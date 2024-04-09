Tridentify AB: Intrance Medical Systems Inc signs LOI purchase commitment for clinical trials with Parkinson's diseases patients

STOCKHOLM, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tridentify are delighted to announce that Intrance Medical Systems Inc. now have signed a LOI purchase commitment of $ 300 000. Their Tridentify safeguarding solution will be used for the 'logistic journey' of the drug component for clinical trials in at least Europe and the US for patients with Parkinson diseases in advanced stage. The clinical development program for US registration has recently been initiated, with a larger more extensive study planned for late 2024.

"Intrance Medical Systems is focused on the development and commercialization of its lead clinical product for the treatment of advanced Parkinson's disease. The product, Lecigon, is successfully marketed and available across Europe (by Britannia Pharmaceuticals). Intrance Medical plans to bring this innovative system to the US, Canada, Japan, Taiwan and LATAM. The US clinical development program includes key studies where accurate data to the FDA is paramount. Since Lecigon requires an unbroken cold supply chain and whose properties can change if improperly handled, we have found that Tridentify has a unique solution with monitoring and continuous calculation of remaining shelf life. We're excited about our collaboration and anticipate extending our partnership in the future," says Patrick Shea, CEO at Intrance Medical Systems Inc.

"Tridentify is excited about the next steps with Intrance Medical Inc. Together with Intrance we want to ensure high quality standards in their important development of a new Parkinson treatment. We are proud to be able to safeguard the shipments for the clinical trials in Europe and in the US, as well as to support the important safety for patients with severe diseases," says Ann-Christine Jungmar, CEO at Tridentify.

For further information, kindly contact:

Ann-Christine Jungmar, CEO Tridentify

+46 708 71 46 76

ann-christine.jungmar@tridentify.com

