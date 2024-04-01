Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.: Eye-Net Collaborates with Leading Japanese Insurance Company Aiming to Reduce Accident Rate Through Connected Dashcams

The insurance company linked Eye-Net and a leading Japanese dashcam company for technology integration and product validation

Ness Ziona, Israel, April 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), an innovator in automotive vision systems, announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary, Eye-Net Mobile Ltd. ("Eye-Net"), has signed a three-way agreement for a proof-of-concept (POC) project with leading Japanese technology and insurance companies to assess the integration benefits of Eye-Net's technology with dashboard cameras (dashcams) manufactured by the technology company. This strategic collaboration aims to empower drivers with tools that prevent accidents, to reduce insurance costs and to improve road safety.

The technology company plans to evaluate, and potentially integrate, Eye-Net's technology into its dashcams. By integrating Eye-Net's technology into dashcams, the dashcam manufacturer would be able to offer an enhanced range of features that can detect and address collisions occurring outside of the driver's line of sight.

Dashcams serve as unbiased observers, recording live footage of the road and anything that occurs within its field of view. This footage can be crucial in proving fault and preventing false claims in auto incident disputes and litigation. With clear videos, insurance companies have a greater capability to assess what happened in auto incidents, thereby ensuring a more efficient insurance claim process, less hassle and a more accurate calculation of any resulting settlement.

Looking ahead, insurance companies may potentially offer discounted premiums as an incentive for customers who use connected dashcams equipped with Eye-Net's advanced technology.

This innovative approach harnesses the power of connectivity to create a dynamic ecosystem where vehicle companies, technology, and insurance services reduce risks for drivers and enhance their confidence on the road.

About Foresight

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) is a technology company developing smart multi-spectral vision software solutions and cellular-based applications. Through the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd., Foresight Changzhou Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., Foresight develops both "in-line-of-sight" vision systems and "beyond-line-of-sight" accident-prevention solutions.

Foresight's vision solutions include modules of automatic calibration and dense three-dimensional (3D) point cloud that can be applied to different markets such as automotive, defense, autonomous vehicles and heavy industrial equipment. Eye-Net Mobile's cellular-based solution suite provides real-time pre-collision alerts to enhance road safety and situational awareness for all road users in the urban mobility environment by incorporating cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytics.

For more information about Foresight and its wholly owned subsidiary, Foresight Automotive, visit www.foresightauto.com

