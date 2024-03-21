Anzeige
WKN: A2N6F4 | ISIN: FI4000297767 | Ticker-Symbol: 04Q
Tradegate
21.03.24
17:53 Uhr
11,358 Euro
+0,154
+1,37 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
OMX Helsinki 25
OMX Copenhagen 25
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 600
21.03.2024 | 16:22
Nordea's Annual General Meeting 2024 and decisions of the statutory Board meeting

DJ Nordea's Annual General Meeting 2024 and decisions of the statutory Board meeting 

Nordea Bank Abp / Key word(s): AGMEGM 
Nordea's Annual General Meeting 2024 and decisions of the statutory Board meeting 
2024-03-21 / 15:50 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Nordea Bank Abp 
Stock exchange release - Decisions of general meeting 
21 March 2024 at 15.30 EET 
The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Nordea Bank Abp was held today at Scandic Marina Congress Center in Helsinki. 
Shareholders were also able to exercise their voting rights by voting in advance and it was possible to follow the AGM 
through a live webcast. All proposals to the AGM by the Board of Directors and the Shareholders' Nomination Board were 
approved. The Board of Directors decided in its statutory meeting held after the AGM to distribute an ordinary dividend 
of EUR 0.92 per share to shareholders in accordance with the mandate received from the AGM. The Board also elected the 
Vice Chair of the Board of Directors and the members of the Board committees. 
A total of 3,581 shareholders representing 1,757,951,577 shares and votes, corresponding to approximately 50.1% of the 
total number of shares and votes in Nordea, were represented at the AGM including shareholders who had voted in advance 
or were represented by proxy. A summary of the advance votes and voting instructions submitted ahead of the AGM will be 
available at www.nordea.com/agm later today. 
Ordinary dividend 
The AGM authorised the Board of Directors to decide on a dividend payment of a maximum of EUR 0.92 per share based on 
the annual accounts adopted for the financial year ended on 31 December 2023. 
The Board decided in its statutory meeting on the payment of an ordinary dividend in a single instalment of EUR 0.92 
per share to shareholders in accordance with the mandate received from the AGM. 
The dividend will be paid to shareholders who on the record date for the dividend on 25 March 2024 are recorded in the 
Company's shareholders' register maintained by Euroclear Finland Oy in Finland, Euroclear Sweden AB in Sweden and VP 
Securities A/S in Denmark. The dividend will not be paid to shares held by the Company on the dividend record date. The 
dividend payment date is 3 April 2024 or as soon as possible thereafter. 
Election of Board members and the composition of the Board 
The AGM elected ten members of the Board of Directors. Sir Stephen Hester, Petra van Hoeken, John Maltby, Risto Murto, 
Lene Skole, Per Strömberg, Jonas Synnergren, Arja Talma and Kjersti Wiklund were re-elected as Board members and Lars 
Rohde was elected as a new Board member for the period until the end of the next AGM. Sir Stephen Hester was re-elected 
as Chair of the Board of Directors until the end of the next AGM. 
Lars Rohde (69), a Danish citizen, is recognised as a leading banking professional with a profound understanding of the 
Danish financial sector and society. During his 40-year career in the banking industry, Lars Rohde has held positions 
both as a commercial finance executive and financial services official. For the last 10 years, he was the Governor of 
the National Bank of Denmark until stepping down from the role in 2023. Prior to this, he was the CEO of ATP, the 
largest pension company in Denmark. Lars Rohde is a board member of the Aarhus University and the Nadija Children's 
Hospital & Research Institute. 
The Board of Directors also has three ordinary members and one deputy member elected by the employees of the Nordea 
Group. For the period until the end of the next AGM, the employees have elected Joanna Koskinen, Gerhard Olsson and 
Kasper Skovgaard Pedersen as ordinary members of the Board of Directors and Jørgen Suo Lønnquist as a deputy member of 
the Board of Directors. 
Jørgen Suo Lønnquist (43), a Norwegian citizen, has worked in various roles at Nordea for over 15 years and is 
currently serving as Chief Union Representative and Head of the Union Board of the Norwegian union Finansforbundet in 
Nordea Norway, and also as an elected Board member of Finansforbundet. He holds a master's degree in management from BI 
Norwegian Business School in Oslo. 
Relevant authority approvals for Lars Rohde and Jørgen Suo Lønnquist are pending. 
In its statutory meeting following the AGM, the Board of Directors elected Lene Skole as the Vice Chair of the Board of 
Directors. The Board of Directors appointed the members of the four Board committees as follows: 
 . Board Audit Committee: John Maltby (Chair), Petra van Hoeken, Lene Skole and Arja Talma. 
 . Board Risk Committee: Petra van Hoeken (Chair), John Maltby, Kjersti Wiklund and Lars Rohde. 
 . Board Remuneration and People Committee: Sir Stephen Hester (Chair), Arja Talma, Per Strömberg and 
  Gerhard Olsson. 
 . Board Operations and Sustainability Committee: Kjersti Wiklund (Chair), Jonas Synnergren, Per Strömberg 
  and Risto Murto. 
Annual accounts and discharge of liability 
The AGM adopted the annual accounts and discharged the members of the Board of Directors, President and Group CEO and 
Deputy Managing Director from liability for the financial period ending 31December 2023. 
Remuneration Report and Remuneration Policy for Governing Bodies 
The AGM adopted, through an advisory resolution, the Remuneration Report for Governing Bodies for 2023. 
The AGM also adopted, through an advisory resolution, the Remuneration Policy for Governing Bodies, which is intended 
to be applied until the Annual General Meeting in 2028. 
Remuneration of the Board members 
The AGM decided on annual remuneration to the Board members as follows: 
Role                                                  2024 (EUR) 
Chair                                                 365,000 
Vice Chair                                               171,000 
Other members of the Board of Directors                                109,000 
Board Audit Committee, Board Risk Committee, and Board Operations and Sustainability Committee chairs 69,500 
Board Audit Committee, Board Risk Committee, and Board Operations and Sustainability Committee members 34,500 
Board Remuneration and People Committee Chair                             53,000 
Board Remuneration and People Committee members                            30,000

No remuneration is paid to the Board members employed by the Nordea Group.

In addition, the Company covers or reimburses the members of the Board of Directors all costs and expenses related to or arising from the Board membership, including travel, logistics and accommodation as well as consultative, legal and administrative costs. The legal costs can e.g. include required costs of legal defence and claims made (during and after their period of office) against Board members in cases where Board members are not found liable or guilty of any intentional wrongdoing or grossly negligent behaviour.

Election and remuneration of the auditor and of the sustainability reporting assurer

PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy was re-elected as the auditor for the period until the end of the next AGM. Authorised public accountant Jukka Paunonen will act as the responsible auditor.

The AGM decided that the remuneration of the auditor is to be paid according to the invoice approved by the Company.

PricewaterhouseCoopers Oy was also elected as the assurer of the Company's sustainability reporting for the period until the end of the next AGM. Authorised sustainability auditor Jukka Paunonen will act as the responsible sustainability reporting auditor.

The AGM decided that the remuneration of the sustainability reporting assurer is to be paid according to the invoice approved by the Company.

Authorisation for the Board of Directors to decide on the issuance of special rights entitling to shares (convertibles) in the Company

To facilitate a flexible and efficient adjustment of the Company's capital structure to the capital requirements, the Board of Directors was authorised to decide on the issuance of special rights entitling to shares in the Company (convertibles), on one or several occasions. The maximum number of shares that may be issued based on the authorisation is 340,000,000 shares, which corresponds to approximately 9.7% of all the shares in the Company on the date of the notice to the AGM. The authorisation remains in force and effect until the earlier of (i) the end of the next annual general meeting of the Company or (ii) 18 months from the resolution of the AGM 2024.

Repurchase and transfer of own shares in the securities trading business

The AGM decided that the Company may, before the end of the next AGM, repurchase and transfer its own shares in order to facilitate its securities trading business. The shares are repurchased otherwise than in proportion to the shareholdings of the Company's shareholders (directed repurchase) and may be transferred in deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive subscription rights (directed share issuance). The AGM approved all subscriptions that will be made in accordance with the terms and conditions of the directed issuance. The maximum number of own shares to be repurchased shall not exceed 175,000,000 shares, and the maximum number of own shares to be transferred shall not exceed 175,000,000 shares, corresponding to approximately 5.0% of all the shares in the Company on the date of the notice to the AGM.

Authorisation for the Board of Directors to decide on the repurchase of own shares

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 21, 2024 10:50 ET (14:50 GMT)

