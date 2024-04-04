NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Anticipated adjustment in NP3 Fastigheter due to extra distribution (2/24)

The following information is based on a press release from NP3 Fastigheter AB (NP3 Fastigheter) published on April 3, 2024 and may be subject to change. The Board of Directors of NP3 Fastigheter has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) planned for May 7, 2024, approves an extra distribution, so that NP3 Fastigheter shareholders will receive one (1) Fastighetsbolaget Emilshus AB (Emilshus) class B share for each eight (8) ordinary shares held in NP3 Fastigheter. The Ex-date is May 8, 2024. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in NP3 Fastigheter (NP3). For more information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1209813