BlueNord ASA: BlueNord: Successful Stimulation and First Production from Halfdan Infill Well

OSLO, Norway, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueNord ASA ("BlueNord" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that following the successful stimulation of the Halfdan Well HBA-27B, first production has been achieved with initial production rate in line with the expectation of net 3 kboe/day.

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Contact:
Cathrine Torgersen, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
Phone: +47 915 28 501
Email: cathrine.torgersen@bluenord.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bluenord-asa/r/bluenord--successful-stimulation-and-first-production-from-halfdan-infill-well,c3955588

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bluenord-successful-stimulation-and-first-production-from-halfdan-infill-well-302106984.html

