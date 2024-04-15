CORRECTION Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR -2

DJ CORRECTION Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Travis Perkins (TPK) CORRECTION Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding 15-Apr-2024 / 13:52 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This is a correction of the announcement released on 03.04.2024 (16.12). Due to the inaccurate information provided by our share plans administrator, the date of transfer of shares for Robin Miller was incorrectly entered as 02.04.2024 instead of 11.04.2024. The amended announcement appears below- Travis Perkins plc (the "Company") announces that on 2 April 2024 it was notified of the following release of conditional awards and subsequent sale of ordinary shares in the Company of 11.205105p ("Shares") to meet the income tax and national insurance liabilities arising from the release of options by Robin Miller, General Counsel and Company Secretary and a PDMR ("the PDMR"): Name Status No. of shares released Release & sale No. of shares Price No. of shares date sold retained Robin Miller PDMR RSP 2021 Conditional 19,945 02/04/2024 9,385 GBP7.281757 10,560 Awards and on 11 April 2024 the following transfer by the PDMR of Shares, acquired through the aforementioned release of options, to the PDMR's spouse ("the PCA") for nil consideration: Name Status Transfer date No of shares to be transferred Robin Miller PDMR 11/04/2024 RSP 2021 conditional awards 10,560 This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Forms for the PDMR and the PCA can be found below. For further information please contact: Kanchan Limaye Company Secretarial Assistant +44 (0) 7570 558431 Notification of Dealing Form - Release of conditional awards 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Robin Miller 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status General Counsel and Company Secretary / PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 b) Nature of the transaction Release of conditional awards granted under the Travis Perkins plc Restricted Share Plan 2021. c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 19,945 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate -Price Price Volume Total Nil 19,945 n/a e) Date of the transaction 2 April 2024 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue Notification of Dealing Form - subsequent sale of ordinary shares by the PDMR 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Robin Miller 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status General Counsel and Company Secretary / PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares to meet income tax and national insurance liabilities falling due on release of conditional awards under the Travis Perkins plc Restricted Share Plan 2021. c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP7.281757 9,385 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate -Price Price Volume Total GBP7.281757 9,385 GBP68,339.28945 e) Date of the transaction 2 April 2024 f) Place of the transaction XLON Notification of Dealing Form - transfer to spouse by the PDMR 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Robin Miller 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status General Counsel & Company Secretary / PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each instrument, type of instrument ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of shares to spouse c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 10,560 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate Price Volume Total -Price n/a 10,560 n/a e) Date of the transaction 11 April 2024 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue Notification of Dealing Form - the PCA 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Sarah Miller 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status PCA of General Counsel & Company Secretary b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each instrument, type of instrument ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of shares from spouse c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 10,560 d) Aggregated information

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 15, 2024 08:52 ET (12:52 GMT)

DJ CORRECTION Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR -2-

Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate -Aggregated volume Price Volume Total -Pricev n/a 10,560 n/a e) Date of the transaction 11 April 2024 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 Category Code: DSH TIDM: TPK LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 315705 EQS News ID: 1880709 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1880709&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 15, 2024 08:52 ET (12:52 GMT)