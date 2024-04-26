Anzeige
Freitag, 26.04.2024
26.04.2024 | 14:58
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Swedish Sterling AB from Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Swedish Sterling AB has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq First
North Growth Market. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the
shares in Swedish Sterling AB from Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 



Short name:   STRLNG   
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0009143993
----------------------------
Order book ID: 207097   
----------------------------



The last day of trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market will be May 13,
2024. 

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 





Nasdaq Stockholm AB
