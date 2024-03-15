Polymetal International plc: Preliminary results -3

DJ Polymetal International plc: Preliminary results for the year ended 31 December 2023

Polymetal International plc

Preliminary results for the year ended 31 December 2023

Polymetal International plc ("Polymetal", the "Company" or the Group) announces the Group's preliminary results for the year ended 31 December 2023.

"In 2023, Polymetal managed to stay profitable and reduce leverage despite persistent geopolitical headwinds. Robust production and stable cost performance coupled with favorable commodity price dynamics drove improvement in financial results. In 2024, after the sale of the Russian assets is completed, the Company will pursue long-term growth while ensuring long-term free cash flow potential of the existing assets in Kazakhstan", said Vitaly Nesis, Group CEO of Polymetal International plc, commenting on the results.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

-- In 2023, revenue increased by 8% year-on-year (y-o-y), totalling USUSD 3,025 million (2022: USUSD 2,801million), of which USUSD 893 million (30%) was generated from operations in Kazakhstan and USUSD 2,132 million (70%)from operations in the Russian Federation. Average realised gold price increased by 9% while silver price increasedby 4%, both closely tracking market dynamics. Gold equivalent (GE) production was stable at 1,714 Koz y-o-y. Goldsales increased by 2% y-o-y to 1,400 Koz, while silver sales decreased by 10% to 16.6 Moz. Significant tighteningof concentrate exports regulations in Russia led to material accumulation of concentrates in sea ports.

-- Group Total Cash Costs (TCC)[1] for 2023 were USUSD 861/GE oz, down 9% y-o-y, and 9% below the lower end ofthe Group's guidance of USUSD 950-1,000/GE oz. This was predominantly on the back of a weaker Rouble which outweighedinflationary pressures. In Kazakhstan, TCC were USUSD 903/GE oz, up by 24% y-o-y, on the back of a planned gradedecline combined with a 14% decrease in sales volumes and inflationary headwinds. Across the Group's Russian mines,TCC were at USUSD 845/GE oz, down by 19% y-o-y, mainly on the back of Rouble depreciation.

-- All-in Sustaining Cash Costs (AISC)1 amounted to USUSD 1,276/GE oz, down 5% y-o-y, 2% below the lower endof the Group's guidance of USUSD 1,300-1,400/GE and driven by the same factors. In Kazakhstan, AISC increased by 18%to USUSD 1,263/GE oz, mostly driven by a decrease in sales volume. In Russia, AISC decreased by 13% to USUSD 1,281/oz,on the back of a sales increase coupled with lower stripping volumes after completion of large stripping campaignsin 2023.

-- Adjusted EBITDA1 was USUSD 1,458 million, 43% higher than in 2022, on the back of higher commodity pricesand lower cash costs. Of this, USUSD 439 million (30%) was earned from operations in Kazakhstan and USUSD 1,019 million(70%) earned from operations in the Russian Federation. The Adjusted EBITDA margin increased by 12 percentagepoints to 48% (2022: 36%).

-- Underlying net earnings[2] increased by 40%, totalling USUSD 615 million (2022: USUSD 440 million), with abasic EPS of USUSD 1.11 per share. Reflecting the increase in operating profit, the Group recorded a net profit[3] ofUSUSD 528 million in 2023, compared to a net loss of USUSD 288 million due to one-off impairment charges in 2022.

-- Capital expenditure was USUSD 679 million[4], down 14% compared with USUSD 794 million in 2022 and 3% belowthe lower end of the guidance range of USUSD 700-750 million, as a result of the substantial positive impact ofRussian Rouble devaluation on local-currency costs.

-- Net operating cash inflow was USUSD 575 million (2022: USUSD 206 million). The Group reported negative freecash flow1 of USUSD 128 million in 2023, which is still a significant improvement over the 2022 negative free cashflow of USUSD 445 million.

-- Net debt2 was largely stable at USUSD 2,383 million (USUSD 174 million in Kazakhstan and USUSD 2,209 million inRussia), compared with USUSD 2,393 million as at 31 December 2022 (USUSD 277 million in Kazakhstan and USUSD 2,117million in Russia). This represents 1.64x of Adjusted EBITDA and is significantly below the 2022 leverage ratio of2.35x.

DIVIDENDS AND DISPOSAL

-- On 19 February 2024, the Group announced its intention to sell 100% of JSC Polymetal and its subsidiariesto JSC Mangazeya Plus for an effective total consideration of approximately USUSD 3.69 billion, valuing JSC Polymetaland its subsidiaries at 5.3x EV/EBITDA based on Adjusted EBITDA of JSC Polymetal and its subsidiaries for the 12months ended 30 June 2023 (USUSD 694 million) and at 3.6x based on an full year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA of JSC Polymetaland its subsidiaries (approximately USUSD 1.0 billion). On 7 March, 2024 the transaction was approved by theShareholders General Meeting and, following receipt of required regulatory approvals, was completed on the sameday.

-- Following the disposal, the Group's net cash position of approx. USUSD 130 million.

-- No dividend will be proposed for the full year 2023. Following the recent completion of the divestment ofthe Russian business, the Board will actively reconsider the dividend policy and intend to share an update in Maythis year.

Financial highlights [5] 2023 2022 Change Revenue, USUSDm Kazakhstan 893 933 -4% Russia 2,132 1,868 +14% Total 3,025 2,801 +8% Total cash cost[6], USUSD /GE oz Kazakhstan 903 728 +24% Russia 845 1,046 -19% Total 861 942 -9% All-in sustaining cash cost2, USUSD /GE oz Kazakhstan 1,263 1,0673 +18% Russia 1,281 1,4803 -13% Total 1,276 1,344 -5% Adjusted EBITDA2, USUSDm Kazakhstan 439 516[7] -15% Russia 1,019 5013 +103% Total 1,458 1,017 +43% Average realised gold price[8], USUSD /oz 1,929 1,764 +9% Average realised silver price4, USUSD /oz 22.8 21.9 +4% Net earnings/(loss), USUSDm 528 (288) n/a Underlying net earnings2, USUSDm 615 440 +40% Return on assets (underlying)2, % 17% 9% +8% Return on equity (underlying)2, % 15% 11% +4% Basic earnings/(loss) per share, USUSD 1.11 (0.61) n/a Underlying EPS2, USUSD 1.30 0.93 +44% Net debt2, USUSDm Kazakhstan 174 277 -37% Russia 2,209 2,117 +4% Total 2,383 2,393 -0% Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA Kazakhstan 0.39 0.54 -27% Russia 2.17 4.23 -49% Total 1.63 2.35 -31% Capital expenditure, USUSDm Kazakhstan 145 101 +43% Russia 534 693 -23% Total 679 794 -14% Net operating cash flow, USUSDm 575 206 +179% Free cash flow2, USUSDm (128) (445) +71% Free cash flow post-M&A2, USUSDm (131) (473) +72%

Notes:

(1) Totals may not correspond to the sum of the separate figures due to rounding. % changes can be different from zero even when absolute amounts are unchanged because of rounding. Likewise, % changes can be equal to zero when absolute amounts differ due to the same reason. This note applies to all tables in this release.

(2) Defined in the "Alternative performance measures" section below.

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

-- No fatal accidents among the Group's employees and contractors occurred in 2023 as well as no lost timeinjuries were recorded in Kazakhstan. Lost time injury frequency rate (LTIFR) among the Company's workforce for thefull year decreased by 30% y-o-y to 0.07. Two serious and eight minor lost-time accidents were recorded in 2023,all in Russia. Days lost due to work-related injuries (DIS) increased by 32% y-o-y to 1,156, also relates toRussia.

-- The Company's 2023 GE production was stable at 1,714 Koz, including 486 Koz in Kazakhstan and 1,228 Kozin Russia, and in line with the original production guidance of 1.7 Moz.

-- The Company has successfully secured a land plot for the Ertis POX project in the Pavlodar SpecialEconomic Zone in Kazakhstan.

2023 2022 Change PRODUCTION (Koz of GE) 1 1,714 1,720 -0% Kazakhstan 486 541 -10% Kyzyl 316 330 -4% Varvara 169 211 -20% Russia 1,228 1,178 +4% SAFETY LTIFR2 (Employees) 0.07 0.10 -30% Kazakhstan 0 0 n/a Russia 0.09 0.12 -25% DIS2 1,156 877 +32% Kazakhstan 0 0 n/a Russia 1,156 877 +32% Fatalities Employees 0 0 n/a Contractors 0 0 n/a Average headcount 14,647 14,694 -0.3% Kazakhstan 3,202 3,219 -0.5% Russia 11,4453 11,475 -0.3%

Notes:

(1) Based on 80:1 Au/Ag conversion ratio and excluding base metals. Discrepancies in calculations are due to rounding. Mayskoye production reporting approach was amended to record production as soon as the ownership title for gold is transferred to a buyer at the mine site's concentrate storage facility. Previous periods were restated accordingly.

(2) Company employees only are taken into account.

(3) The average number of personnel was revised versus the number reported in January 2024 to include average headcount of all assets in Russia that were deconsolidated during the reporting year and were not part of Group as at 31 December 2023, for the period they were part of the Group.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE ("ESG") HIGHLIGHTS

-- Our 2023 group-wide direct and indirect energy-related emissions (Scope 1 and Scope 2) increased by 5%compared to 2022. In Kazakhstan our Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions increased by 10% compared to 2022 mainly due tothe legislative changes in the energy market and the resulting inability to purchase green electricity from thegrid. We are currently focusing our efforts on the Kazakhstan segment and on designing our own solar power plantswith a total capacity of up to 40 MW at Varvara and Kyzyl to minimize our dependence on grid electricity.

-- We continue to reforest territories equal to those that had been disturbed by our activities. In 2023, weplanted 430 thousand saplings on almost 200 hectares of land in Russia and were implementing a voluntary pilotproject to plant a new forest not far from Varvara site in Kazakhstan.

-- In 2023, we decreased our fresh water intensity for ore processing by 53%, compared with 2019, to 125 m³/1,000 t (2022: 49%). In Kazakhstan, we have also continued to decrease our fresh water intensity as the majority ofthe water we use in ore processing at our cites in Kazakhstan is circulated in closed water cycles. Overall, 90% ofour on-site water consumption in Kazakhstan is via a closed cycle of treated waste.

-- Polymetal's social investments amounted to USUSD 17.6 million in 2023, including USUSD 7.3 million inKazakhstan, and were targeted to projects in education, local infrastructure, sports and culture.

2024 OUTLOOK FOR KAZAKHSTAN BUSINESS

-- The Company expects its Kazakhstan assets to deliver stable production at 475 Koz of GE.

-- Costs are estimated in the ranges of USUSD 900-1,000/GE oz for TCC and USUSD 1,250-1,350/GE oz for AISC[9]. Ay-o-y increase is expected mostly due to sharp increases in power and railway tariffs in Kazakhstan.

-- Capital expenditures are expected to be approximately USUSD 225 million including USUSD 60 million for ErtisPOX.

Table of contents

It has been gratifying to see the Company's financial and operating performance stabilise during 2023 against the continuing and tightening backdrop of a continued Russia-Ukraine conflict and new sanctions (including the designation of the Russian business of the Company by the US in May 2023) and counter-sanctions. The Board believed that under these circumstances fully divesting the Russian assets and pursuing growth in Kazakhstan and other Central Asian countries would greatly increase the Company's ability to generate value for shareholders. And, already in 2024, the long-anticipated restructuring of the business was completed, and we are positively looking into the future.

Re-domiciliation to Kazakhstan

Back in 2022, given the rapid deterioration of the business environment caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Board set up a Special Committee, comprised of Independent Non-Executive Directors, to review the options open to the Company, which would enable it to preserve business continuity and restore shareholder value. Its first recommendation was that Polymetal International should switch its domicile from Jersey to Kazakhstan. It had been the first foreign company listed on the Astana Stock Exchange (AIX) in 2019 and, following re-domiciliation in August 2023, Polymetal has been able to switch from LSE to AIX as its primary listing.

This decision was not taken lightly since, as a consequence, its premium listing on the London Stock Exchange was cancelled. However, this was felt to be necessary in order to mitigate the impact of Russian counter-sanctions being imposed against entities incorporated in unfriendly jurisdictions (including Jersey), as well the prospect of further reprisals. Both would place significant restrictions on the Company and expose it to unmanageable risk.

Choosing the Astana International Finance Centre (AIFC) as the jurisdiction for our re-domiciliation was also prudent given AIFC's own adoption of English common law and adherence to best practice. We too will continue to uphold the standards that we have set ourselves over the last 25 years in corporate governance, health and safety, and approach to environmental matters.

The divestment of Russian assets

However, a further strategic pivot was required following the US Department of State designation of JSC Polymetal and its subsidiaries in Russia. The Special Committee was once again deployed to develop an appropriate response in the light of these new sanctions. In the first instance, the Group's Russian subsidiaries were ring-fenced, with management of all Russian operations delegated to the executives of JSC Polymetal, and management of Polymetal International resigning from their positions in the Russian entities. At the same time, all service agreements between the Company and its non-Russian subsidiaries, and JSC Polymetal and its subsidiaries, were terminated and all payments from the Company and its non-designated subsidiaries under other inter-Group agreements with JSC Polymetal and its subsidiaries were discontinued.

The Special Committee, after a thorough review, also recommended the divestment of the Group's Russian assets as the most viable option for mitigating the legal, financial and operational risks that emerged as a result of designation, and also the optimal path towards re-establishing shareholder value. It became the Company's way to restore the access to international financial markets, enable the resumption of dividend payments and eliminate the discounts being applied by international capital markets to businesses associated with Russia. With this divestment completed in March 2024, Polymetal's Board and management team will now be able to concentrate on expanding its asset base within Kazakhstan and also looking to other countries in Central Asia, which present a number of interesting options for further growth.

Dividend decision

Both the re-domiciliation and divestment of the Russian business, along with related de-leveraging, have improved the balance sheet of the Company considerably. However, it will need to invest in excess of USD1 billion over the medium term in projects in Kazakhstan, most notably the new Ertis POX, and M&A activities in order to achieve its ambitious long-term growth plans.

As yet, the Company has not restored its access to major sources of debt funding and, in the light of this, the Board considers that it would not be prudent to pay dividends for the full year 2023. This will allow the Group to maintain both strategic and operating flexibility. The Board will further consider the dividend, as described in Dividends and disposal section above.

Change of a major shareholder

I want to express my gratitude to all our shareholders and investors for the continued support that they have shown us over the years. We also welcome our new significant shareholder Maaden International Investment, representing the government of Sultanate of Oman.

We are pleased that the shareholders have confirmed their full support of Polymetal's strategy and the actions undertaken to secure the future of this business to date as well the intention to further develop the asset base in Kazakhstan and the wider region.

Brighter future

Now that the Company has significantly de-risked its operations and finances, and established stable operations in Kazakhstan, the favourable macroeconomic conditions will allow it to generate sufficient cash flows to fund growth and repay debt. With divestment now complete, we also expect better stock trading conditions for Western shareholders as infrastructure providers gradually remove the limitations previously placed on Polymetal's shares. The Board is also set on maintaining high standards of corporate governance and ESG in the new environment, which will ensure the creation of further sustainable value.

Senior Independent Non-Executive Director

Evgueni Konovalenko Group CEO Statement

We started 2023 facing many of the frustrations of the previous year: namely, the ongoing Russia/Ukraine war with the resulting upheavals of sanctions and counter-sanctions, and disruptions in supply chains and financing options. With this in mind, from the outset, we planned to pursue re-domiciliation to a "friendly" jurisdiction with a view to also engineer a subsequent split of the business in order to restore shareholder value. However, due to geopolitical interventions beyond our control, this reorganisation did not go as we had originally planned.

Key corporate events in 2023

For a number of reasons, we quickly identified Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) as the optimal re-domiciliation jurisdiction: because of its basis on English common law, our long-standing presence and listing in Kazakhstan, and its neutral position from the point of western and Russian counter-sanctions. For Astana International Exchange (AIX) to become our primary exchange, however, we also had to accept the hard reality that this would necessitate discontinuing our 12-year premium listing on the London Stock Exchange. And, this in turn, would entail management resolving a separate, complicated set of infrastructural issues in order to enable trading for all categories of shareholder post re-domiciliation.

As we progressed our plans for re-domiciliation to AIFC, the Group was hit by the designation of its Russian business, JSC Polymetal, by the US Department of State, which made any plans to spin off the Russian operation totally impracticable. As a consequence and in response to the US designation, the Board formed a Special Committee to develop appropriate measures with regards to sanctions compliance and to oversee the full divestment of the Russian business - JSC Polymetal and its subsidiaries.

Since then, we have made substantial progress in redefining Polymetal's status for the long term. In August 2023 the Company successfully completed re-domiciliation to AIFC and resumed trading on AIX as a Kazakh issuer. This also kicked off the process of searching for potential buyers for the Russian business and culminated in the announcement of its disposal at a total effective valuation of USUSD 3.7 billion on 19 February 2024. The deal successfully closed on 7 March 2024.

Seen from a purely financial perspective, due to the inevitable Russian discount, the transaction has not generated a great deal of value for Polymetal. Nevertheless, in removing numerous operational, financial, legal and sanctions risks, I truly believe that it is in the best interest of all our shareholders since it enables the Company to open a new chapter in its corporate history. Polymetal is now well-positioned to implement a new strategy and restore its track record of creating sustained shareholder value.

Production and performance

In 2023, the Company avoided major operational business disruption and successfully met its original production guidance. The Company's gold equivalent production demonstrated solid results, despite the difficult environment experienced by the Russian part of the business and some repercussions from the designation of JSC Polymetal for the Company on the Kazakhstan side.

In spite of persistent geopolitical headwinds, Polymetal retained its profitability and reduced its leverage. An improvement in financial results was driven by robust production and stable cost performance coupled with favourable commodity price dynamics, with revenue increasing by 8% year-on-year to USUSD 3 billion. We also reported an impressive 43% increase in EBITDA at USUSD 1.5 billion, thanks to both growth in ounces sold through release of working capital and in the devaluation of the local currency in Russia.

Total cash costs (TCC) were 8% lower and all-in sustaining costs (AISC) were 5% lower than in 2022. Both were below the announced guidance range of USUSD 950-1,000/GE oz and USUSD 1,300-1,400/GE oz, respectively, attributing to the substantial positive impact of Rouble devaluation on local-currency costs. Net debt was largely stable year-on-year at USUSD 2.38 billion (USUSD 0.17 billion in Kazakhstan and USUSD 2.21 billion in Russia) however it decreased in relative terms from 2.35 ND/EBITDA in 2022 to 1.64 in 2023.

Safety remains our top priority

We remain committed to ensuring a safe working environment for all our employees and contractors. Significantly, for the fourth consecutive year, there were no fatal accidents during 2023 among Polymetal's workforce and nor, for the second year running, among our contractors. I am also pleased to report that none of the ten lost-time accidents (in Russia) resulted in permanent disability or serious damage to health. Employees' lost-time injury frequency rate (LTIFR) decreased by 30% year-on-year and is a testament to our investment in promoting a zero-harm safety culture.

Our new POX development project in Kazakhstan

Our major development focus now is on Kazakhstan's first large-scale full-cycle pressure oxidation (POX) plant for refractory ore processing: the Ertis POX project. This will be a new, state-of-the-art facility in the Pavlodar region and will ensure that Kyzyl (and potentially other Kazakh assets) will no longer have to rely on the temporary POX processing arrangement made with Amursk POX in Russia.

We have already identified the site and signed contracts for this and the critical processing equipment. We plan to start construction early next year with completion due by 2028. We are partnering once again with international engineering consultancy, Hatch, who are tasked with both basic and detailed engineering for the project. We are also proceeding with the permitting process. Capitalising on our experience in developing POX sites in Russia, we believe that this project will involve fewer construction risks. Compared with the Russian Far East, the logistics in Kazakhstan are much better as is the cost of materials and labour.

Our next steps

With the sale of Russian assets completed in Q1 2024, the Company is now able to pursue its future growth plans while, at the same time, ensuring the long-term free cash flow potential of the existing assets in Kazakhstan. We expect stable operational results in Kazakhstan in 2024 and, following a positive investment decision from the Board, expected in H2 2024, will accelerate the construction schedule for the Ertis POX.

Our priorities during the year will be centered on safety, cost control and operational improvement. Alongside this, we also plan to make tangible progress in terms of securing new growth opportunities for the business. Together, these will ensure that we deliver substantial financial returns for our shareholders over the coming years.

We could not have achieved the continued operation of the business over the last year without the loyal support of our employees and I would like to formally thank them on behalf of the whole senior management team. Their skills, expertise and commitment are vital to Polymetal's future.

Group Chief Executive Officer

Vitaly Nesis Operating review

Robust production

In 2023, operations continued undisrupted despite the difficulties caused by the imposition of US sanctions against JSC Polymetal and its subsidiaries. The Company's gold equivalent (GE) production for the year was stable at 1,714 Koz, comprising 486 Koz in Kazakhstan and 1,228 Koz in Russia, and in line with the original production guidance of 1.7 Moz. Kazakhstan's GE production declined by 10%, mostly driven by a planned grade decline and lower share of high-grade third-party feed at the flotation circuit at Varvara. Russian GE production grew by 4% to 1,228 Koz, in line with the original production plan.

Gold production for the full year was up 3% to 1,492 Koz, while silver output decreased by 15% to 17.7 Moz. Gold sales of 1,400 Koz increased marginally year-on-year, while silver sales decreased by 10% to 16.6 Moz. The gap between production and sales is considered a temporary one: significant tightening of concentrate exports regulations in Russia led to material accumulation in seaports for concentrates in transit. Management is working to resolve this issue in 2024.

Kyzyl continues as the largest individual contributor to the Group's overall output: full-year gold production came in at 316 Koz. Varvara GE output decreased by 20% to 169 Koz, driven by a decrease in Komar ore grade at the leaching circuit and a lower share of high-grade third-party feed at the flotation circuit. In total, Kazakh operations delivered 486 GE Koz, which accounts for 28% of the Group's production.

