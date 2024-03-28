Shapeways, Inc.: Shapeways Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

- Expands Q4 2023 Gross Margins to 46% and Increases Gross Profit by 23% vs the same quarter in the prior year -

- Continues to Explore Strategic Alternatives to Maximize Shareholder Value -

NEW YORK, March 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHPW) ("Shapeways" or the "Company"), a leader in the large and fast-growing digital manufacturing industry, announced its results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.

"Throughout 2023 we focused on executing our key strategic objectives of expanding our enterprise and software businesses," said Greg Kress, Shapeways' Chief Executive Officer. "We are pleased to have delivered revenue and gross profit improvements in the fourth quarter both sequentially and year over year, including a 23% increase in gross profit from the same period last year. This increase in gross profit was due in part to an expansion of gross margin to 46% in the fourth quarter as we had a higher contribution from software and enterprise sales, including increased sales among our top customers. In particular, we have seen additional traction in the target automotive vertical where we support dynamic production demands with both additive and traditional manufacturing capabilities."

"We remain dedicated to meeting evolving customer needs and the ongoing shift towards digital manufacturing solutions. Even as we are seeing these improvements and remain encouraged about our opportunity over time, the current environment remains challenging, sales cycles are elongated, and our business has not scaled as quickly as anticipated. To align with this backdrop, we have implemented a number of cost-reduction initiatives, including reductions in force completed in the fourth quarter of 2023, a reduction of new hires, and a reduction in non-critical capital and discretionary operating expenditures. We are also continuing to work with advisors to explore strategic alternatives for the business to maximize shareholder value."

Business Updates

Enterprise manufacturing growth - Shapeways continues to increase its customer focus towards middle market and enterprise opportunities with high-quality, high-precision enterprise-level manufacturing solutions geared towards automotive customers, as well as those in medical, robotics, and other industries.

Shapeways continues to secure Tier 1 supplier and OEM direct multi-year production volume, including a recently expanded $1.5M contract with an industry-leading American automotive manufacturer that leverages Shapeways' expansive additive and traditional manufacturing capabilities.

The Company continues to increase its share of wallet with existing customers on multi-year revenue projects and saw revenues for the full year from its top 250 customers grow 29% compared to last year.

Expansion into the global CNC market - Shapeways is committed to its enterprise go-to-market strategy of supporting companies across the globe with their supply chain challenges through unprecedented flexibility in production. This includes both additive and traditional manufacturing.

Subsequent to year-end, Shapeways launched its new computer numerical control ("CNC") Instant Quote feature, which provides an opportunity for further expansion into the global CNC market. This online quoting portal allows seamless access for CNC customers and enhances Shapeways' robust suite of enterprise manufacturing solutions.



Software tools and services growth - Throughout 2023, Shapeways grew revenues in its software offering which provides improved customer accessibility, increased productivity, and expanded manufacturing capabilities for its customers.

During the year, the Company launched several key features to create a more comprehensive software offering. These included an enhancement to the ordering service and the ability for customers to source discounted materials using the MFG Materials platform.



Cost alignment initiatives and strategic alternatives - While the Company remains encouraged by its momentum, in light of the elongated sales cycle and near-term macroeconomic uncertainty, in the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company completed reductions in force as part of the Company's initiatives initiated in the third quarter intended to reduce operating expenses. These cost-reduction initiatives also included a reduction in new hires and a reduction in non-critical capital and discretionary operating expenditures. As a result of the cost reduction initiatives, the Company reduced its total global workforce by approximately 15%.

In addition, as previously disclosed, the Company has been working with advisors in considering its strategic alternatives, including, without limitation, a sale of a material portion of the Company's assets, merger, business combination, liquidation of certain assets, or other strategic transaction to maximize shareholder value. Based on market checks conducted by the Company's advisors, as well as preliminary discussions with and feedback from potential purchasers, and in light of continued macroeconomic and industry pressures, the Company is actively taking steps to sell a material portion of the Company's assets. In the course of these preliminary discussions, potential purchasers have indicated an interest in acquiring either the Company's manufacturing business or its software business, but not both. The Company is continuing to evaluate strategic alternatives with regard to its core manufacturing and software businesses, including ongoing discussions with potential acquirers. The Company has not signed a definitive agreement with respect to either its software or manufacturing assets, and there can be no assurance that any of these processes will result in any transaction.

Financial Highlights

Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

Revenue was $9.5 million compared to $8.7 million for the same period in 2022

Gross profit was $4.4 million compared to $3.6 million for the same period in 2022

Gross margin was 46% compared to 41% for the same period in 2022

Net loss was $(10.5) million compared to $(7.0) million for the same period in 2022

Adjusted EBITDA was $(5.1) million compared to $(5.8) million for the same period in 2022

The Company recognized non-cash impairments during the quarter. These included $3.0 million related to equipment that is being held for sale, as well as $1.1 million goodwill impairment related to the purchase of MFG, which we believe has declined in value due to current market conditions and based on feedback from our strategic alternatives process.

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023

Revenue was $34.5 million compared to $33.2 million for 2022

Gross profit was $14.5 million compared to $14.3 million for 2022

Gross margin was 42% compared to 43% for 2022

Net loss was $(43.9) million compared to $(20.2) million for 2022

Adjusted EBITDA was $(22.5) million compared to $(19.8) million for 2022



Outlook

For the first quarter of 2024, the Company anticipates revenue to be in the range of $8.3 million to $8.6 million.

About Shapeways

Shapeways is a global leader in digital manufacturing, combining additive and traditional technologies with proprietary software solutions designed for other manufacturers and their customers, reducing costs, and improving supply chains. Partnering with hundreds of companies engaged in industrial applications like automotive, medical, and transportation, as well as aerospace and defense, Shapeways helps them scale their businesses, solve complex problems in product development, and achieve critical manufacturing milestones.

With access to a dozen additive technologies, six conventional manufacturing methods, and hundreds of materials and finishes, Shapeways ensures the production of quality parts with the right technologies at the right time and at the right cost.

With ISO 9001-compliant manufacturing facilities in Livonia and Charlotte, Michigan, and Eindhoven, the Netherlands, Shapeways operates globally and has delivered more than 24 million parts to more than 1 million customers in more than 180 countries. To learn more, please visit https://www.shapeways.com .

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

SHAPEWAYS HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,200 $ 30,630 Restricted cash 41 139 Short-term investments - 9,816 Accounts receivable, net 4,680 1,606 Inventory 2,036 1,307 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,058 6,255 Current assets held for sale 118 - Total current assets 23,133 49,753 Property and equipment, net 5,709 15,627 Operating lease, right-of-use assets, net 1,739 2,365 Goodwill 5,214 6,286 Intangible assets, net 2,973 5,398 Security deposits 99 99 Total assets $ 38,867 $ 79,528 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 2,635 $ 2,354 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,875 5,950 Current portion of long-term debt 650 - Operating lease liabilities, current 864 719 Finance lease liability, current 64 - Other financing obligations, current 44 - Deferred revenue 1,773 972 Total current liabilities 9,905 9,995 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 979 1,715 Deferred tax liabilities, net 52 27 Finance lease liability, net of current portion 245 - Other financing obligations, net of current portion 432 - Long-term debt, net of current portion 426 - Total liabilities 12,039 11,737 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Preferred stock ($0.0001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively) - - Common stock ($0.0001 par value; 120,000,000 shares authorized; 6,597,409 and 6,180,646 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively)(1) 1 5 Additional paid-in capital 204,230 201,362 Accumulated deficit (176,943 ) (133,032 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (460 ) (544 ) Total stockholders' equity 26,828 67,791 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 38,867 $ 79,528

(1) Retroactively adjusted shares issued and outstanding to give effect to the Company's 1-for-8 reverse stock split.





SHAPEWAYS HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue, net $ 9,450 $ 8,705 $ 34,460 $ 33,157 Cost of revenue 5,083 5,149 19,955 18,859 Gross profit 4,367 3,556 14,505 14,298 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative 9,196 7,331 36,722 27,847 Research and development 2,041 3,417 9,302 10,409 Impairment on assets held for sale 3,134 - 12,814 - Impairment on goodwill 1,072 - 1,072 - Total operating expenses 15,443 10,748 59,910 38,256 Loss from operations (11,076 ) (7,192 ) (45,405 ) (23,958 ) Other income (expense) Interest income 158 126 1,071 149 Interest expense (56 ) - (143 ) (7 ) Loss on disposal of assets - (49 ) (85 ) (49 ) Change in fair value of earnout liabilities - 40 - 1,824 Change in fair value of warrant liabilities - 26 - 1,584 Other income 407 118 675 267 Total other income, net 509 261 1,518 3,768 Loss before income tax expense (10,567 ) (6,931 ) (43,887 ) (20,190 ) Income tax expense (33 ) 29 24 31 Net loss (10,534 ) (6,960 ) (43,911 ) (20,221 ) Net loss per share: Basic(1) $ (1.52 ) $ (1.05 ) $ (6.51 ) $ (3.05 ) Diluted(1) $ (1.52 ) $ (1.05 ) $ (6.51 ) $ (3.05 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic(1) 6,920,702 6,644,383 6,749,836 6,624,820 Diluted(1) 6,920,702 6,644,383 6,749,836 6,624,820 Other comprehensive income (loss) Foreign currency translation adjustment (65 ) (125 ) 84 (175 ) Comprehensive loss $ (10,599 ) $ (7,085 ) $ (43,827 ) $ (20,396 )

(1) Retroactively adjusted shares issued and outstanding to give effect to the Company's 1-for-8 reverse stock split.





SHAPEWAYS HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Year Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (43,911 ) $ (20,221 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,870 1,514 Loss from impairment on assets held for sale 12,814 - Loss from impairment on goodwill 1,072 - Write-off of prepaid services 3,954 - Write-off of intangible assets 481 - Bad debt expense 337 - Loss on disposal of property and equipment 85 49 Stock-based compensation expense 2,430 2,155 Non-cash lease expense 996 1,000 Deferred income taxes 25 27 Interest receivable on short-term investments (767 ) (105 ) Change in fair value of earnout liability - (1,824 ) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities - (1,584 ) Change in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (3,491 ) 873 Inventory (737 ) (192 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (850 ) (1,686 ) Accounts payable 541 1 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (1,535 ) 996 Operating lease liabilities (964 ) (1,049 ) Deferred revenue 801 (522 ) Security deposits - (7 ) Net cash used in operating activities (26,849 ) (20,575 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (2,796 ) (10,118 ) Purchase of short-term investments (9,769 ) (9,780 ) Proceeds from settlement of short-term investments 20,000 - Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired - (8,861 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 7,435 (28,759 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds received from other finance obligations 993 - Principal payments on finance leases (45 ) - Payments on other finance obligations (62 ) - Payments of taxes on restricted stock units withheld for employee taxes (217 ) - Proceeds from issuance of common stock 118 339 Net cash provided by financing activities 787 339 Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash $ (18,627 ) $ (48,995 ) Effect of change in foreign currency exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 99 (55 ) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 30,769 79,819 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year $ 12,241 $ 30,769 Supplemental disclosure of cash and non-cash transactions: Cash paid for interest $ 143 $ - Purchase of property and equipment included in accounts payable $ 22 $ 225 Issuance of common stock upon settlement of earnout consideration liability $ 537 $ -





SHAPEWAYS HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

For the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 and 2022

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss $ (10,534 ) $ (6,960 ) $ (43,911 ) $ (20,221 ) Interest expense, net (102 ) (126 ) (928 ) (142 ) Depreciation and amortization 403 759 1,870 1,514 Stock based compensation 546 636 2,430 2,155 Impairment on assets held for sale 3,134 - 12,814 - Impairment on goodwill 1,072 - 1,072 - Write-offs of prepaid services 758 - 3,954 - Write-offs of intangible assets - - 481 - Change in fair value of earnout liability - (40 ) - (1,824 ) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities - (26 ) - (1,584 ) Income tax expense (33 ) 29 24 31 Acquisition costs - - - 373 Restructuring costs 2 8 305 198 Other (374 ) (106 ) (591 ) (254 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (5,128 ) $ (5,826 ) $ (22,480 ) $ (19,754 )





SHAPEWAYS HOLDINGS, INC.

QUARTERLY PERFORMANCE

(Unaudited)

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 March 31, 2023 June 30, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2023 Revenue $ 8,705 $ 8,199 $ 8,440 $ 8,371 $ 9,450 % YoY Growth 5 % 8 % - % (1)% 9 % Gross Profit $ 3,556 $ 3,282 $ 3,411 $ 3,445 $ 4,367 Gross Margin 41 % 40 % 40 % 41 % 46 % Adjusted EBITDA $ (5,826 ) $ (6,336 ) $ (6,044 ) $ (4,972 ) $ (5,128 )





SHAPEWAYS HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES



Three Months Ended, (Dollars in thousands) December 31,

2022 March 31,

2023 June 30,

2023 September 30,

2023 December 31,

2023 Net loss $ (6,960 ) $ (7,403 ) $ (6,781 ) $ (19,193 ) $ (10,534 ) Interest expense, net (126 ) (298 ) (316 ) (212 ) (102 ) Depreciation and amortization 759 442 530 495 403 Stock based compensation 636 805 476 603 546 Impairment on assets held for sale - - - 9,680 3,134 Impairment on goodwill - - - - 1,072 Write-offs of prepaid services - - - 3,196 758 Write-offs of intangible assets - - - 481 - Change in fair value of earnout liability (40 ) - - - - Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (26 ) - - - - Income tax expense 29 18 20 19 (33 ) Acquisition costs - - - - - Restructuring costs 8 212 75 16 2 Other (106 ) (112 ) (48 ) (57 ) (374 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (5,826 ) $ (6,336 ) $ (6,044 ) $ (4,972 ) $ (5,128 )



