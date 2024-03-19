DJ SWEF: Full Year Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2023

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Full Year Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2023 19-March-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited Full Year Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2023 Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries ("SEREF" or the "Group"), a leading investor managing a diverse portfolio of high-quality real estate debt investments in the UK and Europe and now pursuing an orderly realisation and return of capital to shareholders, is pleased to announce Full Year Results for the year ended 31 December 2023. Highlights for the period, 12 months ended 31 December 2023 - Strong cash generation - the portfolio is expected to continue to support annual dividend payments of 5.5 pence per Ordinary Share, paid quarterly. - GBP166.9m (39.2%) of the Group's 31 December 2022 total funded loan portfolio has been repaid, including the full repayment of eight loans. - Dividends paid of 6.0 pence per Ordinary Share in relation to 2023, compared to a target dividend rate of 5.5 pence per share. - Income stability - all contractual loan interest and scheduled amortisation payments have once again been paid in full. - 90.5% of the portfolio is contracted at floating interest rates (with floors), which continues to benefit the Group in the current interest rate environment. - All assets are constantly monitored for changes in their risk profile - the investment risk classification of the investments as at 31 December 2023 is as follows: - Seven loan investments equivalent to 64% of the funded portfolio were classified as the lowest risk profile, Stage 1. - Four loan investments equivalent to 31% of the funded portfolio were classified as Stage 2. Since year end, one Stage 2 asset has had a significant repayment of loan principal made. - One loan equivalent to 5% of the funded portfolio was classified at Stage 3. During the year, the Group accounted for an impairment provision on this loan of EUR4 million/GBP3.5 million, equivalent to 1.3% of the funded portfolio as at 31 December 2023. Since year end this loan has been repaid and EUR0.2 million of the impairment provision has been released. - Portfolio remains robust - the loan book is performing broadly in line with expectations, with its defensive qualities reflected in the Group's continued NAV per share stability in a challenging macro environment. - Significant equity cushion - the weighted average Loan to Value portfolio is 61.8%. Post period-end Highlights -- Substantial further progress in receiving repayments from investments has considerably de-risked the remaining portfolio including, - Full repayment of Shopping Centre, Spain, of c. EUR12.4 million. This loan was classified as Stage 3 as at 31 December 2023. EUR0.2 million of the EUR4 million impairment provision made in relation to this asset in 2023 has been released. - Significant partial repayment of Three Shopping Centres, Spain, of c. EUR19.2 million. This loan was classified as Stage 2 at the year end. - Repayment from Hotel, Dublin, of c. EUR8.5 million. Portfolio Statistics As at 31 December 2023, the portfolio was invested in line with the Group's investment policy. The key portfolio statistics are summarised below: 31 December 31 December 2023 2022 Number of investments 12 20 Percentage of currently invested portfolio in floating rate loans 90.5% 78.9% Invested Loan Portfolio unlevered annualised total return* 8.2% 7.8% Weighted average portfolio LTV - to Group first GBP* 14.7% 13.2% Weighted average portfolio LTV - to Group last GBP* 61.8% 58.6% Average remaining loan term 1.4 years 1.7 years Net Asset Value GBP327.3m GBP416.1m Loans advanced at amortised cost (including accrued income and, in 2023, net of EUR4 million GBP264.1m GBP432.5m impairment provision) Cash GBP63.8m GBP3.6m Amount drawn under Revolving Credit Facility (including accrued interest) (GBP0.0m) (GBP19.2m) Other net liabilities (including financial assets held at fair value through profit or (GBP0.6m) (GBP0.8m) loss)

*Alternative performance measure

John Whittle, Chairman of the Company commented:

"During a highly successful year for our strategy of realising the portfolio, 39.2 per cent of the of the Group's 31 December 2022 portfolio was repaid during the year, including eight investments in full. Further post-period end, this positive momentum has been maintained with over GBP34 million repaid.

These most recent repayments have significantly de-risked the remaining portfolio substantially reducing our Spanish retail exposure. Whilst the EUR4 million impairment recognised against one of the Spanish retail assets in 2023 is naturally disappointing, we consider the successful execution of the sale of this asset and subsequent repayment of our related loan in a difficult market a positive result. Accordingly, we are therefore pleased to announce the Company's fifth capital distribution of GBP25.0 million today. This follows the Company's fourth capital distribution of GBP20.0 million in February 2024. "

"Looking ahead, we are pleased to note the weighted average remaining loan term of the portfolio is 1.4 years and as such anticipate further sustained momentum in capital redemptions, whilst continuing to proactively manage our high-quality portfolio and deliver a stable source of income to shareholders."

For further information, please contact:

Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary +44 203 5303 630

Duke Le Prevost

Starwood Capital +44 (0) 20 7016 3655

Duncan MacPherson

Jefferies International Limited +44 (0) 20 7029 8000

Gaudi Le Roux

Harry Randall

Ollie Nott

Buchanan +44 (0) 20 7466 5000

Helen Tarbet +44 (0) 07788 528143

Henry Wilson

Sam Adams

Notes:

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to conduct an orderly realisation of the assets of the Group. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com.

The Group is the largest London-listed vehicle to provide investors with pure play exposure to real estate lending.

The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Starwood Capital Group.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance

Annual Report and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements

for the year ended 31 December 2023

Overview

Financial Highlights

Key Highlights Year ended Year ended 31 December 2023 31 December 2022 NAV per Ordinary Share 104.35 p 105.20 p Share Price 90.4 p 89.0 p NAV total return (1) 6.6% (2) 7.7% (3) Share Price total return (1) 10.5% (2) 0.45% (2) Total Net Assets GBP327.3 m GBP416.1 m Loans advanced at amortised cost (including accrued income) GBP264.1 m GBP432.5 m Financial assets held at fair value through profit or loss GBP1.0 m GBP0.7 m Cash and Cash Equivalents GBP63.8 m GBP3.6 m Amount drawn under Revolving Credit Facility (excluding accrued interest) (GBP0.0 m) (GBP19.0 m) Other net liabilities (GBP1.6 m) (GBP1.7 m) Dividends per Ordinary Share 6.0 p (3) 7.5 p (4) Invested Loan Portfolio unlevered annualised total return (1) 8.2% 7.8% Ongoing charges percentage (1) 1.1% 1.1% Weighted average portfolio LTV to Group first GBP (1) 14.7% 13.2% Weighted average portfolio LTV to Group last GBP (1) 61.8% 58.6%

(1) Further explanation and definitions of the calculation is contained in the section "Alternative Performance Measures" at the end of this financial report.

(2) Source: Morningstar. The Morningstar calculations include dividends in the year in which the payments are made to shareholders. This differs to the approach taken by the Company in this table which is to show dividends in the year in relation to which they are declared (see footnotes (3) and (4) below).

The differences between dividends paid and declared are shown below:

2023 2022 Dividends declared as disclosed by the Company (by the year to which they relate) 6.0 7.5 Dividends paid during the year and included in the Morningstar calculation 7.5 5.5

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 19, 2024 03:01 ET (07:01 GMT)