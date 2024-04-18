Anzeige
Dow Jones News
RMB contributes to Acre Impact Capital's USD100 million private debt fund for climate-aligned infrastructure projects across Africa

DJ RMB contributes to Acre Impact Capital's USD100 million private debt fund for climate-aligned infrastructure projects across Africa 

Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) 
RMB contributes to Acre Impact Capital's USD100 million private debt fund for climate-aligned infrastructure projects 
across Africa 
18-Apr-2024 / 19:30 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
RMB (www.RMB.co.za) one of Africa's leading corporate and investment banks, has invested in Acre Export Finance Fund I 
which targets commercial debt tranches of Export Credit Agency (ECA) transactions supporting climate-aligned 
infrastructure in Africa. 
 
The fund has announced its first close on 17th of April in which it has successfully raised an equity of USD100m which 
will be used to part finance projects in four impact sectors: renewable power generation, health, food and water 
scarcity - as well as sustainable cities and green transportation. 
 
Aymeric Perrin-Guinot, Senior Transactor ECA Finance at RMB London said: "By providing specialist funding for the 
commercial debt tranche and as a result unlocking the ECA guaranteed part of the transaction, the fund will enable the 
mobilisation of up to USD2bln toward impact projects." 
 
"ECA finance, by enabling access to long-term debt for borrowers in emerging markets, is seen as a key contributor to 
the reduction of the infrastructure financing gap in Africa, which is estimated to be over USD100 billion every year." 
 
Siyanda Mflathelwa, Sector Head of PPPs and Concessions at RMB noted that the fund fills a specific gap in the market 
which is the funding of the uncovered portion of ECA transactions, which has become increasingly difficult to fund. 
Thereby unlocking transactions that will have a multiplier effect on the economies of the countries where it is 
deployed. 
 
The IMF has recently noted that for every USD1m invested in infrastructure projects, between 8 and 30 jobs are created in 
low income developing countries. 
 
"In addition, the fund is expected to have a significant positive social, environmental and economic impact, 
underlining RMB's own ambitions in sustainable finance and our commitment to support Africa's transition to a lower 
carbon economy in line with the Paris Agreement." 
 
Acre Export Finance Fund will align all its investments with the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and 
leverage industry-leading frameworks for impact reporting. 
 
Perrin-Guinot added that RMB's investment in the fund is a great example of African banks contributing to solutions to 
African problems. 
 
Hussein Sefian, CEO of Acre Impact Capital said: "RMB's investment in the Fund demonstrates the positive role that 
African financial institutions are playing in supporting the financing of climate-aligned essential infrastructure in 
Africa. We are pleased to have received commitments from premier African investors such as RMB." 
 
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Rand Merchant Bank. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1884223 18-Apr-2024

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1884223&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 18, 2024 13:30 ET (17:30 GMT)

