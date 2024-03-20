EQS-News: Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG / Key word(s): Agreement/Research Update

Celanese and Secarna Pharmaceuticals Enter into RNA Research Collaboration for Long-Acting Antisense Therapies



20.03.2024 / 14:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Celanese and Secarna Pharmaceuticals Enter into RNA Research Collaboration for Long-Acting Antisense Therapies Dallas, TX, USA and Martinsried, Germany, March 20, 2024 - Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), a global specialty materials and chemical company, and Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG, a leading independent European antisense drug discovery and development company, today announced a research collaboration for the development of long-acting implants that deliver antisense oligonucleotides (ASOs). ASOs are synthetic molecules designed to target specific messenger RNA to prevent the production of proteins implicated in the progression of a wide range of diseases including cardiometabolic, central nervous system, oncological and rare diseases. Antisense therapy is an innovative, commercially-validated therapeutic approach, but often requires frequent administration or the delivery of large doses to achieve uptake at the intended site of action, ultimately causing a high treatment burden for patients. The Celanese VitalDose® Drug Delivery Platform and Secarna's proprietary ASO Drug Discovery and Development Platform will be used to develop ASO-eluting implants, which have the potential to lessen the dosing frequency, minimize off-target immune responses and improve targeting to provide better patient outcomes for a range of indications. The VitalDose® Drug Delivery Platform provides reliable, controlled-release performance and has a long history of use in approved parenteral drug products in the United States and Europe. It can be tuned to deliver months to years of drug release and has demonstrated stable ASO release over one year. "Collaborating with Secarna allows us to develop an innovative implant that has the potential to significantly change the way disease-modifying ASO therapies are administered," said Cyonna Holmes, Global Business Strategy Leader for Ophthalmology and RNA at Celanese. "Our team is excited to use our unique Drug Delivery Platform and expertise to help address the growing need for patient-centric, targeted solutions for ASO therapies alongside Secarna." Secarna's proprietary ASO Drug Development and Discovery Platform enables the company to discover novel therapies for targets that are difficult to reach therapeutically with conventional approaches. With several high value and innovative programs, Secarna has validated its platform in various indications such as cardiometabolic, immune-oncology, fibrotic/inflammatory diseases and the central nervous system. "We are looking forward to partnering with Celanese to combine our industry-leading ASO platform with their VitalDose® drug delivery technology," said Konstantin Petropoulos, CBO of Secarna Pharmaceuticals. "Together we see the potential to enhance the way our targeted ASO therapies are delivered which ultimately serves our shared goal: to make highly specific, potent, safe and convenient therapeutic options available for patients who urgently need them." Scientists at the Celanese Development & Feasibility Lab will independently conduct portions of the planned research in a dedicated pharmaceutical facility. For more information on Celanese VitalDose® technology, visit www.vitaldose.com . About Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG Secarna Pharmaceuticals is the leading independent European next-generation antisense drug discovery and development company addressing high unmet medical needs in immuno-oncology and immunology, as well as viral, neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic diseases. Secarna's mission is to maximize the performance and output of its proprietary antisense oligonucleotide discovery and development platform to generate highly specific, safe, and efficacious best-in-class antisense therapies. With over 20 discovery and development programs, including both proprietary pipeline projects and partnered programs, Secarna focuses on targets in indications where antisense-based approaches have clear potential benefits over other therapeutic modalities. www.secarna.com . About Celanese Celanese is a global leader in chemistry, producing specialty material solutions used across most major industries and consumer applications. Our businesses use our chemistry, technology and commercial expertise to create value for our customers, employees and shareholders. We are committed to sustainability by responsibly managing the materials we create for their entire lifecycle and are growing our portfolio of sustainable products to meet increasing customer and societal demand. We make a positive impact in our communities and prioritize diversity, equity and inclusion across our teams. Celanese is a Fortune 500 company that employs approximately 12,400 employees worldwide with 2023 net sales of $10.9 billion. Contact



Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG



Alexander Gebauer, MD, PhD

CEO

alexander.gebauer@secarna.com

Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG

Am Klopferspitz 19

82152 Planegg/Martinsried

Tel.: +49 89 215 46 375







For media enquiries



Anne Hennecke/

Vera Lang

MC Services AG

Secarna@mc-services.eu

Tel.: +49 211 529252 15

Celanese Corporation Investor Relations

Brandon Ayache

+1 972 443 8509

Brandon.ayache@celanese.com

Media Relations - Global

Brian Bianco

+1 972443 4400

media@celanese.com



20.03.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

