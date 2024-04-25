DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of 2023

The sections below entitled Chairman's statement, Dividends, Principal risks and uncertainties, Viability statement, Going concern and Directors' responsibilities have been extracted without material adjustment from the annual report. The basis of presentation of the financial information set out below is detailed in note 1 to the financial statements below. HIGHLIGHTS Overview - Implementation of several strategic initiatives to streamline the group structure and reduce net indebtedness - Subscription of further shares in REA Kaltim by the DSN group in March 2024 for estimated consideration of in excess of USD50 million, increasing DSN's investment in the operating sub-group from 15 per cent to 35 per cent - Potential divestment of CDM based on a value for CDM's business of some USD25 million - Minority interests in subsidiaries bought out and inactive subsidiaries divested, helping to reduce administrative costs - Planned simplification of ownership of stone, sand and residual coal interests, including implementation of original agreement with ATP's shareholders to acquire substantial equity participation in ATP Financial - Revenue reduced by 15 per cent to USD176.7 million (2022: USD208.8 million) primarily reflecting lower CPO and CPKO prices - Average selling prices (net of export duty and levy) 13 per cent lower for CPO at USD718 per tonne (2022: USD821) and 37 per cent lower for CPKO at USD749 per tonne (2022: USD1,185) - Estate operating cost increases below local inflation despite higher fertiliser and workforce expenses - EBITDA for the year of USD43.6 million (2022: USD69.1 million), encompassing a significant improvement in the second half of USD28.1 million, compared with the first half of USD15.5 million despite lower prices in the second half - Loss before tax of USD29.2 million (2022: profit before tax of USD42.0 million), following losses on disposals of subsidiaries and similar charges of USD26.0 million - Group net indebtedness at end 2023 USD178.2 million (2022: USD166.7 million) but contract liabilities (representing pre-sale advances from customers) reduced to USD17.1 million (2022: USD25.9 million) - All outstanding arrears of preference dividend totalling 11.5p per preference share paid in April 2024 Agricultural operations - FFB production of 762,260 tonnes (2022: 765,682) on hectarage reduced by some 1,000 hectares due to the replanting programme - Replanting and extension planting of, respectively, 741 and 491 hectares - Yields per mature hectare increased to: FFB 22.4 tonnes (2022: 21.6 tonnes) and CPO 5.0 tonnes (2022: 4.8 tonnes) Stone, sand and coal - Production of crushed stone at ATP's stone concession commenced and sales now starting - Licences being finalised for sand mining by MCU and arrangements with contractor agreed - Coal operations inactive, with intention to withdraw from interest in coal Environmental, social and governance - Increased score in the SPOTT assessment by the Zoological Society of London of 88.7 per cent, up from 87.0 per cent (ranked 12th out of 100 companies assessed) - Arrangements progressing to separate processing of fully certified FFB to permit sales of segregated certified CPO, normally commanding a greater price premium - Developing projects with smallholders to encourage and improve the sustainable component of the group's supply chain and promote sustainable palm oil production - New medical centre inaugurated on the estates - awarded the highest level of accreditation by the Indonesian department of health - Award from the East Kalimantan Province for best management of an area with high conservation value within a plantation designated area in recognition of the group's dedication to conservation Outlook - CPO prices firm and expected to remain at remunerative levels as limited availability of land and increasing regulatory restrictions constrain expansion of oil palm hectarage - ESG initiatives to be channelled into achieving increasing premia for selling certified CPO - Stone and sand interests to start contributing to group profits with stone also providing a resource for infrastructure in the agricultural operations - Recent strategic initiatives combined with efficiency savings and reduced financing costs should improve cash flows from core operations and permit further reductions in group net indebtedness whilst the group continues to improve and expand the oil palm operations CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT In 2023 the directors implemented several strategic initiatives with the objective of addressing the legacy of excessive net indebtedness. Such debt levels had resulted from a series of operational challenges faced by the group some years ago and, against the background of current interest rates and credit conditions, were increasingly viewed as too high. First, the structure of REA Kaltim, the main operating sub-group, was simplified with the acquisition of the 5 per cent third party interests in the group's previously 95 per cent held subsidiaries, thereby helping to reduce administrative costs. Such acquisitions were made possible by the recent removal of an Indonesian requirement for 5 per cent local ownership of all Indonesian companies engaged in oil palm cultivation. Concurrently, three minor or inactive subsidiary companies were divested. Second, in November, a conditional agreement was reached with the DSN group to increase the latter's equity interest in REA Kaltim from 15 per cent to 35 per cent by way of a subscription of further shares for a consideration estimated at USD52 million. In conjunction with this proposal, it was agreed that the DSN group would be granted a priority right to acquire CDM, the group's most outlying estate, and that the company would purchase 100 per cent of PU, the group's new development estate, such that the DSN group would no longer hold an indirect interest, through REA Kaltim, in PU. These proposals were approved at the general meeting of shareholders in February 2024 and closing of the further DSN subscription, including the financial settlements then due, was completed in March 2024. The intra-group sale and purchase of PU was also completed in March affording the group the whole of any profit that can be realised from this new development estate. To allow time for further discussion, the date for the DSN group to exercise its priority right for the purchase of CDM has been extended to the end of June 2024. Should DSN not exercise this priority right, the directors intend to pursue an alternative sale of CDM for which the group has received expressions of firm interest from unrelated third parties. While the DSN subscription has diluted the company's interest in REA Kaltim from 85 per cent to 65 per cent, it has provided an immediate and substantial cash injection to the group and permits the group to retain its core operations without disruption of the management of those operations. In addition, the sale of CDM, when concluded, should relieve the group of the need to fund further significant investment that is required to realise CDM's potential and permit the continuing group to focus its financial resources and management on its remaining plantings which will be more concentrated within a single geographical area. In the agricultural operations, group FFB production in 2023 at 762,260 was broadly in line with 2022, notwithstanding the reduction in the group's mature hectarage as a result of some 1,000 hectares being cleared for replanting. As is normal, crops were weighted to the second half of the year although, unusually, there was no pronounced peak in the fourth quarter, probably as a consequence of lower rainfall earlier in the year. Purchases of third party FFB totalled 231,823, almost 7 per cent lower than in 2022 reflecting competition from other mills offering enhanced payment terms at the beginning of the year. Third party volumes returned to normal levels in the second quarter after an adjustment to the prices and terms that the group was offering for such fruit. Production of CPO, CPKO and palm kernels for 2023 amounted respectively to 209,994 tonnes (2022: 218,275 tonnes), 19,393 tonnes (2022: 18,206 tonnes) and 47,324 tonnes (2022: 46,799 tonnes). In the first half, a high number of rain days impacted harvesting rounds and field efficiencies leading to a lower CPO extraction rate of 21.9 per cent in the first half of the year. Tighter field disciplines, including targeted loose fruit recovery, contributed to a welcome improvement in the CPO extraction rate at 22.3 per cent for the second half. The substantial investment in recent years in the group's three oil mills has resulted in greater operating reliability and sufficient processing capacity for the group's own and expected third party FFB for some years to come. Oil losses in the group's mills have been comfortably below industry standards for some time. FFB and CPO yields per mature hectare averaged, respectively, 22.4 tonnes and 5.0 tonnes, an improvement on 2022 yields

