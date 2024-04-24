Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 24.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Solarboom 2024: Fünf Gründe, die für diese Aktie sprechen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
24.04.2024 | 14:02
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RedCloud Technologies Ltd. to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 & 1x1 Meetings on Thursday, May 2, 2024

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2024 / Red Cloud Technologies Ltd., a global technology company headquartered in London that is leveraging AI-powered technology to make global commerce simpler, today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at 8AM (Local Time-PST). Justin Floyd, CEO of RedCloud Technologies Ltd., will deliver a presentation on how RedCloud is seeking to build the world's leading trading platform for retailers using AI and Open Commerce. He will demonstrate the power of this technology to help retailers engage with the world's innovative fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) brands, and access the multi-trillion-dollar FMCG sector which is expected to continue experiencing strong growth, according to Proficient Market Insights. He will share why he believes AI-powered Open Commerce is the future of B2B commerce, leveraging AI-driven search, discovery and trade for the next wave of retailers and existing retailers, as they continue to move towards digitization.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024

Date: Wednesday, May 1, 2024
Time: 11:00 AM Eastern Time (08:00 AM Pacific Time)
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50112

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with Red Cloud Technologies Ltd., and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024, please make sure you are registered here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue: Paris Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV

The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 website is available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

About RedCloud Technologies Ltd.

RedCloud Technologies Ltd. is a global technology company headquartered in London that is leveraging AI-powered technology to make global trade simpler. RedCloud's Intelligent Open Commerce Platform connects FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) Brands, Distributors, and Local Merchants on a single, equitable marketplace, empowering them with real-world insights and data to help them make better decisions. RedCloud enables FMCG Brands to seize new opportunities in emerging markets, facilitates access to more buyers & streamlines operations for Distributors, and helps Local Merchants spend more time selling products, not searching for them. The company comprises a highly diverse, dynamic team of driven, talented people from over twenty different countries, speaking multiple languages, with a physical footprint in Africa, Europe, and Latin America - https://www.redcloudtechnology.com/

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company focused on news dissemination, providing information, data and analytics for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

Contact:

Investor Relations
Josh Rosenbaum
joshr@mindshareholdings.com

Source: RedCloud Technologies Ltd. via Planet MicroCap



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.