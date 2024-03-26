EQS-Ad-hoc: Aroundtown SA / Key word(s): Dividend/Strategic Company Decision

Aroundtown SA suspending 2023 dividend payout following sustained market uncertainties



26-March-2024 / 20:59 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Public disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation - MAR) Issuer: Aroundtown SA Aroundtown suspending 2023 dividend payout following sustained market uncertainties. Luxembourg, 26 March 2024 - The board of directors (the "Board") of Aroundtown SA (the "Company" or "Aroundtown") has decided today not to recommend a dividend payment for 2023 at the Company's annual general meeting intended for 26 June 2024. The Board continues to see market uncertainties which limit visibility regarding future developments and their full impact on transaction markets and property valuations and as a result on the Company's leverage as well as cost of financing. Under these uncertainties, it is the Board's opinion that the Company should remain conservative in regard to capital preservation and to continue to focus on strengthening liquidity and deleveraging. Contact Timothy Wright

T: +352 288 313

E: info@aroundtown.de

www.aroundtown.de Important information: This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The securities mentioned in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. If any announcements in this document contain forward-looking statements, such statements do not represent facts and are characterized by the words 'will', 'expect', 'believe', 'estimate', 'intend', 'contemplate', 'aim', 'assume' or similar expressions. Such statements express the intentions, opinions or current expectations and assumptions of Aroundtown and the persons acting together with Aroundtown. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts which Aroundtown and the persons acting together with Aroundtown have made to the best of their knowledge, but which do not claim to be correct in the future. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and usually cannot be influenced by Aroundtown or the persons acting together with Aroundtown. It should be kept in mind that the actual events or consequences may differ materially from those contained in or expressed by such forward-looking statements.



End of Inside Information



26-March-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

