SEG Announces 20223Annual Results

Value of New Contracts and Dividend Payout Achieve Record Highs

Provide Solid Results and Returns for Shareholders

(17 March 2023, Hong Kong) SINOPEC Engineering (Group) Co., Ltd. ("SEG" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries collectively known as the "Group") (stock code: 2386) today announced its annual results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2023 (the "Reporting Period").

During 2023, the Board and the management adhered to observing standards and making improvements, optimizing our storage, planning to increase output, strengthening our fundamentals and preventing risks. We have deepened the implementation of high-quality development action, optimized production and operation with full efforts. The Company achieved revenue of RMB56.221 billion in the entire year, increased 6% year-on-year; net profit of RMB2.336 billion, up 2.2% year-on-year; and new contracts of RMB80.252 billion, surged 10.7% year-on-year and reached record high. With an overall consideration of the profitability of the Company, return to the shareholders and the needs for sustainable development in the future, the Board proposed a final dividend of RMB0.224 per share, , the total dividend for the full year was RMB0.343 per share, achieving historical high and dividend payout ratio reaching 65%. In the past year, the Board and the management focused on new missions and new tasks, optimized the top-level design, and confirmed the idea of high quality development in the aspects of "strengthening the strategic coordination and integration, consolidating the advantages of the traditional main business, driving technological innovations continuously, leading new-type industrialization of the industry, promoting the internationalization of enterprise operation, and realizing the diversification of value creation", and adopted a series of actions and generated fruitful results.

Market development increased in terms of both quantity and quality. During the year, new contracts hit a record high of RMB80.252 billion. The percentages of orders from Sinopec Group, orders outside our system and overseas orders were 27.4, 45.9% and 26.7% respectively. Development of overseas markets was optimized, new overseas orders hit record high level; overseas business structure was further optimized, general contracting replaced construction contracts to become our principal business; we successfully entered the FEED and PMC business markets in foreign countries such as Saudi Arabia, laying a good foundation for strengthening our competitiveness in project

sources. We won the bidding of large-scale factory design and general contracting projects from customers outside our domestic system such as Huajin AMI and CNOOC & Shell. Overall, the current business layout of the Company is in line with the global industry trend, has met our development expectations and realized the development idea and operating results of the Company to "Go Global" and "Go Up".

Scientific and technological innovation continued to expand. Anqing RTC and Kuqa Green Hydrogen projects completed construction, signifying the Company has achieved significant breakthroughs in the new energy fields represented by "conversion from oil to chemical products" and hydrogen energy industrial chain. In the field of new materials, a batch of pilot installations such as PGA and POE have completed construction and commenced operation and made rapid progress in the engineering direction. The complete set of zero-landfill harmless treatment technologies for multi-source solid wastes successfully developed by us has built a pilot plant in Yanshan, with 100% recycling rate for solid wastes. We have strengthened our reserves in technologies such as the treatment of wastewater, waste gas and waste catalyst, mixed combustion of biomass, high-value utilization of lignin and CCUS, and has preliminarily achieved the integrated full industrial chain service capabilities encompassing installation removal, site rehabilitation and resources utilization. The Company coordinated and promoted innovative areas such as integrated project management, lean design, intensive procurement, plant prefabrication, welding robot, digital factory and intelligent operation and maintenance as signification projects of new industrialization, all member entities have participated and implemented actively. The remote intelligent operation and maintenance of RTC, ethylene, gasification and thermoelectricity and online simulation optimization technology have commenced and received initial recognition from the owners, with a view to become a brand-new business model along the entire lifecycle of factories. In the past year, the Company's technological innovation was more market-oriented, founded on the base of value appreciation, focused on leading new industrialization, with more balanced development in petrochemical main chain technology, extended chain technology and engineering technology.

Lean management enhances value creation. At project level, we strictly fulfilled the contracts and attach more importance to the multi-target comprehensive management and control of project quality, safety, progress and efficiency, so as to stabilize the profitability of the project in the fierce market competition; ExxonMobil Huizhou Ethylene Project has been advanced efficiently, and the organic combination of" international rules + Chinese mode" has formed valuable experience; overseas projects have been implemented steadily with the level of localization further improved. At the Company's level, the Company adhered to the rigid assessment of "one profit and five rates", continued to play the role of financial budget traction and control, with more effective fund management and control; regulating the expenditure and allocation of research and development expenses, focusing on practical results in the use of research and development funds; improving the customized assessment indicator system for each enterprise's operation and management, guiding enterprises to serve the overall situation and making breakthroughs in key areas.

Mr. JIANG Dejun Chairman of SEG, said: "In the past year, the Company optimized the composition of the Board, further improved its scientific decision-making ability, with various risks under control, rendering steady development of the Company and significant improvement in its ESG performance. Looking ahead, the development trend of the energy industry will become increasingly clear, with both challenges and opportunities. Firstly, the trend of industrial transformation and upgrading, in-depth adjustment to the structure of the refining and chemical industry, the domestic enterprises are in the process of energy efficiency improvement and high-end layout have brought unique market opportunities to the Company; secondly, the trend intelligent development, Intellectualization is an important part of new industrialization and comprehensive deepening of intelligent services for the entire life cycle of factories is required, thus, it becomes imperative to promote the application of artificial intelligence based on big data and large models in the petrochemical industry; thirdly, the trend of intelligent development, the trend of green and low carbon. Carbon reduction, pollution reduction, green expansion and growth have become the common pursuit of the petrochemical industry, requiring engineering enterprises to continuously improve the R&D application and engineering transformation of green, low carbon and green energy technologies; fourthly, the trend of international operation. China's high level of opening up to the outside world and the development needs from petrochemical industries and industrial facilities in many countries in the world have brought about an extensive stage for us to "go global". The Board of the Company will lead the Company to move unswervingly towards the world's best by strengthening strategic leadership and integrated planning."

Business Review and Highlights

Quantitative and qualitative increase in market development achievements

During the Reporting Period, the value of new contracts signed by the Group was RMB80.252 billion, representing an increase of 10.7% on a year-on-year basis.

During the Reporting Period, the value of new domestic contracts signed by the Group was approximately RMB58.805 billion, domestic market continued to maintain comprehensive competitiveness, we signed front end engineering consultancy and engineering design contracts for a number of projects, including the Maoming Oil Refining Transformation and Upgrading and Ethylene Quality Improvement Project, Luoyang One Million Tons Ethylene, Zhenhai Expansion of 1.5 million t/a Ethylene, and Shandong Binhua, as well as EPC and construction contracts for a number of largescale industrial park projects. Representative new contracts include the general contract for undertaking engineering construction for partial plants such as ethylene, aromatics and polypropylene of the fine chemicals and feedstock project of North Huajin United Petrochemical Company Limited (the "Huajin Project") with a total contract value of approximately RMB15.661 billion; EPC contract for the Multiple Units of Zhenhai Refining and Chemical, and High-end Synthetic New Materials Project with a total contract value of approximately RMB3.405 billion; the EPC contract for the ethylene plant of PetroChina Jihua Transformation and Upgrading Project with a total contract value of approximately RMB3.173 billion; the EPC contract and construction contract for the multiple bid sections for the BASF Integration Project and the construction contract with a total contract value of approximately RMB1.755 billion; the EPC contract for the liquefied petroleum gas safety enhancement project of Sinopec's Qingdao Refining and Chemical with a total contract value of approximately RMB1.353 billion; and EPC contract for polypropylene of CNOOC Daxie Petrochemical Upgrading and Expansion Project with a

