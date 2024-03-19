Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 19.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Mega-Kurskatalysator - Vorbereitung der Phase-3 Studie soeben bestätigt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 864228 | ISIN: GB0008910555 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
19.03.2024 | 17:30
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Result of AGM

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 19

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)

Result of AGM

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc announces that, at the Annual General Meeting held today, all 15 resolutions were duly passed on a poll.

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting set out in the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 30 November 2023, which has previously been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism.

Under listing rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be made available for inspection at:

https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism


Proxy votes received in respect of the resolutions were as follows:

Votes
For
%		Votes
Against
%		Votes
Total		% of Available
Voting Rights*		Votes
Withheld
Resolution 137,891,64893.482,644,8876.5240,536,53543.1325,955
Resolution 240,355,99999.72112,2610.2840,468,26043.0694,230
Resolution 340,519,66099.9518,9890.0540,538,64943.1323,841
Resolution 439,996,20598.68536,5021.3240,532,70743.1329,783
Resolution 540,010,61798.71521,6101.2940,532,22743.1330,263
Resolution 640,001,62398.70525,7031.3040,527,32643.1235,164
Resolution 739,988,53198.66543,6451.3440,532,17643.1330,314
Resolution 839,899,18098.43636,1821.5740,535,36243.1327,128
Resolution 939,894,99898.65545,9991.3540,440,99743.03121,493
Resolution 1037,859,27493.402,674,7456.6040,534,01943.1328,471
Resolution 1140,497,46699.9135,1050.0940,532,57143.1329,919
Resolution 1240,470,25399.8849,8660.1240,520,11942.1142,371
Resolution 1339,651,36397.86865,5342.1440,516,89743.1145,593
Resolution 1440,478,95899.8752,2260.1340,531,18443.1331,306
Resolution 1540,400,84799.68129,1870.3240,530,03443.1232,456

*Available Voting Rights equals 93,984,864

19 March 2024


Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.