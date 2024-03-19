Anzeige
WKN: A1KAQD | ISIN: GG00B79WC100 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
19.03.2024 | 08:34
159 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DJ SWEF: Full Year Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2023 

19-March-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited 
Full Year Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2023 
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") and its subsidiaries ("SEREF" or the "Group"), a leading 
investor managing a diverse portfolio of high-quality real estate debt investments in the UK and Europe and now 
pursuing an orderly realisation and return of capital to shareholders, is pleased to announce Full Year Results for the 
year ended 31 December 2023. 
Highlights for the period, 12 months ended 31 December 2023 
 - Strong cash generation - the portfolio is expected to continue to support annual dividend payments of 5.5 
  pence per Ordinary Share, paid quarterly. 
 - GBP166.9m (39.2%) of the Group's 31 December 2022 total funded loan portfolio has been repaid, including 
  the full repayment of eight loans. 
 - Dividends paid of 6.0 pence per Ordinary Share in relation to 2023, compared to a target dividend rate of 
  5.5 pence per share. 
 - Income stability - all contractual loan interest and scheduled amortisation payments have once again been 
  paid in full. 
 - 90.5% of the portfolio is contracted at floating interest rates (with floors), which continues to benefit 
  the Group in the current interest rate environment. 
 - All assets are constantly monitored for changes in their risk profile - the investment risk 
  classification of the investments as at 31 December 2023 is as follows: 
   - Seven loan investments equivalent to 64% of the funded portfolio were classified as the lowest risk 
    profile, Stage 1. 
   - Four loan investments equivalent to 31% of the funded portfolio were classified as Stage 2. Since 
    year end, one Stage 2 asset has had a significant repayment of loan principal made. 
   - One loan equivalent to 5% of the funded portfolio was classified at Stage 3. During the year, the 
    Group accounted for an impairment provision on this loan of EUR4 million/GBP3.5 million, equivalent to 1.3% of the 
    funded portfolio as at 31 December 2023. Since year end this loan has been repaid and EUR0.2 million of the 
    impairment provision has been released. 
 
 
 - Portfolio remains robust - the loan book is performing broadly in line with expectations, with its 
  defensive qualities reflected in the Group's continued NAV per share stability in a challenging macro environment. 
 
 
 - Significant equity cushion - the weighted average Loan to Value portfolio is 61.8%. 
 
 
Post period-end Highlights 
   -- Substantial further progress in receiving repayments from investments has considerably de-risked the 
  remaining portfolio including, 
   - Full repayment of Shopping Centre, Spain, of c. EUR12.4 million. This loan was classified as Stage 3 
    as at 31 December 2023. EUR0.2 million of the EUR4 million impairment provision made in relation to this asset in 
    2023 has been released. 
   - Significant partial repayment of Three Shopping Centres, Spain, of c. EUR19.2 million. This loan was 
    classified as Stage 2 at the year end. 
   - Repayment from Hotel, Dublin, of c. EUR8.5 million. 
 
 
Portfolio Statistics 
As at 31 December 2023, the portfolio was invested in line with the Group's investment policy. The key portfolio 
statistics are summarised below: 
                                              31 December  31 December 
                                              2023     2022 
Number of investments                                    12      20 
Percentage of currently invested portfolio in floating rate loans              90.5%     78.9% 
Invested Loan Portfolio unlevered annualised total return*                 8.2%     7.8% 
Weighted average portfolio LTV - to Group first GBP*                     14.7%     13.2% 
Weighted average portfolio LTV - to Group last GBP*                      61.8%     58.6% 
Average remaining loan term                                 1.4 years   1.7 years 
Net Asset Value                                       GBP327.3m    GBP416.1m 
Loans advanced at amortised cost (including accrued income and, in 2023, net of EUR4 million GBP264.1m    GBP432.5m 
impairment provision) 
Cash                                            GBP63.8m    GBP3.6m 
Amount drawn under Revolving Credit Facility (including accrued interest)          (GBP0.0m)    (GBP19.2m) 
Other net liabilities (including financial assets held at fair value through profit or   (GBP0.6m)    (GBP0.8m) 
loss)

*Alternative performance measure

John Whittle, Chairman of the Company commented:

"During a highly successful year for our strategy of realising the portfolio, 39.2 per cent of the of the Group's 31 December 2022 portfolio was repaid during the year, including eight investments in full. Further post-period end, this positive momentum has been maintained with over GBP34 million repaid.

These most recent repayments have significantly de-risked the remaining portfolio substantially reducing our Spanish retail exposure. Whilst the EUR4 million impairment recognised against one of the Spanish retail assets in 2023 is naturally disappointing, we consider the successful execution of the sale of this asset and subsequent repayment of our related loan in a difficult market a positive result. Accordingly, we are therefore pleased to announce the Company's fifth capital distribution of GBP25.0 million today. This follows the Company's fourth capital distribution of GBP20.0 million in February 2024. "

"Looking ahead, we are pleased to note the weighted average remaining loan term of the portfolio is 1.4 years and as such anticipate further sustained momentum in capital redemptions, whilst continuing to proactively manage our high-quality portfolio and deliver a stable source of income to shareholders."

For further information, please contact:

Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary +44 203 5303 630

Duke Le Prevost

Starwood Capital +44 (0) 20 7016 3655

Duncan MacPherson

Jefferies International Limited +44 (0) 20 7029 8000

Gaudi Le Roux

Harry Randall

Ollie Nott

Buchanan +44 (0) 20 7466 5000

Helen Tarbet +44 (0) 07788 528143

Henry Wilson

Sam Adams

Notes:

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange with an investment objective to conduct an orderly realisation of the assets of the Group. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com.

The Group is the largest London-listed vehicle to provide investors with pure play exposure to real estate lending.

The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Starwood Capital Group.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance

Annual Report and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements

for the year ended 31 December 2023

Overview

Financial Highlights 

Key Highlights                              Year ended    Year ended 
                                     31 December 2023 31 December 2022 
NAV per Ordinary Share                          104.35 p     105.20 p 
Share Price                                90.4 p      89.0 p 
NAV total return (1)                           6.6% (2)     7.7% (3) 
Share Price total return (1)                       10.5% (2)    0.45% (2) 
Total Net Assets                             GBP327.3 m     GBP416.1 m 
Loans advanced at amortised cost (including accrued income)        GBP264.1 m     GBP432.5 m 
Financial assets held at fair value through profit or loss        GBP1.0 m      GBP0.7 m 
Cash and Cash Equivalents                         GBP63.8 m     GBP3.6 m 
Amount drawn under Revolving Credit Facility (excluding accrued interest) (GBP0.0 m)     (GBP19.0 m) 
Other net liabilities                           (GBP1.6 m)     (GBP1.7 m) 
Dividends per Ordinary Share                       6.0 p (3)    7.5 p (4) 
Invested Loan Portfolio unlevered annualised total return (1)       8.2%       7.8% 
Ongoing charges percentage (1)                      1.1%       1.1% 
Weighted average portfolio LTV to Group first GBP (1)            14.7%      13.2% 
Weighted average portfolio LTV to Group last GBP (1)            61.8%      58.6%

(1) Further explanation and definitions of the calculation is contained in the section "Alternative Performance Measures" at the end of this financial report.

(2) Source: Morningstar. The Morningstar calculations include dividends in the year in which the payments are made to shareholders. This differs to the approach taken by the Company in this table which is to show dividends in the year in relation to which they are declared (see footnotes (3) and (4) below).

The differences between dividends paid and declared are shown below: 

2023 2022 
Dividends declared as disclosed by the Company (by the year to which they relate) 6.0 7.5 
Dividends paid during the year and included in the Morningstar calculation    7.5 5.5

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 19, 2024 03:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

