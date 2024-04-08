BlueNord ASA: BlueNord: Preliminary Production for March and First Quarter 2024

OSLO, Norway, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueNord ASA ("BlueNord" or the "Company") has today announced its preliminary production figures for March and first quarter 2024.

The Company had a preliminary production in March of net 24.0 mboepd and BlueNord exited the month with a production rate of 27.0 mboepd as the Halfdan NE well HBA-27B came online. The overall performance of the producing assets was strong, with an operational efficiency above 90% achieved on Halfdan and Dan and planned compressor maintenance carried out on Gorm.

The preliminary first quarter 2024 production figure was 23.5 mboepd, above the quarterly guidance of 22.0 - 23.0 mboepd.

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and requirements under the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Contact:

Cathrine Torgersen, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

Phone: +47 915 28 501

Email: cathrine.torgersen@bluenord.com

