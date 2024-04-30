Medison Pharma; Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Medison Pharma and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Announce Expansion of their Multi-Regional Partnership in Europe and Israel to Commercialize RNAi Therapeutics in additional LATAM and APAC markets including Australia

The expanded partnership will allow Alnylam and Medison to help accelerate access for patients in multiple regions under one global alliance

Medison, the creator and leader of the multi-regional partnership category, will utilize its unique, unified platform for efficient global commercialization of Alnylam's innovative RNAi technologies

ZUG, Switzerland, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medison Pharma ("Medison"), a global pharma company focused on providing access to highly innovative therapies for patients in international markets, and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALNY), the leading RNAi therapeutics company, announced today a further expansion of their existing partnership in Central & Eastern Europe and Israel, to also include selected markets in LATAM and APAC and additional international markets.

Medison, the creator and leader of the multi-regional partnership category, has established a unique, unified commercialization platform in international markets, particularly for the treatment of rare and severe diseases. Medison is the only partner that focuses solely on the most innovative therapies.

Alnylam and Medison initially partnered in 2018. Ever since, the partnership has expanded to additional regions and markets, to ensure that Alnylam's commercial therapies, such as ONPATTRO® (patisiran), AMVUTTRA® (vutrisiran), GIVLAARI® (givosiran), and OXLUMO® (lumasiran) are made available across multiple international markets.

"We are delighted to extend yet again our existing partnership with Medison, which will enable us to enhance our presence and bring the benefits of Alnylam's innovative RNAi therapeutics to patients in additional APAC and LATAM markets," said Norton Oliveira, Senior Vice-President and Head of Partner and Emerging Markets at Alnylam. "Medison is at the forefront of the global trend of consolidating international markets under one alliance. Together, we'll provide faster access to more patients around the world."

"The new category of the multi-regional partnerships that we have been creating in the past few years continues to get traction with the most innovative biotech companies," said Meir Jakobsohn, Founder and Executive Chairman of Medison. "We are proud of our longstanding partnership with Alnylam and will continue to work together to bridge geographical gaps, ensuring that Alnylam's life-saving therapies reach patients in need."

"Our unified commercial platform enables biotech companies to transform numerous complex and fragmented markets and regions into a unified territory, and we are proudly leading the trend and the category," said Gil Gurfinkel, CEO of Medison. "Our expanding partnership with Alnylam shows just how our one-of-a-kind unified commercial platform, with single alliance management across multiple markets and regions, is of great value to leading biotech companies. This partnership will make Alnylam's therapies available in additional international markets, offering newfound hope for patients suffering from rare diseases."

About RNAi

RNAi (RNA interference) is a natural cellular process of gene silencing that represents one of the most promising and rapidly advancing frontiers in biology and drug development today. Its discovery has been heralded as "a major scientific breakthrough that happens once every decade or so," and was recognized with the award of the 2006 Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine. By harnessing the natural biological process of RNAi occurring in our cells, a new class of medicines known as RNAi therapeutics is now a reality. Small interfering RNA (siRNA), the molecules that mediate RNAi and comprise Alnylam's RNAi therapeutic platform, function upstream of today's medicines by potently silencing messenger RNA (mRNA) - the genetic precursors - that encode for disease-causing or disease pathway proteins, thus preventing them from being made. This is a revolutionary approach with the potential to transform the care of patients with genetic and other diseases.

About Medison Pharma

Medison is a global pharma company focused on providing access to highly innovative therapies to patients in international markets, with presence in Central and Eastern Europe, Canada, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Australia and Israel. Medison is the first to create an international commercialization platform for highly innovative therapies, helping to save and improve lives by making the best available novel treatments accessible to patients in international markets. Medison has a track record of multi-regional partnerships with leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies seeking to expand their global reach.

To learn more visit www.medisonpharma.com.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ALNY) has led the translation of RNA interference (RNAi) into a whole new class of innovative medicines with the potential to transform the lives of people afflicted with rare and prevalent diseases with unmet need. Based on Nobel Prize-winning science, RNAi therapeutics represent a powerful, clinically validated approach yielding transformative medicines. Since its founding 20 years ago, Alnylam has led the RNAi Revolution and continues to deliver on a bold vision to turn scientific possibility into reality. Alnylam's commercial RNAi therapeutic products are ONPATTRO® (patisiran), GIVLAARI® (givosiran), OXLUMO® (lumasiran), AMVUTTRA® (vutrisiran) and Leqvio® (inclisiran), which is being developed and commercialized by Alnylam's partner, Novartis. Alnylam has a deep pipeline of investigational medicines, including multiple product candidates that are in late-stage development. Alnylam is executing on its "Alnylam P5x25" strategy to deliver transformative medicines in both rare and common diseases benefiting patients around the world through sustainable innovation and exceptional financial performance, resulting in a leading biotech profile. Alnylam is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Contacts:

Medison Pharma

Inbal Chen, Corporate Communications

T: +972-54-4400784

E: inbalc@medisonpharma.com

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Sara Guzzone Fallon, Senior Director, Global Commercial Communications

T: +1 631 335 1379

E: sfallon@alnylam.com

