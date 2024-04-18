Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 18.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Kurze Gold-Preis-Konsolidierung zum Einstieg in diese Aktie nutzen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
18.04.2024 | 12:16
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

VVV Resources Limited: Directors Shareholdings -2-

DJ VVV Resources Limited: Directors Shareholdings and Total Voting Rights 

VVV Resources Limited (VVV) 
VVV Resources Limited: Directors Shareholdings and Total Voting Rights 
18-Apr-2024 / 10:45 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
18 April 2024 
VVV Resources Limited 
("VVV" or the "Company") 
Directors Shareholdings 
Total Voting Rights 
VVV Resources Limited, announces the following update in the Directors shareholdings in the Company. This follows the 
appointment of Benjamin Hill as a Non-Executive Director and the Board decision to issue ordinary shares to all of the 
Directors for nil consideration in lieu of cash for services to the Company. The issue of ordinary shares to each of 
the directors took place on 17 April 2024. 
Following the issue of the ordinary shares, the Directors holdings in the Company are as follows: 
Director       Ordinary Shares Percentage Enlarged Share Capital 
Jim Williams     333,333     4.30% 
Mahesh S/o Pulandaran 335,334     4.32% 
Benjamin Hill     333,334     4.30%

Total Voting Rights

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, the Company hereby announces that it has 7,760,504 ordinary shares of no par value each in issue ("Ordinary Shares"), each share carrying the right to one vote.

The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 7,760,504 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. 

Enquiries: 
 
VVV Resources Limited 
Mahesh S/o Pulandaran (Non-Executive Director) Tel: +44 (0)20 3813 0175 
Jim Williams (Executive Chairman)       Tel: +44 (0)77 7427 4836 
Peterhouse Capital Limited 
Aquis Growth Market Corporate Adviser     Tel: +44 (0)20 7469 0936 
Guy Miller/Mark Anwyl 
Brand Communications 
Public and Investor Relations 
Alan Green                   Tel: +44 (0)79 7643 1608

PDMR DISCLOSURE

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provide further detail on the director's share dealing. 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a) 
       Name                             Jim Williams 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a) 
       Position/status                       Director, Executive Chairman 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                                      Initial Notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name                             VVV Resources Limited 
 
       LEI 
b) 
                                     213800OEUSH43X859D83 
 
 
       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
4       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of no par value in VVV 
                                     Resources Limited 
a) 
 
 
       Identification code                     ISIN: VGG9470B1004 
 
       Nature of the transaction 
b) 
                                     Issue of Ordinary Shares in Lieu of Directors 
                                     Fees 
 
 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
c) 
                                        Issue of Shares 
                                                    333,333 
                                        Nil Consideration 
       Aggregated information 
                                     N/A 
d)      - Aggregated volume 
 
       - Price 
 
       Date of the transaction 
e) 
                                     17 April 2024 
 
 
       Place of the transaction 
f) 
                                     Off Market 
 
 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a) 
       Name                             Mahesh S/o Pulandaran 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a) 
       Position/status                       Director, Non-Executive Director 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                                      Initial Notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name                             VVV Resources Limited 
 
       LEI 
b) 
                                     213800OEUSH43X859D83 
 
 
       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
4       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of no par value in VVV 
                                     Resources Limited 
a) 
 
 
       Identification code                     ISIN: VGG9470B1004 
 
       Nature of the transaction 
b) 
                                     Issue of Ordinary Shares in Lieu of Directors 
                                     Fees 
 
 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
c) 
                                        Issue of Shares 
                                                    333,333 
                                        Nil Consideration 
       Aggregated information 
                                     N/A 
d)      - Aggregated volume 
 
       - Price 
 
       Date of the transaction 
e) 
                                     17 April 2024 
 
 
       Place of the transaction 
f) 
                                     Off Market 
 
 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
 
a) 
       Name                             Benjamin Hill 
 
2       Reason for the notification 
 
a) 
       Position/status                       Director, Non-Executive Director 
 
b)      Initial notification /Amendment 
                                      Initial Notification 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
 
 
a)      Name                             VVV Resources Limited 
 
       LEI 
b) 
                                     213800OEUSH43X859D83 
 
 
       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
4       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
 
 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of no par value in VVV 
                                     Resources Limited 
a) 
 
 
       Identification code                     ISIN: VGG9470B1004 
 
       Nature of the transaction 
b) 
                                     Issue of Ordinary Shares in Lieu of Directors 
                                     Fees 
 
 
       Price(s) and volume(s) 
c) 
                                        Issue of Shares 
                                                    333,334 
                                        Nil Consideration 
       Aggregated information 
                                     N/A 
d)      - Aggregated volume 
 
       - Price 
 
       Date of the transaction 
e) 
                                     17 April 2024 
 
 
       Place of the transaction 
f) 
                                     Off Market

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 18, 2024 05:45 ET (09:45 GMT)

DJ VVV Resources Limited: Directors Shareholdings -2-

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     VGG9470B1004 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     VVV 
LEI Code:   213800OEUSH43X859D83 
Sequence No.: 316568 
EQS News ID:  1883887 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1883887&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 18, 2024 05:45 ET (09:45 GMT)

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.