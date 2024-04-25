Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 25.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Wie die Revolution der sauberen Energie eine solide Investitionsmöglichkeit bieten könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CRZT | ISIN: FR0013333077 | Ticker-Symbol: 0JZ
Frankfurt
25.04.24
15:29 Uhr
1,670 Euro
+0,015
+0,91 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AFFLUENT MEDICAL SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AFFLUENT MEDICAL SA 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
25.04.2024 | 18:16
159 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Affluent Medical: 2023 financial results and update on clinical activities under development.

DJ Affluent Medical: 2023 financial results and update on clinical activities under development. 

Affluent Medical 
Affluent Medical: 2023 financial results and update on clinical activities under development. 
25-Apr-2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
PRESS RELEASE 
 
 
 
2023 financial results and update on clinical activities 
under development 
 
   -- Excellent one-year interim follow-up results with the KaliosTM mitral ring and strategic shift towards 
  the US market 
   -- Excellent performance of the Epygon valve after one year of follow-up and growing recognition of the 
  biomimetic mitral valve concept 
   -- First in human successful implantation for the Artus artificial sphincter, for the treatment of urinary 
  incontinence 
   -- Reiterated confidence of key shareholders through the granting of current account advances, extending its 
  financial horizon until end of July 2024 
 
 
Aix-en-Provence, 25 April 2024 - Affluent Medical (ISIN: FR0013333077 - Ticker: AFME), a French clinical-phase MedTech 
company specialising in the international development and industrialisation of innovative medical prostheses, is today 
publishing its 2023 annual results and providing an update on its clinical studies. 
 
Several key milestones achieved in 2023 
Several key milestones were achieved in 2023, especially regarding the progress of clinical studies, with the start of 
the Epygon pilot study and the excellent clinical results for KaliosTM in terms of efficacy and safety profile at one 
year. The period was also marked by the strengthening of the management team by adding valuable expertise to the 
important areas of product development through to marketing. 
At the same time, the Company successfully completed a financing in the form of a capital increase with pre-emptive 
subscription rights maintained, carried out by issuing shares with redeemable share subscription warrants in the gross 
amount of EUR13.7 million and with the acquisition of 10% of the share capital by LCEA. 
 
KaliosTM: Strategic shift towards the US market following the positive one-year results of the Optimise II pivotal 
study 
KaliosTM is the only mitral valve annuloplasty device that can be percutaneously adjusted to treat residual and 
recurrent mitral insufficiency at any time after implantation, repeatedly and with a beating heart, thereby avoiding 
another open-heart operation. Affluent Medical estimates that KaliosTM would avoid repeat surgery for 30-40% of 
patients within five years of their operation. 
The market for mitral valve repair surgery was worth an estimated at USD1.5 billion in 2023 in the US and Europe, up 3.5% 
per year. 
The Optimise II pivotal study on KaliosTM was designed to assess the medical device's safety and efficacy in the 
surgical treatment of mitral regurgitation with catheter-based adjustment. 
In September 2023, the Company presented interim data on 20 patients treated in five clinical centers in Europe after 
one year of implantation. After one year, none of the patients had mitral regurgitation > 2+, which met the study's 
primary objective. 
The study's safety profile is excellent: no deaths, myocardial infarction, valvular thrombosis or endocarditis were 
reported. The study involved 13 patients with degenerative mitral regurgitation and 7 with functional mitral 
regurgitation. Five intraoperative adjustments were performed, and one patient was adjusted 11 months after surgery. 
From the four patients adjusted perioperatively, with one year follow up, excellent results were observed and were 
maintained (grade 1+). 
Following the analysis of these positive one-year data, Affluent Medical decided to refocus its resources on the US 
market and enter into discussions with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In December 2023, the Company made a 
pre-submission to the FDA to assess the marketing authorisation process for its KaliosTM medical device as a Class 2 
device that can rely on an equivalent (510(k)) or a risk analysis (De Novo). Class 2 pathway would allow simplified 
access to the market compared to the initial European strategy. 
The US market offers several marketing advantages; the average selling price of a mitral ring is 25-30% higher than in 
Europe and obtaining approval in the US is perfectly aligned with the strategy to secure commercial partners primarily 
located in the US (Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Abbott, Edwards Life Science, etc.). As such, the European study was 
suspended during this strategic refocusing. 
Epygon: First successful implantation of the valve and opening of new investigation centres 
Epygon is the only biomimetic cardiac mitral valve, mimicking the anatomy of the native mitral valve and physiological 
blood flows, implantable via transcatheter delivery. This transcatheter approach avoids an invasive open-heart 
procedure and associated complications in treating mitral failure. This serious and potentially fatal disease affects 
2% of the world's population, around 160 million people. However, less than 4% of patients with a severe form can have 
open-heart surgery, which poses a high risk of death and hospitalisation. The TMVI (transcatheter mitral valve 
implantation) market for endovascular valves has greater market potential than TAVI (transcatheter aortic valve 
implantation - over USD8 billion at maturity), according to Allied Market Research and Azoth Market Research. 
In March 2023, Affluent Medical announced the successful first implantation of the Epygon biomimetic mitral heart valve 
in a patient presenting a profile of severe mitral insufficiency associated with several comorbidity factors. 
This implantation was performed by the minimally invasive transcatheter route, by Prof. Stefano Salizzoni, MD, PhD - 
co-investigator in the Minerva pilot clinical study - and his team, at the Molinette Hospital of Health and Science in 
Turin, Italy. After one month of follow-up, the patient improved her functional condition, increasing her New York 
Heart Association (NYHA) functional status from III to II; this results in a resumption of the person's daily 
activities without becoming completely breathless. The echocardiogram showed excellent function of the Epygon valve. 
Approval by the data monitoring and safety committee enabled the Company to treat other patients with the Epygon valve. 
Two additional investigation centres were approved to participate in the clinical trial (Seville and Budapest). 
Applications were submitted at five new centres (Linz in Austria, Modena and Milan in Italy, Bad Nauheim in Germany, 
and Madrid) with the target to open these new centres by the second half of the year. 
Affluent Medical accelerated patient assessments to 92 patients in 2023, with the goal of implanting up to 10 patients 
to complete the pilot phase. A Simulands simulator was developed and validated in 2023 to strengthen the surgical 
training of clinical investigators and provide the Company with greater organisational flexibility. The Company has 
also expanded the valve-size portfolio with two new sizes (40 and 42) and has initiated activities to enable the 
treatment of patients with size 44. These additional developments will speed up patient screening as they are 
progressively approved at the investigation centres. 
 
Artus: Start of the European pilot study 
Affluent Medical points out that the Artus medical device is the first mechanical artificial sphincter that patients 
can activate via remote control, for the treatment of moderate to severe urinary incontinence in both men and women. 
The urinary sphincters currently on the market were not initially developed for women, even though women account for 
80% of patients. According to Optima Insights, the global market for medical devices for treating urinary incontinence 
(including strips, neurostimulators and artificial sphincters) is expected to reach USD4.3 billion by 2027, growing an 
annual 11% on average between 2019 and 2027. 
In December 2023, the first clinical investigation centre in Prague, Czech Republic, began screening patients to 
initiate the Dry pilot study. Several other centres have opened in Europe, including in Poland, where the first phase 
of the assessment and approval of the protocol with the ethics committee has been completed. Affluent Medical is 
awaiting approval from the Polish authorities to begin patient recruitment. A total of 70 patients are to be recruited 
for the pilot and pivotal phases of this study. 
The pilot phase, which is expected to be completed by the second half of 2024, will first focus on men, then another 
pilot study will initiate trials in women. 
Urinary incontinence is a major public health problem for over 400 million people worldwide without any innovation for 
40 years, with patients suffering from poor quality of life associated with the psychological disorders linked to this 
condition. 
 
Success of the 2023 capital increase 
On 6 March 2023, Affluent Medical announced the success of its capital increase with pre-emptive subscription rights 
maintained, carried out by issuing shares with redeemable share subscription warrants in the gross amount of EUR13.7 
million (excluding any exercise of the redeemable share subscription warrants). 
 
Changes in shareholder structure and governance 
Following LCEA's subscription to the capital increase carried out by Affluent Medical on 6 March 2023, the fund 
management Company became the second largest shareholder in Affluent Medical, with 10.25% of the share capital and 
7.10% of the voting rights alongside the long-standing shareholder Truffle Capital. Vincent Bourgeois was co-opted as 
director to represent LCEA, this new shareholder. 
 
Strengthening of the executive committee with several appointments 
In January 2023, Affluent Medical announced the recruitment of three members of the management team with the

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 25, 2024 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.