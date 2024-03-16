Lincoln Health Supply: UPDATE: CGM Provider and American Diabetes Association Celebrate Diabetes Alert Day

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2024 / Lincoln Health Supply, a leading provider of continuous glucose monitors (CGMs), is pleased to announce its support of the American Diabetes Association (ADA) in honor of Diabetes Alert Day on March 26th to highlight the seriousness of diabetes, enhance awareness, and provide education regarding the risks and management of the disease.

Diabetes Alert Day serves as an annual reminder for the public to recognize the severity of diabetes and to take proactive steps toward managing their health by taking the ADA's 60-second Diabetes Risk Test, where individuals can assess their risk of type 2 diabetes. This year, Lincoln Health Supply and the ADA are joining forces to amplify the message of diabetes risks, empowering individuals and families to take charge of their health through early detection and management practices.

"Although each day is important when living with diabetes, Diabetes Alert Day serves as a crucial reminder of the severity of this disease and the importance of prevention and management," said Lauren Bodden from Lincoln Health Supply. "By providing education, tools, and support, we hope to empower our patients to make positive changes that can significantly impact their health."

In addition to supporting Diabetes Alert Day, Lincoln Health Supply emphasizes the importance of prioritizing preventative measures for those managing diabetes daily. This includes maintaining healthy diets, engaging in regular physical activity, monitoring blood sugar levels regularly, and scheduling regular check-ups with healthcare providers. Early detection and intervention can substantially improve outcomes for those with diabetes.

"We understand the challenges of living with diabetes, and at Lincoln Health Supply, we take pride in the effort we put into patient care. We are more than just a CGM provider; we are a part of our patients' lifestyles, and there is incredible power in that," added Lauren.

Founded in 2019, Lincoln Health Supply is a leading provider of high-quality, direct-to-home diabetic supplies focused on enhancing accessibility and affordability for everyone. Committed to convenience, affordability, and exceptional customer support, Lincoln Health Supply ensures a seamless and stress-free experience for managing diabetes. In 2023 alone, Lincoln Health Supply fulfilled over 71,000 orders for patients in urgent need.

For any media inquiries, please contact: Sydney Gamble at sydney@exclusivepr.biz or (313) 515-8113.

# # #

Contact Information:

Sydney Gamble

sydney@exclusivepr.biz

313-515-8113

SOURCE: Lincoln Health Supply

View the original press release on newswire.com.