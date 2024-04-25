R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of -9

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of 2023

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of 2023 25-Apr-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC (the company) ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 2023 The company's annual report for the year ended 31 December 2023 (including notice of the AGM to be held on 6 June 2024) (the annual report) will shortly be available for downloading from www.rea.co.uk/investors/financial-reports. A copy of the notice of AGM will also be available to download from www.rea.co.uk/investors/calendar. Upon completion of bulk printing, copies of the annual report will be despatched to persons entitled thereto and will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism to be made available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/ nationalstoragemechanism. The sections below entitled Chairman's statement, Dividends, Principal risks and uncertainties, Viability statement, Going concern and Directors' responsibilities have been extracted without material adjustment from the annual report. The basis of presentation of the financial information set out below is detailed in note 1 to the financial statements below. HIGHLIGHTS Overview - Implementation of several strategic initiatives to streamline the group structure and reduce net indebtedness - Subscription of further shares in REA Kaltim by the DSN group in March 2024 for estimated consideration of in excess of USD50 million, increasing DSN's investment in the operating sub-group from 15 per cent to 35 per cent - Potential divestment of CDM based on a value for CDM's business of some USD25 million - Minority interests in subsidiaries bought out and inactive subsidiaries divested, helping to reduce administrative costs - Planned simplification of ownership of stone, sand and residual coal interests, including implementation of original agreement with ATP's shareholders to acquire substantial equity participation in ATP Financial - Revenue reduced by 15 per cent to USD176.7 million (2022: USD208.8 million) primarily reflecting lower CPO and CPKO prices - Average selling prices (net of export duty and levy) 13 per cent lower for CPO at USD718 per tonne (2022: USD821) and 37 per cent lower for CPKO at USD749 per tonne (2022: USD1,185) - Estate operating cost increases below local inflation despite higher fertiliser and workforce expenses - EBITDA for the year of USD43.6 million (2022: USD69.1 million), encompassing a significant improvement in the second half of USD28.1 million, compared with the first half of USD15.5 million despite lower prices in the second half - Loss before tax of USD29.2 million (2022: profit before tax of USD42.0 million), following losses on disposals of subsidiaries and similar charges of USD26.0 million - Group net indebtedness at end 2023 USD178.2 million (2022: USD166.7 million) but contract liabilities (representing pre-sale advances from customers) reduced to USD17.1 million (2022: USD25.9 million) - All outstanding arrears of preference dividend totalling 11.5p per preference share paid in April 2024 Agricultural operations - FFB production of 762,260 tonnes (2022: 765,682) on hectarage reduced by some 1,000 hectares due to the replanting programme - Replanting and extension planting of, respectively, 741 and 491 hectares - Yields per mature hectare increased to: FFB 22.4 tonnes (2022: 21.6 tonnes) and CPO 5.0 tonnes (2022: 4.8 tonnes) Stone, sand and coal - Production of crushed stone at ATP's stone concession commenced and sales now starting - Licences being finalised for sand mining by MCU and arrangements with contractor agreed - Coal operations inactive, with intention to withdraw from interest in coal Environmental, social and governance - Increased score in the SPOTT assessment by the Zoological Society of London of 88.7 per cent, up from 87.0 per cent (ranked 12th out of 100 companies assessed) - Arrangements progressing to separate processing of fully certified FFB to permit sales of segregated certified CPO, normally commanding a greater price premium - Developing projects with smallholders to encourage and improve the sustainable component of the group's supply chain and promote sustainable palm oil production - New medical centre inaugurated on the estates - awarded the highest level of accreditation by the Indonesian department of health - Award from the East Kalimantan Province for best management of an area with high conservation value within a plantation designated area in recognition of the group's dedication to conservation Outlook - CPO prices firm and expected to remain at remunerative levels as limited availability of land and increasing regulatory restrictions constrain expansion of oil palm hectarage - ESG initiatives to be channelled into achieving increasing premia for selling certified CPO - Stone and sand interests to start contributing to group profits with stone also providing a resource for infrastructure in the agricultural operations - Recent strategic initiatives combined with efficiency savings and reduced financing costs should improve cash flows from core operations and permit further reductions in group net indebtedness whilst the group continues to improve and expand the oil palm operations CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT In 2023 the directors implemented several strategic initiatives with the objective of addressing the legacy of excessive net indebtedness. Such debt levels had resulted from a series of operational challenges faced by the group some years ago and, against the background of current interest rates and credit conditions, were increasingly viewed as too high. First, the structure of REA Kaltim, the main operating sub-group, was simplified with the acquisition of the 5 per cent third party interests in the group's previously 95 per cent held subsidiaries, thereby helping to reduce administrative costs. Such acquisitions were made possible by the recent removal of an Indonesian requirement for 5 per cent local ownership of all Indonesian companies engaged in oil palm cultivation. Concurrently, three minor or inactive subsidiary companies were divested. Second, in November, a conditional agreement was reached with the DSN group to increase the latter's equity interest in REA Kaltim from 15 per cent to 35 per cent by way of a subscription of further shares for a consideration estimated at USD52 million. In conjunction with this proposal, it was agreed that the DSN group would be granted a priority right to acquire CDM, the group's most outlying estate, and that the company would purchase 100 per cent of PU, the group's new development estate, such that the DSN group would no longer hold an indirect interest, through REA Kaltim, in PU. These proposals were approved at the general meeting of shareholders in February 2024 and closing of the further DSN subscription, including the financial settlements then due, was completed in March 2024. The intra-group sale and purchase of PU was also completed in March affording the group the whole of any profit that can be realised from this new development estate. To allow time for further discussion, the date for the DSN group to exercise its priority right for the purchase of CDM has been extended to the end of June 2024. Should DSN not exercise this priority right, the directors intend to pursue an alternative sale of CDM for which the group has received expressions of firm interest from unrelated third parties. While the DSN subscription has diluted the company's interest in REA Kaltim from 85 per cent to 65 per cent, it has provided an immediate and substantial cash injection to the group and permits the group to retain its core operations without disruption of the management of those operations. In addition, the sale of CDM, when concluded, should relieve the group of the need to fund further significant investment that is required to realise CDM's potential and permit the continuing group to focus its financial resources and management on its remaining plantings which will be more concentrated within a single geographical area. In the agricultural operations, group FFB production in 2023 at 762,260 was broadly in line with 2022, notwithstanding the reduction in the group's mature hectarage as a result of some 1,000 hectares being cleared for replanting. As is normal, crops were weighted to the second half of the year although, unusually, there was no pronounced peak in the fourth quarter, probably as a consequence of lower rainfall earlier in the year. Purchases of third party FFB totalled 231,823, almost 7 per cent lower than in 2022 reflecting competition from other mills offering enhanced payment terms at the beginning of the year. Third party volumes returned to normal levels in the second quarter after an adjustment to the prices and terms that the group was offering for such fruit. Production of CPO, CPKO and palm kernels for 2023 amounted respectively to 209,994 tonnes (2022: 218,275 tonnes), 19,393 tonnes (2022: 18,206 tonnes) and 47,324 tonnes (2022: 46,799 tonnes). In the first half, a high number of rain days impacted harvesting rounds and field efficiencies leading to a lower CPO extraction rate of 21.9 per cent in the first half of the year. Tighter field disciplines, including targeted loose fruit recovery, contributed to a welcome improvement in the CPO extraction rate at 22.3 per cent for the second half. The substantial investment in recent years in the group's three oil mills has resulted in greater operating reliability and sufficient processing capacity for the group's own and expected third party FFB for some years to come. Oil losses in the group's mills have been comfortably below industry standards for some time. FFB and CPO yields per mature hectare averaged, respectively, 22.4 tonnes and 5.0 tonnes, an improvement on 2022 yields

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 25, 2024 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of -2-

of, respectively 21.6 tonnes and 4.8 tonnes. Replanting and extension planting continued through 2023 totalling, respectively, 741 hectares and 491 hectares. A further 286 hectares had been prepared for planting or replanting at the start of 2024. Replanting and extension planting of approximately 1,345 and 1,000 hectares, respectively, are planned to be completed in 2024. The CPO price, CIF Rotterdam, opened the year at USD1,090 per tonne but weakened progressively through the first six months to a low of USD855 per tonne in early June 2023. The second half of the year saw prices rally and recover to a level of USD946 per tonne by the end of 2023. The average selling price for the group's CPO during 2023, including premia for certified oil but net of export duty and levy, adjusted to FOB Samarinda, was USD718 per tonne, 12.6 per cent lower than the average price of USD821 per tonne in 2022. The average selling price for the group's CPKO, on the same basis, was 36.8 per cent lower in 2023 at USD749 per tonne compared with USD1,185 per tonne in 2022. These lower prices, together with the reduction in volumes of CPO and CPKO, impacted performance in 2023, with group revenue amounting to USD176.7 million, 15.4 per cent below 2022 revenue of USD208.8 million. Cost of sales reduced by 3.7 per cent, principally reflecting the reduced level of purchased FFB, while estate operating costs increased by 1.8 per cent, less than the rate of Indonesian inflation notwithstanding higher fertiliser costs, reflecting increased applications, and higher workforce numbers. Operating profit for 2023 totalled USD14.8 million, USD26.6 million lower than that of 2022. EBITDA for 2023 amounted to USD43.6 million, a USD25.5 million reduction on the 2022 comparative of USD69.1 million. As in previous years, EBITDA in the second half of USD28.1 million showed a significant improvement over EBITDA of the first half of USD15.5 million. Losses on disposals of subsidiaries and similar charges incurred during the year totalled USD26.0 million. Of this amount, USD23.6 million reflected the impairment of the CDM asset now held for sale and the effect of adjusting CDM's assets to their fair value (less costs to sell) in accordance with the terms of the potential sale to the DSN group. The further USD2.4 million arose from the reorganisation of the REA Kaltim sub-group. Other gains and losses in 2023 included a foreign exchange loss of USD4.2 million compared to a USD14.2 million gain in 2022, principally in relation to sterling and rupiah borrowings, and a USD0.4 million loss on the sale of the dollar notes held in treasury. In 2022 there was a USD0.5 million gain on the extension of the redemption date of the dollar notes. Finance costs for 2023 were USD1.9 million lower than in 2022 at USD17.5 million, reflecting lower interest rates charged during the year compared to 2022 and USD0.9 million additional capitalisation of interest in connection with the increase in the area of immature plantings at the year end. Interest income during 2023, principally arising from the group's stone, sand and coal interests, totalled USD4.1 million compared to USD5.3 million in 2022. As a result of the above, the group incurred a loss before tax of USD29.2 million in 2023 compared with a profit before tax of USD42.0 million in 2022. The loss after tax was USD17.7 million (2022: profit after tax USD32.9 million). Shareholders' funds less non-controlling interests at 31 December 2023 amounted to USD219.8 million compared with USD233.9 million at 31 December 2022. Non-controlling interests at 31 December 2023 amounted to USD14.3 million (2022: USD23.6 million). Total net debt increased during the year to USD178.2 million at 31 December 2023 (2022: USD166.7 million). The group continues to develop its ESG strategy and to drive towards fulfilling its stated commitments to address climate change whilst also increasing revenues generated from sustainable production. Average premia realised during the year for sales of certified oil increased to USD13 per tonne (2022: USD10 per tonne) for CPO sold with ISCC certification and respectively, USD15 (2022: USD11) and USD213 (2022: USD209) per tonne for CPO and CPKO sold with RSPO certification. Plans are progressing to separate processing of fully certified FFB from processing of other FFB so as to permit sales of segregated certified CPO which normally commands a greater price premium. In parallel, the group is working with smallholder suppliers to improve the sustainable component of the group's supply chain and promote sustainable palm oil production. As in past years, in 2023 the group participated in the SPOTT assessment conducted by ZSL. The group's score increased from 87.0 per cent to 88.7 per cent against an average score of 47.2 per cent, ranking the group 12th out of the 100 companies assessed. Following on from the initiatives implemented in the agricultural operations, the group is now also pursuing plans as regards the interests in the stone, sand and coal concession holding companies to which the group has made loans. Taking advantage of the currently more permissive Indonesian mining regulations, the group intends to implement its original agreement with the shareholders of the stone concession holding company, ATP, to acquire majority ownership of ATP. Good progress was made during 2023 with development of the stone concession. Towards the end of the year, two stone crushers arrived at the quarry site and production of crushed commenced with the initial output being used to surface the access roads. Commercial sales of stone are now starting. Pursuant to its agreement with the sand concession holding company, MCU, the group will acquire a 49 per cent participation in MCU, once the necessary licences for sand mining have been finalised. IPA's coal mining contractor has been appointed to mine the MCU sand on terms similar to those that applied to mining coal at IPA, with profits from sales of quartz sand to be shared between MCU and the contractor in the approximate proportion 70:30. Commercial production is expected to commence later in 2024. A substantial fall in prices for semi-soft and high calorie thermal coal led to mining operations at IPA being suspended from mid-2023, although sales of stockpiled coal continued. Under current conditions, further mining of IPA remains uneconomic. The loan to IPA has been substantially repaid and the group does not intend to make further loans for coal operations. Additionally, the group intends to withdraw from further involvement with PSS, the coal concession holding company that has not yet commenced mining. The semi-annual dividend arising in June 2023 on the group's 9 per cent preference shares was paid on the due date. The semi-annual dividend arising in December 2023 was temporarily deferred but, following the DSN share subscription becoming unconditional, the directors declared a dividend in respect of all arrears of preference dividend (amounting in aggregate to 11.5p per preference share) and such dividend was duly paid on 15 April 2024. The directors expect the dividends due on the preference shares in June and December 2024 will be paid in full on the due dates. The outlook for the group is encouraging. CPO and CPKO prices have firmed since the beginning of the year with the local price, FOB Belawan/Dumai, increasing from USD716 per tonne to a current level of USD1,015 per tonne. Given that limited availability of plantable land and increasing regulatory restrictions are likely to constrain future expansion of oil palm hectarage, prices may reasonably be expected to remain at remunerative levels for the foreseeable future. With increasing sustainability premia on the group's oil sales, efficiency initiatives and reduced financing costs resulting from borrowing reductions, this should lead to improving cash flows from the agricultural operations. With the cash inflow from the DSN group's additional investment in REA Kaltim and the expected sale of CDM, 2024 will see a material reduction in group net indebtedness. Going forward, the directors will seek to derive maximum value from the group's ancillary interests in stone and sand and to use such extracted value, supplemented by the cash flow from the core oil palm business, to reduce further group net indebtedness while continuing to invest in improvements to and the expansion of the oil palm operations. David J BLACKETT Chairman DIVIDENDS The semi-annual dividend arising on the preference shares in June 2023 was paid on the due date. The semi-annual dividend arising in December 2023 was temporarily deferred but on the basis that, if the agreement for the subscription by the DSN group for further shares in REA Kaltim became unconditional, the directors would declare a dividend representing all outstanding arrears of preference dividend. Accordingly, following the DSN share subscription becoming unconditional, the directors declared a dividend in respect of all of such arrears and such dividend (amounting in aggregate to 11.5p per preference share) was duly paid on 15 April 2024. The directors expect the semi-annual dividends arising on the preference shares in June and December 2024 will be paid in full on the due dates. While the dividends on the preference shares were more than six months in arrear, the company was not permitted to pay dividends on its ordinary shares but with the payment in full of the outstanding arrears of preference dividend that is no longer the case. Nevertheless, in view of the results for the year, no dividend in respect of the ordinary shares has been paid in respect of 2023 or is proposed. ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING The sixty fourth annual general meeting (AGM) of R.E.A. Holdings plc to be held at the London office of Ashurst LLP at London Fruit & Wool Exchange, 1 Duval Square, London E1 6PW on 6 June 2024 at 10.00 am. Attendance

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 25, 2024 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of -3-

To help manage the number of people in attendance, we are asking that only shareholders or their duly nominated proxies or corporate representatives attend the AGM in person. Anyone who is not a shareholder or their duly nominated proxies or corporate representatives should not attend the AGM unless arrangements have been made in advance with the company secretary by emailing company.secretary@rea.co.uk. Shareholders are strongly encouraged to submit a proxy vote on each of the resolutions in the notice in advance of the meeting: (i) by visiting Computershare's electronic proxy service www.investorcentre.co.uk/eproxy (and so that the appointment is received by the service by no later than 10.00 am on 4 June 2024); or (ii) via the CREST electronic proxy appointment service; or (iii) by completing, signing and returning a form of proxy to the Company's registrar, Computershare Investor Services PLC, The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol BS99 6ZY as soon as possible and, in any event, so as to arrive by no later than 10.00 am on 4 June 2024; or (iv) by using the Proxymity platform if you are an institutional investor (for more information see 2024 notice). The company will make further updates, if any, about the meeting at www.rea.co.uk/investors/regulatory-news and on the website's home page. Shareholders are accordingly requested to visit the group's website for any such further updates. PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES The group's business involves risks and uncertainties. Those risks and uncertainties that the directors currently consider to be material or prospectively material are described below. There are or may be other risks and uncertainties faced by the group (such as future natural disasters or acts of God) that the directors currently deem immaterial, or of which they are unaware, that may have a material adverse impact on the group. Identi?cation, assessment, management and mitigation of the risks associated with ESG matters forms part of the group's system of internal control for which the board has ultimate responsibility. The board discharges that responsibility as described in Corporate governance in the annual report. Geo-political uncertainty, such as may be caused by wars, can lead to pricing volatility and shortages of the necessary inputs to the group's operations, such as fuel and fertiliser, inflating group costs and negatively impacting the group's production volumes. The impact of input shortages, however, may be offset by a consequential benefit to prices of the group's outputs, CPO and CPKO. Climate change represents a particular risk both for the potential impacts of the group's operations on the climate and the effects of climate change on the group's operations. The group has been monitoring and working to minimise its GHG emissions for over ten years, with levels of GHG emissions an established key performance indicator for the group and for accreditation by the independent certification bodies to which the group subscribes. The group has made a commitment to achieve a 50 per cent reduction in net GHG emissions by 2030 and to work towards the longer term objective of net-zero emissions by 2050. In furtherance of these commitments, the group's CCWG, under the direction of the chief sustainability officer, is tasked with identifying and quantifying emission sources across all of the group's operations and with developing actions, priorities and timelines for emission reductions. The group signed up to the SBTi in early 2023 with the aim of following the science to frame the group's actions to reduce carbon emissions. Science-based targets demonstrate how much and how quickly the group needs to reduce its GHG emissions in line with what is deemed necessary to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement, that is aimed at limiting global warming to well-below 2°C above pre-industrial levels and pursuing efforts to limit global warming to 1.5°C. In addition to reporting on energy consumption and efficiency in accordance with the UK government's SECR framework, the group also includes disclosures in accordance with the TCFD recommendations in this annual report. Material risks, related policies and the group's successes and failures with respect to ESG matters and the measures taken in response to any failures are described in more detail under Environmental, social and governance in the annual report. Where risks are reasonably capable of mitigation, the group seeks to mitigate them. Beyond that, the directors endeavour to manage the group's ?nances on a basis that leaves the group with some capacity to withstand adverse impacts from both identi?ed and unidentified areas of risk, but such management cannot provide insurance against every possible eventuality. The effect of an adverse incident relating to the stone and sand interests, as referred to below, could impact the ability of the concession holding companies to repay their loans. As noted elsewhere in the Strategic report of the annual report, the active coal concession has been largely mined out and it is the group's intention to withdraw from its coal interests. Accordingly, coal interests are no longer considered to represent a principal risk for the group. Risks assessed by the directors as currently being of particular signi?cance are those detailed below under: - Agricultural operations - Climatic factors - Agricultural operations - Produce prices - Agricultural operations - Other operational factors. In addition, the directors have identified IT security as a substantial yet remote risk as detailed under General below. The directors' assessment, as respects produce prices, re?ects the key importance of those risks in relation to the matters considered in the Viability statement below and, as respects climatic and other operational factors, the negative impact that could result from adverse incidence of such risks. Risk Potential impact Mitigating or other relevant considerations Agricultural operations Climatic factors Material variations from the norm A loss of crop or reduction in the Over a long period, crop levels should be in climatic conditions quality of harvest resulting in loss of reasonably predictable potential revenue Unusually low levels of rainfall A reduction in subsequent crop levels Operations are located in an area of high that lead to a water availability resulting in loss of potential revenue; rainfall. Notwithstanding some seasonal below the minimum required for the reduction is likely to be broadly variations, annual rainfall is usually the normal development of the oil proportional to the cumulative size of adequate for normal development palm the water deficit Delayed crop formation resulting in Normal sunshine hours in the location of the Overcast conditions loss of potential revenue operations are well suited to the cultivation of oil palm The group has established a permanent downstream loading facility, where the river is tidal. Construction of a second downstream loading facility as currently under Inability to obtain delivery of estate discussion would further improve transport Material variations in levels of supplies or to evacuate CPO and CPKO resilience. In addition, road access between rainfall disrupting either river (possibly leading to suspension of the ports of Samarinda and Balikpapan and the or road transport harvesting) estates offers a viable alternative route for transport with any associated additional cost more than outweighed by avoidance of the potential negative impact of disruption to the business cycle by any delay in evacuating CPO and CPKO Cultivation risks Failure to achieve optimal upkeep A reduction in harvested crop resulting The group has adopted standard operating standards in loss of potential revenue practices designed to achieve required upkeep standards Pest and disease damage to oil A loss of crop or reduction in the The group adopts best agricultural practice palms and growing crops quality of harvest resulting in loss of to limit pests and diseases potential revenue Other operational factors The group maintains stocks of necessary inputs to provide resilience and has Shortages of necessary inputs to Disruption of operations or increased established biogas plants to improve its the operations, such as fuel and input costs leading to reduced profit self-reliance in relation to fuel. fertiliser margins Construction of a further biogas plant in due course would increase self-reliance and

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 25, 2024 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of -4-

reduce costs as well as GHG emissions The group endeavours to employ a sufficient FFB crops becoming rotten or over ripe complement of harvesters within its workforce leading either to a loss of CPO to harvest expected crops, to provide its High levels of rainfall or other production (and hence revenue) or to transport fleet with sufficient capacity to factors restricting or preventing the production of CPO that has an above collect expected crops under likely weather harvesting, collection or average free fatty acid content and is conditions and to maintain resilience in its processing of FFB crops saleable only at a discount to normal palm oil mills with each of the mills market prices operating separately and some ability within each mill to switch from steam based to biogas or diesel based electricity generation Disruptions to river transport The requirement for CPO and CPKO The group's bulk storage facilities have between the main area of storage exceeding available capacity sufficient capacity for expected production operations and the Port of and forcing a temporary cessation in volumes and, together with the further Samarinda or delays in collection FFB harvesting or processing with a storage facilities afforded by the group's of CPO and CPKO from the resultant loss of crop and fleet of barges, have hitherto always proved transhipment terminal consequential loss of potential revenue adequate to meet the group's requirements for CPO and CPKO storage. Occurrence of an uninsured or inadequately insured adverse The group maintains insurance at levels that event; certain risks (such as it considers reasonable against those risks crop loss through fire or other Material loss of potential revenues or that can be economically insured and perils), for which insurance claims against the group mitigates uninsured risks to the extent cover is either not available or reasonably feasible by management practices is considered disproportionately expensive, are not insured Produce prices Volatility of CPO and CPKO prices Swings in CPO and CPKO prices should be which as primary commodities may moderated by the fact that the annual oilseed be affected by levels of world Reduced revenue from the sale of CPO crops account for the major proportion of economic activity and factors and CPKO and a consequent reduction in world vegetable oil production and producers affecting the world economy, cash flow of such crops can reduce or increase their including levels of inflation and production within a relatively short time interest rates frame The Indonesian government applies sliding scales of charges on exports of CPO and CPKO, which are varied from time to time in response to prevailing prices, and has, on Restriction on sale of the occasions, placed temporary restrictions on group's CPO and CPKO at world Reduced revenue from the sale of CPO the export of CPO and CPKO; several such market prices including and CPKO and a consequent reduction in measures were introduced in 2022 in response restrictions on Indonesian cash flow to generally rising prices precipitated by exports of palm products and the war in the Ukraine but, whilst impacting imposition of high export charges prices in the short term, were subsequently modified to afford producers economic margins. The export levy charge funds biodiesel subsidies and thus supports the local price of CPO Depression of selling prices for CPO The imposition of controls or taxes on CPO or Disruption of world markets for and CPKO if arbitrage between markets CPKO in one area can be expected to result in CPO and CPKO by the imposition of for competing vegetable oils proves greater consumption of alternative vegetable import controls or taxes in insufficient to compensate for the oils within that area and the substitution consuming countries market disruption created outside that area of CPO and CPKO for other vegetable oils Expansion The group holds significant fully titled or Failure to secure in full, or Inability to complete, or delays in allocated land areas suitable for planting. delays in securing, the land or completing, the planned extension It works continuously to maintain permits for funding required for the group's planting programme with a consequential the planting of these areas and aims to planned extension planting reduction in the group's prospective manage its finances to ensure, in so far as programme growth practicable, that it will be able to fund any planned extension planting programme A shortfall in achieving the group's planned extension A possible adverse effect on market The group maintains flexibility in its planting programme negatively perceptions as to the value of the planting programme to be able to respond to impacting the continued growth of group's securities changes in circumstances the group Climate change A negative effect on production would similarly affect many other oil palm growers Changes to levels and regularity in South East Asia leading to a reduction in of rainfall and sunlight hours Reduced production CPO and CPKO supply, which would be likely to result in higher prices for CPO and CPKO in turn providing at least some offset against reduced production Increase or decrease in water Increasing requirement for bunding or Less than ten per cent of the group's levels in the rivers running loss of plantings in low lying areas existing plantings are in low lying or flood though the estates susceptible to flooding prone areas. These areas are being bunded, subject to environmental considerations Environmental, social and governance practices Failure by the agricultural The group has established standard practices operations to meet the standards designed to ensure that it meets its expected of them as a large Reputational and financial damage obligations, monitors performance against employer of significant economic those practices and investigates thoroughly importance to local communities and takes action to prevent recurrence in respect of any failures identified The group is committed to sustainable Criticism of the group's development of oil palm and has obtained RSPO environmental practices by certification for most of its current conservation organisations operations. All group oil palm plantings are scrutinising land areas that fall on land areas from which logs have previously within a region that in places Reputational and financial damage been extracted by logging companies and which includes substantial areas of have subsequently been zoned by the unspoilt primary rain forest Indonesian authorities as appropriate for inhabited by diverse flora and agricultural development. The group maintains

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 25, 2024 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of -5-

fauna substantial conservation reserves that safeguard landscape level biodiversity Community relations The group seeks to foster mutually beneficial economic and social interaction between the Disruption of operations, including local villages and the agricultural A material breakdown in relations blockages restricting access to oil operations. In particular, the group gives between the group and the host palm plantings and mills, resulting in priority to applications for employment from population in the area of the reduced and poorer quality CPO and CPKO members of the local population, encourages agricultural operations production local farmers and tradesmen to act as suppliers to the group, its employees and their dependents and promotes smallholder development of oil palm plantings Disputes over compensation The group has established standard procedures payable for land areas allocated Disruption of operations, including to ensure fair and transparent compensation to the group that were previously blockages restricting access to the negotiations and encourages the local used by local communities for the area the subject of the disputed authorities, with whom the group has cultivation of crops or as compensation developed good relations and who are respects which local communities therefore generally supportive of the group, otherwise have rights to assist in mediating settlements Where claims from individuals in relation to Individuals party to a Disruption of operations, including compensation agreements are found to have a compensation agreement blockages restricting access to the valid basis, the group seeks to agree a new subsequently denying or disputing areas the subject of the compensation compensation arrangement; where such claims aspects of the agreement disputed by the affected individuals are found to be falsely based the group encourages appropriate action by the local authorities Stone and sand interests Operational factors The stone and sand concession holding Failure by external contractors companies endeavour to use experienced to achieve agreed production Under recovery of receivables contractors, to supervise them closely and to volumes with optimal extraction take care to ensure that they have equipment rates of capacity appropriate for the planned production volumes The group is assisting the sand concession Delays to securing the required Delays to recovery of receivables and holding company to meet the recent changed mining licences by the sand commencement of mining regulatory requirements and in the meanwhile concession holding company is financing pre-production costs to ensure that mining commences as soon as permissible External factors, in particular Adverse external factors would not normally weather, delaying or preventing Delays to or under recovery of have a continuing impact for more than a delivery of extracted stone and receivables limited period sand Geological assessments, which are Unforeseen extraction complications The stone and sand concession holding extrapolations based on causing cost overruns and production companies seek to ensure the accuracy of statistical sampling, proving delays or failure to achieve projected geological assessments of any extraction inaccurate production resulting in under recovery programme of receivables Prices There are currently no other stone quarries of similar quality or volume in the vicinity Local competition reducing stone Reduced revenue and a consequent of the stone concessions and the cost of and sand prices reduction in recovery of receivables transporting stone should restrict competition. Third parties are showing a keen demand for both stone and the quartz sand The Indonesian government has not to date Imposition of additional imposed measures that would seriously affect royalties or duties on the Reduced revenue and a consequent the viability of Indonesian stone and sand extraction of stone or sand or reduction in recovery of receivables quarrying operations notwithstanding the imposition of export restrictions imposition of some temporary limited export restrictions in response to the exceptional circumstances relating to the war in Ukraine Inability to supply product within the Unforeseen variations in quality specifications that are, at any Geological assessments ahead of commencement of deposits particular time, in demand, with of extraction operations should have reduced revenue and a consequent identified any material variations in quality reduction in recovery of receivables Environmental, social and governance practices The areas of the stone and sand concessions are relatively small and should not be difficult to supervise. The concession Failure by the stone and sand holding companies are committed to interests to meet the standards Reputational and financial damage international standards of best environmental expected of them and social practice and, in particular, to proper management of waste water and reinstatement of quarried and mined areas on completion of extraction operations Climate change The concession holding companies are working with experienced, large contracting companies High levels of rainfall Disruptions to mining or quarrying that are able to deploy additional equipment operations and road transport in order to meet production and transportation targets during periods of higher rainfall General IT security The group's IT controls and financial reporting systems and procedures are independently audited and tested annually and recommendations for corrective actions to IT related fraud including enhance controls are implemented accordingly. cyber-attacks that are becoming Losses as a result of disruption of A malware attack in December 2023, that had increasingly prevalent and control systems and theft compromised the group's systems prior to sophisticated implementation of some enhanced control processes and procedures earlier in the year, did not affect the group's ability to

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 25, 2024 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of -6-

continue its normal operations and to maintain control over the group's finances and risks, notwithstanding some disruption Currency As respects costs and sterling denominated shareholder capital, the group considers that the risk of adverse exchange movements is inherent in the group's business and Strengthening of sterling or Adverse exchange movements on those structure and must simply be accepted. As rupiah against the dollar components of group costs and funding respects borrowings, where practicable the that arise in rupiah or sterling group seeks to borrow in dollars but, when borrowing in sterling or rupiah, considers it better to accept the resultant currency risk than to hedge that risk with hedging instruments Cost inflation Increased costs as result of Cost inflation is likely to have a broadly worldwide economic factors or equal impact on all oil palm growers and may shortages of required inputs Reduction in operating margins be expected to restrict CPO supply if (such as shortages of fuel or production of CPO becomes uneconomic. Cost fertiliser arising from the wars) inflation can only be mitigated by improved operating efficiency Funding The group maintains good relations with its Bank debt repayment instalments bankers and other holders of debt who have and other debt maturities generally been receptive to reasonable coincide with periods of adverse requests to moderate debt profiles or waive trading and negotiations with covenants when circumstances require. Such bankers and investors are not Inability to meet liabilities as they was the case, for example, when certain successful in rescheduling fall due breaches of bank loan covenants by group instalments, extending maturities companies at 31 December 2020 and 2023 were or otherwise concluding waived. Moreover, the directors believe that satisfactory refinancing the fundamentals of the group's business will arrangements normally facilitate procurement of additional equity capital should this prove necessary Counterparty risk The group maintains strict controls over its financial exposures which include regular Default by a supplier, customer Loss of any prepayment, unpaid sales reviews of the creditworthiness of or financial institution proceeds or deposit counterparties and limits on exposures to counterparties. In addition, 90 per cent of sales revenue is receivable in advance of product delivery Regulatory exposure New, and changes to, laws and The directors are not aware of any specific regulations that affect the group Restriction on the group's ability to planned changes that would adversely affect (including, in particular, laws retain its current structure or to the group to a material extent; current and regulations relating to land continue operating as currently regulations restricting the size of oil palm tenure, work permits for growers in Indonesia will not impact the expatriate staff and taxation) group for the foreseeable future Breach of the various continuing The group endeavours to ensure compliance conditions attaching to the with the continuing conditions attaching to group's land rights and the stone its land rights and concessions and that its and sand concessions (including Civil sanctions and, in an extreme activities and the activities of the stone conditions requiring utilisation case, loss of the affected rights or and sand concession holding companies are of the rights and concessions) or concessions conducted within the terms of the licences failure to maintain or renew all and permits that are held and that licences permits and licences required for and permits are obtained and renewed as the group's operations necessary The group has traditionally had, and Failure by the group to meet the continues to maintain, strong controls in standards expected in relation to Reputational damage and criminal this area because Indonesia, where all of the human rights, slavery, sanctions group's operations are located, has been anti-bribery and corruption classified as relatively high risk by the International Transparency Corruption Perceptions Index Restrictions on foreign The group endeavours to maintain good investment in Indonesian mining Constraints on the group's ability to relations with the local partners in the concessions, limiting the recover its investment group's mining interests so as to ensure that effectiveness of co-investment returns appropriately reflect agreed arrangements with local partners arrangements Country exposure In the recent past, Indonesia has been stable and the Indonesian economy has continued to grow but, in the late 1990s, Indonesia Difficulties in maintaining operational experienced severe economic turbulence and Deterioration in the political or standards particularly if there was a there have been subsequent occasional economic situation in Indonesia consequential deterioration in the instances of civil unrest, often attributed security situation to ethnic tensions, in certain parts of Indonesia. The group has never, since the inception of its East Kalimantan operations in 1989, been adversely affected by regional security problems Restriction on the transfer of fees, The directors are not aware of any interest and dividends from Indonesia circumstances that would lead them to believe Introduction of exchange controls to the UK with potential consequential that, under current political conditions, any or other restrictions on foreign negative implications for the servicing Indonesian government authority would impose owned operations in Indonesia of UK obligations and payment of restrictions on legitimate exchange transfers dividends; loss of effective management or otherwise seek to restrict the group's control freedom to manage its operations The group accepts there is a possibility that foreign owners may be required over time to divest partially ownership of Indonesian oil

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 25, 2024 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of -7-

palm operations and there are existing Mandatory reduction of foreign Forced divestment of interests in regulations that may result in a requirement ownership of Indonesian Indonesia at below market values with to divest over an extended period part of the plantation or mining operations consequential loss of value substantial equity participation in the stone concession holding company that the group proposes to acquire but the group has no reason to believe that any divestment would be at anything other than market value Miscellaneous relationships The group appreciates its material dependence upon its staff and employees and endeavours Disputes with staff and employees Disruption of operations and consequent to manage this dependence in accordance with loss of revenues international employment standards as detailed under Employees in Environmental, social and governance above Reliance on the Indonesian courts for The group endeavours to maintain cordial enforcement of the agreements governing relations with its local investors by seeking its arrangements with local partners their support for decisions affecting their with the uncertainties that any interests and responding constructively to Breakdown in relationships with juridical process involves and with any any concerns that they may have. Further, the local investors in the group's failure of enforcement likely to have, group now intends to exercise its rights to Indonesian subsidiaries in particular, a material negative acquire substantial equity participation in impact on the value of the stone and the stone concession holding company and, sand interests because those when the substantive permits have been concessions are, currently, legally obtained, to implement the previously agreed owned by the group's local partners joint venture agreement with the sand concession holding company

VIABILITY STATEMENT

The group's business activities, together with the factors likely to affect its future development, performance and financial position are described in the Strategic report in the annual report which also provides (under the heading Finance) a description of the group's cash ?ow, liquidity and financing development and treasury policies. In addition, note 26 to the group ?nancial statements in the annual report includes information as to the group's policy, objectives, and processes for managing capital, its ?nancial risk management objectives, details of ?nancial instruments and hedging policies and exposures to credit and liquidity risks.

The Principal risks and uncertainties section of the Strategic report in the annual report describes the material risks faced by the group and actions taken to mitigate those risks. In particular, there are risks associated with the group's local operating environment and the group is materially dependent upon selling prices for CPO and CPKO over which it has no control.

The group has material indebtedness in the form of bank loans and listed notes. All of the listed notes fall due for repayment by 30 June 2026 and, for this reason, the directors have chosen the period to 31 December 2026 for their assessment of the long term viability of the group.

The group's present level of indebtedness re?ects a number of challenges that have confronted the group in recent years. Over the period 2015 to 2017, group crops fell considerably short of the levels that had been expected. The reasons for this were successfully identi?ed and addressed but, as crops recovered to better levels, the group had to contend with falling CPO prices. The resultant negative cash ?ow impact over several years had to be ?nanced and led to the group assuming greater debt obligations than it would have liked.

Total indebtedness at 31 December 2023, as detailed under Capital structure in the Strategic report of the annual report, amounted to USD192.4 million, comprising Indonesian rupiah denominated term bank loans equivalent in total to USD102.8 million, drawings under Indonesian rupiah denominated working capital and short term revolving facilities equivalent to USD9.0 million, USD26.6 million nominal of 7.5 per cent dollar notes 2026, GBP30.9 million nominal (equivalent to USD40.5million) of 8.75 per cent sterling notes 2025 and loans from the non-controlling shareholder in REA Kaltim of USD13.5 million. The total borrowings repayable in the period to 31 December 2026 (based on exchange rates ruling at 31 December 2023) amount to the equivalent of USD106.9 million of which USD59.6 million will fall due in 2025 and USD47.4 million in 2026.

In addition to the cash required for debt repayments, the group also faces substantial demands on cash to fund capital expenditure, dividends on the company's preference shares and the repayment of contract liabilities representing funding from the group's customers provided in exchange for forward commitments of CPO and CPKO.

Capital expenditure in 2024 and the immediately following years is likely to be maintained at not less than USD20 million per annum as the group progresses its extension planting programme in PU, accelerates replanting of older oil palm areas in REA Kaltim, invests further in its housing stock and continues a programme of stoning the group's extensive road network to improve the durability of roads in periods of heavy rain.

Outstanding arrears of dividends on the preference shares at 31 December 2023 amounted to 11.5p per share with dividends accruing at the rate of 9p per share per annum and were fully paid on 15 April 2024. The total arrears were equivalent to USD10.4 million and at the current exchange rate of GBP1 = USD1.24 the overall cost of the annual accrual of further dividends will amount to USD8.0 million per annum.

Outstanding contract liabilities at 31 December 2023 amounted to USD17.1 million which will fall due for repayment over the two years 2024 and 2025 with USD12.4 million being repaid in 2024 and USD4.7 million in 2025.

Closing, in March 2024, of the agreed subscription by the DSN group of additional shares in REA Kaltim (to increase the DSN group's interest in REA Kaltim from 15 per cent to 35 per cent) resulted in a cash inflow to the group of some USD50 million with further monies, estimated at around USD5 million, still to be received when the amount of the subscription is finalised following completion of the audit of REA Kaltim's 2023 financial statements. If, as is planned, CDM is sold, either to DSN or to a third party, the group can reasonably expect a further net cash inflow of some USD16 million.

In addition, in March 2024, Bank Mandiri agreed to provide further term loans to REA Kaltim amounting in total to the equivalent of USD22.5 million to fund capital expenditure between 2024 and 2028. Discussions are continuing with Bank Mandiri on the provision of a term loan to assist in financing PU's extension planting programme.

Whilst commodity prices can be volatile, there is a reasonable expectation that CPO and CPKO prices will remain at remunerative levels for the foreseeable future and that the group will progressively achieve increasing sustainability premia on its oil sales. Whilst some cost inflation is unavoidable, the group believes that efficiency initiatives, including the administrative savings from the recently completed reorganisation of the company's subsidiaries and the prospective savings if CDM is successfully divested, coupled with the benefits of the continuing capital investment programme, will limit cost increases. With reduced financing costs resulting from reduction in borrowings, the group's plantation operations should generate cash flows at good levels.

Following significant investment in the group's stone and sand interests during 2023, production of stone has now started and it is expected that production of sand will follow within 2024. Accordingly, both activities are expected to return cash to the group in 2024 and going forward.

Taking account of the cash already held by the group at 31 December 2023 of USD14.2 million and the prospective cash inflows from the DSN group's subscription of additional shares in REA Kaltim and the planned divestment of CDM, combined with cash flow from the oil palm operations and sand and stone interests, cash available to the group should be sufficient progressively to reduce the group's indebtedness while meeting the other prospective demands on group cash referred to above. If CPO and CPKO prices remain at favourable levels, the group may have sufficient cash to meet the listed debt redemptions falling due in 2025 and 2026 in full but, should this not be the case, the directors are confident that the improvements in the financial position of the group that are now occurring will be such that any shortfalls can be successfully refinanced at the relevant times.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 25, 2024 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of -8-

Based on the foregoing, the directors have a reasonable expectation that the company and the group have adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the period to 31 December 2026 and to remain viable during that period.

GOING CONCERN

Factors likely to affect the group's future development, performance and financial position are described in the Strategic report of the annual report. The directors have carefully considered those factors, together with the principal risks and uncertainties faced by the group which are set out in the Principal risks and uncertainties section of the Strategic report in the annual report and have reviewed key sensitivities which could impact on the liquidity of the group.

As at 31 December 2023, the group had cash and cash equivalents of USD14.2 million, and borrowings of USD192.4 million (in both cases as set out in note 26 to the group ?nancial statements). The total borrowings repayable by the group in the period to 30 April 2025 (based on exchange rates ruling at 31 December 2023) amount to the equivalent of USD43.0 million.

In addition to the cash required for debt repayments, as at 31 December 2023 the group also requires cash in the period to 30 April 2025 to fund capital expenditure, dividends and arrears of dividend on the company's preference shares and repayment of contract liabilities as referred to in more detail in the Viability statement above. That statement also notes the inflows and prospective inflows of cash from corporate transactions and new bank development loans and the group's expectations regarding positive cash flows from the oil palm operations and the stone and sand interests.

Having regard to the foregoing, based on the group's forecasts and projections (taking into account reasonable possible changes in trading performance and other uncertainties) and having regard to the group's cash position and available borrowings, the directors expect that the group should be able to operate within its available borrowings for at least 12 months from the date of approval of the ?nancial statements.

On that basis, the directors have concluded that it is appropriate to prepare the ?nancial statements on a going concern basis.

DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITIES

The directors are responsible for preparing the annual report and the ?nancial statements in accordance with applicable law and regulations.

To the best of the knowledge of each of the directors, they con?rm that:

- the group financial statements, prepared in accordance with UK adopted IFRS, give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position, and profit or loss of the company and the subsidiary undertakings included in the consolidation taken as a whole;

- the company financial statements, prepared in accordance with UK Accounting Standards, comprising FRS 101 Reduced Disclosure Framework, give a true and fair view of the company's assets, liabilities, and financial position of the company;

- the Strategic report and Directors' report in the annual report include a fair review of the development and performance of the business and the position of the company and the undertakings included in the consolidation taken as a whole, together with a description of the principal risks and uncertainties that they face; and

- the annual report and ?nancial statements, taken as a whole, are fair, balanced and understandable and provide the information necessary for shareholders to assess the group's and the company's position, performance, business model and strategy.

The current directors of the company and their respective functions are set out in the Board of directors section of the annual report.

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023

2023 2022 USD'000 USD'000 Revenue 176,722 208,783 Net loss arising from changes in fair value of biological assets (580) (245) Cost of sales (142,415) (147,804) Gross profit 33,727 60,734 Distribution costs (1,511) (2,014) Administrative expenses (17,372) (17,319) Operating profit 14,844 41,401 Interest income 4,091 5,297 Losses on disposals of subsidiaries and similar charges (26,051) - Other (losses) / gains (4,669) 14,661 Finance costs (17,460) (19,313) (Loss) / profit before tax (29,245) 42,046 Tax 11,552 (9,160) (Loss) / profit before tax (17,693) 32,886 Attributable to: Equity shareholders (10,241) 27,777 Non-controlling interests (7,452) 5,109 (17,693) 32,886 (Loss) / profit per 25p ordinary share (US cents) Basic (32.7) 43.1 Diluted (32.7) 39.5

All operations for both years are continuing.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023

2023 2022 USD'000 USD'000 (Loss) / profit for the year (17,693) 32,886 Other comprehensive income Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss: Reclassification of foreign exchange differences on disposal of group companies 685 - Loss arising on purchase of non-controlling interests taken to equity (96) - 589 - Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss: Actuarial gains (449) 374 Deferred tax on actuarial gains 99 (83) (350) 291 Total comprehensive (loss) / income for the year (17,454) 33,177 Attributable to: Equity shareholders (9,961) 28,027 Non-controlling interests (7,493) 5,150 (17,454) 33,177

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2023

2023 2022 USD'000 USD'000 Non-current assets Goodwill 11,144 12,578 Intangible assets 1,593 1,836 Property, plant and equipment 297,255 354,028 Land 46,015 44,967 Financial assets 73,640 60,010 Deferred tax assets 15,012 3,000 Total non-current assets 444,659 476,419 Current assets Inventories 16,709 27,428 Biological assets 3,087 3,909 Trade and other receivables 28,254 31,440 Current tax asset 975 188 Cash and cash equivalents 14,195 21,914 Total current assets 63,220 84,879 Assets classified as held for sale 32,516 - Total assets 540,395 561,298 Current liabilities Trade and other payables (27,834) (40,454) Current tax liabilities (1,462) (1,462) Bank loans (17,413) (16,390) Other loans and payables (14,891) (5,712) Total current liabilities (61,600) (64,018) Non-current liabilities Trade and other payables (16,841) (9,757) Bank loans (94,361) (100,730) Sterling notes (40,549) (38,162) Dollar notes (26,572) (17,842) Deferred tax liabilities (34,888) (44,454) Other loans and payables (15,356) (28,805) Total non-current liabilities (228,567) (239,750) Liabilities directly associated with assets held for sale (16,109) - Total liabilities (306,276) (303,768) Net assets 234,119 257,530 Equity Share capital 133,590 133,590 Share premium account 47,374 47,374 Translation reserve (24,416) (25,101) Retained earnings 63,267 78,042 219,815 233,905

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 25, 2024 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of -9-

Non-controlling interests 14,304 23,625 Total equity 234,119 257,530

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023

Share Share Translation Retained Subtotal Non- Total capital premium reserve earnings controlling equity interests USD'000 USD'000 USD'000 USD'000 USD'000 USD'000 USD'000 At 1 January 2022 133,586 47,358 (25,101) 66,545 222,388 20,270 242,658 Profit for the year - - - 27,777 27,777 5,109 32,886 Amendment to non-controlling interest - - - - - (295) (295) Other comprehensive income for the year - - - 250 250 41 291 Exercise of warrants 4 16 - - 20 - 20 Dividends to preference shareholders - - - (16,530) (16,530) - (16,530) Dividends to non-controlling interests - - - - - (1,500) (1,500) At 31 December 2022 133,590 47,374 (25,101) 78,042 233,905 23,625 257,530 Loss for the year - - - (10,241) (10,241) (7,452) (17,693) Reorganisation of subsidiaries - - - - - (1,978) (1,978) Other comprehensive income / (loss) for the year - - 685 (405) 280 (41) 239 Capital from non-controlling interest - - - - - 150 150 Dividends to preference shareholders - - - (4,129) (4,129) - (4,129) At 31 December 2023 133,590 47,374 (24,416) 63,267 219,815 14,304 234,119

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023

2023 2022 USD'000 USD'000 Net cash from operating activities 29,625 16,699 Investing activities Interest received 4,019 2,058 Proceeds on disposal of PPE 3,054 1,517 Purchases of intangible assets and PPE (21,756) (19,095) Expenditure on land (5,093) (1,327) Net (investment) / repayment stone, sand and coal interests (16,947) 17,018 Cash received from non-current receivables 1,574 - Cash divested on disposal of group companies (1,340) - Cash reclassified as assets held for sale (674) - Proceeds on disposal of group companies 1,810 - Net cash (used in) /generated by investing activities (35,353) 171 Financing activities Preference dividends paid (4,129) (16,530) Dividend to non-controlling interest - (1,500) Repayment of bank borrowings (15,773) (39,243) New bank borrowings drawn 6,098 30,400 Sale / (purchase) of dollar notes held in treasury 8,142 (8,570) Repayment of borrowings from related party - (51) Repayment of borrowings from non-controlling shareholder (1,394) (697) New borrowings from non-controlling shareholder 10,000 - New equity from non-controlling interests 150 - Purchase of non-controlling interest (1,575) - Cost of extension of redemption date of dollar notes - (252) Proceeds from issue of ordinary shares - 20 Repayment of lease liabilities (2,846) (2,670) Net cash used in financing activities (1,327) (39,093) Cash and cash equivalents Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (7,055) (22,223) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 21,914 46,892 Effect of exchange rate changes (664) (2,755) Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 14,195 21,914

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1. Basis of preparation

The financial statements and notes 1 to 26 below (together the financial information) have been extracted without material adjustment from the financial statements of the group for the year ended 31 December 2023 (the 2023 financial statements). The auditor has reported on those accounts; the reports were unqualified and did not contain statements under sections 498(2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006). Copies of the 2023 financial statements will be filed in the near future with the Registrar of Companies. The accompanying financial information does not constitute statutory accounts of the company within the meaning of section 434 of the CA 2006.

Whilst the 2023 financial statements have been prepared in accordance with UK adopted IFRS and with the CA 2006, as at the date of authorisation of those accounts the accompanying financial information does not itself contain sufficient information to comply with IFRS.

The 2023 financial statements and the accompanying financial information were approved by the board of directors on 24 April 2024.

2. Revenue and cost of sales

2023 2022 USD'000 USD'000 Revenue: Sales of goods 175,313 206,611 Revenue from management services 1,138 1,520 Revenue from coal interest 271 652 176,722 208,783 Cost of sales: Depreciation and amortisation (28,750) (27,654) Other costs (113,665) (120,150) (142,415) (147,804)

3. Segment information

In the table below, the group's sales of goods are analysed by geographical destination. The group operates in two segments: the cultivation of oil palms and stone, sand and coal interests. In 2023 and 2022, the latter did not meet the quantitative thresholds set out in IFRS 8: Operating segments and, accordingly, no analyses are provided by business segment.

2023 2022 USD'm USD'm Sales by geographical destination: Indonesia 175.3 206.6 175.3 206.6

4. Administrative expenses

2023 2022 USD'000 USD'000 Loss on disposal of PPE 1,055 218 Indonesian operations 14,895 14,221 Head office 3,436 3,428 19,386 17,867 Amount included as additions to PPE (2,014) (548) 17,372 17,319

5. Interest income

2023 2022 USD'000 USD'000 Interest on bank deposits 851 1,161 Other interest income 3,240 897 Reversal of provision in respect of interest on stone and coal loans - 3,239 4,091 5,297

Other interest income comprises USD3.9 million interest receivable in respect of stone, sand and coal loans net of a provision of USD0.7 million (2022: interest receivable of USD2.6 million net of a provision of USD1.7 million).

The provision of USD3.2 million reversed in 2022 was in respect of cumulative interest payable by a coal concession holding company which commenced generating revenue and has repaid substantially all of its loan to the group.

6. Losses on disposals of subsidiaries and similar charges

2023 2022 USD'000 USD'000 Impairment of asset held for sale 23,616 - Reorganisation of subsidiaries 2,435 - 26,051 -

The impairment of asset held for sale is the effect of adjusting CDM's assets and liabilities to their fair value less cost to sell in line with the terms of the potential sale of CDM to DSN (see note 19).

The reorganisation of subsidiaries is in respect of the steps taken during 2023 to simplify the structure of the group and thereby reduce administrative costs. The REA Kaltim sub-group acquired the 5 per cent third party interests in its previously 95 per cent held subsidiaries such that these are all now wholly owned by REA Kaltim with the exception of SYB which completed in January 2024. Concurrently, two subsidiaries, KKP and KKS, in the latter case with its subsidiary, PBJ2, were divested. The acquisition of the former 5 per cent third party interests in subsidiaries of REA Kaltim was made possible by a 2021 change in the Indonesian regulations which abolished a previous requirement for 5 per cent local ownership of all Indonesian companies engaged in oil palm cultivation. The USD2.4 million cost comprises the USD0.6 million write down of a loan to a third party interest, a USD0.7 million reclassification of foreign exchange differences on the divestment of KKP, a loss on the sale of KKS and PBJ2 of USD0.2 million and USD1.0 million provision in respect of indemnities given in connection with that sale.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 25, 2024 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)