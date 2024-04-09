DJ Kaufman & Broad SA: 1ST QUARTER 2024 RESULTS

Kaufman & Broad SA Kaufman & Broad SA: 1ST QUARTER 2024 RESULTS 09-Apr-2024 / 18:23 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Press release Paris, 2024, April 9th 1st quarter 2024 results -- 10% increase in volume orders -- Still very solid financial structure: Positive net cash (a) of EUR190.2M -- Confirmation of guidance for the 2024 financial year -- Dividend of EUR2.40 proposed to the Shareholders' Meeting of May 6 -- Main elements of commercial activity (Q1 2024 vs. Q1 2023) ? Total orders: 254.2 vs EUR269.9M incl. VAT Kaufman & Broad SA today announces its results for the 1st quarter of fiscal 2024 (from December 1st to 29th February 2024). Nordine Hachemi, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Of which housing: 252.7 Kaufman & Broad, said: vs EUR234.1M incl. VAT 1,123 units vs 1,021 units « In a housing market marked by an estimated 50% decline in volume orders (d), Kaufman & Broad recorded a 10% increase in volume orders. This increase observed in the first quarter ? Take-up alone does not allow us to conclude that there is a recovery but to note the interest of period Housing: 4.1 buyers when an adapted offer is proposed to them. vs 6.9 months (b) The take-up period of 4.1 months remains significantly lower than that of the market, estimated at more than 20 months. -- Main financial items (Q1 2024 vs. Q1 2023) Kaufman & Broad will maintain with application this policy of profitable development which, for many years, has favored housing quality and economic performance over, seeking market ? Revenue: share. 228.0 vs. EUR586.5M Of which housing: 197.2 As part of its policy to develop industrial and commercial brownfield, Kaufman & Broad vs EUR229.3M launched the construction of a programme of 670 housing units in Toulouse, 75% of which were reserved at the acquisition date. ? Gross margin: 45.9 vs. EUR85.0M ? EBIT margin The change in revenue was mainly due to the lower contribution from the Austerlitz operation, (c): 7.4 % vs. which continues in line with the announced timetable, 8.4% ? EBIT: 16.8 vs. EUR49.6M ? Kaufman & Broad maintains its profitability with a net margin of 4.8% and its financial Attributable Net structure remains extremely solid. At the end of February 2024, positive net cash (a) stood income: at EUR190.2M and financial capacity at EUR615.3M. 11.0 vs. EUR31.6M ? Net cash (c The crisis in the sector is above all a supply crisis, as the continuous decline in the ): EUR190.2M vs. EUR allocation of building permits since 2018 has led to irrational pressure on the price of 121.6M land, which has not been absorbed to date. Thus, housing production is down significantly ? Financial while demographic and sociological factors continue to fuel sustained and unmet demand. capacity: EUR615.3M Rebalancing these various factors should lead to a market adjustment in the coming half vs. EUR542.7M years. -- Main Kaufman & Broad confirms the guidance provided at the end of January. For the whole of 2024, development the group's revenue is expected to be around 1.1 billion euros, the difference compared to indicators (end Feb. 2023 being explained by the base effect of the Austerlitz operation. The recurring operating 2024 vs. end Feb. income ratio is expected to be between 7% and 7.5%. The Group is expected to remain in a 2023) positive net cash position (a) after taking into account the payment of a dividend of EUR48M for 2023, i.e. EUR2.40 per share, subject to approval by the Shareholders' Meeting of May 6 ». ? Total backlog: 2,586.1 vs. EUR2,890.4M Of which housing: 1,993.3 vs. EUR2,189.2M ? Housing portfolio: 32,684 vs. 34,429 units

-- Sales Activity

-- Housing Segment

In the 1st quarter of 2024, housing orders amounted to EUR252.7M (including VAT), up 7.9% from EUR234.1M in 2023. In volume terms, they stood at 1,123 homes in 2024 compared to 1,021 homes in 2023, an increase of 10.0%.

The take up period[1] was 4.1 months 2024, 1st quarter, down of 2.9 months from 6.9 months in 2023.

The commercial offering, with 95% of homes located in tight areas (A, ABIS and B1), amounted to 1,517 homes at 2024, 29th February (2,360 homes at the end of February 2023).

Customer Breakdown

Orders in value (including VAT) for first time buyers accounted for 12% of sales, compared to 8% over the same period in 2023. Second time buyers accounted for 8% of sales, compared with 5% in 2023.

Orders made to investors accounted for 9% of sales (of which 2% for Pinel's scheme alone), compared with 11% in February 2023 (of which 5% for Pinel alone). Block sales accounted for 72% of orders in value (including VAT), compared with 75% over the same period in 2023.

-- Commercial Property

As of 2024, February 29th, the commercial Property division recorded net orders of EUR1.6M (including VAT) compared to EUR24.5M (including VAT) net orders for the same period in 2023.

Kaufman & Broad currently has 178,100 sq. m. of office space and about 107,200 sq. m. of logistics space on the market or under study. In addition, 119,500 sq. m of office space is currently under construction or in start-up in the coming months. Lastly, the company has nearly 13,500 sq. m. of office space to be built in MOD (delegated project management).

-- Leading indicators of business activity and growth

As of 2024, February 29th, Housing Backlog stood at EUR1,993.3M (excluding VAT) compared to EUR2,189.2M (excluding VAT) for the same period in 2023, i.e. 25.8 months of activity compared to 22.9 months of activity at the end of February 2023. As of the 1st quarter of 2024, Kaufman & Broad had 126 housing programmes in the process of being marketed, representing 1,517 housing units (143 programmes and 2,360 housing units as of the end of February 2023).

The Housing portfolio represents 32,684 units. At the end of February 2024, it represented over 6 years of commercial activity.

In addition, 88% of the housing portfolio is located in tight areas, representing 28,843 housing units as of 2024, February 29th.

In the 1st quarter of 2024, the group plans to launch 19 new programmes for 1,083 units, of which 3 in the Paris region representing 214 units and 16 in the Regions representing 869 units.

At the end of February 2024, the Backlog of the Commercial Property was EUR592.8M (excluding VAT) compared to EUR691.7 M (excluding VAT) for the same period in 2023.

-- Financial performance

-- Activity

Total revenue amounted to EUR228.0M (excluding VAT), compared to EUR586.5M in the same period in 2023.

Housing division revenue amounted to EUR197.2M (excluding VAT), compared to EUR229.3M (excluding VAT) in 2023. It represents 86.5% of the group's revenue.

Revenue from the Apartments business was EUR181.7M (excluding VAT) (vs. EUR213.6M (excluding VAT) at end February 2023). Revenue for the Commercial Property was EUR27.2M (excluding VAT), compared to EUR353.9M (excluding VAT) over the same period in 2023. Other activities generated revenues of EUR3.7M (excluding VAT) (including EUR2.0M in revenues from the operation of student residences) compared to EUR3.4M (excluding VAT) (including EUR1.9M in revenues from the operation of student residences).

-- Profitability data

In the 1st quarter of 2024, gross margin amounted to EUR45.9M, compared to EUR85.0M in 2023. The gross margin rate was 20.1% compared to 14.5% in the same period of 2023.

Recurring operating expenses amounted to EUR29.1M (12.8% of sales), compared to EUR35.4M in the same period in 2023 (6.0% of sales). Recurring operating income amounted to EUR16.8M, compared to EUR49.6M in 2023. Recurring operating income stood at 7.4%, compared with 8.4% in 2023.

At the end of February 2024, Consolidated net income amounted to EUR14.3M, compared with the same period in 2023 when it amounted to EUR34.7M. Non-controlling interests amounted to EUR3.2M in 2024, 1st quarter compared to EUR3.1M in 2023.

Net income attributable was EUR11.0M, compared with EUR31.6M in 2023.

-- Financial structure and liquidity

The positive net cash position (excluding IFRS 16 debt and Neoresid put debt) at 2024, February 29th was EUR190.2M, compared with a positive net cash position (excluding IFRS 16 debt and Neoresid put debt) of EUR121.6M at the end of February 2023 and EUR180.5M at the end of November 2023. Cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR365.3M at 2024, February 29th, compared with EUR292.7M at the end of February 2023 and EUR350.0M at 2023, November 30th. Financial capacity amounted to EUR615.3M at 2024, February 29th, compared with EUR542.7M at 2023 February 28th and EUR600.0M at the end of November 2023.

Working capital requirements amounted to (78.1) million euros at 2024, February 29th, or -7.4% of sales, compared with 50.6 million euros at the end of February 2023 (or 3.1% of sales) and (80.8) million euros at 2024, November 30th, or -5.7% of sales.

-- Dividend

The Board of Directors of Kaufman & Broad SA will propose to the Shareholders' Meeting of 2024, May 6th the payment of a dividend of 2.40 EUR per share.

-- Outlook 2024

