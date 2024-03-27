DJ One Heritage Group plc: Interim report for the six months ended 31 December 2023

ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC (the "Company" or "One Heritage") Interim report for the six months ended 31 December 2023 27 March 2024 One Heritage Group PLC (LSE: OHG), the UK-based residential developer focused on the North of England, announces its half year results for the six months ended 31 December 2023. Financial highlights - Revenue of GBP9.15m (H1 FY23 for the six month period to 31 December 2022: GBP5.75m). This primarily reflects a significant growth in sales along with construction services. - Gross profit improved by GBP0.44m to a profit of GBP0.16m (H1 FY23: loss GBP0.28m) as a result of reduced impairments in the current year, with a charge of GBP0.33m (H1 FY23: GBP1.10m) being recognised in the period. Loss before tax of GBP1.94m (H1 FY23: loss GBP1.57m). - Basic loss per share (pence) of 5.2 (H1 FY23: 4.1). - Net debt of GBP18.67m (H2 FY23 for the six month period to 30 June 2023: GBP16.94m) an increase of GBP1.73m facilitating the completion of developments prior to legal completions. - Inventory reduced in the period by GBP2.27m to GBP14.30m (H2 FY23: GBP16.57m) reflecting completed sales. Operational highlights - Commencement of construction on One Victoria, Manchester, which comprises 129 units, with practical completion due in 2025, where the Group benefits from development management fees of 2% of development cost. - Commencement of construction for 24 houses at Victoria Road, Eccleshill, West Yorkshire, the Group's first new build housing project. Post Period Events - Practical completion of St. Petersgate, Stockport. - Practical completion of North Church House, Queen Street, Sheffield. - Repaid GBP1.5m Corporate Bond and signed another GBP0.5m unsecured loan to 15th March 2025 at 8% interest. - A revision of the Shareholder loan agreement extending terms to 31 December 2025 with the option to extend for a further 36 months. Outlook - On track to deliver strong revenue for FY24, driven by robust pipeline of property sales. - Commencement of marketing for sale of 24 houses at Victoria Road, Eccleshill, West Yorkshire in April 2024. - With a determined focus on finding good development and development management opportunities, we are cautiously exploring several promising options in core city centre locations for apartments, as well as high-demand areas for new build housing projects. Commenting on the Group's performance, Jason Upton, Chief Executive Officer said: "Our focus has been on finishing our projects in hand, both our own developments and those where we are development manager. In this respect, by the end of our interim reporting period, we had substantially completed projects at St. Petersgate, Stockport and North Church House, Queen Street, Sheffield. We have stepped back from the risks associated with self-delivery and we have looked at ways to monetise our unsold inventory. We have embarked upon a thorough investigation into how we can fully utilise, through diversification, the potential of our excellent team and brand in our core business of development/development management and we are actively engaged in conversations with distribution networks in territories abroad where we know there to be significant amounts of capital as we seek an even wider market for the Group's end-product. Our positive outlook is grounded in a robust strategy that focuses on core city centre locations for residential apartment projects and areas in high demand for our new build housing initiatives. The North West of England, particularly Greater Manchester, continues to be our primary focus, with the region expecting the highest sales price growth of any UK city in 2024 and already generating above average growth for rent at 9.8%, above the national average of 7.8% in January 2024. In 2020 One Heritage Group PLC became one of the first publicly listed residential developers with a focus on co-living. The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker OHG. For further information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.oneheritageplc.com/. CHIEF EXECUTIVE'S REVIEW During the second half of calendar year 2023, our interim reporting period, our focus has been on finishing our projects in hand, both our own developments and those where we are development manager. In this respect, by the end of our interim reporting period, we had substantially completed projects at St Petersgate, Stockport and North Church House, Queen Street, Sheffield. During this same period, as anticipated, we began to see some degree of stabilisation in build costs on our latest developments, Victoria Road, Eccleshill, where we are the developer and One Victoria, Manchester where we are the development manager. Both have fixed priced contracts in place which are proving essential in de-risking the build process. In time, we expect that this model will serve to ease the pressure on our margins. We have also continued to pay careful attention to our cash management including the refinancing of Oscar House, Manchester (as reported on 28 December) enabling unsold units to generate revenues through rentals and serviced apartments and agreeing construction finance at Victoria Road, Eccleshill and, in so doing, fully funding the remaining development cost. Post period, we announced practical completion of St Petersgate, Stockport (as reported on 9 January); practical completion of North Church House, Queen Street, Sheffield (as reported on 12 March); completion of a revision of the shareholder loan agreement, extending terms to 31 December 2025 (as reported on 15 January); and the appointment to the Board of Directors in February of a new Chief Financial Officer Stuart Ormisher and then, regrettably, his decision to step down at the end of this month. In this respect we have secured a highly experienced Interim Head of Finance and have commenced the search for a long-term replacement. In assessing our performance, the strategic objectives outlined in our annual results for the financial year 2023 serve as a benchmark, guiding this performance. An update against these objectives is outlined below. 1. Successfully delivering our existing development projects As announced in our annual results for the financial year ending 30 June 2023, four project completions - three direct developments and one development management project were completed within the period. In April 2023, we were pleased to commence the construction, as developer, of 24 houses at Victoria Road, Eccleshill, West Yorkshire, our first new build housing project. A principal contractor was appointed with a fixed price build contract and completion is expected in H2 2024. In July 2023, we were also pleased to sign a construction contract for our development management project One Victoria, Manchester which comprises 129 units. This secured further fees of 2% of the ongoing development costs which are in the region of GBP20,000 per month until practical completion in Q2 2025. Post period end, in January 2024, we announced the completion of St Petersgate, Stockport, a conversion of a former office building, comprising 18 apartments, and 1 commercial unit totalling c.12,000 square feet. The project was delivered in house and is the last direct development that will be delivered by this method for the foreseeable future. In March 2024, North Church House, Queen Street, Sheffield, a development management project, which comprises 58 apartments in a former office building totalling c.41,400 square feet reached completion. Direct Development Residential Commercial Gross Development Reservations* Exchanged Completed Expected Projects Units Units Value (GBPm) * Sales * Completion Lincoln House, 88 0 GBP10.1m 0 0 77 Completed Bolton Bank Street, 23 0 GBP3.9m 0 0 19 Completed Sheffield Oscar House, 27 0 GBP6.8m 3 0 8 Completed Manchester St Petersgate, 18 1 GBP2.9m 1 3 14 Completed Stockport Victoria Road, 24 0 GBP6.5m Not released H2 2024 Eccleshill Seaton House, 35 0 N/A Not released To be sold Stockport Churchgate, 15 1 N/A Not released To be sold Leicester Total 230 2 GBP30.2m 4 3 118

*As at 22 March 2024 2. Secure sales for our properties under construction

The UK housing markets continues to be under pressure, and we are not immune to the effects of this. As such, we saw a slowdown in property sales over the last six months of 2023 against a backdrop of high inflation and interest rates which impacted buyer demand.

