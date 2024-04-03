Allara Health Announces New Study That Reveals Significant Productivity Loss Due to Polycystic Ovary Syndrome , Highlights Racial and Mental Health Factors

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2024 / Allara Health released the first study to investigate the impact of Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) on workplace productivity, led by Dr. Heather Huddleston, MD, Director of the University of California San Francisco PCOS Clinic. Allara is a first-of-its-kind virtual care platform bridging the care divide for the millions of women of reproductive age dealing with chronic hormonal conditions. The study, titled "Productivity loss due to polycystic ovary syndrome and its relationship to race, mental health and healthcare delivery indices," offers unprecedented insights into how PCOS affects women's professional lives.

PCOS symptoms often emerge or worsen just as women are launching their professional lives, and disruptions at such crucial times could inevitably impact career trajectory. We need to do better meeting the needs of this patient population so they can get back to participating fully in their lives," said Dr. Huddleston.

In this study of over 1,000 American women with a PCOS diagnosis, the investigators found that missing work was also linked to requiring multiple providers for diagnosis and ongoing care, highlighting the complex needs of patients with this multifaceted condition. The study also highlighted the complex interplay of race, mental health and health care access that associates with missed work for women with PCOS.

The findings underscore a critical need for more comprehensive PCOS care and increased awareness of the mental burden that affects women with PCOS. They also point to the necessity of addressing healthcare disparities, particularly among black women, to mitigate broader professional and economic impacts of PCOS.

Key Study Findings:

Over 50% of women with PCOS have missed work due to their condition.

A significant 72% reported that PCOS adversely affects the quality of their work, with 51.5% feeling held back in their careers due to PCOS.

The study revealed that black women, those without health insurance, and those dissatisfied with their PCOS care are more likely to miss work.

Factors such as the need for multiple doctors for a PCOS diagnosis and management and symptoms of anxiety and depression also correlate with increased work absences.

Allara treats individuals with a personalized, whole-body approach. "We consider the patient's lifestyle, nutrition, exercise, and medical status to treat the whole person. Every employed individual has a lifestyle variation that is unique to them. Ensuring we are factoring their schedule for taking care of themselves and their symptoms is a critical piece of a patient's care plan," says Rachel Blank, Allara's founder and CEO.

The study concludes that further research is required to deepen understanding and develop more effective strategies for managing PCOS in the workplace. This includes the need for integrated care models and better education for providers and employers.

Research Overview:

This cross-sectional internet-based survey included 1,105 North American women diagnosed with PCOS. The survey focused on the correlation between PCOS symptoms and work-related impairments, considering factors like race, mental health, and healthcare delivery.

Significance:

The study is one of the first to quantify the professional impact of PCOS, a syndrome affecting approximately 10% of women of reproductive age. It highlights not only the direct effects of PCOS symptoms on work absenteeism and work quality but also the complex interplay between race, mental health, and healthcare delivery.

About the Authors:

The study was conducted by a team from the Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Sciences at UCSF and Allara Health, New York, led by Dr. Heather Gibson Huddleston, a prominent figure in the study of PCOS.

Contact Information

Jessica Granader

Marketing Manager, Allara

jessica@allarahealth.com

2409883611

SOURCE: Allara Health

View the original press release on newswire.com.