Dow Jones News
23.04.2024 | 08:31
116 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Full year trading update and notice of results

DJ Full year trading update and notice of results 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Full year trading update and notice of results 
23-Apr-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
23 April 2024 
 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten Ventures", "Molten", or the "Group") 
 
Full year trading update and notice of results 
 
Stable and enhanced platform, in an improving market with greater expectation for realisations 
 
Molten Ventures (LSE: GROW, Euronext Dublin: GRW), a leading venture capital firm investing in and developing 
high-growth digital technology businesses, today announces an update on its portfolio, NAV (unaudited) and highlights 
for the year ahead of its full year results for the 12 months ended 31 March 2024, due to be announced on 12 June 2024. 
 
Highlights: 
   -- GBP55 million capital raise (net of fees) completed in December 2023, providing additional liquidity to 
  pursue follow-on investments and access exceptional secondary investments at attractive valuations. 
   -- Acquisition of a stake in Seedcamp's Fund III as part of our secondary strategy; with value concentrated 
  in six mature, proven assets in attractive market segments. 
   -- All-share acquisition of Forward Partners completed with integration underway, adding a balanced, 
  well-positioned and well-capitalised portfolio of 40+ assets, enhancing the Group's access to early-stage deal flow 
  opportunities. 
   -- Gross Portfolio Value ("GPV") (unaudited) is expected to be circa GBP1,377 million (31 March 2023: GBP1,299 
  million). 
   -- Underlying Gross Portfolio fair value (unaudited) stabilised and broadly flat for the year at constant 
  currency, reflecting a modest increase in the like-for-like portfolio in the second half and positive contribution 
  from the two acquisitions (first half: 3.7% decrease, second half: 4.2% increase at constant currency). 
   -- Uplifts in fair value from the acquisition of Forward Partners and the investment stake in Seedcamp's 
  Fund III. Currency movements from the weaker US and Euro continued in the second half of the year resulting in 
  larger foreign exchange losses in the second half. 
   -- Core portfolio remains well funded, focused on capital efficiency and continues to trade positively with 
  very limited exceptions: in the calendar year to 31 December 2023, value-weighted revenue growth in our Core 
  portfolio was 63%. 
   -- Invested GBP65 million (year to 31 March 2023: GBP138 million), of which GBP40 million from Molten's balance 
  sheet for the year ended 31 March 2024, and GBP25 million representing the Forward Partners share-for-share exchange 
  (net of cash acquired), with a further GBP37 million from the managed EIS and VCT co-investment strategies. 
   -- Realisations generated cash proceeds for Molten in the year of GBP39 million (year to 31 March 2023: GBP48 
  million). 
   -- NAV per share (unaudited) is expected to be circa 661p (31 March 2023: 780p). 
   -- Disciplined approach to capital allocation through FY24 with cash investments of GBP40m (excluding Forward 
  Partners) below historical investment rates and aligned to GBP39m of realisations. Focus on secondary acquisitions to 
  broaden the portfolio at attractive prices. 
   -- Molten balance sheet cash as at 31 March 2024 of GBP57 million, and a further GBP66 million available for 
  investment from the managed EIS/VCT funds. Undrawn Molten Revolving Credit Facility of up to GBP60 million provides 
  further funding flexibility. 
   -- Strengthened Board with two key appointments in Laurence Hollingworth as Non-Executive Chair, and Lara 
  Naqushbandi as Non-Executive Director - adding further capital markets, investment banking, technology, climate 
  technology and leadership experience. 
 
Portfolio performance and fair value movements: 
   -- Portfolio companies continue to maintain revenue growth momentum, demonstrating the underlying resilience 
  of these businesses and the structural demand for their products across their respective end-markets. 
   -- Total fair value movements in the second half of GBP55 million arose mainly from the Forward Partners and 
  Seedcamp Fund III portfolio acquisitions, offset by adverse FX movements of GBP19m. These aside, valuations across 
  both our Core and Emerging portfolio assets have held essentially flat in aggregate in the second half. 
   -- Our portfolio remains well funded with over 90% of the Core projecting more than 12 months of cash 
  runway, and over 50% projecting greater than 24 months. 
 
Outlook for FY25 (year to 31 March 2025): 
   -- We have continued to make strategic progress in enhancing our platform and believe Molten is 
  well-positioned to generate returns for our investors. We have the skillset, market positioning and the firepower 
  available to capture opportunities while market valuations remain subdued. 
   -- FY25 showing promise of delivering a more normalised realisations market with divestment proceeds 
  expected to be meaningfully higher than the last two years. 
   -- A continued focus on our third-party capital strategy to be spearheaded by a newly hired head of 
  third-party funds. 
 
Martin Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Molten Ventures, commented: 
"We are grateful to all our investors who supported us through the period, most notably with our fundraise and with the 
addition of the Forward Partners portfolio. With GBP123 million of cash resources across PLC, the managed EIS/VCT funds, 
as well as a GBP60 million undrawn debt facility and a stable and enhanced platform, we are in a strong position to 
deploy capital selectively to maximise returns for our investors in a stabilising but still challenging environment for 
high-growth companies. Our portfolio remains in good health, and we expect to see a step up in realisations in the 
current financial year, with a number of potential exit processes ongoing across our portfolio." 
 
Notice of Full Year Results: 
   -- Molten Ventures Full Year Results are scheduled for release on 12 June 2024. Presentation and conference 
  call details will be confirmed in due course. 
 
            Six Months 
            to 
                          Six Months to 31          Year to 31 
            30     % change to   March 2024     % change to   March 2024   % change to 
            September  opening GPV             opening GPV           opening GPV 
            2023             (unaudited)             (unaudited) 
            (unaudited) 
            GBP'million          GBP'million              GBP'million 
Opening Gross     GBP1,371            GBP1,299               GBP1,371 
Portfolio Value 
Investments      GBP17             GBP48                 GBP65 
Realisations      (GBP33)            (GBP6)                (GBP39) 
Movement in Foreign  (GBP5)    -0.4%      (GBP19)       -1.5%      (GBP24)     -1.8% 
Exchange (a) 
Movement in Fair Value (GBP51)    -3.7%      GBP55        4.2%       GBP4       0.3% 
(b) 
Total Fair Value    (GBP56)    -4.1%      GBP35        2.7%       (GBP20)     -1.5% 
Movements (a+b) 
Closing Gross     GBP1,299            c. GBP1,377              c. GBP1,377 
Portfolio Value

Enquiries: 

Molten Ventures plc 
                       +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Martin Davis (Chief Executive Officer) 
                       ir@molten.vc 
Ben Wilkinson (Chief Financial Officer) 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
                       +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker, 
Euronext Dublin Sponsor 
Don Harrington                +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Dearbhla Gallagher 
William Hall 
 
Powerscourt                   +44 (0)7970 246 725 
Public relations                +44 (0)7880 744 379 
Elly Williamson                 molten@powerscourt-group.com 
Nick Hayns

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in disruptive, high growth technology companies. We inject visionary companies with energy to help them transform and grow. This energy comes in many forms - capital, of course, but also knowledge, experience, and relationships. We believe it is our role to support the entrepreneurs who will invent the future, and that future is being built, today, in Europe.

As at 30 September 2023, Molten Ventures had a diverse portfolio with shareholdings in 74 companies, 17 of which represent our Core Portfolio holdings and account for 62% of the Gross Portfolio Value. Our core companies include Thought Machine, Coachhub, Form3, Aiven, Ledger and Aircall. We invest across four sectors: Enterprise Technology, Hardware and Deeptech, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health and Wellness, with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each. We look for high-growth companies operating in new markets, with aspirations for global expansion, strong IP, powerful technology, and strong management teams to deliver success. We also look for businesses with the potential to generate strong margins to ensure rapid, sustainable growth in substantial addressable markets.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 23, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

