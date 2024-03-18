Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 18, 2024) - Quetzal Copper Corp. (TSXV: Q) (formerly, Ankh Capital Inc.) ("Quetzal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated March 12, 2024, the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") has granted final approval for the Company's previously disclosed qualifying transaction (the "Transaction"). The common shares of the Company will resume trading on the TSXV as a Tier 2 Mining Issuer under the ticker symbol "Q" when markets open on March 18, 2024.

CEO Matt Badiali said, "Quetzal Copper is excited to begin trading and commence exploration on a portfolio of high-grade copper projects. As a private company we assembled some of the highest discovery potential ground in the industry and have progressed to publicly trading with what the company believes is a very competitive valuation. Quetzal looks forward to drilling at our flagship Princeton Copper Project, immediately north of Hudbay Minerals Copper Mountain Mine in southern British Columbia and continue to advance the Big Kidd and DOT copper projects."

Next Steps

The Company plans to immediately begin work at its Princeton Copper and Big Kidd Projects in southern British Columbia. The company plans to be drilling at Princeton Copper in the second quarter of 2024.

Additional Information

Additional details regarding the Transaction are set out in its filing statement dated February 28, 2024 (the "Filing Statement"), which is available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca, as well as in the Company's news release dated March 12, 2024.

About Quetzal Copper

Quetzal is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties in British Columbia. Quetzal currently has a portfolio of one material property, the Princeton copper property, located in British Columbia, Canada. Its current focus is to conduct the proposed exploration program on the Princeton property.

In addition, Quetzal continues to identify and potentially acquire additional property interests and conduct exploration and evaluation to assess their potential. In this regard, Quetzal has entered into option agreements with respect to the Big Kidd property, located in British Columbia, Canada and the DOT Matrix property, located in British Columbia, Canada.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements relating to: exploration and development of the Company's properties.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the anticipated cost of planned exploration activities, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Company's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, no known mineral reserves or resources, the limited operating history of the Company, aboriginal title and consultation issues, reliance on key management and other personnel, actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated, changes in exploration programs based upon results, availability of third party contractors, availability of equipment and supplies, failure of equipment to operate as anticipated, accidents, effects of weather and other natural phenomena and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry, environmental risks, changes in laws and regulations, community relations and delays in obtaining governmental or other approvals.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

