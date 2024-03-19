BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Result of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 19

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)

Result of AGM

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 15 resolutions were duly passed on a poll.

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 November 2023, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism.



Under listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:



https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism



Proxy votes received in respect of the resolutions were as follows:

Votes

For

% Votes

Against

% Votes

Total % of Available

Voting Rights* Votes

Withheld Resolution 1 37,891,648 93.48 2,644,887 6.52 40,536,535 43.13 25,955 Resolution 2 40,355,999 99.72 112,261 0.28 40,468,260 43.06 94,230 Resolution 3 40,519,660 99.95 18,989 0.05 40,538,649 43.13 23,841 Resolution 4 39,996,205 98.68 536,502 1.32 40,532,707 43.13 29,783 Resolution 5 40,010,617 98.71 521,610 1.29 40,532,227 43.13 30,263 Resolution 6 40,001,623 98.70 525,703 1.30 40,527,326 43.12 35,164 Resolution 7 39,988,531 98.66 543,645 1.34 40,532,176 43.13 30,314 Resolution 8 39,899,180 98.43 636,182 1.57 40,535,362 43.13 27,128 Resolution 9 39,894,998 98.65 545,999 1.35 40,440,997 43.03 121,493 Resolution 10 37,859,274 93.40 2,674,745 6.60 40,534,019 43.13 28,471 Resolution 11 40,497,466 99.91 35,105 0.09 40,532,571 43.13 29,919 Resolution 12 40,470,253 99.88 49,866 0.12 40,520,119 42.11 42,371 Resolution 13 39,651,363 97.86 865,534 2.14 40,516,897 43.11 45,593 Resolution 14 40,478,958 99.87 52,226 0.13 40,531,184 43.13 31,306 Resolution 15 40,400,847 99.68 129,187 0.32 40,530,034 43.12 32,456

*Available Voting Rights equals 93,984,864

19 March 2024