Donnerstag, 28.03.2024
Spezial am Donnerstag: Rallye II. - Neuer Anstoß, News und was die Börsencommunity jetzt nicht verpassen will…
WKN: A2PQ7G | ISIN: SE0012853455 | Ticker-Symbol: 6EQ
PR Newswire
28.03.2024 | 08:24
Number of shares and votes in EQT

  • Conversion of 348,106 class C shares (one tenth of a vote) to ordinary shares (one vote)
  • Conversion was made pursuant to EQT's previous Share Program
  • As of March 28 2024, there are 1,185,455,138 shares outstanding in EQT

STOCKHOLM, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The total number of votes in EQT AB (publ) ("EQT") changed during March 2024 as a result of a conversion of 348,106 class C shares to 348,106 ordinary shares. The conversion was made pursuant to EQT's previous Share Program. The total number of votes has increased by 313,295.4, while the total number of shares issued is unchanged.

The number of shares and votes in EQT as of 28 March 2024 is set out in the table below.


Ordinary shares

Class C shares1

Total

Number of issued shares2

1,245,048,412
(1,245,048,412 votes)

881,555
(88,155.5 votes)

1,245,929,967
(1,245,136,567.5 votes)

Number of shares owned by EQT AB3

60,474,829

-

60,474,829

Number of outstanding shares

1,184,573,583
(1,184,573,583 votes)

881,555
(88,155.5 votes)

1,185,455,138
(1,184,661,738.5 votes)

1 Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote.2 Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB and the number of shares outstanding.3 EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings.

This press release is published for regulatory reasons.

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

This is information that EQT AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET on 28 March 2024.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/number-of-shares-and-votes-in-eqt,c3953936

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/3953936/2702176.pdf

EQT AB - Press release (28 March 2024) EN

https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/eqt-stockholm,c3284139

EQT Stockholm

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/number-of-shares-and-votes-in-eqt-302102289.html

