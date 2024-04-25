Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.04.2024
Wie die Revolution der sauberen Energie eine solide Investitionsmöglichkeit bieten könnte
WKN: A2QSAE | ISIN: NL00150006Z9 | Ticker-Symbol: 9Q9
Frankfurt
25.04.24
09:20 Uhr
1,560 Euro
+0,010
+0,65 %
25.04.2024 | 23:34
Azerion Group NV: Correction: Publication of 2023 Annual Report of Azerion Group N.V.

Amsterdam, 25 April 2024 - Azerion announces that it has today published its annual report and audited financial results for the full year 2023 for Azerion Group N.V.. The Annual Report can be found at https://www.azerion.com/reports/.

Contact:
Investor Relations
ir@azerion.com

Media
press@azerion.com

About Azerion

Founded in 2014, Azerion (EURONEXT: AZRN) is one of Europe's largest digital advertising and entertainment media platforms. Azerion brings global scaled audiences to advertisers in an easy and cost-effective way, delivered through our proprietary technology, in a safe, engaging, and high quality environment, utilizing our strategic portfolio of owned and operated content with entertainment and other digital publishing partners.

Having its roots in Europe and with its headquarters in Amsterdam, Azerion has commercial teams based in over 24 cities around the world to closely support our clients and partners to find and execute creative ways to make a real impact through advertising.

For more information visit: www.azerion.com

Disclaimer

This communication is for information purposes only. The information contained in this communication does not purport to be full or complete and, in particular, is not intended to form the basis of any investment decision. No reliance must be placed by any person for any purpose on the information contained in this communication or its accuracy, fairness or completeness. Azerion is not liable for any loss or damages of any nature ensuing from using, trusting or acting on the information contained in this communication.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
