Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 25.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Wie die Revolution der sauberen Energie eine solide Investitionsmöglichkeit bieten könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XE3D | ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 | Ticker-Symbol: DHG
Frankfurt
25.04.24
08:00 Uhr
4,130 Euro
-0,040
-0,96 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DALATA HOTEL GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,0554,40521:20
Dow Jones News
25.04.2024 | 20:16
166 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: AGM Results

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: AGM Results 

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: AGM Results 
25-Apr-2024 / 18:43 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
AGM RESULTS 
 
ISE: DHG LSE: DAL 
 
Dublin and London | 25 April 2024: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Company"), the largest hotel operator in 
Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, today announces that all resolutions 
proposed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company were passed. 
 
Voting on all resolutions was conducted by poll and the results are set out below. The full text of each resolution was 
included in the notice of the Annual General Meeting of the Company circulated to shareholders on 26 March 2024 and 
made available on the Company's website www.dalatahotelgroup.com 
 
A recording of today's Annual General Meeting will shortly be available on the Company's website 
www.dalatahotelgroup.com 
 
In accordance with the Listing Rules copies of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company have 
been forwarded to Euronext Dublin and the UK National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection 
at; 
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism 
The results of the proxy voting received for each resolution, are outlined below. 
 
Resolution 1: 
To receive and consider the annual report and financial statements of the company for the year ended 31 December 2023 
together with the Directors and Auditors Reports and a review of the affairs of the Company. 
                 Total    Votes 
Votes For     Votes Against            Total including withheld 
                 Votes    Withheld 
No.      %  No.   %              Votes 
154,745,411  100% 557   0%  154,745,968 584,715 155,330,683

Resolution 2:

To receive and consider the Directors' Report on Remuneration for the year ended 31 December 2023 

Total    Votes 
Votes For      Votes Against             Total including withheld 
                   Votes    Withheld 
No.      %   No.    %              Votes 
153,235,860  98.65% 2,094,823 1.35% 155,330,683 -    155,330,683

Resolution 3:

To declare a final dividend of 8 cent per ordinary share for the year ended 31 December 2023 

Total    Votes 
Votes For     Votes Against            Total including withheld 
                 Votes    Withheld 
No.      %  No.   %              Votes 
155,330,126  100% 557   0%  155,330,683 -    155,330,683

Resolution 4 (a):

To re-appoint John Hennessy as a Director 

Total    Votes 
Votes For      Votes Against              Total including withheld 
                    Votes    Withheld 
No.      %   No.    %              Votes 
138,449,957  89.14% 16,873,786 10.86% 155,323,743 6,940  155,330,683

Resolution 4 (b):

To re-appoint Dermot Crowley as a Director. 

Total    Votes 
Votes For      Votes Against            Total including withheld 
                  Votes    Withheld 
No.      %   No.   %              Votes 
154,617,412  99.55% 706,331 0.45% 155,323,743 6,940  155,330,683

Resolution 4 (c):

To re-appoint Elizabeth McMeikan as a Director. 

Total    Votes 
Votes For      Votes Against             Total including withheld 
                   Votes    Withheld 
No.      %   No.    %              Votes 
140,133,829  90.22% 15,189,913 9.78% 155,323,742 6,941  155,330,683

Resolution 4 (d):

To re-appoint Cathriona Hallahan as a Director. 

Total    Votes 
Votes For      Votes Against             Total including withheld 
                   Votes    Withheld 
No.      %   No.    %              Votes 
152,022,268  97.87% 3,301,475 2.13% 155,323,743 6,940  155,330,683

Resolution 4 (e):

To re-appoint Gervaise Slowey as a Director. 

Total    Votes 
Votes For      Votes Against             Total including withheld 
                   Votes    Withheld 
No.      %   No.    %              Votes 
153,363,936  98.74% 1,959,807 1.26% 155,323,743 6,940  155,330,683

Resolution 4 (f):

To re-appoint Shane Casserly as a Director. 

Total    Votes 
Votes For      Votes Against             Total including withheld 
                   Votes    Withheld 
No.      %   No.    %              Votes 
153,146,621  98.60% 2,177,122 1.40% 155,323,743 6,940  155,330,683

Resolution 4 (g):

To re-appoint Carol Phelan as a Director. 

Total    Votes 
Votes For      Votes Against            Total including withheld 
                  Votes    Withheld 
No.      %   No.   %              Votes 
154,617,412  99.55% 706,331 0.45% 155,323,743 6,940  155,330,683

Resolution 4 (h):

To re-appoint Jon Mortimore as a Director. 

Total    Votes 
Votes For      Votes Against             Total including withheld 
                   Votes    Withheld 
No.      %   No.    %              Votes 
153,609,741  98.90% 1,714,002 1.10% 155,323,743 6,940  155,330,683

Resolution 5:

To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the Auditors 

Total    Votes 
Votes For      Votes Against            Total including withheld 
                  Votes    Withheld 
No.      %   No.   %              Votes 
154,424,126  99.42% 906,557 0.58% 155,330,683 -    155,330,683

Resolution 6:

Authority to allot relevant securities up to customary limits 

Total    Votes 
Votes For      Votes Against             Total including withheld 
                   Votes    Withheld 
No.      %   No.    %              Votes 
150,257,096  96.73% 5,073,585 3.27% 155,330,681 2    155,330,683

Resolution 7:

Disapplication of statutory pre-emption rights in specified circumstances 

Total    Votes 
Votes For      Votes Against             Total including withheld 
                   Votes    Withheld 
No.      %   No.    %              Votes 
153,250,013  98.66% 2,080,670 1.34% 155,330,683 -    155,330,683

Resolution 8:

Disapplication of statutory pre-emption rights in additional circumstances for financing an acquisition or capital investment by the Company 

Total    Votes 
Votes For      Votes Against             Total including withheld 
                   Votes    Withheld 
No.      %   No.    %              Votes 
143,446,410  92.35% 11,884,271 7.65% 155,330,681 2    155,330,683

Resolution 9:

Authorisation of market purchases of the Company's shares 

Total    Votes 
Votes For      Votes Against             Total including withheld 
                   Votes    Withheld 
No.      %   No.    %              Votes 
153,798,542  99.22% 1,215,976 0.78% 155,014,518 316,165 155,330,683

Resolution 10:

Authorisation for the re-allotment of treasury shares 

Total    Votes 
Votes For      Votes Against             Total including withheld 
                   Votes    Withheld 
No.      %   No.    %              Votes 
154,114,707  99.22% 1,215,976 0.78% 155,330,683 -    155,330,683

Resolution 11:

To authorise the Directors to hold certain general meetings on 14 days' notice 

Total    Votes 
Votes For      Votes Against             Total including withheld 
                   Votes    Withheld 
No.      %   No.    %              Votes 
152,204,373  97.99% 3,126,308 2.01% 155,330,681 2    155,330,683

Resolution 12:

Proposes an amendment to Article 74 of the constitution of the company to increase the maximum number of directors of the company from ten to twelve. 

Total    Votes 
Votes For      Votes Against            Total including withheld 
                  Votes    Withheld 
No.      %   No.   %              Votes 
155,013,961  99.80% 316,722 0.20% 155,330,683 -    155,330,683

The "Vote Withheld" option is provided to enable abstention on any particular resolution. However, it should be noted that a "Vote Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "For" and "Against" a resolution.

ENDS

About Dalata

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 25, 2024 13:43 ET (17:43 GMT)

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.