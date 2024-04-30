AIR FRANCE - KLM: Air France-KLM Q1 2024 results

xx

FIRST QUARTER 2024

April 30, 2024

Further growth in passenger revenue - Operating result impacted by disruption costs and weaker cargo revenues

Group capacity increased by 4.5% compared to last year with load factor at 86%

Increase of passengers carried to 20.9m, +6.2% compared to last year

Group Passenger unit revenue up +2.1% compared to last year

Group revenues at €6.7bn, up 5.1% compared to last year

Operating result at -€489m impacted by disruption costs and cargo unit revenue reduction

Positive recurring adjusted operating free cash flow driven by promising peak summer ticket sales at €0.6bn

Stable Net debt/EBITDA ratio of 1.3x

Continued fleet renewal resulting in 21% new generation aircraft, +4pt compared to last year

Commenting on the results, Mr. Benjamin Smith, Group CEO, said:

"Despite a challenging start to the year with persistent geopolitical tensions, Air France-KLM recorded further revenue growth this quarter, capitalizing on a structurally robust travel demand. However, as anticipated, our operating income was impacted by disruption costs and a slower Cargo business. We nonetheless remain confident in our ability to achieve our 2024 unit cost outlook, and are focused on executing our strategic roadmap to deliver our mid-term commitments. Our sustainability roadmap is also well on track, with continued next generation aircraft deliveries and SAF sourcing initiatives. Finally, we are actively gearing up for a promising summer season with, in Paris, the eagerly-awaited Olympic and Paralympic Games. A unique opportunity for Air France to showcase its expertise and customer service excellence."

Unit revenue up thanks to improved load factor and yield

First Quarter 2024 change change

constant currency Group Passengers (thousands) 20,871 +6.2% Group Capacity (ASK m) 72,717 +4.5% Traffic (RPK m) 62,846 +5.0% Group Passenger load factor 86.4% +0.4pt Passenger unit revenue per ASK (€ cts) 7.45 +1.0% +2.1%

First Quarter 2024 change change

constant currency Revenues (€m) 6,654 +5.1 % +6.2 % EBITDA (€m) 176 -110 -84 Operating result (€m) -489 -183 -157 Operating margin (%) -7.4 % -2.5pt - Net income (€m) -480 -143 Group unit revenue per ASK (€cts) 8.06 -1.8 % -0.7 % Group unit cost at constant fuel, constant currency and excluding ETS 8.65 4.0 %

31 March 2024 31 Dec 2023 Operating Free cash flow (€m) 140 Adj. recurring operating free cash flow (€m) 593 Net Debt (€m) 5,154 5,041 EBITDA trailing 12 months (€m) 4,098 4,208 Net Debt/EBITDA ratio 1.3x 1.2x

First Quarter 2024: Operating result impacted by cargo unit revenue reduction and disruptions

In the first quarter 2024, Air France-KLM welcomed 20.9 million passengers which is 6.2% above previous year. As capacity increased by 4.5% and traffic grew by 5.0%, the load factor was slightly up 0.4 point compared to last year.

The Group passenger unit revenue per ASK was up +2.1% at constant currency compared to last year. This increase was driven by an increase in yield across all long-haul areas except for Asia & Middle East, where capacity grew by 32% while Short & Medium-haul yield increased as well.

The operating result was €183 million below last year standing at -€489 million and was impacted by an increase of the unit cost (€243 million) and decrease of cargo unit revenues (€157 million) although partly compensated by a lower jet fuel price including ETS cost (€144 million) and a higher passenger unit revenue (€124 million).

The group unit cost per ASK1 is up 4.0% versus last year which is in line with the outlook provided during the FY 2023 results presentation. This increase resulted mainly from higher operational disruption costs accounting for 0.8% in the unit cost development, as well as a one-time salary payment at KLM as agreed in the collective labor agreement for 0.8%.

Cash

Operating free cash flow stood at €140 million driven by a positive working capital development due to promising summer ticket sales although impacted by the payment of deferred pension, social charges and wages taxes inherited from the pandemic.

These deferrals correspond to the one time pension payment of €610 million by Air France in January 2024 to the Caisse des Retraites des Personnels Navigants (CRPN) as well as the social charges and wages taxes amounting to €120 million and paid by the Group during the quarter.

Recurring adjusted operating free cash flow excluding deferred social charges and wage taxes and including lease debt and net interest payment amounted to €593 million.

In March, Air France-KLM has repaid, at the request of the bondholders, circa €452 million of the outstanding €500 million of the bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares due March 25, 2026 (the "OCEANE 2026").

The cash at hand amounted to €9.9 billion, a decrease of €0.6 billion versus the end of 2023 due to the repayment of the convertible bond. Net Debt / EBITDA ratio stood at 1.3x.

Post quarter, Air France-KLM, Air France and KLM have executed the first one-year extension option of their Revolving Credit Facilities linked to ESG KPIs. Air France-KLM and Air France executed the accordion option in the facility to increase the RCF with an amount of €90 million bringing the amount of the two RCFs to approximately €2.3 billion.

Sustainability

Transition plan and trajectory

Since 2019, Air France-KLM has accelerated its environmental transition and has set ambitious sustainability performance targets to highlight its sustainability commitments. The Group's ambition is to reduce its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 30% by 2030 compared to 2019 (gCO 2 eq/RTK).

Sustainability key performance measures:

Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Change New generation fleet2 21% 17% 4pt

Three pillars to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

Fleet Renewal: Air France-KLM is committed to renewing its fleet with more fuel-efficient and less noisy aircraft. By the end of March, 21% of its fleet was composed of new-generation aircraft, compared to 17% end of March 2023. The Group plans to increase this ratio to 80% by 2030.

Compared to previous generation aircraft the A220 reduces CO 2 emissions by 20%, the Airbus A320neo family by 15%, and the Airbus A350 by 25%.

During the first quarter one A321 Neo (new generation) was phased in and two A319 (old generation) were phased out.

Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF): Air France-KLM Group is committed to increasing its use of SAF, which can reduce carbon emissions by up to 80%, on a life cycle basis, compared to conventional jet fuel. The Group estimates it will use 1% SAF over the total jet fuel consumption in 2024.

Operational Efficiency: Air France-KLM has launched internal programs to improve operational efficiency and reduce CO 2 emissions. The programs focus on weight reduction, aircraft performance optimization, route and flight path optimization, and other fuel-saving measures.

2024 Outlook

Capacity

The Group expects the capacity in Available Seat Kilometers for Air France-KLM Group including Transavia to increase by 5% in 2024 compared to 2023.

Unit cost3

Q2 unit cost development expected at +2% compared to last year.

For the full year 2024, the Group expects a unit cost in the range of 1% to 2% compared to 2023 supported by the below action plan:

Accelerated transformation initiatives on top of the 700 existing ones to further increase cost savings both at Group and airline level via simplification, reduce overhead and create further synergies

Hiring freeze of support staff (SG&A)

Stabilizing operations

New fleet delivery to support unit cost development

Capex

Full year 2024 net capex is expected to stand at 3 billion euros.

Business review

Network result

Network



First Quarter 2024 change Traffic revenues (€m) 5,396 +1.3% Total revenues (€m) 5,663 +1.5% Operating result (€m) -356 -206 Operating margin (%) -6.3% -3.6 pt

Compared to the first quarter 2023, total revenues increased by +1.5% to €5,663 million. The increase in revenues was driven by the healthy demand in passenger network despite the weakening of the Cargo market. The operating result stood at -€356 million impacted by an increase in salary costs and other operating expenses.

Q1 2024 was impacted by operational disruptions especially in January and February resulting from supply chain issues.

Solid growth in passenger network unit revenue

Passenger network



First Quarter 2024 change Passengers (thousands) 16,665 +5.6% Capacity (ASK m) 64,264 +3.7% Traffic (RPK m) 55,345 +4.5% Load factor 86.1% 0.6pt Total passenger revenues (€m) 5,096 +3.9% Traffic passenger revenues (€m) 4,955 +4.3% Unit revenue per ASK (€ cts) 7.71 +0.5%

During the first quarter 2024 capacity in Available Seat Kilometers (ASK) was 3.7% higher than last year. Higher traffic growth (+4.5%) than capacity growth has led to an increase of the load factor to 86.1% (up 0.6 point compared to last year) while yield continued to rise. This performance had a positive impact on Unit revenue per ASK which rose by +0.5%.

During the first quarter we observed per area the following trends:

North Atlantic

Q1 capacity increased by +3% compared to last year. Load factor improved 1.9 points at 84% against a solid Q1 2023 performance while yield was broadly stable at +0.3%.

Latin America

Demand remained very strong with high and stable load factor at 90% and a yield increasing by 1.1%. Capacity was down -2.4% on the back of a high comparison basis.

Asia & Middle East

Capacity in the first quarter has significantly increased (+31.8%) versus 2023, driven by both Asia and Middle East. Load factor remained stable compared to last year despite the significant capacity increase and the geopolitical disruptions across the area which affected the yield development (-6.9%).

Caribbean & Indian Ocean

The first quarter continued to show capacity reductions compared to 2023 (-14.2%) due to redeployment of the fleet to other long-haul areas. This lower capacity pushed the load factor up to 91% and yield improved by 11.2%.

Africa

The geopolitical situation affected the Group's capacity development resulting in a -5% capacity decline while unit revenues improved. The yield showed resiliency and was up 1.6% above 2023 while the load factor was broadly stable (+0.1pt).

Short and Medium-haul

Capacity increased by +2.1% with different dynamics. KLM Medium Haul went up significantly while Air France Short and Medium Haul went down. Air France was impacted by the ATC system test roll out during January and February. Load factor improved +1.2 point at 82% and yield was well oriented +2.6% compared to last year.

Cargo: Unit revenue down due to cargo market situation and implementation of an IT system

Cargo business



First Quarter 2024 change Tons (thousands) 217 3.7% Capacity (ATK m) 3,451 +5.0% Traffic (RTK m) 1,621 +4.0% Load factor 47.0% -0.4pt Total Cargo revenues (€m) 562 -16.5% Traffic Cargo revenues (€m) 441 -23.4% Unit revenue per ATK (€cts) 12.77 -27.0%

The demand in the airfreight industry in the first quarter was higher than the capacity growth and was driven by e-commerce from Asia and the red sea disruption. The Group was limited in its ability to benefit from this tailwind due to relatively low capacity on China and payload restrictions on Asian flights due to the Russian airspace closure.

In the first quarter, unit revenue was below last year, driven by a -26% yield decrease and the challenging implementation of an IT system.

Transavia: Significant unit revenue improvement despite double digit capacity growth

Transavia



First Quarter 2024 change Passengers (thousands) 4,206 +8.9% Capacity (ASK m) 8,453 +11.1% Traffic (RPK m) 7,501 +9.0% Load factor 88.7% -1.7pt Unit revenue per ASK (€cts) 5.50 +9.9% Unit cost per ASK (€cts) 7.46 +2.7pt Total Passenger revenues (€m) 462 +22.4% Operating result (€m) -166 +6 Operating margin -35.8% +9.6pt

Transavia's capacity increased by 11.1%, traffic increased by 9.0%, and the number of passengers increased by 8.9% resulting in load factor at 88.7% in the first quarter. The load factor declined compared to last year, driven by Transavia France which posted a high load factor last year due to reduced capacity as a result of the ATC strikes in France.

The operating result amounted to -€166 million which is a slight improvement compared to last year driven by higher revenues which were partly compensated by higher cost.

Maintenance business: Third party revenues continue to recover significantly

Maintenance



First Quarter 2024 change Total revenues (€m) 1,223 +32.1% Third party revenues (€m) 530 +43.4% Operating result (€m) 28 +13 Operating margin (%) 2.3% +0.6pt

The maintenance segment continued its growth in the first quarter 2024. Total revenues increased by 32.1% compared with the same quarter last year while third party revenues increased by +43.4%, showing a very strong recovery especially on the engine side. The maintenance is still suffering from the supply chain issues and mechanics scarcity in all its activities. The operating margin stood at 2.3%, which is 0.6 point higher than in 2023.

Revenue outperforming capacity growth but operations remained difficult for both airlines

Air France Group





First Quarter 2024 change Revenue (in €m) 4,032 +2.8% EBITDA (in €m) 164 -50 Operating result (in €m) -249 -68 Operating margin (%) -6.2% -1.6pt

Air France's revenue increased by +2.8% driven by passenger revenues. The operating result stood at -€249 million and was impacted by supply chain issues and an IT system implementation for the cargo activity weighing on the revenues and on the profitability.

KLM Group





First Quarter 2024 change Revenue (in €m) 2,735 +8.5% EBITDA (in €m) -39 -109 Operating result (in €m) -290 -163 Operating margin (%) -10.6% -5.6pt

KLM's revenue grew by +8.5% while operations were especially impacted in January and February by supply chain issues. The operating margin stood at -10.6%, down -5.6pt compared to last year, hampered by one-time payment salary in January (c.€50m), as well as high customer compensation in January and February (c.€50m).

Flying Blue Miles





First Quarter 2024 Revenue (in €m) 196 Operating result (in €m) 47 Operating margin (%) 24.0%

At the end of last year, Air France-KLM created a subsidiary, which holds the commercial partner contracts related to the joint Air France-KLM loyalty programme ("Flying Blue"), as well as the exclusive right to issue "Miles" for the airlines and their partners. This quarter is the first in which the Group reports Flying Blue Miles activity at Group level.

In the first quarter Flying Blue miles generated €196 millions of total revenue, including third party airline and non airline partners. The operating margin margin stood at 24.0%.

Nb: Sum of individual airline results does not add up to AF-KLM total due to intercompany eliminations at Group level.

******

The results presentation is available at www.airfranceklm.com on April 30, 2024 from 8:15 am CET.

A conference call hosted by Mr. Smith (CEO) and Mr. Zaat (CFO) will be held on April 30, 2024 at 09.30 am CET.

To connect to the webcast, please use below link:

https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/airfranceklm/20240430_1/

Investor Relations Press Office Michiel Klinkers Marouane Mami +33 1 41 56 56 00 Michiel.klinkers@airfranceklm.com marouane.mami@airfranceklm.com mail.mediarelations@airfranceklm.com

Income statement

First quarter in € million 2024 2023 Variation Revenues from ordinary activities 6,654 6,329 5% Aircraft fuel -1,674 -1,780 -6 % Carbon emission -62 -32 94 % Chartering costs -123 -90 37 % Landing fees and air routes charges -453 -413 10 % Catering -202 -186 9 % Handling charges and other operating costs -464 -426 9 % Aircraft maintenance costs -808 -648 25 % Commercial and distribution costs -278 -257 8 % Other external expenses -490 -457 7 % Salaries and related costs -2,245 -2,009 12 % Taxes other than income taxes -57 -55 4 % Capitalized production 367 281 31 % Other income and expenses 11 29 -62 % EBITDA 176 286 -38% Amortization, depreciation and provisions -665 -592 12 % Income from current operations -489 -306 60% Sales of aircraft equipment 19 5 nm Other non-current income and expenses -3 -3 - % Income from operating activities -473 -304 56% Interests expenses -160 -158 1 % Income from cash & cash equivalent 92 49 88 % Net cost of financial debt -68 -109 -38% Other financial income and expenses -110 35 nm Income before tax -651 -378 72% Income taxes 168 41 nm Net income of consolidated companies -483 -337 43% Share of profits (losses) of associates 3 - nm Net Income for the period -480 -337 42% Net income - Non controlling interests 42 7 nm Net income - Group part -522 -344 52%

Consolidated balance sheet

Assets March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 (in € million) Goodwill 225 224 Intangible assets 1,125 1,128 Flight equipment 11,646 11,501 Other property, plant and equipment 1,438 1,431 Right-of-use assets 5,902 5,956 Investments in equity associates 134 129 Pension assets 57 45 Other non-current financial assets 1,262 1,262 Non-current derivatives financial assets 186 148 Deferred tax assets 825 698 Other non-current assets 305 153 Total non-current assets 23,105 22,675 Other current financial assets 1,276 1,292 Current derivatives financial assets 262 122 Inventories 874 853 Trade receivables 2,492 2,152 Other current assets 1,192 1,120 Cash and cash equivalents 5,449 6,194 Assets held for sale 83 82 Total current assets 11,628 11,815 Total assets 34,733 34,490

Liabilities and equity March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 (in € million) Issued capital 263 263 Additional paid-in capital 7,560 7,560 Treasury shares -25 -25 Perpetual 1,037 1,076 Reserves and retained earnings -11,287 -10,925 Equity attributable to equity holders of Air France-KLM -2,452 -2,051 Perpetual 2,565 2,524 Reserves and retained earnings 28 27 Equity attributable Non-controlling interests 2,593 2,551 Total equity 141 500 Pension provisions 1,698 1,685 Non-current return obligation liability and other provisions 3,825 3,805 Non-current financial liabilities 6,642 7,538 Non-current lease debt 3,563 3,581 Non-current derivatives financial liabilities 17 56 Deferred tax liabilities 3 - Other non-current liabilities 1,258 1,376 Total non-current liabilities 17,006 18,041 Current return obligation liability and other provisions 1,220 1,079 Current financial liabilities 1,961 1,664 Current lease debt 868 848 Current derivatives financial liabilities 46 139 Trade payables 2,627 2,447 Deferred revenue on ticket sales 5,406 3,858 Frequent flyer programs 882 899 Other current liabilities 4,568 5,002 Bank overdrafts 8 13 Total current liabilities 17,586 15,949 Total equity and liabilities 34,733 34,490

Statement of Consolidated Cash Flows from January 1 until March 31

Period from January 1 to March 31 2024 2023 (in € million) restated * Net income (480) (337) Amortization, depreciation and operating provisions 665 592 Financial provisions 71 51 Cost of net debt 68 109 Loss (gain) on disposals of tangible and intangible assets -19 -4 Loss (gain) on disposals of subsidiaries and associates -2 - Derivatives - non monetary result 4 - Unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses, net 12 -48 Share of (profits) losses of associates -3 - Deferred taxes -165 -39 Impairment - 1 Other non-monetary items -6 -27 Cash flow from operating activities before change in working capital 145 298 (Increase) / decrease in inventories -20 -28 (Increase) / decrease in trade receivables -331 -319 Increase / (decrease) in trade payables 170 141 Increase / (decrease) in advanced ticket sales 1,536 1,477 Change in other assets and liabilities -731 221 Change in working capital requirement 624 1,492 CASH-FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES 769 1,790 Acquisition of subsidiaries, of shares in non-controlled entities -1 -2 Proceeds on disposal of subsidiaries, of shares in non-controlled entities 8 - Purchase of property plant and equipment and intangible assets -654 -779 Proceeds on disposal of property plant and equipment and intangible assets 25 131 Interest received 86 44 Decrease (increase) in net investments, more than 3 months -3 56 CASH-FLOW USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES -539 -550 Issuance of perpetual - 320 Repayment on perpetual - -300 Coupon on perpetual -57 -25 Issuance of debt 2 1,323 Repayment on debt -606 -2,790 Payments on lease debts -219 -219 New loans -2 -43 Repayment on loans 10 3 Interest paid -144 -284 CASH-FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES -1,016 -2,015 Effect of exchange rate and reclassification on cash and cash equivalents (net of cash acquired or sold) 46 -31 Change in cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts -740 -806 Cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts at beginning of period 6,181 6,623 Cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts at end of period 5,441 5,817

*Restated figures include the change in presentation for the reclassification of interest received and paid from cash flow from operating activities to respectively cash flow from investing activities and cash flow from financing activities

Net debt





(in € million) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Current and non-current financial liabilities 8,603 9,202 Current and non-current lease debt 4,431 4,429 Accrued interest -159 -138 Deposits related to financial liabilities -106 -107 Deposits related to lease debt -103 -100 Derivatives impact on debt -18 -1 Gross financial liabilities (I) 12,648 13,285 Cash and cash equivalent 5,449 6,194 Marketable securities > 3 months 1,070 1,097 Bonds 983 966 Bank overdrafts -8 -13 Net cash (II) 7,494 8,244 Net debt (I-II) 5,154 5,041

Recurring adjusted operating free cash flow

Year to Date 2024 2023 (in € million) restated * Net cash flow from operating activities 769 1,790 Purchase of property plant and equipment and intangible assets -654 -779 Proceeds on disposal of property plant and equipment and intangible assets 25 131 Operating free cash flow 140 1,142 Exceptional payments made/(received) (1) 730 52 Interest paid and received -58 -240 Payments on lease debts -219 -219 Recurring adjusted operating free cash flow 593 735

*Restated figures include the change in presentation for the reclassification of interest received and paid from cash flow from operating activities to respectively cash flow from investing activities and cash flow from financing activities

(1) Exceptional payments made/(received), restated from operating free cash flow for the calculation of recurring operating free cash flow adjusted, correspond to the repayment of deferred social charges, pensions contributions and wage taxes granted during the Covid period.

Return on capital employed (ROCE)

In € million Mar 31, 2024 Dec 31,

2023 Sept 30, 2023 Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Dec 31,

2022 Sept 30, 2022 Jun 30,

2022 restated (1) restated (1) restated (1) restated (1) restated (1) Goodwill and intangible assets 1,349 1,352 1,331 1,339 1,351 1,352 1,350 1,361 Flight equipment 11,646 11,501 11,296 10,957 10,954 10,614 10,298 10,521 Other property, plant and equipment 1,438 1,431 1,379 1,389 1,372 1,375 1,349 1,358 Right of use assets 5,902 5,956 5,596 5,480 5,304 5,428 5,536 5,439 Investments in equity associates 134 129 127 121 122 120 111 108 Financial assets excluding marketable securities, accrued interests and financial deposits 214 219 191 190 169 169 164 162 Provisions, excluding pension, cargo litigation and restructuring -4,523 -4,346 -4,481 -4,248 -4,255 -4,347 -4,792 -4,473 WCR2 -8,284 -6,981 -7,804 -8,917 -8,696 -7,213 -7,609 -8,338 Capital employed 7,876 9,261 7,635 6,311 6,321 7,498 6,407 6,138 Average capital employed (A) 7,771 6,591 Adjusted results from current operations 1,529 1,237 - Dividends received -1 -1 - Share of profits (losses) of associates 9 14 - Normative income tax -397 -323 Adjusted result from current operations after tax (B) 1,140 927 ROCE, trailing 12 months (B/A) 14.7% 14.1%

(1) Compared with previous periods, working capital has been restated to exclude the deferral of social and fiscal charges granted following the Covid.

(2) Excluding the report of social & fiscal charges granted consequently to Covid.

Unit cost: net cost per ASK

First Quarter 2024 2023 Total operating expenses (in €m) 7,144 6,635 Carbon emission (ETS) -62 -32 Total other revenues (in €m) -793 -619 Net cost (in €m) 6,289 5,984 Capacity produced, reported in ASK 72,727 69,583 Net cost per ASK (in € cents per ASK) 8.65 8.60 Gross change 1.0% Currency effect on net costs (in €m) -35 Change at constant currency 1.6% Fuel price effect (in €m) -165 Net cost per ASK at constant currency, constant fuel price and excluding ETS (in € cents per ASK) 8.65 8.31 Change at constant currency and constant fuel price excluding ETS 4.0%

Unit cost per ASK excluding fuel and ETS vs Q1 2023: +5.0%

Definition: Unit cost = (total operating expenses - fuel - carbon emission - total other revenues) / Group Capacity in ASK

Group fleet at 31 March 2024

Aircraft type AF

(incl. HOP)4 KL

(incl. KLC & MP) Transavia Owned Finance lease Operating lease Total In operation Change / 31/12/23 B777-300 43 16 20 15 24 59 59 B777-200 18 15 28 2 3 33 33 B787-9 10 13 4 7 12 23 23 B787-10 10 2 8 10 10 A380-800 4 3 1 4 A350-900 27 3 10 14 27 27 1 A330-300 5 5 5 5 A330-200 15 6 11 10 21 21 Total Long-Haul 117 65 0 71 42 69 182 178 1 B737-900 5 5 5 5 B737-800 31 111 35 8 99 142 141 B737-700 6 4 7 3 10 10 A321NEO 2 2 2 2 1 A321 15 8 7 15 15 A320 37 4 3 30 37 37 A320NEO 1 1 1 1 1 A319 11 7 4 11 11 -2 A318 6 4 2 6 6 A220-300 32 22 10 32 32 Total Medium-Haul 101 42 118 92 11 158 261 260 0 Canadair Jet 1000 2 2 2 Canadair Jet 700 Embraer 190 21 30 17 4 30 51 51 1 Embraer 175 17 3 14 17 17 Embraer 170 13 10 3 13 13 Total Regional 36 65 0 32 18 51 101 99 1 B747-400ERF 3 3 3 3 B747-400BCF 1 1 1 1 B777-F 2 2 2 2 Total Cargo 2 4 0 4 0 2 6 6 0 Total 256 176 118 199 71 280 550 543 2

2024 TRAFFIC

Passenger network activity

First quarter Total network airlines 2024 2023 variation Passengers carried ('000s) 16,665 15,787 +5.6% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 55,345 52,960 +4.5% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 64,264 61,961 +3.7% Load factor (%) 86% 85% +0.6pt Long-haul Passengers carried ('000s) 6,195 5,939 +4.3% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 46,595 44,509 +4.7% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 53,622 51,533 +4.1% Load factor (%) 87% 86% +0.5pt North America Passengers carried ('000s) 1,904 1,785 +6.7% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 13,584 12,852 +5.7% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 16,130 15,612 +3.3% Load factor (%) 84% 82% +1.9pt Latin America Passengers carried ('000s) 870 892 -2.5% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 8,270 8,493 -2.6% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 9,166 9,390 -2.4% Load factor (%) 90% 90% -0.2pt Asia / Middle East Passengers carried ('000s) 1,555 1,206 +29.0% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 12,144 9,210 +31.9% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 13,981 10,607 +31.8% Load factor (%) 87% 87% -pt Africa Passengers carried ('000s) 974 1,041 -6.5% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 6,119 6,442 -5.0% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 7,203 7,596 -5.2% Load factor (%) 85% 85% +0.1pt Caribbean / Indian Ocean Passengers carried ('000s) 892 1,016 -12.1% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 6,478 7,512 -13.8% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 7,142 8,328 -14.2% Load factor (%) 91% 90% +0.5pt Short and Medium-haul Passengers carried ('000s) 10,470 9,849 +6.3% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 8,750 8,451 +3.5% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 10,642 10,428 +2.1% Load factor (%) 82% 81% +1.2pt

Transavia activity

First quarter Transavia 2024 2023 variation Passengers carried ('000s) 4,206 3,864 +8.9% Revenue seat-kilometers (m RSK) 7,501 6,879 +9.0% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 8,453 7,607 +11.1% Load factor (%) 89% 90% -1.7pt

Total Group passenger activity

First quarter Total Group 2024 2023 variation Passengers carried ('000s) 20,871 19,651 +6.2% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 62,846 59,839 +5.0% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 72,717 69,568 +4.5% Load factor (%) 86% 86% +0.4pt

Cargo activity

First quarter Cargo 2024 2023 variation Revenue tonne-km (m RTK) 1,621 1,559 +4.0% Available tonne-km (m ATK) 3,451 3,288 +5.0% Load factor (%) 47% 47% -0.4pt

Air France activity

First quarter Total Passenger network activity 2024 2023 variation Passengers carried ('000s) 9,193 9,458 -2.8% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 32,816 31,974 +2.6% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 38,079 37,296 +2.1% Load factor (%) 86% 86% +0.4pt Long-haul Passengers carried ('000s) 3,859 3,696 +4.4% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 28,306 26,960 +5.0% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 32,672 31,140 +4.9% Load factor (%) 87% 87% +0.1pt Short and Medium-haul Passengers carried ('000s) 5,334 5,761 -7.4% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 4,509 5,014 -10.1% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 5,407 6,156 -12.2% Load factor (%) 83% 81% +1.9pt Cargo activity Revenue tonne-km (m RTK) 795 791 +0.5% Available tonne-km (m ATK) 1,972 1,860 +6.0% Load factor (%) 40% 43% -2.2pt

KLM activity

First quarter Total Passenger network activity 2024 2023 variation Passengers carried ('000s) 7,472 6,330 +18.0% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 22,528 20,984 +7.4% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 26,186 24,664 +6.2% Load factor (%) 86% 85% +1.0pt Long-haul Passengers carried ('000s) 2,336 2,242 +4.2% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 18,287 17,548 +4.2% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 20,951 20,393 +2.7% Load factor (%) 87% 86% +1.2pt Short and Medium-haul Passengers carried ('000s) 5,136 4,088 +25.6% Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK) 4,241 3,436 +23.4% Available seat-kilometers (m ASK) 5,235 4,272 +22.5% Load factor (%) 81% 80% +0.6pt Cargo activity Revenue tonne-km (m RTK) 827 768 +7.6% Available tonne-km (m ATK) 1,479 1,427 +3.6% Load factor (%) 56% 54% +2.1pt





1 at constant fuel, constant currency and excluding ETS

2 New generation fleet / Fleet in operation

3 against a constant fuel price, constant currency and excluding Emission Trading Scheme cost (ETS)

4 Excluding Transavia