Dienstag, 26.03.2024

WKN: 912613 | ISIN: FR0000062671 | Ticker-Symbol: 2G3
25.03.24
14:43 Uhr
23,350 Euro
-0,050
-0,21 %
Actusnews Wire
26.03.2024 | 07:23
EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES (ex GROUPE GORGE): Record order for more than 1,000 units in Navigation

Press release

Paris, 26 March 2024

Exail Technologies announces today its largest order ever recorded by its Navigation business since its creation: the group has signed an order for more than 1,000 inertial units for a land defense application. The customer is a major player in this sector based in Western Europe. It chose to equip itself with small models of Exail inertial units that will be delivered from January 2025.

The company won this order following a competitive tender involving local players and large international groups. Exail Technologies will be able to capitalize on this new customer reference to open up new business opportunities and continue to gain market share in the field of land Defense.

About Exail Technologies

Exail Technologies is the new name of Groupe Gorgé, adopted after the transformation of the group at the end of 2022, now focused on the activities of its subsidiary Exail. Exail Technologies is an industrial company specializing in high technology in the field of autonomous robotics with a vertical integration of its businesses. The group offers complex drone and navigation systems, as well as products for the aerospace and photonics industries. Exail Technologies provides performance, reliability and safety to its civil and military customers operating in harsh environments and generates revenues in nearly 80 countries.

Exail technologies is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (EXA).

www.exail-technologies.com

Contacts
Investors relations
Hugo Soussan
Tel. +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86
h.soussan@exail-technologies.com

Anne-Pauline Petureaux
Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72
apetureaux@actus.fr		Media relations
Manon Clairet
Tél. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73
mclairet@actus.fr
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-84736-cp_exail-technologies_commande-ins-land-defense_en.pdf

