General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. Subsidiary Mighty Fire Breaker and the San Diego Fire Rescue Foundation are set to Demonstrate the Dispersal Equipment and MFB's CitroTech Fire Inhibiting Products with the San Diego Fire Department at a Press Conference

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2024 / The event will showcase MFB's Proactive Wildfire Defense Equipment and CitroTech fire chemistry that MFB sold and delivered to the San Diego Fire Department (SDFD), before a large audience of government and private sector officials. This groundbreaking technology is expected to revolutionize the way fuels are proactively treated to mitigate the effects of wildfires, particularly as they impact the San Diego River Conservancy and its watershed.

The San Diego River Conservancy provided grant funding to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Foundation, which then arranged for the purchase of this unique equipment and the only green EPA Safer Choice approved fire chemistry. The Conservancy conducted significant research with Steve Conboy, Mighty Fire Breaker's Chief Technologist, as part of its due diligence and to address and mitigate any concerns they had with the project. Wendy Robinson, Executive Director of the San Diego Fire-Rescue Foundation, was also an ardent supporter of this environmentally friendly process.

Retired SDFD Chief Jeff Bowman, a member of the MFB Advisory Board team, praised Fire Chief Colin Stowell and Fire Marshal Tony Tosca for their courage and vision in adopting this game-changing chemistry. "They are truly trailblazers, and they will be remembered for their leadership in demonstrating to others that positive change via the use of new technologies will be rewarded," Bowman stated.

This public-private collaboration spotlights the benefits of innovative approaches to address fuel management in the wildland/urban interface. The adoption of MFB's "gold standard" technology by the SDFD is expected to inspire other fire agencies to follow suit and invest in proactive wildfire prevention and suppression strategies.

