General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. Subsidiary, Mighty Fire Breaker, Showcases Advanced Eco-Friendly Fire Mitigation Technology at San Diego Event

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2024 / (UPDATE): Mighty Fire Breaker (MFB), a subsidiary of General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK:GEVI) and a pioneer in eco-conscious fire control solutions, showcased its latest advancements in fuel treatment technology during a special event hosted by the San Diego Fire-Rescue Foundation on March 15, 2024. The live demonstration featured the company's innovative Proactive Wildfire Defense Equipment and CitroTech fire chemistry, recognized for environmental safety by the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) Safer Choice program.

The event was further highlighted by the announcement of a substantial grant awarded to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Foundation by the San Diego River Conservancy. This funding is dedicated to integrating MFB's advanced technology into the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department's (SDFD) wildfire preparedness initiatives, particularly within the strategic San Diego River watershed.

Wendy Robinson, the Executive Director of the San Diego Fire-Rescue Foundation, expressed the organization's dedication to bolstering the SDFD's holistic fire prevention strategy, emphasizing community safety, education, and resilience. "We deeply appreciate the San Diego River Conservancy's support. Today's event underscores a significant advancement in our city's proactive firefighting measures," said Robinson.

Participants of the event were treated to a live burn test, demonstrating the effectiveness of MFB's Proactive Wildfire Defense Equipment. The demonstration vividly illustrated how the treated areas could better withstand wildfire conditions, significantly reducing the impact and enhancing firefighting efforts.

This collaboration between MFB, the San Diego Fire-Rescue Foundation, and the SDFD signifies a crucial move towards combining environmental conservation with public safety in managing wildfires. By implementing Mighty Fire Breaker's cutting-edge technologies, there is a new option in protecting the communities and natural areas of San Diego from wildfire dangers.

