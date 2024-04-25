Anzeige
WKN: 863455 | ISIN: GB0002349065 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REA HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REA HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
25.04.2024 | 08:34
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of -6-

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of 2023 

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) 
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of 2023 
25-Apr-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC (the company) 
 
ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 2023 
 
The company's annual report for the year ended 31 December 2023 (including notice of the AGM to be held on 6 June 2024) 
(the annual report) will shortly be available for downloading from www.rea.co.uk/investors/financial-reports. 
 
A copy of the notice of AGM will also be available to download from www.rea.co.uk/investors/calendar. 
 
Upon completion of bulk printing, copies of the annual report will be despatched to persons entitled thereto and will 
be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism to be made available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/ 
nationalstoragemechanism. 
 
The sections below entitled Chairman's statement, Dividends, Principal risks and uncertainties, Viability statement, 
Going concern and Directors' responsibilities have been extracted without material adjustment from the annual report. 
The basis of presentation of the financial information set out below is detailed in note 1 to the financial statements 
below. 
 
 
HIGHLIGHTS 
 
Overview 
 
- Implementation of several strategic initiatives to streamline the group structure and reduce net indebtedness 
 
- Subscription of further shares in REA Kaltim by the DSN group in March 2024 for estimated consideration of in excess 
of USD50 million, increasing DSN's investment in the operating sub-group from 15 per cent to 35 per cent 
 
- Potential divestment of CDM based on a value for CDM's business of some USD25 million 
 
- Minority interests in subsidiaries bought out and inactive subsidiaries divested, helping to reduce administrative 
costs 
 
- Planned simplification of ownership of stone, sand and residual coal interests, including implementation of original 
agreement with ATP's shareholders to acquire substantial equity participation in ATP 
 
Financial 
 
- Revenue reduced by 15 per cent to USD176.7 million (2022: USD208.8 million) primarily reflecting lower CPO and CPKO 
prices 
 
- Average selling prices (net of export duty and levy) 13 per cent lower for CPO at USD718 per tonne (2022: USD821) and 37 
per cent lower for CPKO at USD749 per tonne (2022: USD1,185) 
 
- Estate operating cost increases below local inflation despite higher fertiliser and workforce expenses 
 
- EBITDA for the year of USD43.6 million (2022: USD69.1 million), encompassing a significant improvement in the second 
half of USD28.1 million, compared with the first half of USD15.5 million despite lower prices in the second half 
 
- Loss before tax of USD29.2 million (2022: profit before tax of USD42.0 million), following losses on disposals of 
subsidiaries and similar charges of USD26.0 million 
 
- Group net indebtedness at end 2023 USD178.2 million (2022: USD166.7 million) but contract liabilities (representing 
pre-sale advances from customers) reduced to USD17.1 million (2022: USD25.9 million) 
 
- All outstanding arrears of preference dividend totalling 11.5p per preference share paid in April 2024 
 
Agricultural operations 
 
- FFB production of 762,260 tonnes (2022: 765,682) on hectarage reduced by some 1,000 hectares due to the replanting 
programme 
 
- Replanting and extension planting of, respectively, 741 and 491 hectares 
 
- Yields per mature hectare increased to: FFB 22.4 tonnes (2022: 21.6 tonnes) and CPO 5.0 tonnes (2022: 4.8 tonnes) 
 
Stone, sand and coal 
 
- Production of crushed stone at ATP's stone concession commenced and sales now starting 
 
- Licences being finalised for sand mining by MCU and arrangements with contractor agreed 
 
- Coal operations inactive, with intention to withdraw from interest in coal 
 
Environmental, social and governance 
 
- Increased score in the SPOTT assessment by the Zoological Society of London of 88.7 per cent, up from 87.0 per cent 
(ranked 12th out of 100 companies assessed) 
 
- Arrangements progressing to separate processing of fully certified FFB to permit sales of segregated certified CPO, 
normally commanding a greater price premium 
 
- Developing projects with smallholders to encourage and improve the sustainable component of the group's supply chain 
and promote sustainable palm oil production 
 
- New medical centre inaugurated on the estates - awarded the highest level of accreditation by the Indonesian 
department of health 
 
- Award from the East Kalimantan Province for best management of an area with high conservation value within a 
plantation designated area in recognition of the group's dedication to conservation 
 
Outlook 
 
- CPO prices firm and expected to remain at remunerative levels as limited availability of land and increasing 
regulatory restrictions constrain expansion of oil palm hectarage 
 
- ESG initiatives to be channelled into achieving increasing premia for selling certified CPO 
 
- Stone and sand interests to start contributing to group profits with stone also providing a resource for 
infrastructure in the agricultural operations 
 
- Recent strategic initiatives combined with efficiency savings and reduced financing costs should improve cash flows 
from core operations and permit further reductions in group net indebtedness whilst the group continues to improve and 
expand the oil palm operations 
 
 
CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT 
 
In 2023 the directors implemented several strategic initiatives with the objective of addressing the legacy of 
excessive net indebtedness. Such debt levels had resulted from a series of operational challenges faced by the group 
some years ago and, against the background of current interest rates and credit conditions, were increasingly viewed as 
too high. 
 
First, the structure of REA Kaltim, the main operating sub-group, was simplified with the acquisition of the 5 per cent 
third party interests in the group's previously 95 per cent held subsidiaries, thereby helping to reduce administrative 
costs. Such acquisitions were made possible by the recent removal of an Indonesian requirement for 5 per cent local 
ownership of all Indonesian companies engaged in oil palm cultivation. Concurrently, three minor or inactive subsidiary 
companies were divested. 
 
Second, in November, a conditional agreement was reached with the DSN group to increase the latter's equity interest in 
REA Kaltim from 15 per cent to 35 per cent by way of a subscription of further shares for a consideration estimated at 
USD52 million. In conjunction with this proposal, it was agreed that the DSN group would be granted a priority right to 
acquire CDM, the group's most outlying estate, and that the company would purchase 100 per cent of PU, the group's new 
development estate, such that the DSN group would no longer hold an indirect interest, through REA Kaltim, in PU. These 
proposals were approved at the general meeting of shareholders in February 2024 and closing of the further DSN 
subscription, including the financial settlements then due, was completed in March 2024. The intra-group sale and 
purchase of PU was also completed in March affording the group the whole of any profit that can be realised from this 
new development estate. 
 
To allow time for further discussion, the date for the DSN group to exercise its priority right for the purchase of CDM 
has been extended to the end of June 2024. Should DSN not exercise this priority right, the directors intend to pursue 
an alternative sale of CDM for which the group has received expressions of firm interest from unrelated third parties. 
 
While the DSN subscription has diluted the company's interest in REA Kaltim from 85 per cent to 65 per cent, it has 
provided an immediate and substantial cash injection to the group and permits the group to retain its core operations 
without disruption of the management of those operations. In addition, the sale of CDM, when concluded, should relieve 
the group of the need to fund further significant investment that is required to realise CDM's potential and permit the 
continuing group to focus its financial resources and management on its remaining plantings which will be more 
concentrated within a single geographical area. 
 
In the agricultural operations, group FFB production in 2023 at 762,260 was broadly in line with 2022, notwithstanding 
the reduction in the group's mature hectarage as a result of some 1,000 hectares being cleared for replanting. As is 
normal, crops were weighted to the second half of the year although, unusually, there was no pronounced peak in the 
fourth quarter, probably as a consequence of lower rainfall earlier in the year. Purchases of third party FFB totalled 
231,823, almost 7 per cent lower than in 2022 reflecting competition from other mills offering enhanced payment terms 
at the beginning of the year. Third party volumes returned to normal levels in the second quarter after an adjustment 
to the prices and terms that the group was offering for such fruit. 
 
Production of CPO, CPKO and palm kernels for 2023 amounted respectively to 209,994 tonnes (2022: 218,275 tonnes), 
19,393 tonnes (2022: 18,206 tonnes) and 47,324 tonnes (2022: 46,799 tonnes). In the first half, a high number of rain 
days impacted harvesting rounds and field efficiencies leading to a lower CPO extraction rate of 21.9 per cent in the 
first half of the year. Tighter field disciplines, including targeted loose fruit recovery, contributed to a welcome 
improvement in the CPO extraction rate at 22.3 per cent for the second half. 
 
The substantial investment in recent years in the group's three oil mills has resulted in greater operating reliability 
and sufficient processing capacity for the group's own and expected third party FFB for some years to come. Oil losses 
in the group's mills have been comfortably below industry standards for some time. 
 
FFB and CPO yields per mature hectare averaged, respectively, 22.4 tonnes and 5.0 tonnes, an improvement on 2022 yields

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of -2- 

of, respectively 21.6 tonnes and 4.8 tonnes. 
 
Replanting and extension planting continued through 2023 totalling, respectively, 741 hectares and 491 hectares. A 
further 286 hectares had been prepared for planting or replanting at the start of 2024. Replanting and extension 
planting of approximately 1,345 and 1,000 hectares, respectively, are planned to be completed in 2024. 
 
The CPO price, CIF Rotterdam, opened the year at USD1,090 per tonne but weakened progressively through the first six 
months to a low of USD855 per tonne in early June 2023. The second half of the year saw prices rally and recover to a 
level of USD946 per tonne by the end of 2023. 
 
The average selling price for the group's CPO during 2023, including premia for certified oil but net of export duty 
and levy, adjusted to FOB Samarinda, was USD718 per tonne, 12.6 per cent lower than the average price of USD821 per tonne 
in 2022. The average selling price for the group's CPKO, on the same basis, was 36.8 per cent lower in 2023 at USD749 per 
tonne compared with USD1,185 per tonne in 2022. 
 
These lower prices, together with the reduction in volumes of CPO and CPKO, impacted performance in 2023, with group 
revenue amounting to USD176.7 million, 15.4 per cent below 2022 revenue of USD208.8 million. Cost of sales reduced by 3.7 
per cent, principally reflecting the reduced level of purchased FFB, while estate operating costs increased by 1.8 per 
cent, less than the rate of Indonesian inflation notwithstanding higher fertiliser costs, reflecting increased 
applications, and higher workforce numbers. Operating profit for 2023 totalled USD14.8 million, USD26.6 million lower than 
that of 2022. 
 
EBITDA for 2023 amounted to USD43.6 million, a USD25.5 million reduction on the 2022 comparative of USD69.1 million. As in 
previous years, EBITDA in the second half of USD28.1 million showed a significant improvement over EBITDA of the first 
half of USD15.5 million. 
 
Losses on disposals of subsidiaries and similar charges incurred during the year totalled USD26.0 million. Of this 
amount, USD23.6 million reflected the impairment of the CDM asset now held for sale and the effect of adjusting CDM's 
assets to their fair value (less costs to sell) in accordance with the terms of the potential sale to the DSN group. 
The further USD2.4 million arose from the reorganisation of the REA Kaltim sub-group. Other gains and losses in 2023 
included a foreign exchange loss of USD4.2 million compared to a USD14.2 million gain in 2022, principally in relation to 
sterling and rupiah borrowings, and a USD0.4 million loss on the sale of the dollar notes held in treasury. In 2022 there 
was a USD0.5 million gain on the extension of the redemption date of the dollar notes. 
 
Finance costs for 2023 were USD1.9 million lower than in 2022 at USD17.5 million, reflecting lower interest rates charged 
during the year compared to 2022 and USD0.9 million additional capitalisation of interest in connection with the increase 
in the area of immature plantings at the year end. Interest income during 2023, principally arising from the group's 
stone, sand and coal interests, totalled USD4.1 million compared to USD5.3 million in 2022. 
 
As a result of the above, the group incurred a loss before tax of USD29.2 million in 2023 compared with a profit before 
tax of USD42.0 million in 2022. The loss after tax was USD17.7 million (2022: profit after tax USD32.9 million). 
 
Shareholders' funds less non-controlling interests at 31 December 2023 amounted to USD219.8 million compared with USD233.9 
million at 31 December 2022. Non-controlling interests at 31 December 2023 amounted to USD14.3 million (2022: USD23.6 
million). Total net debt increased during the year to USD178.2 million at 31 December 2023 (2022: USD166.7 million). 
 
The group continues to develop its ESG strategy and to drive towards fulfilling its stated commitments to address 
climate change whilst also increasing revenues generated from sustainable production. Average premia realised during 
the year for sales of certified oil increased to USD13 per tonne (2022: USD10 per tonne) for CPO sold with ISCC 
certification and respectively, USD15 (2022: USD11) and USD213 (2022: USD209) per tonne for CPO and CPKO sold with RSPO 
certification. 
 
Plans are progressing to separate processing of fully certified FFB from processing of other FFB so as to permit sales 
of segregated certified CPO which normally commands a greater price premium. In parallel, the group is working with 
smallholder suppliers to improve the sustainable component of the group's supply chain and promote sustainable palm oil 
production. 
 
As in past years, in 2023 the group participated in the SPOTT assessment conducted by ZSL. The group's score increased 
from 87.0 per cent to 88.7 per cent against an average score of 47.2 per cent, ranking the group 12th out of the 100 
companies assessed. 
 
Following on from the initiatives implemented in the agricultural operations, the group is now also pursuing plans as 
regards the interests in the stone, sand and coal concession holding companies to which the group has made loans. 
 
Taking advantage of the currently more permissive Indonesian mining regulations, the group intends to implement its 
original agreement with the shareholders of the stone concession holding company, ATP, to acquire majority ownership of 
ATP. Good progress was made during 2023 with development of the stone concession. Towards the end of the year, two 
stone crushers arrived at the quarry site and production of crushed commenced with the initial output being used to 
surface the access roads. Commercial sales of stone are now starting. 
 
Pursuant to its agreement with the sand concession holding company, MCU, the group will acquire a 49 per cent 
participation in MCU, once the necessary licences for sand mining have been finalised. IPA's coal mining contractor has 
been appointed to mine the MCU sand on terms similar to those that applied to mining coal at IPA, with profits from 
sales of quartz sand to be shared between MCU and the contractor in the approximate proportion 70:30. Commercial 
production is expected to commence later in 2024. 
 
A substantial fall in prices for semi-soft and high calorie thermal coal led to mining operations at IPA being 
suspended from mid-2023, although sales of stockpiled coal continued. Under current conditions, further mining of IPA 
remains uneconomic. The loan to IPA has been substantially repaid and the group does not intend to make further loans 
for coal operations. Additionally, the group intends to withdraw from further involvement with PSS, the coal concession 
holding company that has not yet commenced mining. 
 
The semi-annual dividend arising in June 2023 on the group's 9 per cent preference shares was paid on the due date. The 
semi-annual dividend arising in December 2023 was temporarily deferred but, following the DSN share subscription 
becoming unconditional, the directors declared a dividend in respect of all arrears of preference dividend (amounting 
in aggregate to 11.5p per preference share) and such dividend was duly paid on 15 April 2024. 
 
The directors expect the dividends due on the preference shares in June and December 2024 will be paid in full on the 
due dates. 
 
The outlook for the group is encouraging. CPO and CPKO prices have firmed since the beginning of the year with the 
local price, FOB Belawan/Dumai, increasing from USD716 per tonne to a current level of USD1,015 per tonne. Given that 
limited availability of plantable land and increasing regulatory restrictions are likely to constrain future expansion 
of oil palm hectarage, prices may reasonably be expected to remain at remunerative levels for the foreseeable future. 
With increasing sustainability premia on the group's oil sales, efficiency initiatives and reduced financing costs 
resulting from borrowing reductions, this should lead to improving cash flows from the agricultural operations. 
 
With the cash inflow from the DSN group's additional investment in REA Kaltim and the expected sale of CDM, 2024 will 
see a material reduction in group net indebtedness. Going forward, the directors will seek to derive maximum value from 
the group's ancillary interests in stone and sand and to use such extracted value, supplemented by the cash flow from 
the core oil palm business, to reduce further group net indebtedness while continuing to invest in improvements to and 
the expansion of the oil palm operations. 
 
David J BLACKETT 
Chairman 
 
 
DIVIDENDS 
 
The semi-annual dividend arising on the preference shares in June 2023 was paid on the due date. The semi-annual 
dividend arising in December 2023 was temporarily deferred but on the basis that, if the agreement for the subscription 
by the DSN group for further shares in REA Kaltim became unconditional, the directors would declare a dividend 
representing all outstanding arrears of preference dividend. Accordingly, following the DSN share subscription becoming 
unconditional, the directors declared a dividend in respect of all of such arrears and such dividend (amounting in 
aggregate to 11.5p per preference share) was duly paid on 15 April 2024. 
 
The directors expect the semi-annual dividends arising on the preference shares in June and December 2024 will be paid 
in full on the due dates. 
 
While the dividends on the preference shares were more than six months in arrear, the company was not permitted to pay 
dividends on its ordinary shares but with the payment in full of the outstanding arrears of preference dividend that is 
no longer the case. Nevertheless, in view of the results for the year, no dividend in respect of the ordinary shares 
has been paid in respect of 2023 or is proposed. 
 
 
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 
 
The sixty fourth annual general meeting (AGM) of R.E.A. Holdings plc to be held at the London office of Ashurst LLP at 
London Fruit & Wool Exchange, 1 Duval Square, London E1 6PW on 6 June 2024 at 10.00 am. 
 
Attendance

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of -3- 

To help manage the number of people in attendance, we are asking that only shareholders or their duly nominated proxies 
or corporate representatives attend the AGM in person. Anyone who is not a shareholder or their duly nominated proxies 
or corporate representatives should not attend the AGM unless arrangements have been made in advance with the company 
secretary by emailing company.secretary@rea.co.uk. 
 
Shareholders are strongly encouraged to submit a proxy vote on each of the resolutions in the notice in advance of the 
meeting: 
 
(i) by visiting Computershare's electronic proxy service www.investorcentre.co.uk/eproxy (and so that the appointment 
is received by the service by no later than 10.00 am on 4 June 2024); or 
 
(ii) via the CREST electronic proxy appointment service; or 
 
(iii) by completing, signing and returning a form of proxy to the Company's registrar, Computershare Investor Services 
PLC, The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol BS99 6ZY as soon as possible and, in any event, so as to arrive by no 
later than 10.00 am on 4 June 2024; or 
 
(iv) by using the Proxymity platform if you are an institutional investor (for more information see 2024 notice). 
 
The company will make further updates, if any, about the meeting at www.rea.co.uk/investors/regulatory-news and on the 
website's home page. Shareholders are accordingly requested to visit the group's website for any such further updates. 
 
 
PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES 
 
The group's business involves risks and uncertainties. Those risks and uncertainties that the directors currently 
consider to be material or prospectively material are described below. There are or may be other risks and 
uncertainties faced by the group (such as future natural disasters or acts of God) that the directors currently deem 
immaterial, or of which they are unaware, that may have a material adverse impact on the group. 
 
Identi?cation, assessment, management and mitigation of the risks associated with ESG matters forms part of the group's 
system of internal control for which the board has ultimate responsibility. The board discharges that responsibility as 
described in Corporate governance in the annual report. 
 
Geo-political uncertainty, such as may be caused by wars, can lead to pricing volatility and shortages of the necessary 
inputs to the group's operations, such as fuel and fertiliser, inflating group costs and negatively impacting the 
group's production volumes. The impact of input shortages, however, may be offset by a consequential benefit to prices 
of the group's outputs, CPO and CPKO. 
 
Climate change represents a particular risk both for the potential impacts of the group's operations on the climate and 
the effects of climate change on the group's operations. The group has been monitoring and working to minimise its GHG 
emissions for over ten years, with levels of GHG emissions an established key performance indicator for the group and 
for accreditation by the independent certification bodies to which the group subscribes. The group has made a 
commitment to achieve a 50 per cent reduction in net GHG emissions by 2030 and to work towards the longer term 
objective of net-zero emissions by 2050. In furtherance of these commitments, the group's CCWG, under the direction of 
the chief sustainability officer, is tasked with identifying and quantifying emission sources across all of the group's 
operations and with developing actions, priorities and timelines for emission reductions. The group signed up to the 
SBTi in early 2023 with the aim of following the science to frame the group's actions to reduce carbon emissions. 
Science-based targets demonstrate how much and how quickly the group needs to reduce its GHG emissions in line with 
what is deemed necessary to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement, that is aimed at limiting global warming to 
well-below 2°C above pre-industrial levels and pursuing efforts to limit global warming to 1.5°C. In addition to 
reporting on energy consumption and efficiency in accordance with the UK government's SECR framework, the group also 
includes disclosures in accordance with the TCFD recommendations in this annual report. 
 
Material risks, related policies and the group's successes and failures with respect to ESG matters and the measures 
taken in response to any failures are described in more detail under Environmental, social and governance in the annual 
report. Where risks are reasonably capable of mitigation, the group seeks to mitigate them. Beyond that, the directors 
endeavour to manage the group's ?nances on a basis that leaves the group with some capacity to withstand adverse 
impacts from both identi?ed and unidentified areas of risk, but such management cannot provide insurance against every 
possible eventuality. 
 
The effect of an adverse incident relating to the stone and sand interests, as referred to below, could impact the 
ability of the concession holding companies to repay their loans. As noted elsewhere in the Strategic report of the 
annual report, the active coal concession has been largely mined out and it is the group's intention to withdraw from 
its coal interests. Accordingly, coal interests are no longer considered to represent a principal risk for the group. 
 
Risks assessed by the directors as currently being of particular signi?cance are those detailed below under: 
 
- Agricultural operations - Climatic factors 
- Agricultural operations - Produce prices 
- Agricultural operations - Other operational factors. 
 
In addition, the directors have identified IT security as a substantial yet remote risk as detailed under General 
below. 
 
The directors' assessment, as respects produce prices, re?ects the key importance of those risks in relation to the 
matters considered in the Viability statement below and, as respects climatic and other operational factors, the 
negative impact that could result from adverse incidence of such risks. 
 
Risk               Potential impact            Mitigating or other relevant considerations 
Agricultural operations 
Climatic factors 
Material variations from the norm A loss of crop or reduction in the   Over a long period, crop levels should be 
in climatic conditions      quality of harvest resulting in loss of reasonably predictable 
                 potential revenue 
Unusually low levels of rainfall A reduction in subsequent crop levels  Operations are located in an area of high 
that lead to a water availability resulting in loss of potential revenue; rainfall. Notwithstanding some seasonal 
below the minimum required for  the reduction is likely to be broadly  variations, annual rainfall is usually 
the normal development of the oil proportional to the cumulative size of adequate for normal development 
palm               the water deficit 
                 Delayed crop formation resulting in   Normal sunshine hours in the location of the 
Overcast conditions        loss of potential revenue        operations are well suited to the cultivation 
                                     of oil palm 
                                     The group has established a permanent 
                                     downstream loading facility, where the river 
                                     is tidal. Construction of a second downstream 
                                     loading facility as currently under 
                 Inability to obtain delivery of estate discussion would further improve transport 
Material variations in levels of supplies or to evacuate CPO and CPKO  resilience. In addition, road access between 
rainfall disrupting either river (possibly leading to suspension of   the ports of Samarinda and Balikpapan and the 
or road transport         harvesting)               estates offers a viable alternative route for 
                                     transport with any associated additional cost 
                                     more than outweighed by avoidance of the 
                                     potential negative impact of disruption to 
                                     the business cycle by any delay in evacuating 
                                     CPO and CPKO 
Cultivation risks 
Failure to achieve optimal upkeep A reduction in harvested crop resulting The group has adopted standard operating 
standards             in loss of potential revenue      practices designed to achieve required upkeep 
                                     standards 
Pest and disease damage to oil  A loss of crop or reduction in the   The group adopts best agricultural practice 
palms and growing crops      quality of harvest resulting in loss of to limit pests and diseases 
                 potential revenue 
Other operational factors 
                                     The group maintains stocks of necessary 
                                     inputs to provide resilience and has 
Shortages of necessary inputs to Disruption of operations or increased  established biogas plants to improve its 
the operations, such as fuel and input costs leading to reduced profit  self-reliance in relation to fuel. 
fertiliser            margins                 Construction of a further biogas plant in due 
                                     course would increase self-reliance and

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of -4- 

reduce costs as well as GHG emissions 
                                     The group endeavours to employ a sufficient 
                 FFB crops becoming rotten or over ripe complement of harvesters within its workforce 
                 leading either to a loss of CPO     to harvest expected crops, to provide its 
High levels of rainfall or other production (and hence revenue) or to  transport fleet with sufficient capacity to 
factors restricting or preventing the production of CPO that has an above collect expected crops under likely weather 
harvesting, collection or     average free fatty acid content and is conditions and to maintain resilience in its 
processing of FFB crops      saleable only at a discount to normal  palm oil mills with each of the mills 
                 market prices              operating separately and some ability within 
                                     each mill to switch from steam based to 
                                     biogas or diesel based electricity generation 
Disruptions to river transport  The requirement for CPO and CPKO    The group's bulk storage facilities have 
between the main area of     storage exceeding available capacity  sufficient capacity for expected production 
operations and the Port of    and forcing a temporary cessation in  volumes and, together with the further 
Samarinda or delays in collection FFB harvesting or processing with a   storage facilities afforded by the group's 
of CPO and CPKO from the     resultant loss of crop and       fleet of barges, have hitherto always proved 
transhipment terminal       consequential loss of potential revenue adequate to meet the group's requirements for 
                                     CPO and CPKO storage. 
Occurrence of an uninsured or 
inadequately insured adverse                       The group maintains insurance at levels that 
event; certain risks (such as                       it considers reasonable against those risks 
crop loss through fire or other  Material loss of potential revenues or that can be economically insured and 
perils), for which insurance   claims against the group        mitigates uninsured risks to the extent 
cover is either not available or                     reasonably feasible by management practices 
is considered disproportionately 
expensive, are not insured 
Produce prices 
Volatility of CPO and CPKO prices                     Swings in CPO and CPKO prices should be 
which as primary commodities may                     moderated by the fact that the annual oilseed 
be affected by levels of world  Reduced revenue from the sale of CPO  crops account for the major proportion of 
economic activity and factors   and CPKO and a consequent reduction in world vegetable oil production and producers 
affecting the world economy,   cash flow                of such crops can reduce or increase their 
including levels of inflation and                     production within a relatively short time 
interest rates                              frame 
                                     The Indonesian government applies sliding 
                                     scales of charges on exports of CPO and CPKO, 
                                     which are varied from time to time in 
                                     response to prevailing prices, and has, on 
Restriction on sale of the                        occasions, placed temporary restrictions on 
group's CPO and CPKO at world   Reduced revenue from the sale of CPO  the export of CPO and CPKO; several such 
market prices including      and CPKO and a consequent reduction in measures were introduced in 2022 in response 
restrictions on Indonesian    cash flow                to generally rising prices precipitated by 
exports of palm products and                       the war in the Ukraine but, whilst impacting 
imposition of high export charges                     prices in the short term, were subsequently 
                                     modified to afford producers economic 
                                     margins. The export levy charge funds 
                                     biodiesel subsidies and thus supports the 
                                     local price of CPO 
                 Depression of selling prices for CPO  The imposition of controls or taxes on CPO or 
Disruption of world markets for  and CPKO if arbitrage between markets  CPKO in one area can be expected to result in 
CPO and CPKO by the imposition of for competing vegetable oils proves   greater consumption of alternative vegetable 
import controls or taxes in    insufficient to compensate for the   oils within that area and the substitution 
consuming countries        market disruption created        outside that area of CPO and CPKO for other 
                                     vegetable oils 
Expansion 
                                     The group holds significant fully titled or 
Failure to secure in full, or   Inability to complete, or delays in   allocated land areas suitable for planting. 
delays in securing, the land or  completing, the planned extension    It works continuously to maintain permits for 
funding required for the group's planting programme with a consequential the planting of these areas and aims to 
planned extension planting    reduction in the group's prospective  manage its finances to ensure, in so far as 
programme             growth                 practicable, that it will be able to fund any 
                                     planned extension planting programme 
A shortfall in achieving the 
group's planned extension     A possible adverse effect on market   The group maintains flexibility in its 
planting programme negatively   perceptions as to the value of the   planting programme to be able to respond to 
impacting the continued growth of group's securities           changes in circumstances 
the group 
Climate change 
                                     A negative effect on production would 
                                     similarly affect many other oil palm growers 
Changes to levels and regularity                     in South East Asia leading to a reduction in 
of rainfall and sunlight hours  Reduced production           CPO and CPKO supply, which would be likely to 
                                     result in higher prices for CPO and CPKO in 
                                     turn providing at least some offset against 
                                     reduced production 
Increase or decrease in water   Increasing requirement for bunding or  Less than ten per cent of the group's 
levels in the rivers running   loss of plantings in low lying areas  existing plantings are in low lying or flood 
though the estates        susceptible to flooding         prone areas. These areas are being bunded, 
                                     subject to environmental considerations 
Environmental, social and governance practices 
Failure by the agricultural                        The group has established standard practices 
operations to meet the standards                     designed to ensure that it meets its 
expected of them as a large    Reputational and financial damage    obligations, monitors performance against 
employer of significant economic                     those practices and investigates thoroughly 
importance to local communities                      and takes action to prevent recurrence in 
                                     respect of any failures identified 
                                     The group is committed to sustainable 
Criticism of the group's                         development of oil palm and has obtained RSPO 
environmental practices by                        certification for most of its current 
conservation organisations                        operations. All group oil palm plantings are 
scrutinising land areas that fall                     on land areas from which logs have previously 
within a region that in places  Reputational and financial damage    been extracted by logging companies and which 
includes substantial areas of                       have subsequently been zoned by the 
unspoilt primary rain forest                       Indonesian authorities as appropriate for 
inhabited by diverse flora and                      agricultural development. The group maintains

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of -5- 

fauna                                   substantial conservation reserves that 
                                     safeguard landscape level biodiversity 
Community relations 
                                     The group seeks to foster mutually beneficial 
                                     economic and social interaction between the 
                 Disruption of operations, including   local villages and the agricultural 
A material breakdown in relations blockages restricting access to oil   operations. In particular, the group gives 
between the group and the host  palm plantings and mills, resulting in priority to applications for employment from 
population in the area of the   reduced and poorer quality CPO and CPKO members of the local population, encourages 
agricultural operations      production               local farmers and tradesmen to act as 
                                     suppliers to the group, its employees and 
                                     their dependents and promotes smallholder 
                                     development of oil palm plantings 
Disputes over compensation                        The group has established standard procedures 
payable for land areas allocated Disruption of operations, including   to ensure fair and transparent compensation 
to the group that were previously blockages restricting access to the   negotiations and encourages the local 
used by local communities for the area the subject of the disputed    authorities, with whom the group has 
cultivation of crops or as    compensation              developed good relations and who are 
respects which local communities                     therefore generally supportive of the group, 
otherwise have rights                           to assist in mediating settlements 
                                     Where claims from individuals in relation to 
Individuals party to a      Disruption of operations, including   compensation agreements are found to have a 
compensation agreement      blockages restricting access to the   valid basis, the group seeks to agree a new 
subsequently denying or disputing areas the subject of the compensation  compensation arrangement; where such claims 
aspects of the agreement     disputed by the affected individuals  are found to be falsely based the group 
                                     encourages appropriate action by the local 
                                     authorities 
Stone and sand interests 
Operational factors 
                                     The stone and sand concession holding 
Failure by external contractors                      companies endeavour to use experienced 
to achieve agreed production   Under recovery of receivables      contractors, to supervise them closely and to 
volumes with optimal extraction                      take care to ensure that they have equipment 
rates                                   of capacity appropriate for the planned 
                                     production volumes 
                                     The group is assisting the sand concession 
Delays to securing the required  Delays to recovery of receivables and  holding company to meet the recent changed 
mining licences by the sand    commencement of mining         regulatory requirements and in the meanwhile 
concession holding company                        is financing pre-production costs to ensure 
                                     that mining commences as soon as permissible 
External factors, in particular                      Adverse external factors would not normally 
weather, delaying or preventing  Delays to or under recovery of     have a continuing impact for more than a 
delivery of extracted stone and  receivables               limited period 
sand 
Geological assessments, which are Unforeseen extraction complications   The stone and sand concession holding 
extrapolations based on      causing cost overruns and production  companies seek to ensure the accuracy of 
statistical sampling, proving   delays or failure to achieve projected geological assessments of any extraction 
inaccurate            production resulting in under recovery programme 
                 of receivables 
Prices 
                                     There are currently no other stone quarries 
                                     of similar quality or volume in the vicinity 
Local competition reducing stone Reduced revenue and a consequent    of the stone concessions and the cost of 
and sand prices          reduction in recovery of receivables  transporting stone should restrict 
                                     competition. Third parties are showing a keen 
                                     demand for both stone and the quartz sand 
                                     The Indonesian government has not to date 
Imposition of additional                         imposed measures that would seriously affect 
royalties or duties on the    Reduced revenue and a consequent    the viability of Indonesian stone and sand 
extraction of stone or sand or  reduction in recovery of receivables  quarrying operations notwithstanding the 
imposition of export restrictions                     imposition of some temporary limited export 
                                     restrictions in response to the exceptional 
                                     circumstances relating to the war in Ukraine 
                 Inability to supply product within the 
Unforeseen variations in quality specifications that are, at any     Geological assessments ahead of commencement 
of deposits            particular time, in demand, with    of extraction operations should have 
                 reduced revenue and a consequent    identified any material variations in quality 
                 reduction in recovery of receivables 
Environmental, social and governance practices 
                                     The areas of the stone and sand concessions 
                                     are relatively small and should not be 
                                     difficult to supervise. The concession 
Failure by the stone and sand                       holding companies are committed to 
interests to meet the standards  Reputational and financial damage    international standards of best environmental 
expected of them                             and social practice and, in particular, to 
                                     proper management of waste water and 
                                     reinstatement of quarried and mined areas on 
                                     completion of extraction operations 
Climate change 
                                     The concession holding companies are working 
                                     with experienced, large contracting companies 
High levels of rainfall      Disruptions to mining or quarrying   that are able to deploy additional equipment 
                 operations and road transport      in order to meet production and 
                                     transportation targets during periods of 
                                     higher rainfall 
General 
IT security 
                                     The group's IT controls and financial 
                                     reporting systems and procedures are 
                                     independently audited and tested annually and 
                                     recommendations for corrective actions to 
IT related fraud including                        enhance controls are implemented accordingly. 
cyber-attacks that are becoming  Losses as a result of disruption of   A malware attack in December 2023, that had 
increasingly prevalent and    control systems and theft        compromised the group's systems prior to 
sophisticated                               implementation of some enhanced control 
                                     processes and procedures earlier in the year, 
                                     did not affect the group's ability to

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of -6- 

continue its normal operations and to 
                                     maintain control over the group's finances 
                                     and risks, notwithstanding some disruption 
Currency 
                                     As respects costs and sterling denominated 
                                     shareholder capital, the group considers that 
                                     the risk of adverse exchange movements is 
                                     inherent in the group's business and 
Strengthening of sterling or   Adverse exchange movements on those   structure and must simply be accepted. As 
rupiah against the dollar     components of group costs and funding  respects borrowings, where practicable the 
                 that arise in rupiah or sterling    group seeks to borrow in dollars but, when 
                                     borrowing in sterling or rupiah, considers it 
                                     better to accept the resultant currency risk 
                                     than to hedge that risk with hedging 
                                     instruments 
Cost inflation 
Increased costs as result of                       Cost inflation is likely to have a broadly 
worldwide economic factors or                       equal impact on all oil palm growers and may 
shortages of required inputs   Reduction in operating margins     be expected to restrict CPO supply if 
(such as shortages of fuel or                       production of CPO becomes uneconomic. Cost 
fertiliser arising from the wars)                     inflation can only be mitigated by improved 
                                     operating efficiency 
Funding 
                                     The group maintains good relations with its 
Bank debt repayment instalments                      bankers and other holders of debt who have 
and other debt maturities                         generally been receptive to reasonable 
coincide with periods of adverse                     requests to moderate debt profiles or waive 
trading and negotiations with                       covenants when circumstances require. Such 
bankers and investors are not   Inability to meet liabilities as they  was the case, for example, when certain 
successful in rescheduling    fall due                breaches of bank loan covenants by group 
instalments, extending maturities                     companies at 31 December 2020 and 2023 were 
or otherwise concluding                          waived. Moreover, the directors believe that 
satisfactory refinancing                         the fundamentals of the group's business will 
arrangements                               normally facilitate procurement of additional 
                                     equity capital should this prove necessary 
Counterparty risk 
                                     The group maintains strict controls over its 
                                     financial exposures which include regular 
Default by a supplier, customer  Loss of any prepayment, unpaid sales  reviews of the creditworthiness of 
or financial institution     proceeds or deposit           counterparties and limits on exposures to 
                                     counterparties. In addition, 90 per cent of 
                                     sales revenue is receivable in advance of 
                                     product delivery 
Regulatory exposure 
New, and changes to, laws and                       The directors are not aware of any specific 
regulations that affect the group Restriction on the group's ability to  planned changes that would adversely affect 
(including, in particular, laws  retain its current structure or to   the group to a material extent; current 
and regulations relating to land continue operating as currently     regulations restricting the size of oil palm 
tenure, work permits for                         growers in Indonesia will not impact the 
expatriate staff and taxation)                      group for the foreseeable future 
Breach of the various continuing                     The group endeavours to ensure compliance 
conditions attaching to the                        with the continuing conditions attaching to 
group's land rights and the stone                     its land rights and concessions and that its 
and sand concessions (including  Civil sanctions and, in an extreme   activities and the activities of the stone 
conditions requiring utilisation case, loss of the affected rights or  and sand concession holding companies are 
of the rights and concessions) or concessions               conducted within the terms of the licences 
failure to maintain or renew all                     and permits that are held and that licences 
permits and licences required for                     and permits are obtained and renewed as 
the group's operations                          necessary 
                                     The group has traditionally had, and 
Failure by the group to meet the                     continues to maintain, strong controls in 
standards expected in relation to Reputational damage and criminal    this area because Indonesia, where all of the 
human rights, slavery,      sanctions                group's operations are located, has been 
anti-bribery and corruption                        classified as relatively high risk by the 
                                     International Transparency Corruption 
                                     Perceptions Index 
Restrictions on foreign                          The group endeavours to maintain good 
investment in Indonesian mining  Constraints on the group's ability to  relations with the local partners in the 
concessions, limiting the     recover its investment         group's mining interests so as to ensure that 
effectiveness of co-investment                      returns appropriately reflect agreed 
arrangements with local partners                     arrangements 
Country exposure 
                                     In the recent past, Indonesia has been stable 
                                     and the Indonesian economy has continued to 
                                     grow but, in the late 1990s, Indonesia 
                 Difficulties in maintaining operational experienced severe economic turbulence and 
Deterioration in the political or standards particularly if there was a  there have been subsequent occasional 
economic situation in Indonesia  consequential deterioration in the   instances of civil unrest, often attributed 
                 security situation           to ethnic tensions, in certain parts of 
                                     Indonesia. The group has never, since the 
                                     inception of its East Kalimantan operations 
                                     in 1989, been adversely affected by regional 
                                     security problems 
                 Restriction on the transfer of fees,  The directors are not aware of any 
                 interest and dividends from Indonesia  circumstances that would lead them to believe 
Introduction of exchange controls to the UK with potential consequential that, under current political conditions, any 
or other restrictions on foreign negative implications for the servicing Indonesian government authority would impose 
owned operations in Indonesia   of UK obligations and payment of    restrictions on legitimate exchange transfers 
                 dividends; loss of effective management or otherwise seek to restrict the group's 
                 control                 freedom to manage its operations 
                                     The group accepts there is a possibility that 
                                     foreign owners may be required over time to 
                                     divest partially ownership of Indonesian oil

