DJ VVV Resources Limited: Directors Shareholdings and Total Voting Rights

VVV Resources Limited (VVV) VVV Resources Limited: Directors Shareholdings and Total Voting Rights 18-Apr-2024 / 10:45 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18 April 2024 VVV Resources Limited ("VVV" or the "Company") Directors Shareholdings Total Voting Rights VVV Resources Limited, announces the following update in the Directors shareholdings in the Company. This follows the appointment of Benjamin Hill as a Non-Executive Director and the Board decision to issue ordinary shares to all of the Directors for nil consideration in lieu of cash for services to the Company. The issue of ordinary shares to each of the directors took place on 17 April 2024. Following the issue of the ordinary shares, the Directors holdings in the Company are as follows: Director Ordinary Shares Percentage Enlarged Share Capital Jim Williams 333,333 4.30% Mahesh S/o Pulandaran 335,334 4.32% Benjamin Hill 333,334 4.30%

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company hereby announces that it has 7,760,504 ordinary shares of no par value each in issue ("Ordinary Shares"), each share carrying the right to one vote.

The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 7,760,504 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Enquiries: VVV Resources Limited Mahesh S/o Pulandaran (Non-Executive Director) Tel: +44 (0)20 3813 0175 Jim Williams (Executive Chairman) Tel: +44 (0)77 7427 4836 Peterhouse Capital Limited Aquis Growth Market Corporate Adviser Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0936 Guy Miller/Mark Anwyl Brand Communications Public and Investor Relations Alan Green Tel: +44 (0)79 7643 1608

PDMR DISCLOSURE

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provide further detail on the director's share dealing.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Jim Williams 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director, Executive Chairman b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name VVV Resources Limited LEI b) 213800OEUSH43X859D83 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 4 transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of no par value in VVV Resources Limited a) Identification code ISIN: VGG9470B1004 Nature of the transaction b) Issue of Ordinary Shares in Lieu of Directors Fees Price(s) and volume(s) c) Issue of Shares 333,333 Nil Consideration Aggregated information N/A d) - Aggregated volume - Price Date of the transaction e) 17 April 2024 Place of the transaction f) Off Market 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Mahesh S/o Pulandaran 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director, Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name VVV Resources Limited LEI b) 213800OEUSH43X859D83 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 4 transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of no par value in VVV Resources Limited a) Identification code ISIN: VGG9470B1004 Nature of the transaction b) Issue of Ordinary Shares in Lieu of Directors Fees Price(s) and volume(s) c) Issue of Shares 333,333 Nil Consideration Aggregated information N/A d) - Aggregated volume - Price Date of the transaction e) 17 April 2024 Place of the transaction f) Off Market 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Benjamin Hill 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director, Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name VVV Resources Limited LEI b) 213800OEUSH43X859D83 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 4 transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of no par value in VVV Resources Limited a) Identification code ISIN: VGG9470B1004 Nature of the transaction b) Issue of Ordinary Shares in Lieu of Directors Fees Price(s) and volume(s) c) Issue of Shares 333,334 Nil Consideration Aggregated information N/A d) - Aggregated volume - Price Date of the transaction e) 17 April 2024 Place of the transaction f) Off Market

