RedCloud Technologies Ltd. to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 & 1x1 Meetings on Thursday, May 2, 2024

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2024 / Red Cloud Technologies Ltd., a global technology company headquartered in London that is leveraging AI-powered technology to make global commerce simpler, today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at 8AM (Local Time-PST). Justin Floyd, CEO of RedCloud Technologies Ltd., will deliver a presentation on how RedCloud is seeking to build the world's leading trading platform for retailers using AI and Open Commerce. He will demonstrate the power of this technology to help retailers engage with the world's innovative fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) brands, and access the multi-trillion-dollar FMCG sector which is expected to continue experiencing strong growth, according to Proficient Market Insights. He will share why he believes AI-powered Open Commerce is the future of B2B commerce, leveraging AI-driven search, discovery and trade for the next wave of retailers and existing retailers, as they continue to move towards digitization.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024

Date: Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Time: 11:00 AM Eastern Time (08:00 AM Pacific Time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50112

If you would like to book 1x1 investor meetings with Red Cloud Technologies Ltd., and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024, please make sure you are registered here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue: Paris Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV

The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 website is available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

About RedCloud Technologies Ltd.

RedCloud Technologies Ltd. is a global technology company headquartered in London that is leveraging AI-powered technology to make global trade simpler. RedCloud's Intelligent Open Commerce Platform connects FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) Brands, Distributors, and Local Merchants on a single, equitable marketplace, empowering them with real-world insights and data to help them make better decisions. RedCloud enables FMCG Brands to seize new opportunities in emerging markets, facilitates access to more buyers & streamlines operations for Distributors, and helps Local Merchants spend more time selling products, not searching for them. The company comprises a highly diverse, dynamic team of driven, talented people from over twenty different countries, speaking multiple languages, with a physical footprint in Africa, Europe, and Latin America - https://www.redcloudtechnology.com/

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company focused on news dissemination, providing information, data and analytics for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase, please register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

