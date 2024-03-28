EXAIL TECHNOLOGIES (ex GROUPE GORGE): Visit of the Minister of Armed Forces to Exail, leader in autonomous robotic systems

The Minister of Armed Forces, Mr. Sébastien Lecornu, visited the Exail site in Toulon yesterday, which specializes in autonomous robotics for naval applications. The General Delegate for Armaments, Mr. Emmanuel Chiva, and the Chief of Staff of the Navy, Admiral Nicolas Vaujour, were also present. The Exail teams thank them once again for their presence and for the opportunity to present the solutions developed by the group.

The minister was able to discover the capabilities for underwater mine clearance, composed of several drones that collaborate to secure a maritime zone. Exail is the only global actor with a complete range of robots to perform this type of mission.

In order to support the French strategy for mastering the deep seas, Exail also presented its deep-sea drone solutions, developed on the site of Toulon for over 40 years, and capable of diving up to 6,000 meters.

Finally, in a context of strengthening and modernizing the French forces, the minister emphasized the importance of industrial sovereignty and the ability of the key actors to increase production. Exail will be able to meet these challenges and will be proud to once again put its capabilities at the service of French sailors.

About Exail Technologies

Exail Technologies is the new name of Groupe Gorgé, adopted after the transformation of the group at the end of 2022, now focused on the activities of its subsidiary Exail. Exail Technologies is an industrial company specializing in high technology in the field of autonomous robotics with a vertical integration of its businesses. The group offers complex drone and navigation systems, as well as products for the aerospace and photonics industries. Exail Technologies provides performance, reliability and safety to its civil and military customers operating in harsh environments and generates revenues in nearly 80 countries.

Exail technologies is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B (EXA).

www.exail-technologies.com

Contacts Investors relations

Hugo Soussan

Tel. +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86

h.soussan@exail-technologies.com



Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Tel. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72

apetureaux@actus.fr Media relations

Manon Clairet

Tél. +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73

mclairet@actus.fr

