Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding -2

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding 15-Apr-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cairn Homes plc Director / PDMR Shareholding Notification Dublin / London, 15 April 2024: Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn" or the "Company"), confirms that the following long term incentive awards were granted by the Remuneration Committee on 10 April 2024. The table below sets out the awards granted under Cairn Homes' 2024 Long Term Incentive Plan ("2024 LTIP"): Director/ PDMR Role No. of Shares Awarded Michael Stanley Chief Executive Officer 401,448 Richard Ball Chief Financial Officer 472,292 Tara Grimley Company Secretary 94,458

Moreover, the below award granted by the Remuneration Committee to the CEO, on 10 April 2024, represents the second and final award under the terms of the Stretch CEO LTIP:

Director/ PDMR Role No. of Shares Awarded Michael Stanley Chief Executive Officer 3,158,844

The shares granted under the 2024 LTIP were based on the closing price on Euronext Dublin on 9 April 2024, the dealing day immediately preceding the date of grant. The number of shares granted under the Stretch CEO LTIP in FY 2024 is in line with the number of shares granted in FY 2023, as set out in the terms of the Stretch CEO LTIP.

The terms and the associated metrics and targets for each of the 2024 LTIP award and the Stretch CEO LTIP have been disclosed in the Company's 2023 annual report. Further detail regarding the ESG metrics in the 2024 LTIP have been published on the Company's website.

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 Michael Stanley a) Name Reason for the notification 2 Chief Executive Officer / PDMR a) Position/status Initial notification Initial b) Notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Cairn Homes plc a) Name 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 b) LEI 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of EUR0.001 each Description of the financial instrument, ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 type of a) instrument Identification code Conditional grant of awards pursuant to the rules of the Cairn Homes plc Long Term Incentive Plan, under which shares are granted in the form of a provisional allocation b) Nature of the of shares, for which no exercise price is payable. The delivery of the shares is transaction subject to performance conditions set out in the plan rules. Price(s) Volume(s) Nil Consideration 401,448 c) Price(s) and

Aggregated

information Not applicable - single transaction

d) - Aggregated

volume

- Price

10 April 2024

Date of the

e) transaction

Outside a trading venue

Place of the

f) transaction

N/A

Additional

g) Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 Richard Ball a) Name Reason for the notification 2 Chief Financial Officer / PDMR a) Position/status Initial notification Initial b) Notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Cairn Homes plc a) Name 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 b) LEI 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of EUR0.001 each Description of the financial instrument, ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 type of a) instrument Identification code Conditional grant of awards pursuant to the rules of the Cairn Homes plc Long Term Incentive Plan, under which shares are granted in the form of a provisional allocation b) Nature of the of shares, for which no exercise price is payable. The delivery of the shares is transaction subject to performance conditions set out in the plan rules. Price(s) Volume(s) Nil Consideration 472,292 c) Price(s) and

Aggregated

information Not applicable - single transaction

d) - Aggregated

volume

- Price

10 April 2024

Date of the

e) transaction

Outside a trading venue

Place of the

f) transaction

N/A

Additional

g) Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 Tara Grimley a) Name Reason for the notification 2 Company Secretary / PDMR a) Position/status Initial notification Initial b) Notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Cairn Homes plc a) Name 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 b) LEI 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of EUR0.001 each Description of the financial instrument, ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 type of a) instrument Identification code Conditional grant of awards pursuant to the rules of the Cairn Homes plc Long Term Incentive Plan, under which shares are granted in the form of a provisional allocation b) Nature of the of shares, for which no exercise price is payable. The delivery of the shares is transaction subject to performance conditions set out in the plan rules. Price(s) Volume(s) Nil Consideration 94,458 c) Price(s) and

Aggregated

information Not applicable - single transaction

d) - Aggregated

volume

- Price

10 April 2024

Date of the

e) transaction

Outside a trading venue

Place of the

f) transaction

N/A

Additional

g) Information

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and Persons Closely Associated with them

[This form is required for disclosure of transactions under Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulation)]

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 1 Michael Stanley a) Name Reason for the notification 2 Chief Executive Officer / PDMR a) Position/status Initial notification Initial b) Notification Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Cairn Homes plc a) Name 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 b) LEI 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Cairn Homes plc ordinary shares of EUR0.001 each Description of the financial instrument, ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 type of a) instrument Identification code Conditional grant of awards pursuant to the rules of the Cairn Homes plc Stretch CEO LTIP, under which shares are granted in the form of a provisional allocation of shares, b) Nature of the for which no exercise price is payable. The delivery of the shares is subject to transaction performance conditions set out in the plan rules. Price(s) Volume(s) Nil Consideration 3,158,844 c) Price(s) and

Aggregated

information Not applicable - single transaction

d) - Aggregated

volume

- Price

10 April 2024

Date of the

e) transaction

Outside a trading venue

Place of the

f) transaction

N/A

Additional

g) Information

