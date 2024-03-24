?Press Release?Sinopec FY2023 Annual Results -2

DJ ?Press Release?Sinopec FY2023 Annual Results

Sinopec Achieved Solid 2023 Operating Results

Focus on Shareholders' Returns, Dividend Payout Exceeded 70%

(24 March 2024, Beijing, China) China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation ("Sinopec Corp." or the "Company") (HKEX: 386; SSE: 600028) today announced its annual results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2023.

Financial Highlights

-- In accordance with IFRS, the Company's revenue reached RMB 3.21 trillion; Operating profit was RMB 86.828billion, up by 14.5% year on year; Profit attributable to shareholders of the Company was RMB 58.310 billion. Basicearnings per share were RMB 0.487. In accordance with CASs, the Company's profit attributable to shareholders ofthe Company was RMB 60.463 billion. Basic earnings per share were RMB 0.505. Net cash flow from operatingactivities was RMB 161.475 billion, increased 38.9% year on year.

-- The Company carried out in-depth high quality development actions, fully leveraged its integrationadvantages, optimised production and operation on all fronts, and pressed ahead to generate profit; Production ofoil and gas, refinery throughput and domestic sales volume of refined oil products hit a record high. Production ofoil and gas in 2023 was 504.09 million barrels of oil equivalent, up by 3.1%. Natural gas production reached1,337.8 billion cubic feet, up by 7.1%. Refining segment processed 258 million tonnes of crude oil, up by 6.3%.Total domestic sales volume accounted for 188 million tonnes, up by 15.8%. Annual ethylene output was 14.31 milliontonnes, up by 6.5%.

-- Taking into account the Company's profitability, shareholders' returns and sustainable development, theboard of directors proposed a final cash dividend of RMB0.2 per share (tax inclusive). Together with the interimcash dividend of RMB0.145 per share (tax inclusive) already paid, the total dividend for the year amounted toRMB0.345 per share (tax inclusive), and the total distribution ratio for 2023 reaches 75% including sharerepurchase.

Business Highlights

In 2023, global economy recorded slow growth. China's economy picked up, registering a GDP growth of 5.2% year on year. International oil prices fluctuated widely. Domestic demand for refined oil products rapidly rebounded. Demand for natural gas kept growing and that for chemical products was improving. However, chemical products market was oversupply due to newly-released production capacity. The Company carried out in-depth high quality development actions, fully leveraged its integration advantages, optimised production and operation on all fronts, and pressed ahead to generate profit, which helped achieve favorable operating results.

-- Exploration and Production segment: in terms of exploration, we spared no efforts in seeking newdiscoveries and reserves and obtaining more exploration rights. We strengthened risk exploration, trappre-exploration and integrated evaluation exploration, and achieved a number of oil and gas discoveries, includingbreakthroughs in Tarim Basin, deep coal-bed methane in Ordos Basin, continental tight oil and gas in Sichuan Basinand deep shale gas of Permian marine facies in Puguang. We continued to efficiently promote the "Deep EarthProject" and construction of the Shengli Jiyang Shale Oil National Demonstration Zone. Domestic oil and gas reservereplacement ratio amounted to 131%. In natural gas development, we actively promoted the capacity building of keyblocks in Shunbei Zone Two and marine facies gas in West Sichuan, scaled up mid and long term LNG contracts, andfurther optimised integrated gas system covering production, supply, storage and sales, with profitability greatlyenhanced for the whole natural gas business chain. Natural gas production reached 1,337.8 billion cubic feet, up by7.1%.

-- Refining segment: persisted on optimisation and integration of production and marketing, annual crudethroughput hit new high. Closely following the market demand, we flexibly adjusted the utilisation rate and productslate. We optimised the rhythm of carrying forward the "oil to chemicals" and "oil to specialties" projects, andincreased production of market-oriented products such as refined oil products and lubricating grease. We scaled upexport volume and optimised arrangement for exports. In 2023, the Company processed 258 million tonnes of crude, upby 6.3% and produced 156 million tonnes of refined oil products, up by 11.3% with kerosene output up by 60.7% yearon year.

-- Marketing and Distribution segment: by seizing the opportunity of rebounded market demand, the Companybrought the advantages in integrated business into full play to expand the market and improve profit. Domesticrefined oil products sales volume realized a record high. The sales volume of gasoline rose by 15.9% and the retailvolume of vehicle LNG was up by 85%. We fully leveraged our strength in existing end-market network, stepped upefforts in developing EV battery charging and swapping business and demonstrating application scenarios of hydrogenmobility, and transforming to an integrated energy service provider of fuel, gas, hydrogen, electricity and nonfuelservices. We continued to enrich the Easy Joy service ecosystem with the quality and profitability both boosted forthe non-fuel business.

-- Chemicals segment: responding to market demand, optimised the structure of feedstock, facilities andproducts. Reinforced cost control to bring down cost throughout the chemical value chain. Integration ofproduction, marketing, research and application was further cemented to increase stable production of highvalue-added products. Annual ethylene production was 14.31 million tonnes, up by 6.5% year on year. We activelyexplored domestic and global market, international business volume grew rapidly. Total chemical sales volumereached 83 million tonnes, up by 1.7%.

Mr. Ma Yongsheng, Chairman of Sinopec Corp. said, "In 2023, the global economy recovered slowly, geopolitical tensions intensified, macro environment became increasingly unstable and uncertain, and international oil prices fluctuated widely. In domestic China, the economy regained steam, refined oil products demand gradually picked up, new energy developed rapidly, chemical industry faced supply glut and the petroleum and chemical industry changed profoundly. In the face of complicated operating environment and fierce market competition, the Company stepped up efforts to promote high-quality development, drove all-round improvement in production and operations management, and proceeded with the customer centric strategy. As a result, we achieved promising operating results with new progress and new developments made in various aspects of work. Remarkable enhancement of corporate governance. The board of directors insisted on scientific decision-making, dynamically optimized the development plan, and strengthened the strategic management of ESG. While exercising performing their responsibilities diligently and with due care, the independent directors thoroughly conducted in-depth research on the enterprises and communicated extensively with shareholders. They played an effective role in decision-making, supervision and independence and the provision of professional consultancy. With an aim to enhance the quality, the Company beefed up efforts to deepen corporate reform. Our internal control and risk management mechanisms were constantly improved. Meanwhile, we continued to implement the share repurchase with a view to safeguarding the Company's market value and shareholders' interests. In recognition of our strict adherence to high quality information disclosure practice and investor relations management, the Company has been rated grade-A for information disclosure by the SSE for ten consecutive years. In 2024, Sinopec Corp. will continue to act on the principle of seeking progress while maintaining stability, promoting stability through progress. We will improve the operation and profitability, transformation and upgrading, reform and innovation, and risk management. In addition, greater emphasis will be put on the value creation and persistent efforts will be carried out to effectively enhance our development quality and ensure the reasonable growth of business volume. By cultivating new quality productivity, we will lay a decisive foundation for the Company to fully complete the goals and tasks for the "14th Five-Year Plan" period."

Business Review

Exploration and Production

In 2023, the Company made breakthroughs in increasing reserve, production and profit as well as cutting cost. In terms of exploration, we spared no efforts in seeking new discoveries and reserves and obtaining more exploration rights. We strengthened risk exploration, trap pre-exploration and integrated evaluation exploration, and achieved a number of oil and gas discoveries, including breakthroughs in Tarim Basin, deep coal-bed methane in Ordos Basin, continental tight oil and gas in Sichuan Basin and deep shale gas of Permian marine facies in Puguang. We continued to efficiently promote the "Deep Earth Project" and construction of the Shengli Jiyang Shale Oil National Demonstration Zone. Domestic oil and gas reserve replacement ratio amounted to 131%. In terms of oil development, we accelerated the capacity building of major oilfields, such as Jiyang, Tahe and West Junggar, and strengthened fine-tuned development of mature oil fields. In natural gas development, we actively promoted the capacity building of key blocks in Shunbei Zone Two and marine facies gas in West Sichuan, scaled up mid and long term LNG contracts, and further optimised integrated gas system covering production, supply, storage and sales, with profitability greatly enhanced for the whole natural gas business chain. The Company's production of oil and gas in 2023 was 504.09 million barrels of oil equivalent, up by 3.1%, among which, domestic crude production totaled 251.63 million barrels, and natural gas production reached 1,337.8 billion cubic feet, up by 7.1%.

In 2023, the operating revenue of this segment was RMB300.0 billion, representing a decrease of 6.1% over 2022. This was mainly attributable to the decrease in prices of crude oil and natural gas. In 2023, the oil and gas lifting cost was RMB755.2 per tonne, representing a decrease of 2.3% year on year. That was mainly attributable to the increase in the Company's oil and gas production year-on-year, as well as a decrease of outsourced material and fuel costs, resulting from the enhanced efforts in cost control. In 2023, the exploration and production segment seized the opportunity of relative high crude oil prices, spared no efforts to increase reserves, boost production, cut cost, and achieved good performance, but impact by decrease in crude oil price year on year and provision for levy for mineral rights concessions of RMB7.4 billion. The operating profit of the segment was RMB45.0 billion, representing a decrease of RMB8.8 billion and 16.3% over the same period of 2022.

Exploration and Production: Summary of Operations

Twelve-month periods ended 31 December Changes 2023 2022 % Oil and gas production (mmboe) 504.09 488.99 3.1 Crude oil production (mmbbls) 281.12 280.86 0.1 China 251.63 250.79 0.3 Overseas 29.49 30.07 (1.9) Natural gas production (bcf) 1,337.82 1,248.75 7.1

Refining

In 2023, the Company actively addressed the challenges brought by the wide fluctuation of oil prices and the significant narrowing of margins for some refining products, and insisted on optimisation and integration of production and marketing. Annual crude throughput hit new high. We enhanced coordination among procurement, storage and transportation as well as production to reduce procurement cost. Closely following the market demand, we flexibly adjusted the utilisation rate and product slate. We optimised the rhythm of carrying forward the "oil to chemicals" and "oil to specialties" projects, and increased production of market-oriented products such as refined oil products and lubricating grease. We scaled up export volume and optimised arrangement for exports. Structural adjustment projects were proceeding in an orderly manner. In 2023, the Company processed 258 million tonnes of crude, up by 6.3% and produced 156 million tonnes of refined oil products, up by 11.3% with kerosene output up by 60.7% year on year.

In 2023, the operating revenue of this segment was RMB1,529.8 billion, representing a decrease of 2.9% over 2022. This was mainly attributable to the decreases in prices of products including refined oil products. In 2023, the refining unit cash operating cost (defined as operating expenses less the processing cost of crude oil and refining feedstock, depreciation and amortisation, taxes other than income tax and other operating expenses, then divided by the throughput of crude oil and refining feedstock) was RMB212.3 per tonne, representing a decrease of 4.8% over 2022, which was mainly attributable to the increase of processing volume as well as the decrease in costs of fuels and power resulting from enhanced efforts to reduce cost. In 2023, the segment brought advantages in integrated business chain optimization into full play, flexibly adjusted the utilisation rate and product structure following the market demand, increased exports of refined oil products at the right time, and realised an operating profit of RMB20.6 billion, increased by RMB8.4 billion or 68.8% year-on-year.

Refining: Summary of Operations

For the twelve months Changes ended 31 December 2023 2022 (%) Refinery throughput (million tonnes) 257.52 242.27 6.3 Gasoline, diesel and kerosene production (million tonnes) 156.00 140.15 11.3 Gasoline (million tonnes) 62.51 59.05 5.9 Diesel (million tonnes) 64.54 63.09 2.3 Kerosene (million tonnes) 28.95 18.01 60.7 Light chemical feedstock production (million tonnes) 43.29 42.65 1.5 Light yield (%) 74.79 74.06 0.73 percentage points Refining yield (%) 94.98 94.96 0.02 percentage points

Note: Includes 100% of the production of domestic joint ventures.

Marketing and Distribution

In 2023, by seizing the opportunity of rebounded market demand, the Company brought the advantages in integrated business into full play to expand the market and improve profit. Domestic refined oil products sales volume realized a record high. We focused on client demand and carried forward targeted and differentiated marketing tactics. The sales volume of gasoline rose by 15.9% and the retail volume of vehicle LNG was up by 85%. We fully leveraged our strength in existing end-market network, stepped up efforts in developing EV battery charging and swapping business and demonstrating application scenarios of hydrogen mobility, and transforming to an integrated energy service provider of fuel, gas, hydrogen, electricity and nonfuel services. We vigorously expanded our global business, explored the low sulfur bunker fuel market both home and abroad and became the world's second largest bunker fuel supplier. We continued to enrich the Easy Joy service ecosystem with the quality and profitability both boosted for the non-fuel business. Total sales volume of refined oil products for the year was 239 million tonnes, up by 15.6%, of which total domestic sales volume accounted for 188 million tonnes, up by 15.8%.

In 2023, the operating revenues of this segment was RMB1,818.4 billion, up by 6.1% year-on-year. This was mainly attributable to an increased demand for refined oil products and an increase in the Company's sales volume of refined oil products year-on-year. In 2023, the segment seized opportunities of rebounded refined oil products demand, actively expanded total sales volume, accurately carried out various marketing activities, enhanced efforts in expanding market and promoting profitability, and realized an operating profit of RMB25.9 billion, representing an increase of RMB1.4 billion year-on-year, up by 5.7% year-on-year. In 2023, the operating revenues of nonfuel business was RMB42.0 billion, up by RMB3.9 billion year-on-year and the profit of non-fuel business was RMB4.6 billion, up by RMB0.3 billion. This was mainly because the Company actively explored new retail marketing models, proactively promoted the sales volume of Sinopec branded products, continuously expanded new business models and marketing activities, and promoted quality of nonfuel business.

Marketing and Distribution: Summary of Operations

For twelve months Changes ended 31 December 2023 2022 % Total sales volume of refined oil products (million 239.05 206.74 15.6 tonnes) Total domestic sales volume of refined oil products 188.17 162.55 15.8 (million tonnes) Retail (million tonnes) 120.12 106.91 12.4 Direct sales and Wholesale 68.05 55.65 22.3 (million tonnes) Annualised average throughput per station (tonne/station) 3,880 3,470 11.8 Changes As of 31 December As of 31 December from the end of 2023 2022 previous year(%) Total number of Sinopec-branded service stations 30,958 30,808 0.5 Company-operated 30,958 30,808 0.5

Note: The total sales volume of refined oil products includes the amount of refined oil marketing and trading sales volume.

Chemicals

In 2023, in the face of the tough external environment of the significantly increased domestic chemicals supply and narrowed chemical margins, the Company optimised the structure of feedstock, facilities and products, maintained high utilisation rate in profitable facilities such as aromatics and EVA, and reduced production or shut down units of products with no marginal contribution, thus responding to market demand. We reinforced cost control to bring down cost throughout the chemical value chain. Integration of production, marketing, research and application was further cemented to increase stable production of high value-added products. Annual ethylene production was 14.31 million tonnes. We actively explored domestic and global market, international business volume grew rapidly. Total chemical sales volume reached 83 million tonnes, up by 1.7%.

