior vice president, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. "We are energized by the Global 500 companies in financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, and more that are already utilizing Oracle Database@Azure. The increased uptick in demand and emerging and unified use cases across OCI and Microsoft Azure demonstrate just how important the multicloud deployments are for our joint customers."

Customers can now place orders for Oracle Database@Azure in the Microsoft Azure Germany West Central region in Frankfurt. This marks the debut of Oracle Database@Azure in Europe, and the second region after Microsoft Azure East US general availability in December 2023.

To meet the growing customer demand this year, the service will further run in the Australia East, Brazil South, Canada Central, France Central, Central India, Italy North, Japan East, Southeast Asia, Sweden Central, United Kingdom South, Central United States, South Central United States, and United Arab Emirates North cloud regions.

"Enterprises that use offerings from multiple vendors are having a hard time moving their workloads to the cloud," said Holger Mueller, vice president and principal analyst, Constellation Research. "Effectively CxOs need to pick the better offering and then live with the integration cost and risk going forward. The Microsoft and Oracle partnership is an innovative departure from this challenge, by allowing enterprises to even deliver their Oracle services through Azure's console. It is no surprise that Microsoft and Oracle are now doubling down on the customer momentum and expanding their partnership with more locations. This will give more enterprises the chance to move their mission-critical workloads to the cloud."

With Oracle Database@Azure running on OCI in Azure datacenters, customers benefit from:

Flexible options to simplify and accelerate migrating their Oracle databases to the cloud, including compatibility with proven migration tools such as Oracle Zero-Downtime Migration

The highest level of Oracle database performance, scale and availability, along with feature and pricing parity with OCI

The simplicity, security and latency of a unified operating environment (datacenter) within Azure

Consistency with on-premises deployments of Oracle Database and Oracle Exadata to reduce the need to rearchitect or refactor solutions

The ability to build new cloud-native applications using OCI and Azure technologies, including the rich set of Azure development and AI services

Unified customer experience and support from Oracle and Microsoft

Simplified purchasing via the Azure Marketplace, and the ability to leverage Oracle and Microsoft licenses, commitments and discount programs

The assurance of a unified service and architecture that are tested and supported by two of the most trusted names in the cloud

