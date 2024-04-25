DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: AGM Results

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: AGM Results 25-Apr-2024 / 18:43 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- AGM RESULTS ISE: DHG LSE: DAL Dublin and London | 25 April 2024: Dalata Hotel Group plc ("Dalata" or the "Company"), the largest hotel operator in Ireland with a growing presence in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe, today announces that all resolutions proposed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company were passed. Voting on all resolutions was conducted by poll and the results are set out below. The full text of each resolution was included in the notice of the Annual General Meeting of the Company circulated to shareholders on 26 March 2024 and made available on the Company's website www.dalatahotelgroup.com A recording of today's Annual General Meeting will shortly be available on the Company's website www.dalatahotelgroup.com In accordance with the Listing Rules copies of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting of the Company have been forwarded to Euronext Dublin and the UK National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at; https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism The results of the proxy voting received for each resolution, are outlined below. Resolution 1: To receive and consider the annual report and financial statements of the company for the year ended 31 December 2023 together with the Directors and Auditors Reports and a review of the affairs of the Company. Total Votes Votes For Votes Against Total including withheld Votes Withheld No. % No. % Votes 154,745,411 100% 557 0% 154,745,968 584,715 155,330,683

Resolution 2:

To receive and consider the Directors' Report on Remuneration for the year ended 31 December 2023

Total Votes Votes For Votes Against Total including withheld Votes Withheld No. % No. % Votes 153,235,860 98.65% 2,094,823 1.35% 155,330,683 - 155,330,683

Resolution 3:

To declare a final dividend of 8 cent per ordinary share for the year ended 31 December 2023

Total Votes Votes For Votes Against Total including withheld Votes Withheld No. % No. % Votes 155,330,126 100% 557 0% 155,330,683 - 155,330,683

Resolution 4 (a):

To re-appoint John Hennessy as a Director

Total Votes Votes For Votes Against Total including withheld Votes Withheld No. % No. % Votes 138,449,957 89.14% 16,873,786 10.86% 155,323,743 6,940 155,330,683

Resolution 4 (b):

To re-appoint Dermot Crowley as a Director.

Total Votes Votes For Votes Against Total including withheld Votes Withheld No. % No. % Votes 154,617,412 99.55% 706,331 0.45% 155,323,743 6,940 155,330,683

Resolution 4 (c):

To re-appoint Elizabeth McMeikan as a Director.

Total Votes Votes For Votes Against Total including withheld Votes Withheld No. % No. % Votes 140,133,829 90.22% 15,189,913 9.78% 155,323,742 6,941 155,330,683

Resolution 4 (d):

To re-appoint Cathriona Hallahan as a Director.

Total Votes Votes For Votes Against Total including withheld Votes Withheld No. % No. % Votes 152,022,268 97.87% 3,301,475 2.13% 155,323,743 6,940 155,330,683

Resolution 4 (e):

To re-appoint Gervaise Slowey as a Director.

Total Votes Votes For Votes Against Total including withheld Votes Withheld No. % No. % Votes 153,363,936 98.74% 1,959,807 1.26% 155,323,743 6,940 155,330,683

Resolution 4 (f):

To re-appoint Shane Casserly as a Director.

Total Votes Votes For Votes Against Total including withheld Votes Withheld No. % No. % Votes 153,146,621 98.60% 2,177,122 1.40% 155,323,743 6,940 155,330,683

Resolution 4 (g):

To re-appoint Carol Phelan as a Director.

Total Votes Votes For Votes Against Total including withheld Votes Withheld No. % No. % Votes 154,617,412 99.55% 706,331 0.45% 155,323,743 6,940 155,330,683

Resolution 4 (h):

To re-appoint Jon Mortimore as a Director.

Total Votes Votes For Votes Against Total including withheld Votes Withheld No. % No. % Votes 153,609,741 98.90% 1,714,002 1.10% 155,323,743 6,940 155,330,683

Resolution 5:

To authorise the Directors to determine the remuneration of the Auditors

Total Votes Votes For Votes Against Total including withheld Votes Withheld No. % No. % Votes 154,424,126 99.42% 906,557 0.58% 155,330,683 - 155,330,683

Resolution 6:

Authority to allot relevant securities up to customary limits

Total Votes Votes For Votes Against Total including withheld Votes Withheld No. % No. % Votes 150,257,096 96.73% 5,073,585 3.27% 155,330,681 2 155,330,683

Resolution 7:

Disapplication of statutory pre-emption rights in specified circumstances

Total Votes Votes For Votes Against Total including withheld Votes Withheld No. % No. % Votes 153,250,013 98.66% 2,080,670 1.34% 155,330,683 - 155,330,683

Resolution 8:

Disapplication of statutory pre-emption rights in additional circumstances for financing an acquisition or capital investment by the Company

Total Votes Votes For Votes Against Total including withheld Votes Withheld No. % No. % Votes 143,446,410 92.35% 11,884,271 7.65% 155,330,681 2 155,330,683

Resolution 9:

Authorisation of market purchases of the Company's shares

Total Votes Votes For Votes Against Total including withheld Votes Withheld No. % No. % Votes 153,798,542 99.22% 1,215,976 0.78% 155,014,518 316,165 155,330,683

Resolution 10:

Authorisation for the re-allotment of treasury shares

Total Votes Votes For Votes Against Total including withheld Votes Withheld No. % No. % Votes 154,114,707 99.22% 1,215,976 0.78% 155,330,683 - 155,330,683

Resolution 11:

To authorise the Directors to hold certain general meetings on 14 days' notice

Total Votes Votes For Votes Against Total including withheld Votes Withheld No. % No. % Votes 152,204,373 97.99% 3,126,308 2.01% 155,330,681 2 155,330,683

Resolution 12:

Proposes an amendment to Article 74 of the constitution of the company to increase the maximum number of directors of the company from ten to twelve.

Total Votes Votes For Votes Against Total including withheld Votes Withheld No. % No. % Votes 155,013,961 99.80% 316,722 0.20% 155,330,683 - 155,330,683

The "Vote Withheld" option is provided to enable abstention on any particular resolution. However, it should be noted that a "Vote Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "For" and "Against" a resolution.

ENDS

About Dalata

