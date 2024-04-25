R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of -2

Anzeige
Dow Jones News
25.04.2024 | 08:34
148 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of 2023

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of 2023 

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) 
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of 2023 
25-Apr-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC (the company) 
 
ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 2023 
 
The company's annual report for the year ended 31 December 2023 (including notice of the AGM to be held on 6 June 2024) 
(the annual report) will shortly be available for downloading from www.rea.co.uk/investors/financial-reports. 
 
A copy of the notice of AGM will also be available to download from www.rea.co.uk/investors/calendar. 
 
Upon completion of bulk printing, copies of the annual report will be despatched to persons entitled thereto and will 
be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism to be made available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/ 
nationalstoragemechanism. 
 
The sections below entitled Chairman's statement, Dividends, Principal risks and uncertainties, Viability statement, 
Going concern and Directors' responsibilities have been extracted without material adjustment from the annual report. 
The basis of presentation of the financial information set out below is detailed in note 1 to the financial statements 
below. 
 
 
HIGHLIGHTS 
 
Overview 
 
- Implementation of several strategic initiatives to streamline the group structure and reduce net indebtedness 
 
- Subscription of further shares in REA Kaltim by the DSN group in March 2024 for estimated consideration of in excess 
of USD50 million, increasing DSN's investment in the operating sub-group from 15 per cent to 35 per cent 
 
- Potential divestment of CDM based on a value for CDM's business of some USD25 million 
 
- Minority interests in subsidiaries bought out and inactive subsidiaries divested, helping to reduce administrative 
costs 
 
- Planned simplification of ownership of stone, sand and residual coal interests, including implementation of original 
agreement with ATP's shareholders to acquire substantial equity participation in ATP 
 
Financial 
 
- Revenue reduced by 15 per cent to USD176.7 million (2022: USD208.8 million) primarily reflecting lower CPO and CPKO 
prices 
 
- Average selling prices (net of export duty and levy) 13 per cent lower for CPO at USD718 per tonne (2022: USD821) and 37 
per cent lower for CPKO at USD749 per tonne (2022: USD1,185) 
 
- Estate operating cost increases below local inflation despite higher fertiliser and workforce expenses 
 
- EBITDA for the year of USD43.6 million (2022: USD69.1 million), encompassing a significant improvement in the second 
half of USD28.1 million, compared with the first half of USD15.5 million despite lower prices in the second half 
 
- Loss before tax of USD29.2 million (2022: profit before tax of USD42.0 million), following losses on disposals of 
subsidiaries and similar charges of USD26.0 million 
 
- Group net indebtedness at end 2023 USD178.2 million (2022: USD166.7 million) but contract liabilities (representing 
pre-sale advances from customers) reduced to USD17.1 million (2022: USD25.9 million) 
 
- All outstanding arrears of preference dividend totalling 11.5p per preference share paid in April 2024 
 
Agricultural operations 
 
- FFB production of 762,260 tonnes (2022: 765,682) on hectarage reduced by some 1,000 hectares due to the replanting 
programme 
 
- Replanting and extension planting of, respectively, 741 and 491 hectares 
 
- Yields per mature hectare increased to: FFB 22.4 tonnes (2022: 21.6 tonnes) and CPO 5.0 tonnes (2022: 4.8 tonnes) 
 
Stone, sand and coal 
 
- Production of crushed stone at ATP's stone concession commenced and sales now starting 
 
- Licences being finalised for sand mining by MCU and arrangements with contractor agreed 
 
- Coal operations inactive, with intention to withdraw from interest in coal 
 
Environmental, social and governance 
 
- Increased score in the SPOTT assessment by the Zoological Society of London of 88.7 per cent, up from 87.0 per cent 
(ranked 12th out of 100 companies assessed) 
 
- Arrangements progressing to separate processing of fully certified FFB to permit sales of segregated certified CPO, 
normally commanding a greater price premium 
 
- Developing projects with smallholders to encourage and improve the sustainable component of the group's supply chain 
and promote sustainable palm oil production 
 
- New medical centre inaugurated on the estates - awarded the highest level of accreditation by the Indonesian 
department of health 
 
- Award from the East Kalimantan Province for best management of an area with high conservation value within a 
plantation designated area in recognition of the group's dedication to conservation 
 
Outlook 
 
- CPO prices firm and expected to remain at remunerative levels as limited availability of land and increasing 
regulatory restrictions constrain expansion of oil palm hectarage 
 
- ESG initiatives to be channelled into achieving increasing premia for selling certified CPO 
 
- Stone and sand interests to start contributing to group profits with stone also providing a resource for 
infrastructure in the agricultural operations 
 
- Recent strategic initiatives combined with efficiency savings and reduced financing costs should improve cash flows 
from core operations and permit further reductions in group net indebtedness whilst the group continues to improve and 
expand the oil palm operations 
 
 
CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT 
 
In 2023 the directors implemented several strategic initiatives with the objective of addressing the legacy of 
excessive net indebtedness. Such debt levels had resulted from a series of operational challenges faced by the group 
some years ago and, against the background of current interest rates and credit conditions, were increasingly viewed as 
too high. 
 
First, the structure of REA Kaltim, the main operating sub-group, was simplified with the acquisition of the 5 per cent 
third party interests in the group's previously 95 per cent held subsidiaries, thereby helping to reduce administrative 
costs. Such acquisitions were made possible by the recent removal of an Indonesian requirement for 5 per cent local 
ownership of all Indonesian companies engaged in oil palm cultivation. Concurrently, three minor or inactive subsidiary 
companies were divested. 
 
Second, in November, a conditional agreement was reached with the DSN group to increase the latter's equity interest in 
REA Kaltim from 15 per cent to 35 per cent by way of a subscription of further shares for a consideration estimated at 
USD52 million. In conjunction with this proposal, it was agreed that the DSN group would be granted a priority right to 
acquire CDM, the group's most outlying estate, and that the company would purchase 100 per cent of PU, the group's new 
development estate, such that the DSN group would no longer hold an indirect interest, through REA Kaltim, in PU. These 
proposals were approved at the general meeting of shareholders in February 2024 and closing of the further DSN 
subscription, including the financial settlements then due, was completed in March 2024. The intra-group sale and 
purchase of PU was also completed in March affording the group the whole of any profit that can be realised from this 
new development estate. 
 
To allow time for further discussion, the date for the DSN group to exercise its priority right for the purchase of CDM 
has been extended to the end of June 2024. Should DSN not exercise this priority right, the directors intend to pursue 
an alternative sale of CDM for which the group has received expressions of firm interest from unrelated third parties. 
 
While the DSN subscription has diluted the company's interest in REA Kaltim from 85 per cent to 65 per cent, it has 
provided an immediate and substantial cash injection to the group and permits the group to retain its core operations 
without disruption of the management of those operations. In addition, the sale of CDM, when concluded, should relieve 
the group of the need to fund further significant investment that is required to realise CDM's potential and permit the 
continuing group to focus its financial resources and management on its remaining plantings which will be more 
concentrated within a single geographical area. 
 
In the agricultural operations, group FFB production in 2023 at 762,260 was broadly in line with 2022, notwithstanding 
the reduction in the group's mature hectarage as a result of some 1,000 hectares being cleared for replanting. As is 
normal, crops were weighted to the second half of the year although, unusually, there was no pronounced peak in the 
fourth quarter, probably as a consequence of lower rainfall earlier in the year. Purchases of third party FFB totalled 
231,823, almost 7 per cent lower than in 2022 reflecting competition from other mills offering enhanced payment terms 
at the beginning of the year. Third party volumes returned to normal levels in the second quarter after an adjustment 
to the prices and terms that the group was offering for such fruit. 
 
Production of CPO, CPKO and palm kernels for 2023 amounted respectively to 209,994 tonnes (2022: 218,275 tonnes), 
19,393 tonnes (2022: 18,206 tonnes) and 47,324 tonnes (2022: 46,799 tonnes). In the first half, a high number of rain 
days impacted harvesting rounds and field efficiencies leading to a lower CPO extraction rate of 21.9 per cent in the 
first half of the year. Tighter field disciplines, including targeted loose fruit recovery, contributed to a welcome 
improvement in the CPO extraction rate at 22.3 per cent for the second half. 
 
The substantial investment in recent years in the group's three oil mills has resulted in greater operating reliability 
and sufficient processing capacity for the group's own and expected third party FFB for some years to come. Oil losses 
in the group's mills have been comfortably below industry standards for some time. 
 
FFB and CPO yields per mature hectare averaged, respectively, 22.4 tonnes and 5.0 tonnes, an improvement on 2022 yields



April 25, 2024 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

 

of, respectively 21.6 tonnes and 4.8 tonnes. 
 
Replanting and extension planting continued through 2023 totalling, respectively, 741 hectares and 491 hectares. A 
further 286 hectares had been prepared for planting or replanting at the start of 2024. Replanting and extension 
planting of approximately 1,345 and 1,000 hectares, respectively, are planned to be completed in 2024. 
 
The CPO price, CIF Rotterdam, opened the year at USD1,090 per tonne but weakened progressively through the first six 
months to a low of USD855 per tonne in early June 2023. The second half of the year saw prices rally and recover to a 
level of USD946 per tonne by the end of 2023. 
 
The average selling price for the group's CPO during 2023, including premia for certified oil but net of export duty 
and levy, adjusted to FOB Samarinda, was USD718 per tonne, 12.6 per cent lower than the average price of USD821 per tonne 
in 2022. The average selling price for the group's CPKO, on the same basis, was 36.8 per cent lower in 2023 at USD749 per 
tonne compared with USD1,185 per tonne in 2022. 
 
These lower prices, together with the reduction in volumes of CPO and CPKO, impacted performance in 2023, with group 
revenue amounting to USD176.7 million, 15.4 per cent below 2022 revenue of USD208.8 million. Cost of sales reduced by 3.7 
per cent, principally reflecting the reduced level of purchased FFB, while estate operating costs increased by 1.8 per 
cent, less than the rate of Indonesian inflation notwithstanding higher fertiliser costs, reflecting increased 
applications, and higher workforce numbers. Operating profit for 2023 totalled USD14.8 million, USD26.6 million lower than 
that of 2022. 
 
EBITDA for 2023 amounted to USD43.6 million, a USD25.5 million reduction on the 2022 comparative of USD69.1 million. As in 
previous years, EBITDA in the second half of USD28.1 million showed a significant improvement over EBITDA of the first 
half of USD15.5 million. 
 
Losses on disposals of subsidiaries and similar charges incurred during the year totalled USD26.0 million. Of this 
amount, USD23.6 million reflected the impairment of the CDM asset now held for sale and the effect of adjusting CDM's 
assets to their fair value (less costs to sell) in accordance with the terms of the potential sale to the DSN group. 
The further USD2.4 million arose from the reorganisation of the REA Kaltim sub-group. Other gains and losses in 2023 
included a foreign exchange loss of USD4.2 million compared to a USD14.2 million gain in 2022, principally in relation to 
sterling and rupiah borrowings, and a USD0.4 million loss on the sale of the dollar notes held in treasury. In 2022 there 
was a USD0.5 million gain on the extension of the redemption date of the dollar notes. 
 
Finance costs for 2023 were USD1.9 million lower than in 2022 at USD17.5 million, reflecting lower interest rates charged 
during the year compared to 2022 and USD0.9 million additional capitalisation of interest in connection with the increase 
in the area of immature plantings at the year end. Interest income during 2023, principally arising from the group's 
stone, sand and coal interests, totalled USD4.1 million compared to USD5.3 million in 2022. 
 
As a result of the above, the group incurred a loss before tax of USD29.2 million in 2023 compared with a profit before 
tax of USD42.0 million in 2022. The loss after tax was USD17.7 million (2022: profit after tax USD32.9 million). 
 
Shareholders' funds less non-controlling interests at 31 December 2023 amounted to USD219.8 million compared with USD233.9 
million at 31 December 2022. Non-controlling interests at 31 December 2023 amounted to USD14.3 million (2022: USD23.6 
million). Total net debt increased during the year to USD178.2 million at 31 December 2023 (2022: USD166.7 million). 
 
The group continues to develop its ESG strategy and to drive towards fulfilling its stated commitments to address 
climate change whilst also increasing revenues generated from sustainable production. Average premia realised during 
the year for sales of certified oil increased to USD13 per tonne (2022: USD10 per tonne) for CPO sold with ISCC 
certification and respectively, USD15 (2022: USD11) and USD213 (2022: USD209) per tonne for CPO and CPKO sold with RSPO 
certification. 
 
Plans are progressing to separate processing of fully certified FFB from processing of other FFB so as to permit sales 
of segregated certified CPO which normally commands a greater price premium. In parallel, the group is working with 
smallholder suppliers to improve the sustainable component of the group's supply chain and promote sustainable palm oil 
production. 
 
As in past years, in 2023 the group participated in the SPOTT assessment conducted by ZSL. The group's score increased 
from 87.0 per cent to 88.7 per cent against an average score of 47.2 per cent, ranking the group 12th out of the 100 
companies assessed. 
 
Following on from the initiatives implemented in the agricultural operations, the group is now also pursuing plans as 
regards the interests in the stone, sand and coal concession holding companies to which the group has made loans. 
 
Taking advantage of the currently more permissive Indonesian mining regulations, the group intends to implement its 
original agreement with the shareholders of the stone concession holding company, ATP, to acquire majority ownership of 
ATP. Good progress was made during 2023 with development of the stone concession. Towards the end of the year, two 
stone crushers arrived at the quarry site and production of crushed commenced with the initial output being used to 
surface the access roads. Commercial sales of stone are now starting. 
 
Pursuant to its agreement with the sand concession holding company, MCU, the group will acquire a 49 per cent 
participation in MCU, once the necessary licences for sand mining have been finalised. IPA's coal mining contractor has 
been appointed to mine the MCU sand on terms similar to those that applied to mining coal at IPA, with profits from 
sales of quartz sand to be shared between MCU and the contractor in the approximate proportion 70:30. Commercial 
production is expected to commence later in 2024. 
 
A substantial fall in prices for semi-soft and high calorie thermal coal led to mining operations at IPA being 
suspended from mid-2023, although sales of stockpiled coal continued. Under current conditions, further mining of IPA 
remains uneconomic. The loan to IPA has been substantially repaid and the group does not intend to make further loans 
for coal operations. Additionally, the group intends to withdraw from further involvement with PSS, the coal concession 
holding company that has not yet commenced mining. 
 
The semi-annual dividend arising in June 2023 on the group's 9 per cent preference shares was paid on the due date. The 
semi-annual dividend arising in December 2023 was temporarily deferred but, following the DSN share subscription 
becoming unconditional, the directors declared a dividend in respect of all arrears of preference dividend (amounting 
in aggregate to 11.5p per preference share) and such dividend was duly paid on 15 April 2024. 
 
The directors expect the dividends due on the preference shares in June and December 2024 will be paid in full on the 
due dates. 
 
The outlook for the group is encouraging. CPO and CPKO prices have firmed since the beginning of the year with the 
local price, FOB Belawan/Dumai, increasing from USD716 per tonne to a current level of USD1,015 per tonne. Given that 
limited availability of plantable land and increasing regulatory restrictions are likely to constrain future expansion 
of oil palm hectarage, prices may reasonably be expected to remain at remunerative levels for the foreseeable future. 
With increasing sustainability premia on the group's oil sales, efficiency initiatives and reduced financing costs 
resulting from borrowing reductions, this should lead to improving cash flows from the agricultural operations. 
 
With the cash inflow from the DSN group's additional investment in REA Kaltim and the expected sale of CDM, 2024 will 
see a material reduction in group net indebtedness. Going forward, the directors will seek to derive maximum value from 
the group's ancillary interests in stone and sand and to use such extracted value, supplemented by the cash flow from 
the core oil palm business, to reduce further group net indebtedness while continuing to invest in improvements to and 
the expansion of the oil palm operations. 
 
David J BLACKETT 
Chairman 
 
 
DIVIDENDS 
 
The semi-annual dividend arising on the preference shares in June 2023 was paid on the due date. The semi-annual 
dividend arising in December 2023 was temporarily deferred but on the basis that, if the agreement for the subscription 
by the DSN group for further shares in REA Kaltim became unconditional, the directors would declare a dividend 
representing all outstanding arrears of preference dividend. Accordingly, following the DSN share subscription becoming 
unconditional, the directors declared a dividend in respect of all of such arrears and such dividend (amounting in 
aggregate to 11.5p per preference share) was duly paid on 15 April 2024. 
 
The directors expect the semi-annual dividends arising on the preference shares in June and December 2024 will be paid 
in full on the due dates. 
 
While the dividends on the preference shares were more than six months in arrear, the company was not permitted to pay 
dividends on its ordinary shares but with the payment in full of the outstanding arrears of preference dividend that is 
no longer the case. Nevertheless, in view of the results for the year, no dividend in respect of the ordinary shares 
has been paid in respect of 2023 or is proposed. 
 
 
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 
 
The sixty fourth annual general meeting (AGM) of R.E.A. Holdings plc to be held at the London office of Ashurst LLP at 
London Fruit & Wool Exchange, 1 Duval Square, London E1 6PW on 6 June 2024 at 10.00 am. 
 
Attendance



April 25, 2024 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
