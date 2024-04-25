Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 25.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Wie die Revolution der sauberen Energie eine solide Investitionsmöglichkeit bieten könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 863455 | ISIN: GB0002349065 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REA HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REA HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
25.04.2024 | 08:34
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of -12-

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of 2023 

R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) 
R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of 2023 
25-Apr-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
R.E.A. HOLDINGS PLC (the company) 
 
ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT 2023 
 
The company's annual report for the year ended 31 December 2023 (including notice of the AGM to be held on 6 June 2024) 
(the annual report) will shortly be available for downloading from www.rea.co.uk/investors/financial-reports. 
 
A copy of the notice of AGM will also be available to download from www.rea.co.uk/investors/calendar. 
 
Upon completion of bulk printing, copies of the annual report will be despatched to persons entitled thereto and will 
be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism to be made available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/ 
nationalstoragemechanism. 
 
The sections below entitled Chairman's statement, Dividends, Principal risks and uncertainties, Viability statement, 
Going concern and Directors' responsibilities have been extracted without material adjustment from the annual report. 
The basis of presentation of the financial information set out below is detailed in note 1 to the financial statements 
below. 
 
 
HIGHLIGHTS 
 
Overview 
 
- Implementation of several strategic initiatives to streamline the group structure and reduce net indebtedness 
 
- Subscription of further shares in REA Kaltim by the DSN group in March 2024 for estimated consideration of in excess 
of USD50 million, increasing DSN's investment in the operating sub-group from 15 per cent to 35 per cent 
 
- Potential divestment of CDM based on a value for CDM's business of some USD25 million 
 
- Minority interests in subsidiaries bought out and inactive subsidiaries divested, helping to reduce administrative 
costs 
 
- Planned simplification of ownership of stone, sand and residual coal interests, including implementation of original 
agreement with ATP's shareholders to acquire substantial equity participation in ATP 
 
Financial 
 
- Revenue reduced by 15 per cent to USD176.7 million (2022: USD208.8 million) primarily reflecting lower CPO and CPKO 
prices 
 
- Average selling prices (net of export duty and levy) 13 per cent lower for CPO at USD718 per tonne (2022: USD821) and 37 
per cent lower for CPKO at USD749 per tonne (2022: USD1,185) 
 
- Estate operating cost increases below local inflation despite higher fertiliser and workforce expenses 
 
- EBITDA for the year of USD43.6 million (2022: USD69.1 million), encompassing a significant improvement in the second 
half of USD28.1 million, compared with the first half of USD15.5 million despite lower prices in the second half 
 
- Loss before tax of USD29.2 million (2022: profit before tax of USD42.0 million), following losses on disposals of 
subsidiaries and similar charges of USD26.0 million 
 
- Group net indebtedness at end 2023 USD178.2 million (2022: USD166.7 million) but contract liabilities (representing 
pre-sale advances from customers) reduced to USD17.1 million (2022: USD25.9 million) 
 
- All outstanding arrears of preference dividend totalling 11.5p per preference share paid in April 2024 
 
Agricultural operations 
 
- FFB production of 762,260 tonnes (2022: 765,682) on hectarage reduced by some 1,000 hectares due to the replanting 
programme 
 
- Replanting and extension planting of, respectively, 741 and 491 hectares 
 
- Yields per mature hectare increased to: FFB 22.4 tonnes (2022: 21.6 tonnes) and CPO 5.0 tonnes (2022: 4.8 tonnes) 
 
Stone, sand and coal 
 
- Production of crushed stone at ATP's stone concession commenced and sales now starting 
 
- Licences being finalised for sand mining by MCU and arrangements with contractor agreed 
 
- Coal operations inactive, with intention to withdraw from interest in coal 
 
Environmental, social and governance 
 
- Increased score in the SPOTT assessment by the Zoological Society of London of 88.7 per cent, up from 87.0 per cent 
(ranked 12th out of 100 companies assessed) 
 
- Arrangements progressing to separate processing of fully certified FFB to permit sales of segregated certified CPO, 
normally commanding a greater price premium 
 
- Developing projects with smallholders to encourage and improve the sustainable component of the group's supply chain 
and promote sustainable palm oil production 
 
- New medical centre inaugurated on the estates - awarded the highest level of accreditation by the Indonesian 
department of health 
 
- Award from the East Kalimantan Province for best management of an area with high conservation value within a 
plantation designated area in recognition of the group's dedication to conservation 
 
Outlook 
 
- CPO prices firm and expected to remain at remunerative levels as limited availability of land and increasing 
regulatory restrictions constrain expansion of oil palm hectarage 
 
- ESG initiatives to be channelled into achieving increasing premia for selling certified CPO 
 
- Stone and sand interests to start contributing to group profits with stone also providing a resource for 
infrastructure in the agricultural operations 
 
- Recent strategic initiatives combined with efficiency savings and reduced financing costs should improve cash flows 
from core operations and permit further reductions in group net indebtedness whilst the group continues to improve and 
expand the oil palm operations 
 
 
CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT 
 
In 2023 the directors implemented several strategic initiatives with the objective of addressing the legacy of 
excessive net indebtedness. Such debt levels had resulted from a series of operational challenges faced by the group 
some years ago and, against the background of current interest rates and credit conditions, were increasingly viewed as 
too high. 
 
First, the structure of REA Kaltim, the main operating sub-group, was simplified with the acquisition of the 5 per cent 
third party interests in the group's previously 95 per cent held subsidiaries, thereby helping to reduce administrative 
costs. Such acquisitions were made possible by the recent removal of an Indonesian requirement for 5 per cent local 
ownership of all Indonesian companies engaged in oil palm cultivation. Concurrently, three minor or inactive subsidiary 
companies were divested. 
 
Second, in November, a conditional agreement was reached with the DSN group to increase the latter's equity interest in 
REA Kaltim from 15 per cent to 35 per cent by way of a subscription of further shares for a consideration estimated at 
USD52 million. In conjunction with this proposal, it was agreed that the DSN group would be granted a priority right to 
acquire CDM, the group's most outlying estate, and that the company would purchase 100 per cent of PU, the group's new 
development estate, such that the DSN group would no longer hold an indirect interest, through REA Kaltim, in PU. These 
proposals were approved at the general meeting of shareholders in February 2024 and closing of the further DSN 
subscription, including the financial settlements then due, was completed in March 2024. The intra-group sale and 
purchase of PU was also completed in March affording the group the whole of any profit that can be realised from this 
new development estate. 
 
To allow time for further discussion, the date for the DSN group to exercise its priority right for the purchase of CDM 
has been extended to the end of June 2024. Should DSN not exercise this priority right, the directors intend to pursue 
an alternative sale of CDM for which the group has received expressions of firm interest from unrelated third parties. 
 
While the DSN subscription has diluted the company's interest in REA Kaltim from 85 per cent to 65 per cent, it has 
provided an immediate and substantial cash injection to the group and permits the group to retain its core operations 
without disruption of the management of those operations. In addition, the sale of CDM, when concluded, should relieve 
the group of the need to fund further significant investment that is required to realise CDM's potential and permit the 
continuing group to focus its financial resources and management on its remaining plantings which will be more 
concentrated within a single geographical area. 
 
In the agricultural operations, group FFB production in 2023 at 762,260 was broadly in line with 2022, notwithstanding 
the reduction in the group's mature hectarage as a result of some 1,000 hectares being cleared for replanting. As is 
normal, crops were weighted to the second half of the year although, unusually, there was no pronounced peak in the 
fourth quarter, probably as a consequence of lower rainfall earlier in the year. Purchases of third party FFB totalled 
231,823, almost 7 per cent lower than in 2022 reflecting competition from other mills offering enhanced payment terms 
at the beginning of the year. Third party volumes returned to normal levels in the second quarter after an adjustment 
to the prices and terms that the group was offering for such fruit. 
 
Production of CPO, CPKO and palm kernels for 2023 amounted respectively to 209,994 tonnes (2022: 218,275 tonnes), 
19,393 tonnes (2022: 18,206 tonnes) and 47,324 tonnes (2022: 46,799 tonnes). In the first half, a high number of rain 
days impacted harvesting rounds and field efficiencies leading to a lower CPO extraction rate of 21.9 per cent in the 
first half of the year. Tighter field disciplines, including targeted loose fruit recovery, contributed to a welcome 
improvement in the CPO extraction rate at 22.3 per cent for the second half. 
 
The substantial investment in recent years in the group's three oil mills has resulted in greater operating reliability 
and sufficient processing capacity for the group's own and expected third party FFB for some years to come. Oil losses 
in the group's mills have been comfortably below industry standards for some time. 
 
FFB and CPO yields per mature hectare averaged, respectively, 22.4 tonnes and 5.0 tonnes, an improvement on 2022 yields

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 25, 2024 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of -2- 

of, respectively 21.6 tonnes and 4.8 tonnes. 
 
Replanting and extension planting continued through 2023 totalling, respectively, 741 hectares and 491 hectares. A 
further 286 hectares had been prepared for planting or replanting at the start of 2024. Replanting and extension 
planting of approximately 1,345 and 1,000 hectares, respectively, are planned to be completed in 2024. 
 
The CPO price, CIF Rotterdam, opened the year at USD1,090 per tonne but weakened progressively through the first six 
months to a low of USD855 per tonne in early June 2023. The second half of the year saw prices rally and recover to a 
level of USD946 per tonne by the end of 2023. 
 
The average selling price for the group's CPO during 2023, including premia for certified oil but net of export duty 
and levy, adjusted to FOB Samarinda, was USD718 per tonne, 12.6 per cent lower than the average price of USD821 per tonne 
in 2022. The average selling price for the group's CPKO, on the same basis, was 36.8 per cent lower in 2023 at USD749 per 
tonne compared with USD1,185 per tonne in 2022. 
 
These lower prices, together with the reduction in volumes of CPO and CPKO, impacted performance in 2023, with group 
revenue amounting to USD176.7 million, 15.4 per cent below 2022 revenue of USD208.8 million. Cost of sales reduced by 3.7 
per cent, principally reflecting the reduced level of purchased FFB, while estate operating costs increased by 1.8 per 
cent, less than the rate of Indonesian inflation notwithstanding higher fertiliser costs, reflecting increased 
applications, and higher workforce numbers. Operating profit for 2023 totalled USD14.8 million, USD26.6 million lower than 
that of 2022. 
 
EBITDA for 2023 amounted to USD43.6 million, a USD25.5 million reduction on the 2022 comparative of USD69.1 million. As in 
previous years, EBITDA in the second half of USD28.1 million showed a significant improvement over EBITDA of the first 
half of USD15.5 million. 
 
Losses on disposals of subsidiaries and similar charges incurred during the year totalled USD26.0 million. Of this 
amount, USD23.6 million reflected the impairment of the CDM asset now held for sale and the effect of adjusting CDM's 
assets to their fair value (less costs to sell) in accordance with the terms of the potential sale to the DSN group. 
The further USD2.4 million arose from the reorganisation of the REA Kaltim sub-group. Other gains and losses in 2023 
included a foreign exchange loss of USD4.2 million compared to a USD14.2 million gain in 2022, principally in relation to 
sterling and rupiah borrowings, and a USD0.4 million loss on the sale of the dollar notes held in treasury. In 2022 there 
was a USD0.5 million gain on the extension of the redemption date of the dollar notes. 
 
Finance costs for 2023 were USD1.9 million lower than in 2022 at USD17.5 million, reflecting lower interest rates charged 
during the year compared to 2022 and USD0.9 million additional capitalisation of interest in connection with the increase 
in the area of immature plantings at the year end. Interest income during 2023, principally arising from the group's 
stone, sand and coal interests, totalled USD4.1 million compared to USD5.3 million in 2022. 
 
As a result of the above, the group incurred a loss before tax of USD29.2 million in 2023 compared with a profit before 
tax of USD42.0 million in 2022. The loss after tax was USD17.7 million (2022: profit after tax USD32.9 million). 
 
Shareholders' funds less non-controlling interests at 31 December 2023 amounted to USD219.8 million compared with USD233.9 
million at 31 December 2022. Non-controlling interests at 31 December 2023 amounted to USD14.3 million (2022: USD23.6 
million). Total net debt increased during the year to USD178.2 million at 31 December 2023 (2022: USD166.7 million). 
 
The group continues to develop its ESG strategy and to drive towards fulfilling its stated commitments to address 
climate change whilst also increasing revenues generated from sustainable production. Average premia realised during 
the year for sales of certified oil increased to USD13 per tonne (2022: USD10 per tonne) for CPO sold with ISCC 
certification and respectively, USD15 (2022: USD11) and USD213 (2022: USD209) per tonne for CPO and CPKO sold with RSPO 
certification. 
 
Plans are progressing to separate processing of fully certified FFB from processing of other FFB so as to permit sales 
of segregated certified CPO which normally commands a greater price premium. In parallel, the group is working with 
smallholder suppliers to improve the sustainable component of the group's supply chain and promote sustainable palm oil 
production. 
 
As in past years, in 2023 the group participated in the SPOTT assessment conducted by ZSL. The group's score increased 
from 87.0 per cent to 88.7 per cent against an average score of 47.2 per cent, ranking the group 12th out of the 100 
companies assessed. 
 
Following on from the initiatives implemented in the agricultural operations, the group is now also pursuing plans as 
regards the interests in the stone, sand and coal concession holding companies to which the group has made loans. 
 
Taking advantage of the currently more permissive Indonesian mining regulations, the group intends to implement its 
original agreement with the shareholders of the stone concession holding company, ATP, to acquire majority ownership of 
ATP. Good progress was made during 2023 with development of the stone concession. Towards the end of the year, two 
stone crushers arrived at the quarry site and production of crushed commenced with the initial output being used to 
surface the access roads. Commercial sales of stone are now starting. 
 
Pursuant to its agreement with the sand concession holding company, MCU, the group will acquire a 49 per cent 
participation in MCU, once the necessary licences for sand mining have been finalised. IPA's coal mining contractor has 
been appointed to mine the MCU sand on terms similar to those that applied to mining coal at IPA, with profits from 
sales of quartz sand to be shared between MCU and the contractor in the approximate proportion 70:30. Commercial 
production is expected to commence later in 2024. 
 
A substantial fall in prices for semi-soft and high calorie thermal coal led to mining operations at IPA being 
suspended from mid-2023, although sales of stockpiled coal continued. Under current conditions, further mining of IPA 
remains uneconomic. The loan to IPA has been substantially repaid and the group does not intend to make further loans 
for coal operations. Additionally, the group intends to withdraw from further involvement with PSS, the coal concession 
holding company that has not yet commenced mining. 
 
The semi-annual dividend arising in June 2023 on the group's 9 per cent preference shares was paid on the due date. The 
semi-annual dividend arising in December 2023 was temporarily deferred but, following the DSN share subscription 
becoming unconditional, the directors declared a dividend in respect of all arrears of preference dividend (amounting 
in aggregate to 11.5p per preference share) and such dividend was duly paid on 15 April 2024. 
 
The directors expect the dividends due on the preference shares in June and December 2024 will be paid in full on the 
due dates. 
 
The outlook for the group is encouraging. CPO and CPKO prices have firmed since the beginning of the year with the 
local price, FOB Belawan/Dumai, increasing from USD716 per tonne to a current level of USD1,015 per tonne. Given that 
limited availability of plantable land and increasing regulatory restrictions are likely to constrain future expansion 
of oil palm hectarage, prices may reasonably be expected to remain at remunerative levels for the foreseeable future. 
With increasing sustainability premia on the group's oil sales, efficiency initiatives and reduced financing costs 
resulting from borrowing reductions, this should lead to improving cash flows from the agricultural operations. 
 
With the cash inflow from the DSN group's additional investment in REA Kaltim and the expected sale of CDM, 2024 will 
see a material reduction in group net indebtedness. Going forward, the directors will seek to derive maximum value from 
the group's ancillary interests in stone and sand and to use such extracted value, supplemented by the cash flow from 
the core oil palm business, to reduce further group net indebtedness while continuing to invest in improvements to and 
the expansion of the oil palm operations. 
 
David J BLACKETT 
Chairman 
 
 
DIVIDENDS 
 
The semi-annual dividend arising on the preference shares in June 2023 was paid on the due date. The semi-annual 
dividend arising in December 2023 was temporarily deferred but on the basis that, if the agreement for the subscription 
by the DSN group for further shares in REA Kaltim became unconditional, the directors would declare a dividend 
representing all outstanding arrears of preference dividend. Accordingly, following the DSN share subscription becoming 
unconditional, the directors declared a dividend in respect of all of such arrears and such dividend (amounting in 
aggregate to 11.5p per preference share) was duly paid on 15 April 2024. 
 
The directors expect the semi-annual dividends arising on the preference shares in June and December 2024 will be paid 
in full on the due dates. 
 
While the dividends on the preference shares were more than six months in arrear, the company was not permitted to pay 
dividends on its ordinary shares but with the payment in full of the outstanding arrears of preference dividend that is 
no longer the case. Nevertheless, in view of the results for the year, no dividend in respect of the ordinary shares 
has been paid in respect of 2023 or is proposed. 
 
 
ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 
 
The sixty fourth annual general meeting (AGM) of R.E.A. Holdings plc to be held at the London office of Ashurst LLP at 
London Fruit & Wool Exchange, 1 Duval Square, London E1 6PW on 6 June 2024 at 10.00 am. 
 
Attendance

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 25, 2024 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of -3- 

To help manage the number of people in attendance, we are asking that only shareholders or their duly nominated proxies 
or corporate representatives attend the AGM in person. Anyone who is not a shareholder or their duly nominated proxies 
or corporate representatives should not attend the AGM unless arrangements have been made in advance with the company 
secretary by emailing company.secretary@rea.co.uk. 
 
Shareholders are strongly encouraged to submit a proxy vote on each of the resolutions in the notice in advance of the 
meeting: 
 
(i) by visiting Computershare's electronic proxy service www.investorcentre.co.uk/eproxy (and so that the appointment 
is received by the service by no later than 10.00 am on 4 June 2024); or 
 
(ii) via the CREST electronic proxy appointment service; or 
 
(iii) by completing, signing and returning a form of proxy to the Company's registrar, Computershare Investor Services 
PLC, The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol BS99 6ZY as soon as possible and, in any event, so as to arrive by no 
later than 10.00 am on 4 June 2024; or 
 
(iv) by using the Proxymity platform if you are an institutional investor (for more information see 2024 notice). 
 
The company will make further updates, if any, about the meeting at www.rea.co.uk/investors/regulatory-news and on the 
website's home page. Shareholders are accordingly requested to visit the group's website for any such further updates. 
 
 
PRINCIPAL RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES 
 
The group's business involves risks and uncertainties. Those risks and uncertainties that the directors currently 
consider to be material or prospectively material are described below. There are or may be other risks and 
uncertainties faced by the group (such as future natural disasters or acts of God) that the directors currently deem 
immaterial, or of which they are unaware, that may have a material adverse impact on the group. 
 
Identi?cation, assessment, management and mitigation of the risks associated with ESG matters forms part of the group's 
system of internal control for which the board has ultimate responsibility. The board discharges that responsibility as 
described in Corporate governance in the annual report. 
 
Geo-political uncertainty, such as may be caused by wars, can lead to pricing volatility and shortages of the necessary 
inputs to the group's operations, such as fuel and fertiliser, inflating group costs and negatively impacting the 
group's production volumes. The impact of input shortages, however, may be offset by a consequential benefit to prices 
of the group's outputs, CPO and CPKO. 
 
Climate change represents a particular risk both for the potential impacts of the group's operations on the climate and 
the effects of climate change on the group's operations. The group has been monitoring and working to minimise its GHG 
emissions for over ten years, with levels of GHG emissions an established key performance indicator for the group and 
for accreditation by the independent certification bodies to which the group subscribes. The group has made a 
commitment to achieve a 50 per cent reduction in net GHG emissions by 2030 and to work towards the longer term 
objective of net-zero emissions by 2050. In furtherance of these commitments, the group's CCWG, under the direction of 
the chief sustainability officer, is tasked with identifying and quantifying emission sources across all of the group's 
operations and with developing actions, priorities and timelines for emission reductions. The group signed up to the 
SBTi in early 2023 with the aim of following the science to frame the group's actions to reduce carbon emissions. 
Science-based targets demonstrate how much and how quickly the group needs to reduce its GHG emissions in line with 
what is deemed necessary to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement, that is aimed at limiting global warming to 
well-below 2°C above pre-industrial levels and pursuing efforts to limit global warming to 1.5°C. In addition to 
reporting on energy consumption and efficiency in accordance with the UK government's SECR framework, the group also 
includes disclosures in accordance with the TCFD recommendations in this annual report. 
 
Material risks, related policies and the group's successes and failures with respect to ESG matters and the measures 
taken in response to any failures are described in more detail under Environmental, social and governance in the annual 
report. Where risks are reasonably capable of mitigation, the group seeks to mitigate them. Beyond that, the directors 
endeavour to manage the group's ?nances on a basis that leaves the group with some capacity to withstand adverse 
impacts from both identi?ed and unidentified areas of risk, but such management cannot provide insurance against every 
possible eventuality. 
 
The effect of an adverse incident relating to the stone and sand interests, as referred to below, could impact the 
ability of the concession holding companies to repay their loans. As noted elsewhere in the Strategic report of the 
annual report, the active coal concession has been largely mined out and it is the group's intention to withdraw from 
its coal interests. Accordingly, coal interests are no longer considered to represent a principal risk for the group. 
 
Risks assessed by the directors as currently being of particular signi?cance are those detailed below under: 
 
- Agricultural operations - Climatic factors 
- Agricultural operations - Produce prices 
- Agricultural operations - Other operational factors. 
 
In addition, the directors have identified IT security as a substantial yet remote risk as detailed under General 
below. 
 
The directors' assessment, as respects produce prices, re?ects the key importance of those risks in relation to the 
matters considered in the Viability statement below and, as respects climatic and other operational factors, the 
negative impact that could result from adverse incidence of such risks. 
 
Risk               Potential impact            Mitigating or other relevant considerations 
Agricultural operations 
Climatic factors 
Material variations from the norm A loss of crop or reduction in the   Over a long period, crop levels should be 
in climatic conditions      quality of harvest resulting in loss of reasonably predictable 
                 potential revenue 
Unusually low levels of rainfall A reduction in subsequent crop levels  Operations are located in an area of high 
that lead to a water availability resulting in loss of potential revenue; rainfall. Notwithstanding some seasonal 
below the minimum required for  the reduction is likely to be broadly  variations, annual rainfall is usually 
the normal development of the oil proportional to the cumulative size of adequate for normal development 
palm               the water deficit 
                 Delayed crop formation resulting in   Normal sunshine hours in the location of the 
Overcast conditions        loss of potential revenue        operations are well suited to the cultivation 
                                     of oil palm 
                                     The group has established a permanent 
                                     downstream loading facility, where the river 
                                     is tidal. Construction of a second downstream 
                                     loading facility as currently under 
                 Inability to obtain delivery of estate discussion would further improve transport 
Material variations in levels of supplies or to evacuate CPO and CPKO  resilience. In addition, road access between 
rainfall disrupting either river (possibly leading to suspension of   the ports of Samarinda and Balikpapan and the 
or road transport         harvesting)               estates offers a viable alternative route for 
                                     transport with any associated additional cost 
                                     more than outweighed by avoidance of the 
                                     potential negative impact of disruption to 
                                     the business cycle by any delay in evacuating 
                                     CPO and CPKO 
Cultivation risks 
Failure to achieve optimal upkeep A reduction in harvested crop resulting The group has adopted standard operating 
standards             in loss of potential revenue      practices designed to achieve required upkeep 
                                     standards 
Pest and disease damage to oil  A loss of crop or reduction in the   The group adopts best agricultural practice 
palms and growing crops      quality of harvest resulting in loss of to limit pests and diseases 
                 potential revenue 
Other operational factors 
                                     The group maintains stocks of necessary 
                                     inputs to provide resilience and has 
Shortages of necessary inputs to Disruption of operations or increased  established biogas plants to improve its 
the operations, such as fuel and input costs leading to reduced profit  self-reliance in relation to fuel. 
fertiliser            margins                 Construction of a further biogas plant in due 
                                     course would increase self-reliance and

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 25, 2024 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of -4- 

reduce costs as well as GHG emissions 
                                     The group endeavours to employ a sufficient 
                 FFB crops becoming rotten or over ripe complement of harvesters within its workforce 
                 leading either to a loss of CPO     to harvest expected crops, to provide its 
High levels of rainfall or other production (and hence revenue) or to  transport fleet with sufficient capacity to 
factors restricting or preventing the production of CPO that has an above collect expected crops under likely weather 
harvesting, collection or     average free fatty acid content and is conditions and to maintain resilience in its 
processing of FFB crops      saleable only at a discount to normal  palm oil mills with each of the mills 
                 market prices              operating separately and some ability within 
                                     each mill to switch from steam based to 
                                     biogas or diesel based electricity generation 
Disruptions to river transport  The requirement for CPO and CPKO    The group's bulk storage facilities have 
between the main area of     storage exceeding available capacity  sufficient capacity for expected production 
operations and the Port of    and forcing a temporary cessation in  volumes and, together with the further 
Samarinda or delays in collection FFB harvesting or processing with a   storage facilities afforded by the group's 
of CPO and CPKO from the     resultant loss of crop and       fleet of barges, have hitherto always proved 
transhipment terminal       consequential loss of potential revenue adequate to meet the group's requirements for 
                                     CPO and CPKO storage. 
Occurrence of an uninsured or 
inadequately insured adverse                       The group maintains insurance at levels that 
event; certain risks (such as                       it considers reasonable against those risks 
crop loss through fire or other  Material loss of potential revenues or that can be economically insured and 
perils), for which insurance   claims against the group        mitigates uninsured risks to the extent 
cover is either not available or                     reasonably feasible by management practices 
is considered disproportionately 
expensive, are not insured 
Produce prices 
Volatility of CPO and CPKO prices                     Swings in CPO and CPKO prices should be 
which as primary commodities may                     moderated by the fact that the annual oilseed 
be affected by levels of world  Reduced revenue from the sale of CPO  crops account for the major proportion of 
economic activity and factors   and CPKO and a consequent reduction in world vegetable oil production and producers 
affecting the world economy,   cash flow                of such crops can reduce or increase their 
including levels of inflation and                     production within a relatively short time 
interest rates                              frame 
                                     The Indonesian government applies sliding 
                                     scales of charges on exports of CPO and CPKO, 
                                     which are varied from time to time in 
                                     response to prevailing prices, and has, on 
Restriction on sale of the                        occasions, placed temporary restrictions on 
group's CPO and CPKO at world   Reduced revenue from the sale of CPO  the export of CPO and CPKO; several such 
market prices including      and CPKO and a consequent reduction in measures were introduced in 2022 in response 
restrictions on Indonesian    cash flow                to generally rising prices precipitated by 
exports of palm products and                       the war in the Ukraine but, whilst impacting 
imposition of high export charges                     prices in the short term, were subsequently 
                                     modified to afford producers economic 
                                     margins. The export levy charge funds 
                                     biodiesel subsidies and thus supports the 
                                     local price of CPO 
                 Depression of selling prices for CPO  The imposition of controls or taxes on CPO or 
Disruption of world markets for  and CPKO if arbitrage between markets  CPKO in one area can be expected to result in 
CPO and CPKO by the imposition of for competing vegetable oils proves   greater consumption of alternative vegetable 
import controls or taxes in    insufficient to compensate for the   oils within that area and the substitution 
consuming countries        market disruption created        outside that area of CPO and CPKO for other 
                                     vegetable oils 
Expansion 
                                     The group holds significant fully titled or 
Failure to secure in full, or   Inability to complete, or delays in   allocated land areas suitable for planting. 
delays in securing, the land or  completing, the planned extension    It works continuously to maintain permits for 
funding required for the group's planting programme with a consequential the planting of these areas and aims to 
planned extension planting    reduction in the group's prospective  manage its finances to ensure, in so far as 
programme             growth                 practicable, that it will be able to fund any 
                                     planned extension planting programme 
A shortfall in achieving the 
group's planned extension     A possible adverse effect on market   The group maintains flexibility in its 
planting programme negatively   perceptions as to the value of the   planting programme to be able to respond to 
impacting the continued growth of group's securities           changes in circumstances 
the group 
Climate change 
                                     A negative effect on production would 
                                     similarly affect many other oil palm growers 
Changes to levels and regularity                     in South East Asia leading to a reduction in 
of rainfall and sunlight hours  Reduced production           CPO and CPKO supply, which would be likely to 
                                     result in higher prices for CPO and CPKO in 
                                     turn providing at least some offset against 
                                     reduced production 
Increase or decrease in water   Increasing requirement for bunding or  Less than ten per cent of the group's 
levels in the rivers running   loss of plantings in low lying areas  existing plantings are in low lying or flood 
though the estates        susceptible to flooding         prone areas. These areas are being bunded, 
                                     subject to environmental considerations 
Environmental, social and governance practices 
Failure by the agricultural                        The group has established standard practices 
operations to meet the standards                     designed to ensure that it meets its 
expected of them as a large    Reputational and financial damage    obligations, monitors performance against 
employer of significant economic                     those practices and investigates thoroughly 
importance to local communities                      and takes action to prevent recurrence in 
                                     respect of any failures identified 
                                     The group is committed to sustainable 
Criticism of the group's                         development of oil palm and has obtained RSPO 
environmental practices by                        certification for most of its current 
conservation organisations                        operations. All group oil palm plantings are 
scrutinising land areas that fall                     on land areas from which logs have previously 
within a region that in places  Reputational and financial damage    been extracted by logging companies and which 
includes substantial areas of                       have subsequently been zoned by the 
unspoilt primary rain forest                       Indonesian authorities as appropriate for 
inhabited by diverse flora and                      agricultural development. The group maintains

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 25, 2024 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of -5- 

fauna                                   substantial conservation reserves that 
                                     safeguard landscape level biodiversity 
Community relations 
                                     The group seeks to foster mutually beneficial 
                                     economic and social interaction between the 
                 Disruption of operations, including   local villages and the agricultural 
A material breakdown in relations blockages restricting access to oil   operations. In particular, the group gives 
between the group and the host  palm plantings and mills, resulting in priority to applications for employment from 
population in the area of the   reduced and poorer quality CPO and CPKO members of the local population, encourages 
agricultural operations      production               local farmers and tradesmen to act as 
                                     suppliers to the group, its employees and 
                                     their dependents and promotes smallholder 
                                     development of oil palm plantings 
Disputes over compensation                        The group has established standard procedures 
payable for land areas allocated Disruption of operations, including   to ensure fair and transparent compensation 
to the group that were previously blockages restricting access to the   negotiations and encourages the local 
used by local communities for the area the subject of the disputed    authorities, with whom the group has 
cultivation of crops or as    compensation              developed good relations and who are 
respects which local communities                     therefore generally supportive of the group, 
otherwise have rights                           to assist in mediating settlements 
                                     Where claims from individuals in relation to 
Individuals party to a      Disruption of operations, including   compensation agreements are found to have a 
compensation agreement      blockages restricting access to the   valid basis, the group seeks to agree a new 
subsequently denying or disputing areas the subject of the compensation  compensation arrangement; where such claims 
aspects of the agreement     disputed by the affected individuals  are found to be falsely based the group 
                                     encourages appropriate action by the local 
                                     authorities 
Stone and sand interests 
Operational factors 
                                     The stone and sand concession holding 
Failure by external contractors                      companies endeavour to use experienced 
to achieve agreed production   Under recovery of receivables      contractors, to supervise them closely and to 
volumes with optimal extraction                      take care to ensure that they have equipment 
rates                                   of capacity appropriate for the planned 
                                     production volumes 
                                     The group is assisting the sand concession 
Delays to securing the required  Delays to recovery of receivables and  holding company to meet the recent changed 
mining licences by the sand    commencement of mining         regulatory requirements and in the meanwhile 
concession holding company                        is financing pre-production costs to ensure 
                                     that mining commences as soon as permissible 
External factors, in particular                      Adverse external factors would not normally 
weather, delaying or preventing  Delays to or under recovery of     have a continuing impact for more than a 
delivery of extracted stone and  receivables               limited period 
sand 
Geological assessments, which are Unforeseen extraction complications   The stone and sand concession holding 
extrapolations based on      causing cost overruns and production  companies seek to ensure the accuracy of 
statistical sampling, proving   delays or failure to achieve projected geological assessments of any extraction 
inaccurate            production resulting in under recovery programme 
                 of receivables 
Prices 
                                     There are currently no other stone quarries 
                                     of similar quality or volume in the vicinity 
Local competition reducing stone Reduced revenue and a consequent    of the stone concessions and the cost of 
and sand prices          reduction in recovery of receivables  transporting stone should restrict 
                                     competition. Third parties are showing a keen 
                                     demand for both stone and the quartz sand 
                                     The Indonesian government has not to date 
Imposition of additional                         imposed measures that would seriously affect 
royalties or duties on the    Reduced revenue and a consequent    the viability of Indonesian stone and sand 
extraction of stone or sand or  reduction in recovery of receivables  quarrying operations notwithstanding the 
imposition of export restrictions                     imposition of some temporary limited export 
                                     restrictions in response to the exceptional 
                                     circumstances relating to the war in Ukraine 
                 Inability to supply product within the 
Unforeseen variations in quality specifications that are, at any     Geological assessments ahead of commencement 
of deposits            particular time, in demand, with    of extraction operations should have 
                 reduced revenue and a consequent    identified any material variations in quality 
                 reduction in recovery of receivables 
Environmental, social and governance practices 
                                     The areas of the stone and sand concessions 
                                     are relatively small and should not be 
                                     difficult to supervise. The concession 
Failure by the stone and sand                       holding companies are committed to 
interests to meet the standards  Reputational and financial damage    international standards of best environmental 
expected of them                             and social practice and, in particular, to 
                                     proper management of waste water and 
                                     reinstatement of quarried and mined areas on 
                                     completion of extraction operations 
Climate change 
                                     The concession holding companies are working 
                                     with experienced, large contracting companies 
High levels of rainfall      Disruptions to mining or quarrying   that are able to deploy additional equipment 
                 operations and road transport      in order to meet production and 
                                     transportation targets during periods of 
                                     higher rainfall 
General 
IT security 
                                     The group's IT controls and financial 
                                     reporting systems and procedures are 
                                     independently audited and tested annually and 
                                     recommendations for corrective actions to 
IT related fraud including                        enhance controls are implemented accordingly. 
cyber-attacks that are becoming  Losses as a result of disruption of   A malware attack in December 2023, that had 
increasingly prevalent and    control systems and theft        compromised the group's systems prior to 
sophisticated                               implementation of some enhanced control 
                                     processes and procedures earlier in the year, 
                                     did not affect the group's ability to

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 25, 2024 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of -6- 

continue its normal operations and to 
                                     maintain control over the group's finances 
                                     and risks, notwithstanding some disruption 
Currency 
                                     As respects costs and sterling denominated 
                                     shareholder capital, the group considers that 
                                     the risk of adverse exchange movements is 
                                     inherent in the group's business and 
Strengthening of sterling or   Adverse exchange movements on those   structure and must simply be accepted. As 
rupiah against the dollar     components of group costs and funding  respects borrowings, where practicable the 
                 that arise in rupiah or sterling    group seeks to borrow in dollars but, when 
                                     borrowing in sterling or rupiah, considers it 
                                     better to accept the resultant currency risk 
                                     than to hedge that risk with hedging 
                                     instruments 
Cost inflation 
Increased costs as result of                       Cost inflation is likely to have a broadly 
worldwide economic factors or                       equal impact on all oil palm growers and may 
shortages of required inputs   Reduction in operating margins     be expected to restrict CPO supply if 
(such as shortages of fuel or                       production of CPO becomes uneconomic. Cost 
fertiliser arising from the wars)                     inflation can only be mitigated by improved 
                                     operating efficiency 
Funding 
                                     The group maintains good relations with its 
Bank debt repayment instalments                      bankers and other holders of debt who have 
and other debt maturities                         generally been receptive to reasonable 
coincide with periods of adverse                     requests to moderate debt profiles or waive 
trading and negotiations with                       covenants when circumstances require. Such 
bankers and investors are not   Inability to meet liabilities as they  was the case, for example, when certain 
successful in rescheduling    fall due                breaches of bank loan covenants by group 
instalments, extending maturities                     companies at 31 December 2020 and 2023 were 
or otherwise concluding                          waived. Moreover, the directors believe that 
satisfactory refinancing                         the fundamentals of the group's business will 
arrangements                               normally facilitate procurement of additional 
                                     equity capital should this prove necessary 
Counterparty risk 
                                     The group maintains strict controls over its 
                                     financial exposures which include regular 
Default by a supplier, customer  Loss of any prepayment, unpaid sales  reviews of the creditworthiness of 
or financial institution     proceeds or deposit           counterparties and limits on exposures to 
                                     counterparties. In addition, 90 per cent of 
                                     sales revenue is receivable in advance of 
                                     product delivery 
Regulatory exposure 
New, and changes to, laws and                       The directors are not aware of any specific 
regulations that affect the group Restriction on the group's ability to  planned changes that would adversely affect 
(including, in particular, laws  retain its current structure or to   the group to a material extent; current 
and regulations relating to land continue operating as currently     regulations restricting the size of oil palm 
tenure, work permits for                         growers in Indonesia will not impact the 
expatriate staff and taxation)                      group for the foreseeable future 
Breach of the various continuing                     The group endeavours to ensure compliance 
conditions attaching to the                        with the continuing conditions attaching to 
group's land rights and the stone                     its land rights and concessions and that its 
and sand concessions (including  Civil sanctions and, in an extreme   activities and the activities of the stone 
conditions requiring utilisation case, loss of the affected rights or  and sand concession holding companies are 
of the rights and concessions) or concessions               conducted within the terms of the licences 
failure to maintain or renew all                     and permits that are held and that licences 
permits and licences required for                     and permits are obtained and renewed as 
the group's operations                          necessary 
                                     The group has traditionally had, and 
Failure by the group to meet the                     continues to maintain, strong controls in 
standards expected in relation to Reputational damage and criminal    this area because Indonesia, where all of the 
human rights, slavery,      sanctions                group's operations are located, has been 
anti-bribery and corruption                        classified as relatively high risk by the 
                                     International Transparency Corruption 
                                     Perceptions Index 
Restrictions on foreign                          The group endeavours to maintain good 
investment in Indonesian mining  Constraints on the group's ability to  relations with the local partners in the 
concessions, limiting the     recover its investment         group's mining interests so as to ensure that 
effectiveness of co-investment                      returns appropriately reflect agreed 
arrangements with local partners                     arrangements 
Country exposure 
                                     In the recent past, Indonesia has been stable 
                                     and the Indonesian economy has continued to 
                                     grow but, in the late 1990s, Indonesia 
                 Difficulties in maintaining operational experienced severe economic turbulence and 
Deterioration in the political or standards particularly if there was a  there have been subsequent occasional 
economic situation in Indonesia  consequential deterioration in the   instances of civil unrest, often attributed 
                 security situation           to ethnic tensions, in certain parts of 
                                     Indonesia. The group has never, since the 
                                     inception of its East Kalimantan operations 
                                     in 1989, been adversely affected by regional 
                                     security problems 
                 Restriction on the transfer of fees,  The directors are not aware of any 
                 interest and dividends from Indonesia  circumstances that would lead them to believe 
Introduction of exchange controls to the UK with potential consequential that, under current political conditions, any 
or other restrictions on foreign negative implications for the servicing Indonesian government authority would impose 
owned operations in Indonesia   of UK obligations and payment of    restrictions on legitimate exchange transfers 
                 dividends; loss of effective management or otherwise seek to restrict the group's 
                 control                 freedom to manage its operations 
                                     The group accepts there is a possibility that 
                                     foreign owners may be required over time to 
                                     divest partially ownership of Indonesian oil

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 25, 2024 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of -7- 

palm operations and there are existing 
Mandatory reduction of foreign  Forced divestment of interests in    regulations that may result in a requirement 
ownership of Indonesian      Indonesia at below market values with  to divest over an extended period part of the 
plantation or mining operations  consequential loss of value       substantial equity participation in the stone 
                                     concession holding company that the group 
                                     proposes to acquire but the group has no 
                                     reason to believe that any divestment would 
                                     be at anything other than market value 
Miscellaneous relationships 
                                     The group appreciates its material dependence 
                                     upon its staff and employees and endeavours 
Disputes with staff and employees Disruption of operations and consequent to manage this dependence in accordance with 
                 loss of revenues            international employment standards as 
                                     detailed under Employees in Environmental, 
                                     social and governance above 
                 Reliance on the Indonesian courts for  The group endeavours to maintain cordial 
                 enforcement of the agreements governing relations with its local investors by seeking 
                 its arrangements with local partners  their support for decisions affecting their 
                 with the uncertainties that any     interests and responding constructively to 
Breakdown in relationships with  juridical process involves and with any any concerns that they may have. Further, the 
local investors in the group's  failure of enforcement likely to have, group now intends to exercise its rights to 
Indonesian subsidiaries      in particular, a material negative   acquire substantial equity participation in 
                 impact on the value of the stone and  the stone concession holding company and, 
                 sand interests because those      when the substantive permits have been 
                 concessions are, currently, legally   obtained, to implement the previously agreed 
                 owned by the group's local partners   joint venture agreement with the sand 
                                     concession holding company

VIABILITY STATEMENT

The group's business activities, together with the factors likely to affect its future development, performance and financial position are described in the Strategic report in the annual report which also provides (under the heading Finance) a description of the group's cash ?ow, liquidity and financing development and treasury policies. In addition, note 26 to the group ?nancial statements in the annual report includes information as to the group's policy, objectives, and processes for managing capital, its ?nancial risk management objectives, details of ?nancial instruments and hedging policies and exposures to credit and liquidity risks.

The Principal risks and uncertainties section of the Strategic report in the annual report describes the material risks faced by the group and actions taken to mitigate those risks. In particular, there are risks associated with the group's local operating environment and the group is materially dependent upon selling prices for CPO and CPKO over which it has no control.

The group has material indebtedness in the form of bank loans and listed notes. All of the listed notes fall due for repayment by 30 June 2026 and, for this reason, the directors have chosen the period to 31 December 2026 for their assessment of the long term viability of the group.

The group's present level of indebtedness re?ects a number of challenges that have confronted the group in recent years. Over the period 2015 to 2017, group crops fell considerably short of the levels that had been expected. The reasons for this were successfully identi?ed and addressed but, as crops recovered to better levels, the group had to contend with falling CPO prices. The resultant negative cash ?ow impact over several years had to be ?nanced and led to the group assuming greater debt obligations than it would have liked.

Total indebtedness at 31 December 2023, as detailed under Capital structure in the Strategic report of the annual report, amounted to USD192.4 million, comprising Indonesian rupiah denominated term bank loans equivalent in total to USD102.8 million, drawings under Indonesian rupiah denominated working capital and short term revolving facilities equivalent to USD9.0 million, USD26.6 million nominal of 7.5 per cent dollar notes 2026, GBP30.9 million nominal (equivalent to USD40.5million) of 8.75 per cent sterling notes 2025 and loans from the non-controlling shareholder in REA Kaltim of USD13.5 million. The total borrowings repayable in the period to 31 December 2026 (based on exchange rates ruling at 31 December 2023) amount to the equivalent of USD106.9 million of which USD59.6 million will fall due in 2025 and USD47.4 million in 2026.

In addition to the cash required for debt repayments, the group also faces substantial demands on cash to fund capital expenditure, dividends on the company's preference shares and the repayment of contract liabilities representing funding from the group's customers provided in exchange for forward commitments of CPO and CPKO.

Capital expenditure in 2024 and the immediately following years is likely to be maintained at not less than USD20 million per annum as the group progresses its extension planting programme in PU, accelerates replanting of older oil palm areas in REA Kaltim, invests further in its housing stock and continues a programme of stoning the group's extensive road network to improve the durability of roads in periods of heavy rain.

Outstanding arrears of dividends on the preference shares at 31 December 2023 amounted to 11.5p per share with dividends accruing at the rate of 9p per share per annum and were fully paid on 15 April 2024. The total arrears were equivalent to USD10.4 million and at the current exchange rate of GBP1 = USD1.24 the overall cost of the annual accrual of further dividends will amount to USD8.0 million per annum.

Outstanding contract liabilities at 31 December 2023 amounted to USD17.1 million which will fall due for repayment over the two years 2024 and 2025 with USD12.4 million being repaid in 2024 and USD4.7 million in 2025.

Closing, in March 2024, of the agreed subscription by the DSN group of additional shares in REA Kaltim (to increase the DSN group's interest in REA Kaltim from 15 per cent to 35 per cent) resulted in a cash inflow to the group of some USD50 million with further monies, estimated at around USD5 million, still to be received when the amount of the subscription is finalised following completion of the audit of REA Kaltim's 2023 financial statements. If, as is planned, CDM is sold, either to DSN or to a third party, the group can reasonably expect a further net cash inflow of some USD16 million.

In addition, in March 2024, Bank Mandiri agreed to provide further term loans to REA Kaltim amounting in total to the equivalent of USD22.5 million to fund capital expenditure between 2024 and 2028. Discussions are continuing with Bank Mandiri on the provision of a term loan to assist in financing PU's extension planting programme.

Whilst commodity prices can be volatile, there is a reasonable expectation that CPO and CPKO prices will remain at remunerative levels for the foreseeable future and that the group will progressively achieve increasing sustainability premia on its oil sales. Whilst some cost inflation is unavoidable, the group believes that efficiency initiatives, including the administrative savings from the recently completed reorganisation of the company's subsidiaries and the prospective savings if CDM is successfully divested, coupled with the benefits of the continuing capital investment programme, will limit cost increases. With reduced financing costs resulting from reduction in borrowings, the group's plantation operations should generate cash flows at good levels.

Following significant investment in the group's stone and sand interests during 2023, production of stone has now started and it is expected that production of sand will follow within 2024. Accordingly, both activities are expected to return cash to the group in 2024 and going forward.

Taking account of the cash already held by the group at 31 December 2023 of USD14.2 million and the prospective cash inflows from the DSN group's subscription of additional shares in REA Kaltim and the planned divestment of CDM, combined with cash flow from the oil palm operations and sand and stone interests, cash available to the group should be sufficient progressively to reduce the group's indebtedness while meeting the other prospective demands on group cash referred to above. If CPO and CPKO prices remain at favourable levels, the group may have sufficient cash to meet the listed debt redemptions falling due in 2025 and 2026 in full but, should this not be the case, the directors are confident that the improvements in the financial position of the group that are now occurring will be such that any shortfalls can be successfully refinanced at the relevant times.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 25, 2024 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of -8-

Based on the foregoing, the directors have a reasonable expectation that the company and the group have adequate resources to continue in operational existence for the period to 31 December 2026 and to remain viable during that period.

GOING CONCERN

Factors likely to affect the group's future development, performance and financial position are described in the Strategic report of the annual report. The directors have carefully considered those factors, together with the principal risks and uncertainties faced by the group which are set out in the Principal risks and uncertainties section of the Strategic report in the annual report and have reviewed key sensitivities which could impact on the liquidity of the group.

As at 31 December 2023, the group had cash and cash equivalents of USD14.2 million, and borrowings of USD192.4 million (in both cases as set out in note 26 to the group ?nancial statements). The total borrowings repayable by the group in the period to 30 April 2025 (based on exchange rates ruling at 31 December 2023) amount to the equivalent of USD43.0 million.

In addition to the cash required for debt repayments, as at 31 December 2023 the group also requires cash in the period to 30 April 2025 to fund capital expenditure, dividends and arrears of dividend on the company's preference shares and repayment of contract liabilities as referred to in more detail in the Viability statement above. That statement also notes the inflows and prospective inflows of cash from corporate transactions and new bank development loans and the group's expectations regarding positive cash flows from the oil palm operations and the stone and sand interests.

Having regard to the foregoing, based on the group's forecasts and projections (taking into account reasonable possible changes in trading performance and other uncertainties) and having regard to the group's cash position and available borrowings, the directors expect that the group should be able to operate within its available borrowings for at least 12 months from the date of approval of the ?nancial statements.

On that basis, the directors have concluded that it is appropriate to prepare the ?nancial statements on a going concern basis.

DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITIES

The directors are responsible for preparing the annual report and the ?nancial statements in accordance with applicable law and regulations.

To the best of the knowledge of each of the directors, they con?rm that:

- the group financial statements, prepared in accordance with UK adopted IFRS, give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position, and profit or loss of the company and the subsidiary undertakings included in the consolidation taken as a whole;

- the company financial statements, prepared in accordance with UK Accounting Standards, comprising FRS 101 Reduced Disclosure Framework, give a true and fair view of the company's assets, liabilities, and financial position of the company;

- the Strategic report and Directors' report in the annual report include a fair review of the development and performance of the business and the position of the company and the undertakings included in the consolidation taken as a whole, together with a description of the principal risks and uncertainties that they face; and

- the annual report and ?nancial statements, taken as a whole, are fair, balanced and understandable and provide the information necessary for shareholders to assess the group's and the company's position, performance, business model and strategy.

The current directors of the company and their respective functions are set out in the Board of directors section of the annual report.

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023 

2023   2022 
                                 USD'000   USD'000 
Revenue                             176,722  208,783 
Net loss arising from changes in fair value of biological assets (580)   (245) 
Cost of sales                          (142,415) (147,804) 
Gross profit                           33,727  60,734 
Distribution costs                        (1,511)  (2,014) 
Administrative expenses                     (17,372) (17,319) 
Operating profit                         14,844  41,401 
Interest income                         4,091   5,297 
Losses on disposals of subsidiaries and similar charges     (26,051) - 
Other (losses) / gains                      (4,669)  14,661 
Finance costs                          (17,460) (19,313) 
(Loss) / profit before tax                    (29,245) 42,046 
Tax                               11,552  (9,160) 
(Loss) / profit before tax                    (17,693) 32,886 
 
Attributable to: 
Equity shareholders                       (10,241) 27,777 
Non-controlling interests                    (7,452)  5,109 
                                 (17,693) 32,886 
 
(Loss) / profit per 25p ordinary share (US cents) 
Basic                              (32.7)  43.1 
Diluted                             (32.7)  39.5

All operations for both years are continuing.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023 

2023   2022 
                                        USD'000  USD'000 
(Loss) / profit for the year                          (17,693) 32,886 
 
Other comprehensive income 
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss: 
Reclassification of foreign exchange differences on disposal of group companies 685   - 
Loss arising on purchase of non-controlling interests taken to equity      (96)   - 
                                        589   - 
 
Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss: 
Actuarial gains                                 (449)  374 
Deferred tax on actuarial gains                         99    (83) 
                                        (350)  291 
 
Total comprehensive (loss) / income for the year                (17,454) 33,177 
 
Attributable to: 
Equity shareholders                               (9,961) 28,027 
Non-controlling interests                            (7,493) 5,150 
                                        (17,454) 33,177

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2023 

2023   2022 
                             USD'000   USD'000 
Non-current assets 
Goodwill                         11,144  12,578 
Intangible assets                     1,593   1,836 
Property, plant and equipment               297,255  354,028 
Land                           46,015  44,967 
Financial assets                     73,640  60,010 
Deferred tax assets                    15,012  3,000 
Total non-current assets                 444,659  476,419 
Current assets 
Inventories                        16,709  27,428 
Biological assets                     3,087   3,909 
Trade and other receivables                28,254  31,440 
Current tax asset                     975    188 
Cash and cash equivalents                 14,195  21,914 
Total current assets                   63,220  84,879 
Assets classified as held for sale            32,516  - 
Total assets                       540,395  561,298 
Current liabilities 
Trade and other payables                 (27,834) (40,454) 
Current tax liabilities                  (1,462)  (1,462) 
Bank loans                        (17,413) (16,390) 
Other loans and payables                 (14,891) (5,712) 
Total current liabilities                 (61,600) (64,018) 
Non-current liabilities 
Trade and other payables                 (16,841) (9,757) 
Bank loans                        (94,361) (100,730) 
Sterling notes                      (40,549) (38,162) 
Dollar notes                       (26,572) (17,842) 
Deferred tax liabilities                 (34,888) (44,454) 
Other loans and payables                 (15,356) (28,805) 
Total non-current liabilities               (228,567) (239,750) 
Liabilities directly associated with assets held for sale (16,109) - 
Total liabilities                     (306,276) (303,768) 
Net assets                        234,119  257,530 
 
Equity 
Share capital                       133,590  133,590 
Share premium account                   47,374  47,374 
Translation reserve                    (24,416) (25,101) 
Retained earnings                     63,267  78,042 
                             219,815  233,905

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 25, 2024 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of -9- 

Non-controlling interests                 14,304  23,625 
Total equity                       234,119  257,530

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023 

Share  Share  Translation Retained Subtotal Non-    Total 
                         capital premium reserve   earnings     controlling equity 
                                                interests 
                         USD'000  USD'000  USD'000    USD'000  USD'000  USD'000    USD'000 
At 1 January 2022                133,586 47,358 (25,101)  66,545  222,388 20,270   242,658 
Profit for the year               -    -    -      27,777  27,777  5,109    32,886 
Amendment to non-controlling interest      -    -    -      -    -    (295)    (295) 
Other comprehensive income for the year     -    -    -      250   250   41     291 
Exercise of warrants               4    16   -      -    20    -      20 
Dividends to preference shareholders       -    -    -      (16,530) (16,530) -      (16,530) 
Dividends to non-controlling interests      -    -    -      -    -    (1,500)   (1,500) 
At 31 December 2022               133,590 47,374 (25,101)  78,042  233,905 23,625   257,530 
Loss for the year                -    -    -      (10,241) (10,241) (7,452)   (17,693) 
Reorganisation of subsidiaries          -    -    -      -    -    (1,978)   (1,978) 
Other comprehensive income / (loss) for the year -    -    685     (405)  280   (41)    239 
Capital from non-controlling interest      -    -    -      -    -    150     150 
Dividends to preference shareholders       -    -    -      (4,129) (4,129) -      (4,129) 
At 31 December 2023               133,590 47,374 (24,416)  63,267  219,815 14,304   234,119

CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023 

2023   2022 
                              USD'000  USD'000 
Net cash from operating activities             29,625  16,699 
 
Investing activities 
Interest received                      4,019  2,058 
Proceeds on disposal of PPE                 3,054  1,517 
Purchases of intangible assets and PPE           (21,756) (19,095) 
Expenditure on land                     (5,093) (1,327) 
Net (investment) / repayment stone, sand and coal interests (16,947) 17,018 
Cash received from non-current receivables         1,574  - 
Cash divested on disposal of group companies        (1,340) - 
Cash reclassified as assets held for sale          (674)  - 
Proceeds on disposal of group companies           1,810  - 
Net cash (used in) /generated by investing activities    (35,353) 171 
 
Financing activities 
Preference dividends paid                  (4,129) (16,530) 
Dividend to non-controlling interest            -    (1,500) 
Repayment of bank borrowings                (15,773) (39,243) 
New bank borrowings drawn                  6,098  30,400 
Sale / (purchase) of dollar notes held in treasury     8,142  (8,570) 
Repayment of borrowings from related party         -    (51) 
Repayment of borrowings from non-controlling shareholder  (1,394) (697) 
New borrowings from non-controlling shareholder       10,000  - 
New equity from non-controlling interests          150   - 
Purchase of non-controlling interest            (1,575) - 
Cost of extension of redemption date of dollar notes    -    (252) 
Proceeds from issue of ordinary shares           -    20 
Repayment of lease liabilities               (2,846) (2,670) 
Net cash used in financing activities            (1,327) (39,093) 
 
Cash and cash equivalents 
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents          (7,055) (22,223) 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year       21,914  46,892 
Effect of exchange rate changes               (664)  (2,755) 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year          14,195  21,914

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1. Basis of preparation

The financial statements and notes 1 to 26 below (together the financial information) have been extracted without material adjustment from the financial statements of the group for the year ended 31 December 2023 (the 2023 financial statements). The auditor has reported on those accounts; the reports were unqualified and did not contain statements under sections 498(2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006). Copies of the 2023 financial statements will be filed in the near future with the Registrar of Companies. The accompanying financial information does not constitute statutory accounts of the company within the meaning of section 434 of the CA 2006.

Whilst the 2023 financial statements have been prepared in accordance with UK adopted IFRS and with the CA 2006, as at the date of authorisation of those accounts the accompanying financial information does not itself contain sufficient information to comply with IFRS.

The 2023 financial statements and the accompanying financial information were approved by the board of directors on 24 April 2024.

2. Revenue and cost of sales 

2023   2022 
                 USD'000   USD'000 
Revenue: 
Sales of goods          175,313  206,611 
Revenue from management services 1,138   1,520 
Revenue from coal interest    271    652 
                 176,722  208,783 
 
Cost of sales: 
Depreciation and amortisation   (28,750) (27,654) 
Other costs            (113,665) (120,150) 
                 (142,415) (147,804)

3. Segment information

In the table below, the group's sales of goods are analysed by geographical destination. The group operates in two segments: the cultivation of oil palms and stone, sand and coal interests. In 2023 and 2022, the latter did not meet the quantitative thresholds set out in IFRS 8: Operating segments and, accordingly, no analyses are provided by business segment. 

2023 2022 
                  USD'm  USD'm 
Sales by geographical destination: 
Indonesia              175.3 206.6 
                  175.3 206.6

4. Administrative expenses 

2023  2022 
                   USD'000  USD'000 
Loss on disposal of PPE       1,055  218 
Indonesian operations        14,895 14,221 
Head office             3,436  3,428 
                   19,386 17,867 
Amount included as additions to PPE (2,014) (548) 
                   17,372 17,319

5. Interest income 

2023 2022 
                                   USD'000 USD'000 
Interest on bank deposits                      851  1,161 
Other interest income                        3,240 897 
Reversal of provision in respect of interest on stone and coal loans -   3,239 
                                   4,091 5,297

Other interest income comprises USD3.9 million interest receivable in respect of stone, sand and coal loans net of a provision of USD0.7 million (2022: interest receivable of USD2.6 million net of a provision of USD1.7 million).

The provision of USD3.2 million reversed in 2022 was in respect of cumulative interest payable by a coal concession holding company which commenced generating revenue and has repaid substantially all of its loan to the group.

6. Losses on disposals of subsidiaries and similar charges 

2023  2022 
                  USD'000 USD'000 
Impairment of asset held for sale 23,616 - 
Reorganisation of subsidiaries   2,435 - 
                  26,051 -

The impairment of asset held for sale is the effect of adjusting CDM's assets and liabilities to their fair value less cost to sell in line with the terms of the potential sale of CDM to DSN (see note 19).

The reorganisation of subsidiaries is in respect of the steps taken during 2023 to simplify the structure of the group and thereby reduce administrative costs. The REA Kaltim sub-group acquired the 5 per cent third party interests in its previously 95 per cent held subsidiaries such that these are all now wholly owned by REA Kaltim with the exception of SYB which completed in January 2024. Concurrently, two subsidiaries, KKP and KKS, in the latter case with its subsidiary, PBJ2, were divested. The acquisition of the former 5 per cent third party interests in subsidiaries of REA Kaltim was made possible by a 2021 change in the Indonesian regulations which abolished a previous requirement for 5 per cent local ownership of all Indonesian companies engaged in oil palm cultivation. The USD2.4 million cost comprises the USD0.6 million write down of a loan to a third party interest, a USD0.7 million reclassification of foreign exchange differences on the divestment of KKP, a loss on the sale of KKS and PBJ2 of USD0.2 million and USD1.0 million provision in respect of indemnities given in connection with that sale.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 25, 2024 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of -10-

7. Other (losses) / gains 

2023  2022 
                                              USD'000  USD'000 
Change in value of sterling notes arising from exchange fluctuations            (2,199) 4,553 
Change in value of other monetary assets and liabilities arising from exchange fluctuations (2,042) 9,613 
Gain arising on the extension of the redemption date of the dollar notes          -    495 
Loss on sale of dollar notes held in treasury                        (428)  - 
                                              (4,669) 14,661

8. Finance costs 

2023  2022 
                    USD'000  USD'000 
Interest on bank loans and overdrafts 9,623  10,814 
Interest on dollar notes        1,708  1,707 
Interest on sterling notes       3,412  3,263 
Interest on other loans        1,319  851 
Interest on lease liabilities     529   377 
Other finance charges         1,961  2,527 
                    18,552 19,539 
Amount included as additions to PPE  (1,092) (226) 
                    17,460 19,313

The interest on dollar notes is net of interest in respect of the USD8.6 million notes that were held in treasury by a group company for resale for the last 6 months of 2022 and the first 6 months of 2023.

Amounts included as additions to PPE arose on borrowings applicable to the Indonesian operations and reflected a capitalisation rate of 7.0 per cent (2022: 1.0 per cent) there is no directly related tax relief.

9. Tax 

2023   2022 
               USD'000  USD'000 
Current tax: 
UK corporation tax      -    78 
Overseas withholding tax   1,097  1,635 
Foreign tax         4,271  7,172 
Foreign tax - prior year   317   133 
Total current tax      5,685  9,018 
 
Deferred tax: 
Current year         (18,593) 3,128 
Prior year          1,356  (2,986) 
Total deferred tax      (17,237) 142 
 
Total tax (credit) / charge (11,552) 9,160

Taxation is provided at the rates prevailing for the relevant jurisdiction. For Indonesia, the current and deferred taxation provision is based on a tax rate of 22 per cent (2022: 22 per cent) and for the UK, the taxation provision reflects a corporation tax rate of 23.5 per cent (2022: 19 per cent) and a deferred tax rate of 25 per cent (2022: 25 per cent).

10. Dividends 

2023 2022 
                                USD'000 USD'000 
Amounts recognised as distributions to preference shareholders: 
Dividends on 9 per cent cumulative preference shares      4,129 16,530

The semi-annual dividend arising on the preference shares in June 2023 was paid on the due date. The semi-annual dividend arising in December 2023 was temporarily deferred but on the basis that, if the agreement for the subscription by the DSN group for further shares in REA Kaltim became unconditional, the directors would declare a dividend representing all outstanding arrears of preference dividend. Accordingly, following the DSN share subscription becoming unconditional, the directors declared a dividend in respect of all of such arrears and such dividend (amounting in aggregate to 11.5p per preference share) was duly paid on 15 April 2024.

The directors expect the semi-annual dividends arising on the preference shares in June and December 2024 will be paid in full on the due dates.

While the dividends on the preference shares were more than six months in arrear, the company was not permitted to pay dividends on its ordinary shares but with the payment in full of the outstanding arrears of preference dividend that is no longer the case. Nevertheless, in view of the results for the year, no dividend in respect of the ordinary shares has been paid in respect of 2023 or is proposed.

11. (Loss) / profit per share 

2023   2022 
                                USD'000  USD'000 
(Loss) / profit attributable to equity shareholders      (10,241) 27,777 
Preference dividends paid relating to current year       (4,129) (8,826) 
(Loss) / profit for the purpose of calculating loss per share (14,370) 18,951 
 
                                '000   '000 
Weighted average number of ordinary shares for the purpose of: 
Basic (loss) / profit per share                43,964  43,959 
Diluted (loss) / profit per share               43,964  47,957

The warrants (see note 20) are non-dilutive in 2023 as the average share price was below the exercise price.

12. Property, plant and equipment 

Plantings Buildings Plant,    Construction Total 
                              and    equipment  in progress 
                              structures and vehicles 
                         USD'000   USD'000   USD'000    USD'000    USD'000 
Cost: 
At 1 January 2022                 175,287  250,408  125,454   15,433    566,582 
Additions                     2,367   3,712   9,840    2,903    18,822 
Reclassifications and adjustments         -     2,429   1,471    (5,168)   (1,268) 
Disposals                     (1,107)  (1,256)  (6,588)   -      (8,951) 
At 31 December 2022                176,547  255,293  130,177   13,168    575,185 
Additions                     4,141   6,731   4,578    6,826    22,276 
Reclassifications and adjustments         -     7,844   9,187    (17,031)   - 
Disposals                     (4,511)  (3,102)  (1,322)   -      (8,935) 
Divested on sale of subsidiary (see note 21)   (176)   (330)   (31)     -      (537) 
Transferred to assets held for sale (see note 19) (18,090) (37,154)  (1,055)   (76)     (56,375) 
At 31 December 2023                157,911  229,282  141,534   2,887    531,614 
 
Accumulated depreciation: 
At 1 January 2022                 66,000  59,606   75,178    -      200,784 
Charge for year                  10,137  7,608   9,844    -      27,589 
Disposals                     (126)   (613)   (6,477)   -      (7,216) 
At 31 December 2022                76,011  66,601   78,545    -      221,157 
Charge for year                  9,586   8,111   10,679    -      28,376 
Disposals                     (2,705)  (872)   (1,249)   -      (4,826) 
Divested on sale of subsidiary (see note 21)   (7)    (10)    (31)     -      (48) 
Transferred to assets held for sale (see note 19) (3,705)  (5,858)  (737)    -      (10,300) 
At 31 December 2023                79,180  67,972   87,207    -      234,359 
 
 
 
Carrying amount: 
At 31 December 2023                78,731  161,310  54,327    2,887    297,255 
At 31 December 2022                100,536  188,692  51,632    13,168    354,028

The depreciation charge for the year includes USD144,000 (2022: USD44,000) which has been capitalised as part of additions to plantings and buildings and structures.

At the balance sheet date, the group had entered into no contractual commitments for the acquisition of PPE (2022: USD7.3 million).

At the balance sheet date, PPE of USD118.1 million (2022: USD123.0 million) had been charged as security for bank loans (see note 15).

Additions to PPE include USD651,000 of new right-of-use assets which are not included in purchases of PPE within the consolidated cash flow statement.

13. Land 

2023  2022 
                          USD'000  USD'000 
Cost: 
Beginning of year                 48,648 47,962 
Additions                     5,093  1,327 
Disposals                     -    (641) 
Transferred to assets held for sale (see note 19) (4,909) - 
End of year                    48,832 48,648 
 
Accumulated amortisation: 
Beginning of year                 3,681  4,322 
Disposals                     -    (641) 
Transferred to assets held for sale (see note 19) (864)  - 
End of year                    2,817  3,681 
 
Carrying amount: 
End of year                    46,015 44,967 
Beginning of year                 44,967 43,640

Balances classi?ed as land represent amounts invested in land utilised for the purpose of the plantation operations in Indonesia. There are two types of cost, one relating to the acquisition of HGUs and the other relating to the acquisition of Izin Lokasi.

At 31 December 2023, certi?cates of HGU had been obtained in respect of areas covering 63,617 hectares (2022: 64,522 hectares). An HGU is effectively a government certi?cation entitling the holder to utilise the land for agricultural and related purposes. Retention of an HGU is subject to payment of annual land taxes in accordance with prevailing tax regulations. HGUs are normally granted for periods of up to 35 years and are renewable on expiry of such term.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 25, 2024 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of -11-

The other cost relates to the acquisition of Izin Lokasi, each of which is an allocation of Indonesian state land granted by the Indonesian local authority responsible for administering the land area to which the allocation relates. Such allocations are preliminary to the process of fully titling an area of land and obtaining an HGU in respect of it. Izin Lokasi are normally valid for periods of between one and three years but may be extended if steps have been taken towards obtaining full titles.

The amount carried forward at 31 December 2023 represents HGU costs only, the group's remaining Izin Lokasi were part of the transfer to assets held for sale.

At the balance sheet date, land titles of USD30.9 million (2022: USD26.3 million) had been charged as security for bank loans (see note 15).

14. Financial assets 

2023  2022 
                     USD'000  USD'000 
Stone interest              44,681 30,354 
Coal interests              11,835 13,524 
Provision against loan to coal interests (2,550) (2,550) 
                     53,966 41,328 
Sand interest               3,633  - 
                     57,599 41,328 
 
Plasma advances              12,788 13,675 
Other non-current receivables       3,253  5,007 
                     16,041 18,682 
 
Total financial assets          73,640 60,010

Pursuant to the arrangements between the group and its local partners, the company's subsidiary, KCC, has the right, subject to satisfaction of local regulatory requirements, to acquire, at original cost, 95 per cent ownership of two Indonesian companies that directly and through an Indonesian subsidiary of one of those companies own rights in respect of certain stone and coal concessions in East Kalimantan Indonesia. Until recently local regulatory requirements precluded the exercise of such rights. For now, the concession holding companies are being financed by loan funding from the group and no dividends or other distributions or payments may be paid or made by the concession holding companies to the local partners without the prior agreement of KCC. A guarantee has been executed by the stone concession holding company in respect of the amounts owed to the group by the two coal concession holding companies. The coal concession holding company that commenced generation of revenue in 2022 has repaid substantially all of its loan from the group.

Included within the stone and coal interest balances is cumulative interest receivable of USD11.8 million net of a provision of USD9.7 million (2022: USD9.0 million cumulative interest receivable and provision). This interest, due from the stone concession holding company and the second coal concession holding company has been provided against due to the creditworthiness of the applicable concession holding companies, the first has only just commenced production while production by the second is uneconomic at the current level of coal prices; as such neither company will have sufficient operational cashflows from which to settle arrears of interest in the next year. (A provision of USD3.2 million in respect of the coal concession holding company that repaid substantially all of its loan to the group was reversed in 2022 and included within interest income in the consolidated income statement).

Following the identification of quartz sand deposits lying in the overburden within the concession area held by the coal concession holding company that has substantially repaid its loan, the group, in 2022, concluded agreements with the company holding the rights to mine such sand deposits. The latter company is a separate legal entity from the coal concession holding company in question because sand mining and coal mining in Indonesia are subject to separate licencing arrangements and a coal mining licence does not entitle the holder of such licence to mine sand. Pursuant to its agreements with the sand concession holding company, the group has made loans to finance the pre-production costs of that company. Once the necessary licences have been finalised, the group will acquire a 49 per cent participation in the sand concession holding company.

Plasma advances are discussed under Credit risk in note 26 of the annual report.

Other non-current receivables are participation advances to third parties holding, or formerly holding, five per cent non-controlling interests in group subsidiaries. USD1.6 million was repaid during the year on the purchase of the non-controlling interest in KMS.

15. Bank loans 

2023  2022 
                      USD'000  USD'000 
Bank loans                 111,774 117,120 
 
The bank loans are repayable as follows: 
On demand or within one year        17,413 16,390 
Between one and two years          16,662 14,210 
Between two and five years         58,684 53,779 
After five years              19,015 32,741 
                      111,774 117,120 
 
Amount due for settlement within 12 months 17,413 16,390 
Amount due for settlement after 12 months  94,361 100,730 
                      111,774 117,120

All bank loans are denominated in rupiah and are stated above net of unamortised issuance costs of USD3.8 million (2022: USD4.8 million). The bank loans repayable within one year include USD2.9 million drawings under working capital facilities (2022: USD2.9 million) and USD6.1 million short term revolving borrowings (2022: nil). Under the Mandiri facilities, the group is required to leave agreed amounts of cash on deposit but is allowed additional borrowings equal to the amount of the blocked cash.

The interest rate on the bank loans and working capital facilities at 31 December 2023 is 8.0 per cent (2022: 8.0 per cent). The short term revolving borrowings have an interest rate of 3.0 per cent which is 0.5 per cent above the deposit interest rate applicable to cash deposits. The weighted average interest rate on all bank borrowings for 2023 was 7.7 per cent (2022: 8.3 per cent).

The gross bank loans of USD115.6 million (2022: USD122.0 million) are secured on certain land titles, PPE, biological assets and cash assets held by REA Kaltim, KMS and SYB having an aggregate book value of USD158.1 million (2022: USD159.4 million), and are the subject of an unsecured guarantee by the company. The banks are entitled to have recourse to their security on usual banking terms.

REA Kaltim, SYB and KMS have agreed certain financial covenants under the terms of the bank facilities relating to debt service coverage, debt equity ratio, gross margin and the maintenance of positive net income and positive equity; such covenants are tested annually upon delivery to Bank Mandiri of the audited financial statements in respect of each year by reference to the company's results for, and closing financial position as at the end of, that year. For 2023 Bank Mandiri waived the testing requirement as regards REA Kaltim's maintenance of positive net income and the testing requirements as regards SYB's debt service coverage, gross margin and the maintenance of positive net income.

Under the terms of their bank facilities, certain plantation subsidiaries are restricted to an extent in the payment of interest on borrowings from, and on the payment of dividends to, other group companies. The directors do not believe that the applicable covenants will affect the ability of the company to meet its cash obligations.

At the balance sheet date, the group had undrawn rupiah denominated facilities of nil (2022: nil).

16. Sterling notes

The sterling notes comprise GBP30.9 million nominal of 8.75 per cent guaranteed 2025 sterling notes (2022: GBP30.9 million nominal) issued by the company's subsidiary, REAF.

The sterling notes are due for repayment on 31 August 2025. A premium of 4p per GBP1 nominal of sterling notes will be paid on redemption of the sterling notes on 31 August 2025 (or earlier in the event of default) or on surrender of the sterling notes in satisfaction, in whole or in part, of the subscription price payable on exercise of the warrants held by sterling note holders (see note 20) on or before the ?nal subscription date (namely 15 July 2025).

The sterling notes are guaranteed by the company and another wholly owned subsidiary of the company, REAS, and are secured principally on unsecured loans made by REAS to Indonesian plantation operating subsidiaries of the company.

The repayment obligation in respect of the sterling notes of GBP30.9 million (USD39.3 million) is carried on the balance sheet at USD40.5 million (2022: USD38.2 million) which is net of the unamortised balance of the note issuance costs plus the amortised premium to date.

17. Dollar notes 

2023   2022 
                USD'000  USD'000 
Dollar notes - repayable 2026 (26,572) (26,412) 
Dollar notes held in treasury -    8,570 
                (26,572) (17,842)

The dollar notes comprise USD27.0 million nominal of 7.5 per cent dollar notes 2026 (2022: USD27.0 million nominal) and are stated net of the unamortised balance of the note issuance costs.

On 3 March 2022 the repayment date for the dollar notes was extended from 30 June 2022 to 30 June 2026. In consideration of the noteholders sanctioning the extension of the redemption date, the company paid each noteholder a consent fee equal to 0.25 per cent of the nominal amount of the dollar notes held by such holder. In conjunction with the proposal to extend the redemption date for the dollar notes, the company put in place arrangements whereunder any noteholder who wished to realise their holding of dollar notes by the previous redemption date of 30 June 2022 was offered the opportunity so to do (the sale facility).

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 25, 2024 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ R.E.A. Holdings plc: Annual report in respect of -12-

Holders of USD14.8 million nominal dollar notes elected to take advantage of the sale facility. USD6.0 million nominal of such dollar notes were resold and REAS (a wholly owned subsidiary of the company) acquired the unsold balance of USD8.8 million nominal of dollar notes. A further USD248,000 nominal of dollar notes was then resold at par for settlement on 30 June 2022. Accordingly, the total net amount of dollar notes purchased from divesting noteholders and held by REAS at 31 December 2022 was USD8.6 million.

On 28 June 2023 the dollar notes held by REAS were sold for delivery on 1 July to an existing noteholder for 95 per cent of the par value of the notes.

18. Other loans and payables 

2023  2022 
                                USD'000 USD'000 
Indonesian retirement benefit obligations           9,098 7,824 
Lease liabilities                       5,929 7,438 
Loans from non-controlling shareholder             13,484 15,519 
Payable under settlement agreement               1,736 3,736 
                                30,247 34,517 
 
Repayable as follows: 
On demand or within one year (shown under current liabilities) 14,891 5,712 
 
Between one and two years                   4,326 3,721 
Between two and five years                   2,979 18,106 
After five years                        8,051 6,978 
Amount due for settlement after 12 months           15,356 28,805 
 
                                30,247 34,517

19. Assets held for sale

In 2023 the group entered into a share subscription agreement with DSN. Included in this agreement was a priority right, exercisable by notice in writing to the company given at any time prior to 30 June 2024, for DSN to acquire CDM at a price calculated by reference to a valuation of the asset and liabilities of CDM on the basis stipulated in the agreement.

If the right is exercised, CDM will be sold for a price of USD1 but on terms that (a) if the agreed valuation of CDM's assets and liabilities results in a negative value being attributed to the equity of CDM, immediately prior to completion of the sale, REA Kaltim will make an additional capital contribution to CDM in an amount equal to such negative value and (b) on completion, DSN will procure the repayment by CDM of the loan from REAS while REA Kaltim will repay the balance then owed by it to CDM.

Based on the above, at 31 December 2023 the additional capital contribution required under (a) is a negative figure of USD3.2 million and the net repayment to the group under (b) is USD19.6 million giving a fair value of USD16.4 million. Costs to sell are expected to be minimal.

Accordingly, the assets of CDM with carrying value of USD40.0 million have been treated as assets held for sale and have been impaired by USD23.6 million to equal the estimated fair value less costs to sell of USD16.4 million. The composition of those assets and of the liabilities related to them, both as at 31 December 2023, were as shown below: 

USD'000 
Goodwill                             1,434 
PPE                                46,075 
Land                               4,045 
Inventories                            1,477 
Biological assets                         242 
Plasma advances                          1,476 
Trade and other receivables                    1,334 
Cash and bank balances                      49 
Total assets classified as held for sale             56,132 
Impairment of assets held for sale                (23,616) 
Assets classified as held for sale                32,516 
 
Trade payables                          (869) 
Deferred tax                           (4,242) 
Other loans and payables                     (10,641) 
Retirement benefits                        (357) 
Total liabilities related to assets classified as held for sale  (16,109) 
 
Net assets held for sale                     16,407

20. Share capital 

2023  2022 
                                          USD'000  USD'000 
Issued and fully paid: 
72,000,000 - 9 per cent cumulative preference shares of GBP1 each (2022: 72,000,000) 116,516 116,516 
43,963,529 - ordinary shares of 25p each (2022: 43,963,529)            18,075 18,075 
132,500 - ordinary shares of 25p each held in treasury (2022: 132,500)       (1,001) (1,001) 
                                          133,590 133,590

The preference shares entitle the holders thereof to payment, out of the profits of the company available for distribution, but subject to the approval of a board resolution to make a distribution out of available profits, of a cumulative preferential dividend of 9 per cent per annum on the nominal amount paid up on such preference shares. The preference shares shall rank for dividend in priority to the payment of any dividend to the holders of any other class of shares. In the event of the company being wound up, holders of the preference shares shall be entitled to the amount paid up on the nominal value of such shares together with any arrears and accruals of the dividend thereon. On a winding up or other return of capital, the preference shares shall rank in priority to any other shares of the company for the time being in issue.

Subject to the rights of the holders of preference shares, holders of ordinary shares are entitled to share equally with each other in any dividend paid on the ordinary share capital and, on a winding up of the company, in any surplus assets available for distribution among the members. Shares held by the company in treasury do not carry voting rights.

The company has outstanding 3,997,760 warrants to subscribe for ordinary shares (2022: 3,997,760 warrants). Each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one ordinary share at a subscription price of 126p per share on or before 15 July 2025. Holders of sterling notes exercising warrants may satisfy the subscription obligations by surrendering sterling notes (see note 16).

Changes in share capital 

Issued and fully paid:    9 per cent cumulative preference shares of GBP1 each Ordinary shares of 25p each 
At 1 January 2022      72,000,000                     43,950,529 
Issued during 2022      -                         13,000 
At 31 December 2022 and 2023 72,000,000                     43,963,529

There have been no changes in preference share capital or ordinary shares held in treasury during the current year.

On 22 April 2022, following receipt of a notice of exercise of 13,000 warrants, the company issued and allotted 13,000 new ordinary shares with a nominal value of 25p each fully paid at the subscription price of 126p per share.

21. Disposal of subsidiaries

As referred to under Initiatives in the Introduction and strategic environment section of the Strategic report in the annual report, the group disposed of its interests in KKP, KKS, and PBJ2.

The net assets of these subsidiaries at the date of disposal were as follows: 

USD'000 
PPE               489 
Trade and other receivables   519 
Cash               1,340 
                 2,348 
Trade and other payables     (26) 
Net assets            2,322 
Translation reserve       685 
Non-controlling interest     (337) 
Total net assets disposed    2,670 
 
Consideration received      1,810 
Loss on disposal (see note 6)  (860)

22. Movement in net borrowings 

2023   2022 
                                   USD'000   USD'000 
Change in net borrowings resulting from cash flows: 
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents, after exchange rate effects  (7,719)  (24,978) 
Net decrease in bank borrowings                   9,675   8,843 
(Decrease) / increase in dollar notes held in treasury        (8,142)  8,570 
(Increase) / decrease in borrowings from non-controlling shareholder (8,606)  697 
Transfer of borrowings to assets held for sale            10,641  - 
Net decrease in related party borrowings               -     51 
                                   (4,151)  (6,817) 
Amortisation of sterling note issue expenses and premium       (188)   (182) 
Cost of extension of redemption date of dollar notes         -     252 
Gain on extension of redemption date of dollar notes         -     495 
Loss on disposal of dollar notes held in treasury          (428)   - 
Amortisation of dollar note issue expenses              (160)   (174) 
Amortisation of bank loan expenses                  (1,266)  (1,369) 
                                   (6,193)  (7,795) 
Currency translation differences                   (5,262)  16,734 
Net borrowings at beginning of year                 (166,729) (175,668) 
Net borrowings at end of year                    (178,184) (166,729)

23. Related party transactions

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 25, 2024 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.