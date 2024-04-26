Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 26.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 687 internationalen Medien
Geheimtipp: Rasanter Aufstieg, Branchenrevolution und Jahresumsatz von 50 Mio. $
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JGSL | ISIN: NL0009805522 | Ticker-Symbol: YDX
Lang & Schwarz
26.04.24
07:00 Uhr
9,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
YANDEX NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
YANDEX NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,00011,00007:00
Dow Jones News
26.04.2024 | 11:31
145 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Yandex N.V. Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

DJ Yandex N.V. Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results 

Yandex N.V. 
Yandex N.V. Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results 
26-Apr-2024 / 12:00 MSK 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Yandex N.V. Announces First Quarter 2024 Financial Results 
 
AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, April 26, 2024 -- Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ: YNDX), a Dutch public limited company, today 
announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. 
 
Q1 2024 Financial and Operational Highlights1,2 
 
On February 5, 2024, we announced our binding agreement with a purchaser consortium to sell all of the Group's 
businesses in Russia and certain international markets. The transaction (the "Sale") was approved by our Shareholders 
in early March and will be implemented in two closings, the first of which is expected to take place in the coming 
weeks. In light of this Sale, in this quarter's financial report, we have classified the scope of the Group's 
businesses to be sold as discontinued operations, in line with ASC 205-20, Discontinued Operations criteria, which 
assesses whether the disposal of a business component represents a strategic shift that has or will have a major effect 
on the Group, the status of the approval and probability of the Sale. As such, the assets, liabilities, and results of 
discontinued operations preceding the completion of the Sale are presented separately in the unaudited condensed 
consolidated balance sheets and statements of operations. 
 
 
In RUB millions                          Three months ended March 31 
                                  2023    2024    Change 
         Total Revenues                  163,275  229,359  40% 
          from continuing operations            376    1,045   178% 
          from discontinued operations           162,899  228,314  40% 
         Total Adjusted EBITDA               12,794   31,183  144% 
        Total Adjusted EBITDA margin, %          7.8%    13.6%   5.8 pp 
          Adjusted EBITDA loss from continuing operations (5,387)  (6,418)  19% 
Total Group    Adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations   18,181   37,601  107% 
         Net income/(loss)                 5,785   12,116  109% 
          from continuing operations            (7,105)  (7,260)  2% 
          from discontinued operations           12,890   19,376  50% 
         Adjusted Net Income/(loss)            2,571   14,557  n/m 
          from continuing operations            (5,301)  (7,014)  32% 
          from discontinued operations           7,872   21,571  174%

(1) Pursuant to SEC rules regarding convenience translations, Russian ruble (RUB) amounts have been translated into U.S. dollars in this release at a rate of RUB 92.366 to USD1.00, the official exchange rate quoted as of March 31, 2024 by the Central Bank of the Russian Federation. Following the completion of the Sale, the group will consider changing the reporting currency from Russian ruble to US dollars. (2) The following measures presented in this release are "non-GAAP financial measures": adjusted EBITDA/(loss), adjusted EBITDA/(loss) margin and adjusted net income/(loss). Please see the section "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for a discussion of how we define these measures, as well as reconciliations at the end of this release of each of these measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures.

Corporate and Subsequent Events

-- On February 5, 2024, Yandex N.V. ("YNV") announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement with apurchaser consortium to sell all of the Yandex group's businesses in Russia and certain international markets (the"Target") for total valuation of RUB 475 billion, subject to adjustments, and payable in a combination of cash andClass A shares of YNV. The businesses being sold represented more than 95% of the group's consolidated revenues in2023, and approximately 95% of the group's consolidated assets and employees.To date we have received all necessary regulatory approvals in Russia, including the approval from the GovernmentCommission for Control over Foreign Investments, and antitrust approval from the Federal Antimonopoly Service. OnMarch 7, we received the requisite Shareholder approvals (including the separate approval of Class A shareholders)for the divestment and related amendments to YNV's articles of association.We expect the first closing will occur in the coming weeks, with the second and final closing to take place withinseven weeks after first closing.Following the completion of the transaction YNV will retain a portfolio of international businesses and othernon-Russian assets, including four early-stage technology businesses: (i) Nebius AI, (ii) Toloka AI, (iii) Avride,and (iv) TripleTen. Upon completion of the proposed transaction, we intend to publish pro forma financialinformation for the Company and the retained businesses, giving effect to the divestment.An amendment of our articles of association that was approved by our Shareholders in March will become effective atthe first closing. This amendment, in particular, will eliminate the "Priority Share" currently held by the PublicInterest Foundation, as well as the related rights of that Foundation to appoint two members of our board. Further,four Russian members of our Board will resign with effect from that closing. The remaining members of our Board ofDirectors will be John Boynton (Chairman), Rogier Rijnja and Charles Ryan.

-- We are continuing our preparations for the future of the retained group. We expect to provide updatesregarding the new senior management team and their strategy for the retained business in the coming months, and tonominate additional members of the Board in due course. We also expect to introduce new branding for the retainedgroup, and to ask our Shareholders to approve a change in the legal name of our company. The Yandex brand willcontinue to be used by the Target group being sold.

-- Neither YNV nor any of its group companies is a target of sanctions in the United States, European Union,Switzerland or United Kingdom, and the Yandex group is not owned or controlled by any persons who have beendesignated under such sanctions. YNV continues to closely monitor developments in this regard.

Consolidated Results

The following table provides a summary of our key consolidated financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2024: 

In RUB millions    Three months ended March 31, 
            2023    2024    Change 
Revenues        163,275  229,359  40% 
Income from operations 1,970   15,766  n/m 
Adjusted EBITDA     12,794   31,183  144% 
Net income       5,785   12,116  109% 
Adjusted net income   2,571   14,557  n/m

Our segment disclosure is provided in the Segment financial results section below. The segment disclosure reflects the presentation of the Target as discontinued operations and the results of retained businesses are presented as continuing operations.

Cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2024:

-- RUB 86.9 billion (USD941.2 million) on a consolidated basis, including RUB 14.1 billion (USD152.8 million)related to continuing operations.

Total debt as of March 31, 2024:

-- RUB 133.9 billion (USD1,449.5 million) on a consolidated basis, including RUB 0.6 billion (USD6.5 million)related to continuing operations.

Continuing operations 

In RUB millions  Three months ended March 31, 
         2023    2024    Change 
Revenues      376    1,045   178% 
Adjusted EBITDA  (5,387)  (6,418)  19% 
Net loss      (7,105)  (7,260)  2% 
Adjusted net loss (5,301)  (7,014)  32%

Continuing operations include four international businesses: Nebius AI, an AI cloud platform that is one of the largest providers of GPU capacity in Europe; Toloka AI, a data solutions partner for generative AI and LLM development; Avride, one of the world's leading developers of self-driving technologies; and TripleTen, an EdTech service that equips people with in-demand tech skills. Thus far, securing adequate capital for the advancement of these businesses has proven challenging due to substantial constraints on the group's ability to transfer funds from its historically profitable businesses in Russia. To support the development of the four businesses in the future, we expect to retain a portion of the cash consideration received pursuant to the Sale transaction, the amount of which is to be determined by the Board.

As of Q1 2024, Nebius AI accounts for almost two thirds of YNV's continuing operations' total revenue, mostly driven by GPU capacity sales in Europe and worldwide as Nebuis AI is one of only a few providers of excess GPU capacity, specifically in Europe. Throughout Q1 2024, Nebius AI was working on introducing a self-service option, launched at the beginning of Q2 2024, enabling customers to directly access GPU resources bypassing traditional sales channels. In addition to enhanced operational efficiency and convenience for clients, this will allow Nebius AI to diversify and expand its customer base going forward.

In Q1 2024 Toloka AI, a data-for-AI platform, launched Mindrift, a supply service of experts-in-the-loop to engage in data preparation and validation. This has become a revenue driver for Toloka services requiring expert supervision. This is attributed to growing demand for such services among customers, particularly niche GenAI startups who are in need of quick and high-quality data solutions.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

April 26, 2024 05:00 ET (09:00 GMT)

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.