SPIE SA: Press release - SPIE - Closing of the acquisition of ICG Group in Germany

Cergy, April 18th, 2024 - SPIE, the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications, announces the closing of the acquisition of c.92% of ICG Group in Germany.

With this acquisition SPIE will enter the market for 5G mobile telecommunications infrastructure and significantly strengthen its position in the fibre networks, a crucial move as Germany is still in the early stages for the roll-out of fibre across the country and is lagging behind the other European countries in that field.

ICG Group generated a revenue of c. 230 million euros in 2023 with margins north of 10% in line with the sector; the company employs approximately 720 highly skilled employees.

About SPIE

SPIE is the independent European leader in multi-technical services in the areas of energy and communications. Our 50,000 employees are committed to achieving the energy transition and responsible digital transformation alongside our customers.

SPIE group achieved in 2023 consolidated revenue of €8.7 billion and consolidated EBITA of €584 million.

Contacts

SPIE

Pascal Omnès

Group Communications Director

Tel. + 33 (0)1 34 41 81 11

pascal.omnes@spie.com SPIE

Audrey Bourgeois

Investor Relations Director

Tel. + 33 (0)1 34 41 80 72

audrey.bourgeois@spie.com



IMAGE 7

Laurent Poinsot & Claire Doligez

Tel. + 33 (0)1 53 70 74 70

spie@image7.fr

www.spie.com

https://www.facebook.com/SPIEgroup

http://twitter.com/spiegroup

Disclaimer

Certain information included in this press release are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs, expectations and assumptions, including, without limitation, assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which SPIE operates, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results or other events, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information and statements are not guarantees of future performances and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of SPIE. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed or identified under Chapter 2 "Risk factors and internal control" in SPIE's 2023 Universal Registration Document, filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) on April 5th, 2024, under number D.24-0245 which is available on the website of SPIE (www.spie.com) and of the AMF (www.amf-france.org).This press release includes only summary information and does not purport to be comprehensive. No reliance should be placed on the accuracy or completeness of the information or opinions contained in this press release.

This press release does not contain or constitute an offer of securities for sale or an invitation or inducement to invest in securities in France, the United States or any other jurisdiction.