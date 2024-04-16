C O R R E C T I O N -- MYCOM OSI

In the news release, Philippines' Globe Telecom shows outstanding results for NOC/SOC Automation with MYCOM OSI's Service Experience Assurance capability, issued 16-Apr-2024 by MYCOM OSI over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the third paragraph, first sentence, should read "Globe Telecom is one of the largest CSPs in the Philippines and provides its more than 57 million mobile customers, fixed, broadband, data, internet, and managed services" rather than "92 million" as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

Philippines' Globe Telecom shows outstanding results for NOC/SOC Automation with MYCOM OSI's Service Experience Assurance capability

LONDON, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MYCOM OSI , a leading independent provider of Network Assurance and Service Experience Assurance solutions to some of the world's largest communications service providers (CSPs), today announced at FutureNet World 2024, on 16-17 April in London, that its Service Experience Assurance Solution (enhanced with SOC Automation) has shown some outstanding results for the NOC/SOC (network operations center/service operations center) of Globe Telecom, the Philippines' top mobile network operator and digital solutions platform, benefitting its customers.

MYCOM OSI's Service Experience Assurance solution (Service quality management, service impact analysis, and enterprise portal) and SOC Automation, operating on the AWS public cloud, monitors the quality of premium 4G/5G services using automation and intelligent traffic profiling and predictive algorithms. The unique aspect of this solution enables the introduction of a zero-touch NOC/SOC.

Globe Telecom is one of the largest CSPs in the Philippines and provides its more than 57 million mobile customers, fixed, broadband, data, internet, and managed services. It is a subsidiary of Ayala Corporation and SingTel, both recognized industry leaders in the region.

The MYCOM OSI Service Experience Assurance offering with the SOC Automation Solution operated on Amazon Web Services (AWS) infrastructure offers analytics and converged IT and network root-cause analysis to automate fault handling processes.

Globe deployed the MYCOM OSI solution across its end-to-end mobile, broadband and enterprise networks. This led to proactive customer outreach both for fixed line and mobile services, establishing pre-emptive remediation. This has resulted in a significant reduction of over 80% in MTTx (Mean Time to Detect, Identify, Correlate and Remediate) at NOC and SOC; 100% automation of the ticket creation process at Globe's NOC and SOC; and a decline of 25% in network complaints to Globe's call center, which in turn improved the average handling time of Globe's call center agents.

"MYCOM OSI's Service Experience Assurance offering with SOC Automation brings to fruition our goal of always placing our customers first and delivers key capabilities for our digital transformation," said Dennis Abella, Vice President and Head of OSS, Globe Telecom.

"The solution offers us proactive service quality and the ability to anticipate customer impact, in addition to automated root cause analysis, in line with our zero-touch assurance program. This has led to a significant reduction in network complaints to our call center, particularly those related to problems of voice, SMS, and data. The call center agents' Average Handling time (AHT) has also improved for network-related cases," said Abella.

Mounir Ladki, President and CTO at MYCOM OSI, said, "As a leader in offering differentiated services to its customers, Globe's decision to select our solutions proves the importance of our Service Experience Assurance and SOC Automation Solutions as service performance and reliability become increasingly meaningful. This, combined with the agility, flexibility and reliability of our SaaS offering, are essential components of telco digital transformation."

Jithu Raghavendran, Vice President, Telco Transformation & Automation/AI Solutions at MYCOM OSI, meanwhile cited operational benefits of the solution.

"Our SOC Automation Solution has enabled Globe's operations team to carry out proactive monitoring of service quality and intelligent zero-touch root cause analysis with automated trouble-ticketing to automate over 265K NOC/SOC man hours/year for mobile/fixed services and over 72K NOC/SOC man hours/year for enterprise services," he said. "This involved consolidating several silo inventory and topology sources across multiple network domains, to enable topology-based assurance for mobile, broadband, and enterprise services."

