One Heritage Group plc: Interim report for the -3

DJ One Heritage Group plc: Interim report for the six months ended 31 December 2023

One Heritage Group plc (OHG) One Heritage Group plc: Interim report for the six months ended 31 December 2023 27-March-2024 / 13:35 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC (the "Company" or "One Heritage") Interim report for the six months ended 31 December 2023 27 March 2024 One Heritage Group PLC (LSE: OHG), the UK-based residential developer focused on the North of England, announces its half year results for the six months ended 31 December 2023. Financial highlights - Revenue of GBP9.15m (H1 FY23 for the six month period to 31 December 2022: GBP5.75m). This primarily reflects a significant growth in sales along with construction services. - Gross profit improved by GBP0.44m to a profit of GBP0.16m (H1 FY23: loss GBP0.28m) as a result of reduced impairments in the current year, with a charge of GBP0.33m (H1 FY23: GBP1.10m) being recognised in the period. Loss before tax of GBP1.94m (H1 FY23: loss GBP1.57m). - Basic loss per share (pence) of 5.2 (H1 FY23: 4.1). - Net debt of GBP18.67m (H2 FY23 for the six month period to 30 June 2023: GBP16.94m) an increase of GBP1.73m facilitating the completion of developments prior to legal completions. - Inventory reduced in the period by GBP2.27m to GBP14.30m (H2 FY23: GBP16.57m) reflecting completed sales. Operational highlights - Commencement of construction on One Victoria, Manchester, which comprises 129 units, with practical completion due in 2025, where the Group benefits from development management fees of 2% of development cost. - Commencement of construction for 24 houses at Victoria Road, Eccleshill, West Yorkshire, the Group's first new build housing project. Post Period Events - Practical completion of St. Petersgate, Stockport. - Practical completion of North Church House, Queen Street, Sheffield. - Repaid GBP1.5m Corporate Bond and signed another GBP0.5m unsecured loan to 15th March 2025 at 8% interest. - A revision of the Shareholder loan agreement extending terms to 31 December 2025 with the option to extend for a further 36 months. Outlook - On track to deliver strong revenue for FY24, driven by robust pipeline of property sales. - Commencement of marketing for sale of 24 houses at Victoria Road, Eccleshill, West Yorkshire in April 2024. - With a determined focus on finding good development and development management opportunities, we are cautiously exploring several promising options in core city centre locations for apartments, as well as high-demand areas for new build housing projects. Commenting on the Group's performance, Jason Upton, Chief Executive Officer said: "Our focus has been on finishing our projects in hand, both our own developments and those where we are development manager. In this respect, by the end of our interim reporting period, we had substantially completed projects at St. Petersgate, Stockport and North Church House, Queen Street, Sheffield. We have stepped back from the risks associated with self-delivery and we have looked at ways to monetise our unsold inventory. We have embarked upon a thorough investigation into how we can fully utilise, through diversification, the potential of our excellent team and brand in our core business of development/development management and we are actively engaged in conversations with distribution networks in territories abroad where we know there to be significant amounts of capital as we seek an even wider market for the Group's end-product. Our positive outlook is grounded in a robust strategy that focuses on core city centre locations for residential apartment projects and areas in high demand for our new build housing initiatives. The North West of England, particularly Greater Manchester, continues to be our primary focus, with the region expecting the highest sales price growth of any UK city in 2024 and already generating above average growth for rent at 9.8%, above the national average of 7.8% in January 2024. Contacts One Heritage Group plc Jason Upton Chief Executive Officer Email: jason.upton@one-heritage.com Hybridan LLP (Financial Adviser and Broker) Claire Louise Noyce Email: claire.noyce@hybridan.com Tel: +44 (0)203 764 2341 About One Heritage Group One Heritage Group PLC is a property development and management company. It focuses on the residential sector primarily in the North of England, seeking out value and maximising opportunities for investors. In 2020 One Heritage Group PLC became one of the first publicly listed residential developers with a focus on co-living. The Company is listed on the Standard List of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, trading under the ticker OHG. For further information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.oneheritageplc.com/. CHIEF EXECUTIVE'S REVIEW During the second half of calendar year 2023, our interim reporting period, our focus has been on finishing our projects in hand, both our own developments and those where we are development manager. In this respect, by the end of our interim reporting period, we had substantially completed projects at St Petersgate, Stockport and North Church House, Queen Street, Sheffield. During this same period, as anticipated, we began to see some degree of stabilisation in build costs on our latest developments, Victoria Road, Eccleshill, where we are the developer and One Victoria, Manchester where we are the development manager. Both have fixed priced contracts in place which are proving essential in de-risking the build process. In time, we expect that this model will serve to ease the pressure on our margins. We have also continued to pay careful attention to our cash management including the refinancing of Oscar House, Manchester (as reported on 28 December) enabling unsold units to generate revenues through rentals and serviced apartments and agreeing construction finance at Victoria Road, Eccleshill and, in so doing, fully funding the remaining development cost. Post period, we announced practical completion of St Petersgate, Stockport (as reported on 9 January); practical completion of North Church House, Queen Street, Sheffield (as reported on 12 March); completion of a revision of the shareholder loan agreement, extending terms to 31 December 2025 (as reported on 15 January); and the appointment to the Board of Directors in February of a new Chief Financial Officer Stuart Ormisher and then, regrettably, his decision to step down at the end of this month. In this respect we have secured a highly experienced Interim Head of Finance and have commenced the search for a long-term replacement. In assessing our performance, the strategic objectives outlined in our annual results for the financial year 2023 serve as a benchmark, guiding this performance. An update against these objectives is outlined below. 1. Successfully delivering our existing development projects As announced in our annual results for the financial year ending 30 June 2023, four project completions - three direct developments and one development management project were completed within the period. In April 2023, we were pleased to commence the construction, as developer, of 24 houses at Victoria Road, Eccleshill, West Yorkshire, our first new build housing project. A principal contractor was appointed with a fixed price build contract and completion is expected in H2 2024. In July 2023, we were also pleased to sign a construction contract for our development management project One Victoria, Manchester which comprises 129 units. This secured further fees of 2% of the ongoing development costs which are in the region of GBP20,000 per month until practical completion in Q2 2025. Post period end, in January 2024, we announced the completion of St Petersgate, Stockport, a conversion of a former office building, comprising 18 apartments, and 1 commercial unit totalling c.12,000 square feet. The project was delivered in house and is the last direct development that will be delivered by this method for the foreseeable future. In March 2024, North Church House, Queen Street, Sheffield, a development management project, which comprises 58 apartments in a former office building totalling c.41,400 square feet reached completion. Direct Development Residential Commercial Gross Development Reservations* Exchanged Completed Expected Projects Units Units Value (GBPm) * Sales * Completion Lincoln House, 88 0 GBP10.1m 0 0 77 Completed Bolton Bank Street, 23 0 GBP3.9m 0 0 19 Completed Sheffield Oscar House, 27 0 GBP6.8m 3 0 8 Completed Manchester St Petersgate, 18 1 GBP2.9m 1 3 14 Completed Stockport Victoria Road, 24 0 GBP6.5m Not released H2 2024 Eccleshill Seaton House, 35 0 N/A Not released To be sold Stockport Churchgate, 15 1 N/A Not released To be sold Leicester Total 230 2 GBP30.2m 4 3 118

*As at 22 March 2024 2. Secure sales for our properties under construction

The UK housing markets continues to be under pressure, and we are not immune to the effects of this. As such, we saw a slowdown in property sales over the last six months of 2023 against a backdrop of high inflation and interest rates which impacted buyer demand.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 27, 2024 09:35 ET (13:35 GMT)

DJ One Heritage Group plc: Interim report for the -2-

In the face of this, some unsold units at our completed developments will be rented to enable revenue to be generated as we remain reluctant to reduce sales prices for these remaining units.

The marketing of the 24 houses at Victoria Road, Eccleshill will commence in April 2024 as we enter the final months of the project. Sales will be to the local market. 3. Growing the pipeline of new development opportunities

We are working hard to diversify and thereby increase our pipeline of new development opportunities. The process involves a substantial investment of time as we thoroughly assess a considerable array of new opportunities of a diverse nature designed to ensure the long-term success and resilience of our company.

One significant stride in this direction has been our entry into new build housing with the Victoria Road, Eccleshill project, commencement of which marks our initial step towards diversification into new build housing.

While our move into new build housing serves to broaden our offer and provides us with a more balanced and diversified portfolio, we remain committed to our core product of City Centre apartments. Our brand will expand to incorporate this strategic adjustment as we define a 'One Heritage City Centre Living' brand for our apartments, and a 'One Heritage Homes' brand for our new build family homes. 4. Create diverse sources of revenue generated through the Group's service provisions

Development management

In July 2023, we signed a construction contract at One Victoria which secures the Company 2% of ongoing total development costs payable over the anticipated development period. These fees are running in the region of GBP20,000 per month until practical completion in Q2 2025. The Company will also be entitled to 15% of the net profit generated, which will be distributed following the legal completion of the sales for all units.

North Church House, Queen Street, Sheffield which comprises 58 apartments, reached practical completion earlier this year in March 2024. This marks the completion of our second development management project.

Our final development management agreement is for One Heritage Tower, Salford. To date we have been successful in achieving planning permission for a 542-unit, 55 storey tower, and are currently in a Pre-Construction Service Agreement (PCSA) with a contractor to secure a fixed price construction cost for the delivery of the project. An update is expected to be provided later in 2024 as the Company is exploring options to either secure an institutional funding partner or a sale of the project.

Property services

As announced in our results for the financial year 2023, there are viability concerns surrounding Co-Living. We have seen a reduction of Co-Living activity with the cost to deliver the projects, high running costs and high interest rates all contributing towards wavering investor demand. A strategic review of this business line is ongoing and, simultaneously, we are looking at new opportunities such as Serviced Accommodation.

Our property management team continues to work hard to provide a first-class service to our landlords and improve processes as we increase the volume of properties under management.

Outlook

As well as experiencing challenging economic headwinds causing upward pressure on building costs which in turn have continued to put pressure on our margins as a developer, and those of our developer clients for whom we act as development manager, we have also witnessed a dropping-off in investor demand for our end-product. To counteract this: we have stepped back from the risks associated with self-delivery; we have looked at ways to monetise our unsold inventory; we have embarked upon a thorough investigation into how we can fully utilise, through diversification, the potential of our excellent team and brand in our core business of development/development management and we are actively engaged in conversations with distribution networks in territories abroad where we know there to be significant amounts of capital into which we can tap as we seek an even wider market for the Group's end-product.

Our positive outlook is grounded in a robust strategy that focuses on core city centre locations for residential apartment projects and areas in high demand for our new build housing initiatives. The North West of England, particularly Greater Manchester, continues to be our primary focus. Housing in this region remains in high demand and focus will be on areas where performance outpaces national trends. In January 2024 the North West had average growth for rent at 9.8%, above the national average of 7.8% according to Zoopla. Rightmove have also recently reported a 1.5% increase in house price growth in March, the highest monthly house price increase in 10 months.

As we embark on the next phase of our journey, we express sincere gratitude to our dedicated team, supportive shareholders, and stakeholders for their unwavering support. Our optimism for the future is complemented by a cautious approach, ensuring that we navigate market dynamics with resilience and strategic acumen. As such, we believe that we are well-prepared to seize the opportunities that lie ahead.

FINANCE REVIEW

For the six months ended 31 December 2023, revenue increased by GBP3.40m (+59%) to GBP9.15m (H1 FY23: GBP5.75m). This primarily reflects significant growth in sales along with construction services.

H1 FY24 H1 FY23 Change Change Revenue GBPm GBPm GBPm % Development management fees & other income 0.29 0.23 0.06 +26% Development sales 4.99 3.29 1.70 +52% Construction * 3.70 1.89 1.81 +96% Property Services 0.11 0.28 (0.17) -61% Corporate 0.06 0.06 0.00 - TOTAL 9.15 5.75 3.40 +59%

-- Construction revenue in in-house residential development projects discontinued with the exception of livecontracts for existing development schemes. Construction revenues from the refurbishment of Co-Living propertieswill continue.

Developments sales revenue remained the largest contributor to Group revenue, accounting for 55% of total revenue. This significant growth was driven mainly by a further 22 completions at Lincoln House, Bolton, along with completions following practical completion at Oscar House, Manchester (7 completions) and Bank Street, Sheffield (2 completions).

Construction Services delivered revenue of GBP3.70m in the period (H1 FY23: GBP1.89m), reflecting building activity supplied to related parties Robin Hood Ltd on Co-Living properties and Queen Street, Sheffield, a refurbishment project where the Group is Development Manager.

There was a small increase in development management fee income of GBP0.06m to GBP0.29m (H1 FY23: GBP0.23m), and this was delivered from three projects: North Church House, Sheffield; One Heritage Tower, Salford and One Victoria, Salford.

Property Services also saw a decrease over the same period last year from GBP0.28m in H1 FY23 to GBP0.11m in H1 FY24. This reduction was as a result of the group providing no sourcing and acquisition services in period. The GBP0.11m of revenue relates to property management fees.

Gross profit improved by GBP0.44m to a profit of GBP0.16m (H1 FY23: loss GBP0.28m) as a result of reduced impairments in the current year, following stabilisation of self-delivered projects with an impairment charge of GBP0.33m (H1 FY23: GBP1.10m) being recognised in the period. There have been a number of significant changes implemented to reporting, risk management and operational delivery, to better protect the Group from similar challenges in the future. Schemes currently in construction, namely Victoria Road, have been procured under a design and build, fixed priced contract to limit the level of construction and programme risk within the Group. The gross margin was 1.77% (H1 FY23: (4.87%)), whilst positive is lower than targeted due to a number of schemes within the Group having previously been impaired and therefore there is no margin to be recognised on these schemes as we complete on sales in the current year.

Administrative expenses were GBP1.53m in the period (H1 FY23: GBP1.13m). This represents an overall GBP0.40m increase in overheads arising from an increase in staff costs, consultancy costs, and an increase in recruitment costs. The Group remains focused on tight control of overheads, whilst introducing some investment in cost to benefit revenue streams. Administrative expenses as a proportion of revenue were 16.8% in H1 FY24 (19.7% H1 FY23).

The operating loss decreased by GBP0.04m to a loss of GBP1.37m (H1 FY23: loss of GBP1.41m). Finance costs were GBP0.57m (H1 FY23: GBP0.16m). The increase in finance cost is due to development schemes reaching practical completion such as Oscar House and all finance costs since then have been expensed and not capitalised. Basic loss per share was 5.2 pence (H1 FY23: loss 4.1 pence).

Net debt at 31 December 2023 was GBP18.67m (30 June 2023: GBP16.94m), with the increase over the six-month period to support operating cashflows and working capital requirements. Inventory reduced in the period by GBP2.27m to GBP14.30m (30 June 2023: GBP16.57m) reflecting completed sales at Lincoln House, Oscar House and Bank Street. Trade Receivables increased in the period to GBP3.88m (30 June 2023: GBP2.10m) resulting from billed works for development management schemes not settled in the period. The Group continues to have a very strong relationship with the majority shareholder, One Heritage Property Development Limited (OHPD), and the funding facility provided by OHPD had a drawn down amount of GBP13.02m at the period end. It is expected that the utilisation of this facility will reduce as our completions and sales crystallise over the remainder of H2 FY24

RISK MANAGEMENT AND PRINCIPAL RISKS

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 27, 2024 09:35 ET (13:35 GMT)

DJ One Heritage Group plc: Interim report for the -3-

The ability of the Group to operate effectively and achieve its strategic objectives is subject to a range of potential risks and uncertainties. The Board and the broader management team take a pro-active approach to identifying and assessing internal and external risks. The potential likelihood and impact of each risk is assessed and mitigation policies are set against them that are judged to be appropriate to the risk level. Management constantly updates plans and these are monitored by the Audit and Risk Committee and reported to the Board.

The principal risks that the Board sees as impacting the Group in the coming period are divided into six categories, and these are set out below together with how the Group mitigates such risks.

1. Strategy: Government regulation, planning policy and land availability.

2. Delivery: Inadequate controls or failures in compliance will impact the Group's operational and financial performance.

3. Operations: Availability and cost of raw materials, sub-contractors and suppliers.

4. People & Culture: Attracting and retaining high-calibre employees.

5. Finance & Liquidity: Availability of finance and working capital.

6. External Factors: Economic environment, including housing demand and mortgage availability.

1. Strategy: Government regulation, planning policy and land availability

A risk exists that changes in the regulatory environment may affect the conditions and time taken to obtain planning approval and technical requirements including changes to Building Regulations or Environmental Regulations, increasing the challenge of providing quality homes where they are most needed. Such changes may also impact our ability to meet our margin or site return on capital employed (ROCE) hurdle rates (this ratio can help to understand how well a company is generating profits from its capital as it is put to use). An inability to secure sufficient consented land and strategic land options at appropriate cost and quality in the right locations to enhance communities, could affect our ability to grow sales volumes and/or meet our margin and site ROCE hurdle rates. The Group mitigates against these risks by liaising regularly with experts and officials to understand where and when changes may occur. In addition, the Group monitors proposals by the Government to ensure the achievement of implementable planning consents that meet local requirements and that exceed current and expected statutory requirements. The Group regularly reviews land currently owned, committed and pipeline prospects, underpinned with robust key business control where all land acquisitions are subject to formal appraisal and approved by the senior executive team.

2. Delivery: Inadequate controls or failures in compliance will impact the Group's operational and financial performance

A risk exists of failure to achieve excellence in construction, such as design and construction defects, deviation from environmental standards, or through an inability to develop and implement new and innovative construction methods. This could increase costs, expose the Group to future remediation liabilities, and result in poor product quality, reduced selling prices and sales volumes.

To mitigate this the Group liaises with technical experts to ensure compliance with all regulations around design and materials, along with external engineers through approved panels. It also has detailed build programmes supported by a robust quality assurance.

3. Operations: Availability and cost of raw materials, sub-contractors and suppliers

A risk exists that not adequately responding to shortages or increased costs of materials and skilled labour or the failure of a key supplier, may lead to increased costs and delays in construction. It may also impact our ability to achieve disciplined growth in the provision of high quality homes.

Following a strategic review, the Group has taken the opportunity to cease our participation in in-house construction of residential development projects, and this will take effect upon the completion of our current projects under construction. We will continue to provide the development of Co-Living projects but have chosen a new approach to the delivery of our development projects by appointing a principal contractor after a period of due diligence, which we believe will deliver the best shareholder value.

4. People & Culture: Attracting and retaining high-calibre employees

A risk exists that increasing competition for skills may mean we are unable to recruit and/or retain the best people. Having sufficient skilled employees is critical to delivery of the Group's strategy whilst maintaining excellence in all of our other strategic priorities.

To mitigate this the Group has a number of People Strategy programmes which include development, training and succession planning, remuneration benchmarking against competitors, and monitoring of employee turnover, absence statistics and feedback from exit interviews.

5. Finance & Liquidity: Availability of finance and working capital

A risk exists that lack of sufficient borrowing and surety facilities to settle liabilities and/or an ability to manage working capital, may mean that we are unable to respond to changes in the economic environment, and take advantage of appropriate land buying and operational opportunities to deliver strategic priorities.

To minimise this risk the Group has a disciplined operating framework with an appropriate capital structure, and management have stress tested the Group's resilience to ensure the funding available is sufficient. This process has regular management and Board attention to review the most appropriate funding strategy to drive the Group's growth ambitions.

6. External Factors: Economic environment, including housing demand and mortgage availability

A risk exists that changes in the UK macroeconomic environment may lead to falling demand or tightened mortgage availability, upon which most of our customers are reliant, thus potentially reducing the affordability of our homes. This could result in reduced sales volumes and affect our ability to deliver profitable growth.

To mitigate this risk the wider Group has a significant presence in Hong Kong, China and Singapore and the majority of overseas purchasers are cash buyers. The Group continually monitors the market at Board, Executive Committee and team levels, leading to amendments in the Group's forecasts and planning, as necessary. In addition there are comprehensive sales policies, regular reviews of pricing in local markets and development of good relationships with mortgage lenders. This is underpinned by a disciplined operating framework with an appropriate capital structure and strong balance sheet.

STATEMENT OF DIRECTOR'S RESPONSIBILITIES

in respect of the half-yearly financial report

We confirm that to the best of our knowledge: - the condensed set of financial statements has been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim FinancialReporting as adopted for use in the UK; - the interim management report includes a fair review of the information required by:

-- DTR 4.2.7R of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, being an indication of important eventsthat have occurred during the first six months of the financial year and their impact on the condensed set offinancial statements; and a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months ofthe year; and

-- DTR 4.2.8R of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, being related party transactions that havetaken place in the first six months of the current financial year and that have materially affected the financialposition or performance of the entity during that period; and any changes in the related party transactionsdescribed in the last annual report that could do so.

The directors of One Heritage Group PLC are listed on the company website, www.oneheritageplc.com

By order of the Board

Jason Upton

Chief Executive Officer

26 March 2024

INDEPENDENT REVIEW REPORT TO ONE HERITAGE GROUP PLC

Report on the interim financial statements

Conclusion

We have been engaged by the company to review the condensed set of financial statements in the interim report for the six months ended 31 December 2023 which comprises the consolidated statements of comprehensive income, financial position, changes in equity and cash flows and the related explanatory notes.

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the condensed set of financial statements in the interim report for the six months ended 31 December 2023 is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting as adopted for use in the UK and the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ("the DTR") of the UK's Financial Conduct Authority ("the UK FCA").

Basis of conclusion

We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements (UK) 2410 Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity ("ISRE (UK) 2410") issued for use in the UK. A review of interim financial information consists of making enquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. We read the other information contained in the interim report and consider whether it contains any apparent misstatements or material inconsistencies with the information in the condensed set of financial statements.

A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing (UK) and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusions relating to going concern

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 27, 2024 09:35 ET (13:35 GMT)