Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 15, 2024) - Franco Cavaleri - a world-renowned biomedical researcher and nutritional biochemist recognized for his pioneering work in nutraceutical-based technologies - is set to take the stage at the upcoming White Label World Expo in Las Vegas next month.

Cavaleri is the CEO, founder and lead investigator at Biologic Pharmamedical Research, a biomedical laboratory that researches and develops nutraceutical-based technologies. He will speak May 8-9, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Cavaleri hopes to inspire thousands of attendees at the world's largest event for professional online sellers and white-label goods suppliers. The expo promises to be a pivotal event for online retailers, start-up businesses, and entrepreneurs seeking to elevate their ventures.

"I am thrilled to participate in the White Label World Expo and engage with fellow innovators and industry leaders," Cavaleri said. "This platform presents a unique opportunity to explore the transformative potential of science and entrepreneurship in shaping the future of healthcare."

Cavaleri's speech at the White Label World Expo is titled "Revolutionizing Health: Science, Innovation, and Entrepreneurship" and promises to be a highlight, offering attendees invaluable insights into the dynamic intersection of science and entrepreneurship in health and wellness.

With a B.Sc. and Ph.D.c in Experimental Medicine/Drug Pharmacology, Cavaleri has established himself as a trailblazer in the field of health sciences. As the lead investigator at Biologic Pharmamedical Research, he has driven groundbreaking research and development.

He has founded and patented several nutraceuticals, including Curcumin BioBDMC30, Ashwith Ashwagandha, Glyvia Sweetener and a leading exogenous ketone supplement, Keto BHB-BA.

He is also the best-selling author of the book "Potential Within" and has authored eBooks on human and pet health. Cavaleri has also published countless scientific articles accessible through Pubmed and other online medical and scientific journals.

Franco Cavaleri and the Biologic Pharmamedical team enjoyed a successful trade show experience at the 2023 White Label World Expo and anticipate this year's expo to be even better.

"We're thrilled to return to the White Label World Expo," he remarked. "It's an invaluable opportunity to connect with fellow professionals, share insights, and showcase the transformative work we're doing at Biologic Pharmamedical."

Renowned for their groundbreaking contributions to health science and pharmaceutical innovation, Franco Cavaleri and Biologic have consistently captivated audiences with their cutting-edge research and product offerings. Their participation in the White Label World Expo serves as a platform to showcase their latest advancements and forge key partnerships within the industry.

"We had the privilege of engaging with a diverse array of highly relevant potential customers at the expo last year, presenting us with thrilling prospects to integrate our nutraceutical technologies into upcoming pioneering formulations," Cavaleri explained.

"Everyone was upbeat and excited, and we look forward to this year's event as we share our mission of healing through natural compounds supported by rigorous scientific research. Our technologies allow new customers an opportunity to engage in the ever-growing health industry with consumable products we guide to the finish line but to do so with technologies that have peer-reviewed published papers to support them; and results people can actually feel within minutes to hours. This offering instills credibility and repeat sales to customers who can immediately appreciate an efficacious experience from relief from pain; to improved cognition and better mental clarity; to improved physical performance in sport, weight loss and more."

The White Label World Expo is a huge expo event that redefines the landscape of online retailing and entrepreneurship. With its upcoming edition set to take place at the prestigious Las Vegas Convention Center, the expo is the ultimate destination for industry professionals, start-up businesses, and aspiring entrepreneurs looking to take their ventures to new heights.

Boasting a lineup of over 150 industry-leading speakers and exhibitors, like Franco Cavaleri, the event offers attendees a unique opportunity to connect with suppliers and manufacturers of white-label and private-label goods, explore innovative products and services, and gain invaluable insights from experts across various sectors.

As the epicenter of innovation and collaboration, the White Label World Expo is poised to empower and inspire attendees as they embark on their journey toward business success.

"I'm thrilled to be speaking at the White Label World Expo, where industry leaders converge to explore the forefront of innovation," Cavaleri said. "This platform provides an unparalleled opportunity to share insights, inspire collaboration, and catalyze positive change in health sciences and entrepreneurship. I'm particularly excited to share the latest news from Biologic Pharmamedical as we discuss the transformative potential of integrating natural medicines into mainstream research protocols. We are setting new standards for reliable and irrefutable treatments founded on familiar scientific research protocols."

Biologic Pharmamedical doesn't just provide products and services, the company delivers a systematic approach "where possibilities abound," Cavaleri said. "It's an incredible system that caters to the diverse needs of each individual."

About Franco Cavaleri:

Franco Cavaleri is a distinguished scientist, entrepreneur, and speaker, renowned for his pioneering work in nutraceutical-based technologies. With a B.Sc. and Ph.D.c in Experimental Medicine/Drug Pharmacology, Cavaleri has dedicated his career to advancing the frontiers of health sciences. As the lead investigator at Biologic Pharmamedical Research, he continues to drive innovation and excellence in biomedical research, with a focus on inflammatory diseases and neurodegenerative conditions.

