Valbiotis to launch its 100% natural dietary supplement for the management of hypercholesterolemia on the French market in May

La Rochelle, April 3, 2024 (08:30 CEST) - Valbiotis (FR0013254851 - ALVAL, PEA/SME eligible), French scientific research laboratory, specialized in the development and marketing of dietary supplements for the prevention and fight against metabolic disorders causing cardiovascular diseases, announces the French launch, as of May, of Valbiotis®PRO Cholestérol, a dietary supplement composed exclusively from Lipidrive® (formerly-TOTUM.070), a patented active ingredient of 100% natural origin for the management of mild to moderate hypercholesterolemia.

-- Valbiotis®PRO Cholestérol, composed of the patented 100% natural origin active substance Lipidrive®(formerly TOTUM.070), for the treatment of mild to moderate LDL hypercholesterolemia, will be available inpharmacies and via the Company's website this May, on schedule;

-- General practitioners will recommend Valbiotis®PRO Cholestérol to their patients, who will be able toobtain the product from their pharmacy. At the same time, to enable wider patient access, Valbiotis®PRO Cholestérolwill also be available on the Company's dedicated e-commerce site;

-- An internal team of 16 experienced Medical Promotion Officers deployed in high-potential geographicalareas to promote Valbiotis®PRO Cholestérol among pre-identified healthcare professionals (general practitioners,nutritionists, and pharmacists);

-- An initial industrial production run has already been completed, with rigorous formulation requirementsand management of the entire value chain, from logistics to IT, to ensure that the Company's commercial goals aremet;

-- Discussions with a view to an international licensing agreement are ongoing.

La Rochelle, April 3, 2024 (08:30 CEST) - Valbiotis (FR0013254851 - ALVAL, PEA/SME eligible), French scientific research laboratory, specialized in the development and marketing of dietary supplements for the prevention and fight against metabolic disorders causing cardiovascular diseases, announces the French launch, as of May, of Valbiotis®PRO Cholestérol, a dietary supplement composed exclusively from Lipidrive® (formerly-TOTUM.070), a patented active ingredient of 100% natural origin for the management of mild to moderate hypercholesterolemia.

Valbiotis®PRO Cholestérol, a clinically tested non-drug solution for the management of mild to moderate hypercholesterolemia

The result of nearly 10 years of Research & Development, Lipidrive®, the non-drug active substance contained in Valbiotis®PRO Cholestérol, patented in 19 countries and 100% natural origin, has been the subject of 2 clinical efficacy studies (HEART and OLALIP), meeting the most exacting standards.

The international, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase II HEART study, conducted with a Lipidrive® dose of 5 g/day in 120 subjects, showed a significant reduction in blood levels of LDL cholesterol ("bad cholesterol") in as little as 3 months of use:

-- -16% in subjects with LDL cholesterol above 1.30 g/L,

-- and -22% in subjects with LDL cholesterol above 1.60 g/L.

The OLALIP study, conducted with a Lipidrive® dose of 2.5 g/day, showed a 13% reduction in subjects with LDL cholesterol above 1.30 g/L.

Effective in 93% of individuals, these two clinical studies also concluded that the safety and tolerability profile was very good, and compliance was excellent.

Lipidrive® is based on a multi-target mode of action on lipid metabolism. The principal mechanism of action is a reduction in cholesterol absorption by enterocytes. Lipidrive® also has a complementary mechanism of action, acting on cholesterol at the level of hepatic metabolism[1].

In terms of scientific recognition, Lipidrive® has already been the subject of 15 presentations at international congresses and 3 international scientific publications in peer-reviewed journals.

Jean-Marie Bard, Professor Emeritus of Biochemistry, hospital pharmacy practitioner and scientific advisor to Valbiotis, explains: "I am delighted that Valbiotis®PRO Cholestérol, the result of nearly a decade of in-depth research, will soon be available to patients and healthcare professionals. This patented plant-based solution, which has been the subject of two clinical efficacy studies, marks a significant step forward in the management of mild to moderate hypercholesterolemia. The natural and innovative characteristics of this product clearly position Valbiotis ®PRO Cholestérol as a leader in the lifestyle and dietary management of hypercholesterolemia, a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease."

First industrial production carried out

The first industrial production run of Valbiotis®PRO Cholestérol has been completed at a French pharmaceutical manufacturer qualified by Valbiotis' teams as part of its ISO 9001 certified quality management system. The following productions are already planned. They are based on highly rigorous formulation: Valbiotis®PRO Cholestérol is dye-free, gluten-free, lactose-free, allergen-free, and preservative-free.

In terms of packaging, Valbiotis®PRO Cholestérol will be sold in pillboxes in pharmacies and in doypacks on the Company's e-commerce site, both of which are fully recyclable.

A logistics partner and an IT solution to guarantee successful market launch

In terms of logistics, the Company has entered into a contract with a leading partner, suitable for both launch and commercial ramp-up. In addition to securing supplies for pharmacies, their wholesalers/distributors and consumers, our partner promotes environmentally friendly solutions and carbon-neutral warehousing.

The IT transformation is nearing completion, with the integration of the supply chain and sales modules into the ERP, the implementation of a CRM tool, interfacing with the selected logistics partner and the finalization of the e-commerce platform.

An optimally sized sales force with 16 Medical Promotion Officers for launch

The sales strategy is centered on two pillars: 1. An internal team of Medical Promotion Officers to present Valbiotis®PRO Cholestérol to healthcareprofessionals (general practitioners, nutritionists, and pharmacists), a Medical Expert and a management team; 2. Digital marketing directly targeting patient-consumers, led by a highly qualified team already in place.

The 16 Medical Promotion Officers recruited for the launch (32 in the medium term) provide Valbiotis with a sales force optimally sized to make its mark as one of France's leading players in the dietary supplement sector. These experienced professionals cover high-potential geographical areas in France. Supervised by an area manager reporting to the France Sales Director, they rely on a Medical Expert and a Customer Relations department, both of which are now operational.

Valbiotis®PRO Cholestérol, priced at EUR39.95 (recommended retail price) for a month's supply of supplements, may be recommended by the patient's general practitioner following a blood test. Available behind the counter in pharmacies, the dietary supplement will also be sold without a prescription with a pharmacist's recommendation. Pharmacies will be able to obtain supplies directly from Valbiotis or from their wholesalers/distributors. Finally, Valbiotis®PRO Cholestérol will be available to the widest possible number of people via the Company's dedicated e-commerce site. The Valbiotis®PLUS range supports the Valbiotis®PRO range to tackle disorders commonly associated with cardio-metabolic diseases

The Company's e-commerce platform will also offer exclusive access to Valbiotis®PLUS, the over-the-counter range of natural dietary supplements, addressing health problems commonly associated with hypercholesterolemia and meeting the needs of patient-consumers. The first six dietary supplements will be launched in May: Omega 3, Vitamin D3, Antioxidants, Weight management, Muscle comfort and Sleep.

International roll-out of Lipidrive®: discussions continue in preparation for an agreement

Alongside the launch of Valbiotis®PRO Cholestérol, exclusively containing Lipidrive®, in France, the Company is pursuing its Business Development activities with a view to signing one or more licensing agreements for this product, either worldwide or regionally (outside France). Discussions are currently underway with several players in the nutrition and healthcare sectors. Bringing them to a successful conclusion will remain a priority for Valbiotis throughout 2024.

Sébastien Peltier, Chairman of the Executive Committee and Valbiotis co-founder: "All the Valbiotis teams are extremely enthusiastic about this major milestone, marking the market launch of the Company's very first product. We are entering this new chapter with peace of mind, focused on generating revenue from commercialization, in addition to the income from existing licensing agreements (with Nestlé Health Science for TOTUM.63) and those still to come. This is the culmination of a decade of R&D activity, which has ensured that our portfolio of dietary supplements boasts a high level of scientific proof. Today, Valbiotis has all the attributes to become a leader in the management of the early to moderate stages of cardiovascular disorders, and to establish itself as a future European champion in 100% plant-based dietary supplements with strong scientific credentials."

An innovation in the management of hypercholesterolemia in France

Cholesterol is a fatty substance that is essential to the body. But when it is present in excess (hypercholesterolemia), it can accumulate in the arteries, causing them to become clogged and increasing the risk of cardiovascular disease, such as heart attack or stroke.

