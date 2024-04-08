Anzeige
Montag, 08.04.2024
WKN: A0MYHV | ISIN: NO0010379266 | Ticker-Symbol: CJ1
Tradegate
08.04.24
08:25 Uhr
50,80 Euro
-0,10
-0,20 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BLUENORD ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLUENORD ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
50,4050,7009:03
50,4050,7009:04
PR Newswire
08.04.2024 | 08:30
100 Leser
BlueNord ASA: BlueNord: Preliminary Production for March and First Quarter 2024

OSLO, Norway, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueNord ASA ("BlueNord" or the "Company") has today announced its preliminary production figures for March and first quarter 2024.

The Company had a preliminary production in March of net 24.0 mboepd and BlueNord exited the month with a production rate of 27.0 mboepd as the Halfdan NE well HBA-27B came online. The overall performance of the producing assets was strong, with an operational efficiency above 90% achieved on Halfdan and Dan and planned compressor maintenance carried out on Gorm.

The preliminary first quarter 2024 production figure was 23.5 mboepd, above the quarterly guidance of 22.0 - 23.0 mboepd.

This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and requirements under the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Contact:
Cathrine Torgersen, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
Phone: +47 915 28 501
Email: cathrine.torgersen@bluenord.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bluenord-asa/r/bluenord--preliminary-production-for-march-and-first-quarter-2024,c3957593

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bluenord-preliminary-production-for-march-and-first-quarter-2024-302110134.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
