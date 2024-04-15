Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 15.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Im Fokus der Anleger: InnoCan Pharma vor entscheidendem Meilenstein!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CN01 | ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 | Ticker-Symbol: LFPB
Frankfurt
15.04.24
14:45 Uhr
8,600 Euro
+0,050
+0,58 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,5508,90016:43
Dow Jones News
15.04.2024 | 15:25
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CORRECTION Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR -2-

DJ CORRECTION Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Travis Perkins (TPK) 
CORRECTION Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding 
15-Apr-2024 / 13:52 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
This is a correction of the announcement released on 03.04.2024 (16.12). Due to the inaccurate information provided by 
our share plans administrator, the date of transfer of shares for Robin Miller was incorrectly entered as 02.04.2024 
instead of 11.04.2024. 
The amended announcement appears below- 
Travis Perkins plc (the "Company") announces that on 2 April 2024 it was notified of the following release of 
conditional awards and subsequent sale of ordinary shares in the Company of 11.205105p ("Shares") to meet the income 
tax and national insurance liabilities arising from the release of options by Robin Miller, General Counsel and Company 
Secretary and a PDMR ("the PDMR"): 
 
Name     Status No. of shares released      Release & sale  No. of shares  Price   No. of shares 
                           date       sold            retained 
Robin Miller PDMR  RSP 2021 Conditional   19,945 02/04/2024    9,385      GBP7.281757 10,560 
           Awards 
 and on 11 April 2024 the following transfer by the PDMR of Shares, acquired through the aforementioned release of options, to the PDMR's spouse ("the PCA") for nil consideration: 
Name     Status Transfer date No of shares to be transferred 
Robin Miller PDMR  11/04/2024  RSP 2021 conditional awards 10,560 This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Forms for the PDMR and the PCA can be found below. For further information please contact: Kanchan Limaye Company Secretarial Assistant +44 (0) 7570 558431 Notification of Dealing Form - Release of conditional awards 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name              Robin Miller 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/Status        General Counsel and Company Secretary / PDMR 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name              Travis Perkins plc 
b)      LEI              2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted 
a)      Description of the financial  Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each 
       instrument, type of instrument 
       Identification code 
                       ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 
b)      Nature of the transaction   Release of conditional awards granted under the Travis Perkins plc 
                       Restricted Share Plan 2021. 
c)      Price(s) and volume (s) 
                       Price(s)               Volume(s) 
                       Nil                 19,945 
 
d)      Aggregated information 
       -Aggregated volume       Aggregate            Aggregate Aggregate 
       -Price             Price              Volume  Total 
                       Nil               19,945  n/a 
 
e)      Date of the transaction    2 April 2024 
f)      Place of the transaction    Outside a trading venue 
 Notification of Dealing Form - subsequent sale of ordinary shares by the PDMR 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                    Robin Miller 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/Status               General Counsel and Company Secretary / PDMR 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment       Initial Notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                    Travis Perkins plc 
b)      LEI                     2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted 
a)      Description of the financial instrument,  Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each 
       type of instrument 
       Identification code 
                             ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 
b)      Nature of the transaction          Sale of shares to meet income tax and national insurance 
                             liabilities falling due on release of conditional awards 
                             under the Travis Perkins plc Restricted Share Plan 2021. 
c)      Price(s) and volume (s) 
                             Price(s)     Volume(s) 
                             GBP7.281757     9,385 
 
d)      Aggregated information 
       -Aggregated volume             Aggregate     Aggregate     Aggregate 
       -Price                   Price       Volume      Total 
                             GBP7.281757     9,385       GBP68,339.28945 
 
e)      Date of the transaction           2 April 2024 
f)      Place of the transaction          XLON Notification of Dealing Form - transfer to spouse by the PDMR 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                          Robin Miller 
2       Reason for the notification 
a) 
       Position/Status                     General Counsel & Company Secretary / PDMR 
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment             Initial Notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                          Travis Perkins plc 
b)      LEI                           2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 
       each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted 
a)      Description of the financial              Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each 
       instrument, 
       type of instrument                   ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 
       Identification code 
b)      Nature of the transaction                Transfer of shares to spouse 
c)      Price(s) and volume (s) 
                                   Price(s)     Volume(s) 
                                   Nil       10,560 
d)      Aggregated information 
 
       -Aggregated volume                   Aggregate    Aggregate    Aggregate 
                                   Price      Volume      Total 
       -Price 
                                   n/a       10,560      n/a 
e)      Date of the transaction                 11 April 2024 
f)      Place of the transaction                Outside a trading venue Notification of Dealing Form - the PCA 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)      Name                             Sarah Miller 
2       Reason for the notification 
a) 
       Position/Status                       PCA of General Counsel & Company Secretary 
 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment                Initial Notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                             Travis Perkins plc 
b)      LEI                             2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 
       each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted 
a)      Description of the financial                 Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each 
       instrument, 
       type of instrument                      ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 
       Identification code 
b)      Nature of the transaction                  Transfer of shares from spouse 
c)      Price(s) and volume (s) 
                                      Price(s)        Volume(s) 
 
                                      Nil          10,560 
 
d)      Aggregated information

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 15, 2024 08:52 ET (12:52 GMT)

DJ CORRECTION Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR -2- 

Aggregate    Aggregate Aggregate 
       -Aggregated volume                      Price      Volume  Total 
 
       -Pricev                           n/a       10,560  n/a 
 
e)      Date of the transaction                   11 April 2024 
f)      Place of the transaction                   Outside a trading venue

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BK9RKT01 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      TPK 
LEI Code:    2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  315705 
EQS News ID:  1880709 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1880709&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 15, 2024 08:52 ET (12:52 GMT)

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.