GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.04.2024 | 08:18
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AIR FRANCE - KLM: Air France-KLM Q1 2024 results

xx

FIRST QUARTER 2024

April 30, 2024

Further growth in passenger revenue - Operating result impacted by disruption costs and weaker cargo revenues
  • Group capacity increased by 4.5% compared to last year with load factor at 86%
  • Increase of passengers carried to 20.9m, +6.2% compared to last year
  • Group Passenger unit revenue up +2.1% compared to last year
  • Group revenues at €6.7bn, up 5.1% compared to last year
  • Operating result at -€489m impacted by disruption costs and cargo unit revenue reduction
  • Positive recurring adjusted operating free cash flow driven by promising peak summer ticket sales at €0.6bn
  • Stable Net debt/EBITDA ratio of 1.3x
  • Continued fleet renewal resulting in 21% new generation aircraft, +4pt compared to last year

Commenting on the results, Mr. Benjamin Smith, Group CEO, said:

"Despite a challenging start to the year with persistent geopolitical tensions, Air France-KLM recorded further revenue growth this quarter, capitalizing on a structurally robust travel demand. However, as anticipated, our operating income was impacted by disruption costs and a slower Cargo business. We nonetheless remain confident in our ability to achieve our 2024 unit cost outlook, and are focused on executing our strategic roadmap to deliver our mid-term commitments. Our sustainability roadmap is also well on track, with continued next generation aircraft deliveries and SAF sourcing initiatives. Finally, we are actively gearing up for a promising summer season with, in Paris, the eagerly-awaited Olympic and Paralympic Games. A unique opportunity for Air France to showcase its expertise and customer service excellence."

Unit revenue up thanks to improved load factor and yield

First Quarter
2024changechange
constant currency
Group Passengers (thousands)20,871+6.2%
Group Capacity (ASK m)72,717+4.5%
Traffic (RPK m)62,846+5.0%
Group Passenger load factor86.4%+0.4pt
Passenger unit revenue per ASK (€ cts)7.45+1.0%+2.1%
First Quarter
2024changechange
constant currency
Revenues (€m)6,654 +5.1 % +6.2 %
EBITDA (€m)176-110-84
Operating result (€m)-489-183-157
Operating margin (%) -7.4 %-2.5pt-
Net income (€m)-480-143
Group unit revenue per ASK (€cts)8.06 -1.8 % -0.7 %
Group unit cost at constant fuel, constant currency and excluding ETS8.65 4.0 %
31 March 202431 Dec 2023
Operating Free cash flow (€m)140
Adj. recurring operating free cash flow (€m)593
Net Debt (€m)5,1545,041
EBITDA trailing 12 months (€m)4,0984,208
Net Debt/EBITDA ratio1.3x1.2x

First Quarter 2024: Operating result impacted by cargo unit revenue reduction and disruptions

In the first quarter 2024, Air France-KLM welcomed 20.9 million passengers which is 6.2% above previous year. As capacity increased by 4.5% and traffic grew by 5.0%, the load factor was slightly up 0.4 point compared to last year.

The Group passenger unit revenue per ASK was up +2.1% at constant currency compared to last year. This increase was driven by an increase in yield across all long-haul areas except for Asia & Middle East, where capacity grew by 32% while Short & Medium-haul yield increased as well.

The operating result was €183 million below last year standing at -€489 million and was impacted by an increase of the unit cost (€243 million) and decrease of cargo unit revenues (€157 million) although partly compensated by a lower jet fuel price including ETS cost (€144 million) and a higher passenger unit revenue (€124 million).

The group unit cost per ASK1 is up 4.0% versus last year which is in line with the outlook provided during the FY 2023 results presentation. This increase resulted mainly from higher operational disruption costs accounting for 0.8% in the unit cost development, as well as a one-time salary payment at KLM as agreed in the collective labor agreement for 0.8%.

Cash

Operating free cash flow stood at €140 million driven by a positive working capital development due to promising summer ticket sales although impacted by the payment of deferred pension, social charges and wages taxes inherited from the pandemic.

These deferrals correspond to the one time pension payment of €610 million by Air France in January 2024 to the Caisse des Retraites des Personnels Navigants (CRPN) as well as the social charges and wages taxes amounting to €120 million and paid by the Group during the quarter.

Recurring adjusted operating free cash flow excluding deferred social charges and wage taxes and including lease debt and net interest payment amounted to €593 million.

In March, Air France-KLM has repaid, at the request of the bondholders, circa €452 million of the outstanding €500 million of the bonds convertible into new shares and/or exchangeable for existing shares due March 25, 2026 (the "OCEANE 2026").

The cash at hand amounted to €9.9 billion, a decrease of €0.6 billion versus the end of 2023 due to the repayment of the convertible bond. Net Debt / EBITDA ratio stood at 1.3x.

Post quarter, Air France-KLM, Air France and KLM have executed the first one-year extension option of their Revolving Credit Facilities linked to ESG KPIs. Air France-KLM and Air France executed the accordion option in the facility to increase the RCF with an amount of €90 million bringing the amount of the two RCFs to approximately €2.3 billion.

Sustainability

Transition plan and trajectory

Since 2019, Air France-KLM has accelerated its environmental transition and has set ambitious sustainability performance targets to highlight its sustainability commitments. The Group's ambition is to reduce its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 30% by 2030 compared to 2019 (gCO2eq/RTK).

Sustainability key performance measures:

Q1 2024Q1 2023Change
New generation fleet221%17%4pt

Three pillars to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

Fleet Renewal: Air France-KLM is committed to renewing its fleet with more fuel-efficient and less noisy aircraft. By the end of March, 21% of its fleet was composed of new-generation aircraft, compared to 17% end of March 2023. The Group plans to increase this ratio to 80% by 2030.

Compared to previous generation aircraft the A220 reduces CO2 emissions by 20%, the Airbus A320neo family by 15%, and the Airbus A350 by 25%.

During the first quarter one A321 Neo (new generation) was phased in and two A319 (old generation) were phased out.

Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF): Air France-KLM Group is committed to increasing its use of SAF, which can reduce carbon emissions by up to 80%, on a life cycle basis, compared to conventional jet fuel. The Group estimates it will use 1% SAF over the total jet fuel consumption in 2024.

Operational Efficiency: Air France-KLM has launched internal programs to improve operational efficiency and reduce CO2 emissions. The programs focus on weight reduction, aircraft performance optimization, route and flight path optimization, and other fuel-saving measures.

2024 Outlook

Capacity

The Group expects the capacity in Available Seat Kilometers for Air France-KLM Group including Transavia to increase by 5% in 2024 compared to 2023.

Unit cost3

Q2 unit cost development expected at +2% compared to last year.

For the full year 2024, the Group expects a unit cost in the range of 1% to 2% compared to 2023 supported by the below action plan:

  • Accelerated transformation initiatives on top of the 700 existing ones to further increase cost savings both at Group and airline level via simplification, reduce overhead and create further synergies
  • Hiring freeze of support staff (SG&A)
  • Stabilizing operations
  • New fleet delivery to support unit cost development

Capex

Full year 2024 net capex is expected to stand at 3 billion euros.

Business review

Network result

Network

First Quarter
2024change
Traffic revenues (€m)5,396+1.3%
Total revenues (€m)5,663+1.5%
Operating result (€m)-356-206
Operating margin (%)-6.3%-3.6 pt

Compared to the first quarter 2023, total revenues increased by +1.5% to €5,663 million. The increase in revenues was driven by the healthy demand in passenger network despite the weakening of the Cargo market. The operating result stood at -€356 million impacted by an increase in salary costs and other operating expenses.

Q1 2024 was impacted by operational disruptions especially in January and February resulting from supply chain issues.

Solid growth in passenger network unit revenue

Passenger network

First Quarter
2024change
Passengers (thousands)16,665+5.6%
Capacity (ASK m)64,264+3.7%
Traffic (RPK m)55,345+4.5%
Load factor86.1%0.6pt
Total passenger revenues (€m)5,096+3.9%
Traffic passenger revenues (€m)4,955+4.3%
Unit revenue per ASK (€ cts)7.71+0.5%

During the first quarter 2024 capacity in Available Seat Kilometers (ASK) was 3.7% higher than last year. Higher traffic growth (+4.5%) than capacity growth has led to an increase of the load factor to 86.1% (up 0.6 point compared to last year) while yield continued to rise. This performance had a positive impact on Unit revenue per ASK which rose by +0.5%.

During the first quarter we observed per area the following trends:

North Atlantic
Q1 capacity increased by +3% compared to last year. Load factor improved 1.9 points at 84% against a solid Q1 2023 performance while yield was broadly stable at +0.3%.

Latin America
Demand remained very strong with high and stable load factor at 90% and a yield increasing by 1.1%. Capacity was down -2.4% on the back of a high comparison basis.

Asia & Middle East
Capacity in the first quarter has significantly increased (+31.8%) versus 2023, driven by both Asia and Middle East. Load factor remained stable compared to last year despite the significant capacity increase and the geopolitical disruptions across the area which affected the yield development (-6.9%).

Caribbean & Indian Ocean

The first quarter continued to show capacity reductions compared to 2023 (-14.2%) due to redeployment of the fleet to other long-haul areas. This lower capacity pushed the load factor up to 91% and yield improved by 11.2%.

Africa
The geopolitical situation affected the Group's capacity development resulting in a -5% capacity decline while unit revenues improved. The yield showed resiliency and was up 1.6% above 2023 while the load factor was broadly stable (+0.1pt).

Short and Medium-haul
Capacity increased by +2.1% with different dynamics. KLM Medium Haul went up significantly while Air France Short and Medium Haul went down. Air France was impacted by the ATC system test roll out during January and February. Load factor improved +1.2 point at 82% and yield was well oriented +2.6% compared to last year.

Cargo: Unit revenue down due to cargo market situation and implementation of an IT system

Cargo business

First Quarter
2024change
Tons (thousands)2173.7%
Capacity (ATK m)3,451+5.0%
Traffic (RTK m)1,621+4.0%
Load factor47.0%-0.4pt
Total Cargo revenues (€m)562-16.5%
Traffic Cargo revenues (€m)441-23.4%
Unit revenue per ATK (€cts)12.77-27.0%

The demand in the airfreight industry in the first quarter was higher than the capacity growth and was driven by e-commerce from Asia and the red sea disruption. The Group was limited in its ability to benefit from this tailwind due to relatively low capacity on China and payload restrictions on Asian flights due to the Russian airspace closure.

In the first quarter, unit revenue was below last year, driven by a -26% yield decrease and the challenging implementation of an IT system.

Transavia: Significant unit revenue improvement despite double digit capacity growth

Transavia

First Quarter
2024change
Passengers (thousands)4,206+8.9%
Capacity (ASK m)8,453+11.1%
Traffic (RPK m)7,501+9.0%
Load factor88.7%-1.7pt
Unit revenue per ASK (€cts)5.50+9.9%
Unit cost per ASK (€cts)7.46+2.7pt
Total Passenger revenues (€m)462+22.4%
Operating result (€m)-166+6
Operating margin-35.8%+9.6pt

Transavia's capacity increased by 11.1%, traffic increased by 9.0%, and the number of passengers increased by 8.9% resulting in load factor at 88.7% in the first quarter. The load factor declined compared to last year, driven by Transavia France which posted a high load factor last year due to reduced capacity as a result of the ATC strikes in France.
The operating result amounted to -€166 million which is a slight improvement compared to last year driven by higher revenues which were partly compensated by higher cost.

Maintenance business: Third party revenues continue to recover significantly

Maintenance

First Quarter
2024change
Total revenues (€m)1,223+32.1%
Third party revenues (€m)530+43.4%
Operating result (€m)28+13
Operating margin (%)2.3%+0.6pt

The maintenance segment continued its growth in the first quarter 2024. Total revenues increased by 32.1% compared with the same quarter last year while third party revenues increased by +43.4%, showing a very strong recovery especially on the engine side. The maintenance is still suffering from the supply chain issues and mechanics scarcity in all its activities. The operating margin stood at 2.3%, which is 0.6 point higher than in 2023.

Revenue outperforming capacity growth but operations remained difficult for both airlines

Air France Group



First Quarter
2024change
Revenue (in €m)4,032+2.8%
EBITDA (in €m)164-50
Operating result (in €m)-249-68
Operating margin (%)-6.2%-1.6pt

Air France's revenue increased by +2.8% driven by passenger revenues. The operating result stood at -€249 million and was impacted by supply chain issues and an IT system implementation for the cargo activity weighing on the revenues and on the profitability.

KLM Group



First Quarter
2024change
Revenue (in €m)2,735+8.5%
EBITDA (in €m)-39-109
Operating result (in €m)-290-163
Operating margin (%)-10.6%-5.6pt

KLM's revenue grew by +8.5% while operations were especially impacted in January and February by supply chain issues. The operating margin stood at -10.6%, down -5.6pt compared to last year, hampered by one-time payment salary in January (c.€50m), as well as high customer compensation in January and February (c.€50m).

Flying Blue Miles



First Quarter
2024
Revenue (in €m)196
Operating result (in €m)47
Operating margin (%)24.0%

At the end of last year, Air France-KLM created a subsidiary, which holds the commercial partner contracts related to the joint Air France-KLM loyalty programme ("Flying Blue"), as well as the exclusive right to issue "Miles" for the airlines and their partners. This quarter is the first in which the Group reports Flying Blue Miles activity at Group level.

In the first quarter Flying Blue miles generated €196 millions of total revenue, including third party airline and non airline partners. The operating margin margin stood at 24.0%.

Nb: Sum of individual airline results does not add up to AF-KLM total due to intercompany eliminations at Group level.

******

The results presentation is available at www.airfranceklm.com on April 30, 2024 from 8:15 am CET.

A conference call hosted by Mr. Smith (CEO) and Mr. Zaat (CFO) will be held on April 30, 2024 at 09.30 am CET.

To connect to the webcast, please use below link:

https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/airfranceklm/20240430_1/

Investor Relations Press Office
Michiel KlinkersMarouane Mami+33 1 41 56 56 00
Michiel.klinkers@airfranceklm.commarouane.mami@airfranceklm.commail.mediarelations@airfranceklm.com

Income statement

First quarter
in € million20242023Variation
Revenues from ordinary activities6,6546,3295%
Aircraft fuel-1,674-1,780 -6 %
Carbon emission-62-32 94 %
Chartering costs-123-90 37 %
Landing fees and air routes charges-453-413 10 %
Catering-202-186 9 %
Handling charges and other operating costs-464-426 9 %
Aircraft maintenance costs-808-648 25 %
Commercial and distribution costs-278-257 8 %
Other external expenses-490-457 7 %
Salaries and related costs-2,245-2,009 12 %
Taxes other than income taxes-57-55 4 %
Capitalized production367281 31 %
Other income and expenses1129 -62 %
EBITDA176286-38%
Amortization, depreciation and provisions-665-592 12 %
Income from current operations-489-30660%
Sales of aircraft equipment195nm
Other non-current income and expenses-3-3 - %
Income from operating activities-473-30456%
Interests expenses-160-158 1 %
Income from cash & cash equivalent9249 88 %
Net cost of financial debt-68-109-38%
Other financial income and expenses-11035nm
Income before tax-651-37872%
Income taxes16841nm
Net income of consolidated companies-483-33743%
Share of profits (losses) of associates3-nm
Net Income for the period-480-33742%
Net income - Non controlling interests427nm
Net income - Group part-522-34452%

Consolidated balance sheet

Assets March 31, 2024December 31, 2023
(in € million)
Goodwill225224
Intangible assets1,1251,128
Flight equipment11,64611,501
Other property, plant and equipment1,4381,431
Right-of-use assets5,9025,956
Investments in equity associates134129
Pension assets5745
Other non-current financial assets1,2621,262
Non-current derivatives financial assets186148
Deferred tax assets825698
Other non-current assets305153
Total non-current assets23,10522,675
Other current financial assets1,2761,292
Current derivatives financial assets262122
Inventories874853
Trade receivables2,4922,152
Other current assets1,1921,120
Cash and cash equivalents5,4496,194
Assets held for sale8382
Total current assets11,62811,815
Total assets34,73334,490
Liabilities and equityMarch 31, 2024December 31, 2023
(in € million)
Issued capital263 263
Additional paid-in capital7,560 7,560
Treasury shares-25 -25
Perpetual1,037 1,076
Reserves and retained earnings-11,287 -10,925
Equity attributable to equity holders of Air France-KLM-2,452-2,051
Perpetual2,565 2,524
Reserves and retained earnings28 27
Equity attributable Non-controlling interests2,5932,551
Total equity141500
Pension provisions1,698 1,685
Non-current return obligation liability and other provisions3,825 3,805
Non-current financial liabilities6,642 7,538
Non-current lease debt3,563 3,581
Non-current derivatives financial liabilities17 56
Deferred tax liabilities3 -
Other non-current liabilities1,2581,376
Total non-current liabilities17,00618,041
Current return obligation liability and other provisions1,220 1,079
Current financial liabilities1,961 1,664
Current lease debt868 848
Current derivatives financial liabilities46 139
Trade payables2,627 2,447
Deferred revenue on ticket sales5,406 3,858
Frequent flyer programs882 899
Other current liabilities4,568 5,002
Bank overdrafts813
Total current liabilities17,58615,949
Total equity and liabilities34,73334,490

Statement of Consolidated Cash Flows from January 1 until March 31

Period from January 1 to March 3120242023
(in € million) restated *
Net income(480) (337)
Amortization, depreciation and operating provisions665 592
Financial provisions71 51
Cost of net debt68 109
Loss (gain) on disposals of tangible and intangible assets-19 -4
Loss (gain) on disposals of subsidiaries and associates-2 -
Derivatives - non monetary result4 -
Unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses, net12 -48
Share of (profits) losses of associates-3 -
Deferred taxes-165 -39
Impairment- 1
Other non-monetary items-6 -27
Cash flow from operating activities before change in working capital145298
(Increase) / decrease in inventories-20 -28
(Increase) / decrease in trade receivables-331 -319
Increase / (decrease) in trade payables170 141
Increase / (decrease) in advanced ticket sales1,536 1,477
Change in other assets and liabilities-731 221
Change in working capital requirement6241,492
CASH-FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES7691,790
Acquisition of subsidiaries, of shares in non-controlled entities-1 -2
Proceeds on disposal of subsidiaries, of shares in non-controlled entities8 -
Purchase of property plant and equipment and intangible assets -654 -779
Proceeds on disposal of property plant and equipment and intangible assets 25 131
Interest received86 44
Decrease (increase) in net investments, more than 3 months-3 56
CASH-FLOW USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES-539-550
Issuance of perpetual- 320
Repayment on perpetual- -300
Coupon on perpetual-57 -25
Issuance of debt2 1,323
Repayment on debt-606 -2,790
Payments on lease debts -219 -219
New loans-2 -43
Repayment on loans10 3
Interest paid-144 -284
CASH-FLOW FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES-1,016-2,015
Effect of exchange rate and reclassification on cash and cash equivalents (net of cash acquired or sold)46 -31
Change in cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts-740-806
Cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts at beginning of period 6,181 6,623
Cash and cash equivalents and bank overdrafts at end of period 5,441 5,817

*Restated figures include the change in presentation for the reclassification of interest received and paid from cash flow from operating activities to respectively cash flow from investing activities and cash flow from financing activities

Net debt



(in € million)		March 31, 2024December 31, 2023
Current and non-current financial liabilities8,6039,202
Current and non-current lease debt4,4314,429
Accrued interest-159-138
Deposits related to financial liabilities-106-107
Deposits related to lease debt-103-100
Derivatives impact on debt-18-1
Gross financial liabilities (I)12,64813,285
Cash and cash equivalent5,4496,194
Marketable securities > 3 months1,0701,097
Bonds983966
Bank overdrafts-8-13
Net cash (II)7,4948,244
Net debt (I-II)5,1545,041

Recurring adjusted operating free cash flow

Year to Date
20242023
(in € million) restated *
Net cash flow from operating activities7691,790
Purchase of property plant and equipment and intangible assets-654-779
Proceeds on disposal of property plant and equipment and intangible assets25131
Operating free cash flow1401,142
Exceptional payments made/(received) (1)73052
Interest paid and received-58-240
Payments on lease debts-219-219
Recurring adjusted operating free cash flow 593735

*Restated figures include the change in presentation for the reclassification of interest received and paid from cash flow from operating activities to respectively cash flow from investing activities and cash flow from financing activities

(1) Exceptional payments made/(received), restated from operating free cash flow for the calculation of recurring operating free cash flow adjusted, correspond to the repayment of deferred social charges, pensions contributions and wage taxes granted during the Covid period.

Return on capital employed (ROCE)

In € millionMar 31, 2024Dec 31,
2023		Sept 30, 2023Jun 30,
2023		Mar 31,
2023		Dec 31,
2022		Sept 30, 2022Jun 30,
2022
restated (1)restated (1)restated (1)restated (1)restated (1)
Goodwill and intangible assets1,349 1,352 1,331 1,339 1,351 1,352 1,350 1,361
Flight equipment11,646 11,501 11,296 10,957 10,954 10,614 10,298 10,521
Other property, plant and equipment1,438 1,431 1,379 1,389 1,372 1,375 1,349 1,358
Right of use assets5,902 5,956 5,596 5,480 5,304 5,428 5,536 5,439
Investments in equity associates134 129 127 121 122 120 111 108
Financial assets excluding marketable securities, accrued interests and financial deposits214 219 191 190 169 169 164 162
Provisions, excluding pension, cargo litigation and restructuring-4,523 -4,346 -4,481 -4,248 -4,255 -4,347 -4,792 -4,473
WCR2-8,284 -6,981 -7,804 -8,917 -8,696 -7,213 -7,609 -8,338
Capital employed7,8769,2617,6356,3116,3217,4986,4076,138
Average capital employed (A)7,7716,591
Adjusted results from current operations1,5291,237
- Dividends received-1-1
- Share of profits (losses) of associates914
- Normative income tax-397-323
Adjusted result from current operations after tax (B)1,140927
ROCE, trailing 12 months (B/A)14.7%14.1%

(1) Compared with previous periods, working capital has been restated to exclude the deferral of social and fiscal charges granted following the Covid.

(2) Excluding the report of social & fiscal charges granted consequently to Covid.

Unit cost: net cost per ASK

First Quarter
20242023
Total operating expenses (in €m)7,1446,635
Carbon emission (ETS)-62-32
Total other revenues (in €m)-793-619
Net cost (in €m)6,2895,984
Capacity produced, reported in ASK72,72769,583
Net cost per ASK (in € cents per ASK)8.658.60
Gross change 1.0%
Currency effect on net costs (in €m) -35
Change at constant currency 1.6%
Fuel price effect (in €m) -165
Net cost per ASK at constant currency, constant fuel price and excluding ETS (in € cents per ASK)8.658.31
Change at constant currency and constant fuel price excluding ETS 4.0%

Unit cost per ASK excluding fuel and ETS vs Q1 2023: +5.0%
Definition: Unit cost = (total operating expenses - fuel - carbon emission - total other revenues) / Group Capacity in ASK

Group fleet at 31 March 2024

Aircraft typeAF
(incl. HOP)4		KL
(incl. KLC & MP)		TransaviaOwnedFinance leaseOperating leaseTotalIn operationChange / 31/12/23
B777-3004316 2015245959
B777-2001815 28233333
B787-91013 47122323
B787-10 10 28 1010
A380-8004 3 14
A350-90027 3101427271
A330-300 5 555
A330-200156 11 102121
Total Long-Haul1176507142691821781
B737-900 5 5 55
B737-800 3111135899142141
B737-700 647 31010
A321NEO 2 2221
A32115 8 71515
A32037 43303737
A320NEO 1 1111
A31911 7 41111-2
A3186 4 266
A220-30032 22 103232
Total Medium-Haul1014211892111582612600
Canadair Jet 10002 2 2
Canadair Jet 700
Embraer 1902130 1743051511
Embraer 175 17 314 1717
Embraer 17013 10 31313
Total Regional36650321851101991
B747-400ERF 3 3 33
B747-400BCF 1 1 11
B777-F2 222
Total Cargo240402660
Total256176118199712805505432

2024 TRAFFIC

Passenger network activity

First quarter
Total network airlines20242023variation
Passengers carried ('000s)16,66515,787+5.6%
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)55,34552,960+4.5%
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)64,26461,961+3.7%
Load factor (%)86%85%+0.6pt
Long-haul
Passengers carried ('000s)6,1955,939+4.3%
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)46,59544,509+4.7%
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)53,62251,533+4.1%
Load factor (%)87%86%+0.5pt
North America
Passengers carried ('000s)1,9041,785+6.7%
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)13,58412,852+5.7%
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)16,13015,612+3.3%
Load factor (%)84%82%+1.9pt
Latin America
Passengers carried ('000s)870892-2.5%
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)8,2708,493-2.6%
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)9,1669,390-2.4%
Load factor (%)90%90%-0.2pt
Asia / Middle East
Passengers carried ('000s)1,5551,206+29.0%
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)12,1449,210+31.9%
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)13,98110,607+31.8%
Load factor (%)87%87%-pt
Africa
Passengers carried ('000s)9741,041-6.5%
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)6,1196,442-5.0%
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)7,2037,596-5.2%
Load factor (%)85%85%+0.1pt
Caribbean / Indian Ocean
Passengers carried ('000s)8921,016-12.1%
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)6,4787,512-13.8%
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)7,1428,328-14.2%
Load factor (%)91%90%+0.5pt
Short and Medium-haul
Passengers carried ('000s)10,4709,849+6.3%
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)8,7508,451+3.5%
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)10,64210,428+2.1%
Load factor (%)82%81%+1.2pt

Transavia activity

First quarter
Transavia20242023variation
Passengers carried ('000s)4,2063,864+8.9%
Revenue seat-kilometers (m RSK)7,5016,879+9.0%
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)8,4537,607+11.1%
Load factor (%)89%90%-1.7pt

Total Group passenger activity

First quarter
Total Group20242023variation
Passengers carried ('000s)20,87119,651+6.2%
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)62,84659,839+5.0%
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)72,71769,568+4.5%
Load factor (%)86%86%+0.4pt

Cargo activity

First quarter
Cargo20242023variation
Revenue tonne-km (m RTK)1,6211,559+4.0%
Available tonne-km (m ATK)3,4513,288+5.0%
Load factor (%)47%47%-0.4pt

Air France activity

First quarter
Total Passenger network activity20242023variation
Passengers carried ('000s)9,1939,458-2.8%
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)32,81631,974+2.6%
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)38,07937,296+2.1%
Load factor (%)86%86%+0.4pt
Long-haul
Passengers carried ('000s)3,8593,696+4.4%
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)28,30626,960+5.0%
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)32,67231,140+4.9%
Load factor (%)87%87%+0.1pt
Short and Medium-haul
Passengers carried ('000s)5,3345,761-7.4%
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)4,5095,014-10.1%
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)5,4076,156-12.2%
Load factor (%)83%81%+1.9pt
Cargo activity
Revenue tonne-km (m RTK)795791+0.5%
Available tonne-km (m ATK)1,9721,860+6.0%
Load factor (%)40%43%-2.2pt

KLM activity

First quarter
Total Passenger network activity20242023variation
Passengers carried ('000s)7,4726,330+18.0%
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)22,52820,984+7.4%
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)26,18624,664+6.2%
Load factor (%)86%85%+1.0pt
Long-haul
Passengers carried ('000s)2,3362,242+4.2%
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)18,28717,548+4.2%
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)20,95120,393+2.7%
Load factor (%)87%86%+1.2pt
Short and Medium-haul
Passengers carried ('000s)5,1364,088+25.6%
Revenue pax-kilometers (m RPK)4,2413,436+23.4%
Available seat-kilometers (m ASK)5,2354,272+22.5%
Load factor (%)81%80%+0.6pt
Cargo activity
Revenue tonne-km (m RTK)827768+7.6%
Available tonne-km (m ATK)1,4791,427+3.6%
Load factor (%)56%54%+2.1pt


1 at constant fuel, constant currency and excluding ETS
2 New generation fleet / Fleet in operation
3 against a constant fuel price, constant currency and excluding Emission Trading Scheme cost (ETS)
4 Excluding Transavia


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.