Ping An of China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Company Limited: Ping An of China SIF - RMB Bond Fund Wins 2 Awards at Offshore China Fund Awards 2023

HONG KONG, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ping An of China Asset Management (Hong Kong) Company Limited ("PAAMC HK"), the offshore asset management platform of Ping An Group, is delighted to announce that Ping An of China SIF - RMB Bond Fund (the "Fund")[1] has been recognized with 2 awards at the Offshore China Fund Awards 2023[2], jointly sponsored by the Chinese Asset Management Association of Hong Kong (HKCAMA) and Bloomberg.

The Fund was honored with the 1st Runner-up in two categories - Best Total Return - Greater China Fixed Income (5 Years) and Best Total Return - Greater China Fixed Income (3 Years). This accomplishment marks the 6th consecutive year that the Fund has been honored in this category, substantiating its industry-leading performance. Several months earlier, the Fund also secured the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award 2023 in the category of Bond Asia Pacific LC - 10 years[3].

Launched in 2011, the Fund aims to provide total returns comprised of interest income and capital growth. The Fund invests primarily in RMB denominated instruments including fixed income instruments, asset backed securities, convertible bonds, commercial papers and short term bills and notes. The Fund is actively managed with a variety of strategies. Its holdings are well diversified in terms of industries and regions, with the majority in the investment grade space.

Albert Wang, Head of Capital Markets and CIO of PAAMC HK, said, "We are proud to be consistently recognized by the Offshore China Fund Awards. The awards are a testament to our team's investment approach, which prioritizes rigorous risk management, disciplined decision-making, and a focus on long-term value creation. We remain steadfast in our pursuit of excellence, consistently seeking to exceed our investors' expectations."

HKCAMA and Bloomberg announced the winners at their ninth annual Offshore China Fund Awards on 21 March, in recognition of their outstanding performance and contributions to China's offshore fund industry. The award rankings were calculated using proprietary methodologies from data compiled by Bloomberg.

[1] Ping An of China SIF - RMB Bond A RMB [2] Source: Offshore China Fund Awards official website: https://www.bloomberg.com/company/press/hkcama-and-bloomberg-host-eighth-annual-offshore-china-fund-awards/ [3] Source: Lipper Awards official website: https://www.lipperfundawards.com/

